Courtney Love doesn’t ‘like the way Brad Pitt does business or wields his power’

Last week, Courtney Love was interviewed by Marc Maron on the WTF Podcast. Her interview went viral because Courtney Love is… Courtney Love. But there was a particular moment which made headlines all over the place, which was Love’s story about dating Edward Norton in the late 1990s, and Norton getting Love cast as Marla in Fight Club. According to Love, Brad Pitt fought her casting because Love wouldn’t sign over the rights to Pitt to make a Kurt Cobain bio-pic. Love’s version of events is that Pitt got her fired and he harassed her for years about getting the rights to make a Cobain bio-pic. Well, Pitt’s people denied Love’s story and then she doubled down in a post-podcast statement:
According to Courtney Love, she got fired from “Fight Club” after rejecting Brad Pitt’s pitch for a Kurt Cobain movie. Love said she “went nuclear” on Pitt after he and director Gus Van Sant approached her about making a Kurt Cobain movie. Love and Cobain married in 1992 and they were together until his death in 1994 at age 27. Van Sant eventually made the Cobain-inspired drama “Last Days,” starring Michael Pitt, but Love said this wasn’t the project Pitt and the director wanted her approval on.
“I wouldn’t let Brad play Kurt,” Love said. “I went nuclear. I don’t do Faust. Who the f–k do you think are?” Love added that she told Pitt the following: “I don’t know if I trust you and I don’t know that your movies are for profit. They’re really good social justice movies, but…if you don’t get me, you kind of don’t get Kurt, and I don’t feel like you do, Brad.”
It was after rejecting Pitt’s Cobain movie that Love was then fired from “Fight Club,” she said. According to Love, Norton broke the news to her. The two were romantic partners at the time. “He starts sobbing,” Love told Maron. “And he was like, ‘I don’t have the power!’”
A source close to the film confirmed to Variety that Love did audition for the role in “Fight Club” but said she was not offered the part. “You cannot be fired for a job you didn’t get,” the source added. “It’s common knowledge that roles are not decided by other actors but by the director.”
In an Instagram post on Friday, Love stood by her comments on Maron’s podcast, writing that “every word” she said is “factual.”
“Brad pushed me a bridge too far. I don’t like the way he does business or wields his power. It’s a simple fact, and it started during the production of ‘Fight Club,’” Love wrote. “It’s a movie. Indeed, I passed on better roles than [sic] that. Who cares? The point is Brad kept on stalking me about Kurt.” Love went on to claim that she rejected Pitt’s pitch for a Cobain biopic again in 2020, and felt she “was not heard” and “ignored” during the meeting.
“I had no plans to bring it up with Marc Maron but up it came,” Love wrote. “I told the story because I felt Pitt would not stop pursuing Kurt — unless I said it in public…. I don’t want Brad to be pissed off at me and become his resentment. I want him to do better. I’m not into assault. Cmon brother Pitt. I wish you well, truly. If he’s mad at me, that’s his problem. I enjoy him as a movie star immensely. Not so much as a biopic producer.”
I think it’s probably more than possible that Love is telling the truth about most – if not all – of this. It was well-documented at the time that Pitt was interested in doing a Cobain bio-pic. It’s true that Love got approached by many different actors, directors and producers over the years. It’s true that Love had/has a good radar for who’s full of sh-t in Hollywood (she was saying sh-t about Harvey Weinstein years and years before he was officially outed). Given what we know now about the sh-tty ways in which Brad Pitt does business, does anyone have an issue believing that Pitt tried to bully Love into giving him the rights? I don’t. I also think that there really has been some kind of shift in how Pitt is perceived and spoken about.
Wow I was hoping you’d cover this. Maron can get anyone to open up, but she was… let’s just say EXTREMELY open to the point of I was wondering if there was another reason! Fair play to her for calling out Pitt and just shitty men in general. She’s been through it.
Courtney went on record and on video about Harvey W back when NO ONE would. From what we have seen of her allegations re their personal lives, Angelina would agree.
Not defending Pitt but isn’t Courtney team Depp too
I never thought I’d say this, but…I’m with Courtney on this one.
Pitt is a monster.
Courtney maybe a LOT of things…but I wouldn’t put “liar” as one of them & this TRACKS with Brad being an abusive bully regarding women…a lifestyle choice he’s made in the last several years…
Something is SERIOUSLY wrong with him..but when you continue to work with a man who ABUSED 2 women you were intimately involved with…that tells you EVERYTHING you need to know about Pitt…he’s gotten WORSE as he’s gotten older
I personally know CL (haven’t been in touch w/ her since the aughts) and “liar” is probably the top descriptor anyone familiar with her would use. She’s incredibly phony and adjusts her behavior/personality to whatever situation would benefit her (this observation is not about this story, but in response to the above comment).
I don’t know Courtney personally…I’m talking about what she’s ALWAYS said about the slimy AF music/movie business…I would imagine personally she would be A LOT…but then MOST folks I’ve ever known are…including myself from time to time😉
Curtney Love is no saint, and I remember when Frances Bean run away from her and her toxic behaviour. At the same time I think she is telling the truth about Brad Pitt.
Exactly what I was thinking when I read that comment. Courtney is a huge liar. She even admits that she lied about certain things in the 90s.
I like Court and I’m glad she came out and dragged Brad, but yeah she’s a liar and also loves to cozy up with famous people so I know Brad must have really pissed her off for her to be over it and call him out.
The unions are more culpable than any individual actor in enabling Hollywood’s sexually predatory culture. I’m no Pitt fan, but blaming him (for Weinstein) is a diversionary tactic. Strengthen consequences and beef up reporting systems.
No. Courtney is a liar. She is a truth bomber, but she is also a liar. I know this personally.
This doesn’t mean the Pitt story is not true, so who knows.
100 percent Believe Courtney Brad Pitt is desperately to be seen as the cool guy I do think he has no problem throwing his weight around . I’m glad that Courtney is sticking too her guns and not allowing brad to get what he wants is probably just a another vanity project for him so he can be seen as a the cool guy I’m sure he would try to play Kurt himself because brad thinks this is the 90s where his still young.
Wow, I actually didn’t know Courtney Love was attached to Fight Club at one point. She would have been a damn good Marla. I believe this 100%
I absolutely believe it. She was with Edward then and having her career resurgence. I have no doubt Weinstein and Pitt to some degree ruined that for her.
Back in that day I’m sure she felt any job she was up for (m she would get but I believe the movie source she auditioned but she was never offered the part by David Fincher. Hollywood is filled with people who believed they had the job but didn’t . Kaley cuoco believed she had the job and was packed for Europe before learning Kate Hudson had the job for glass onion. Fincher didn’t want to deal with her and Norton (who I don’t remember we’re together but doesn’t surprise me star pairings were even more prevalent then) probably cried because he was afraid of her. I believe Brad Pitt is stalking her to make the movie but I don’t believe he had her fired. Sorry she was too volatile and that’s why her acting career faded, she would have sucked up harassment like all other actresses at the time did.
Her acting career faded because she spoke out about Weinstein years before anyone else and he black-listed her. The narrative that her drug habit is what ended her career is false. She was still clean when she was with Norton.
Dying to know why you think Edward Norton brought to tears because he was afraid of Courtney. Where did you get that from? Does she have a history of beating men that we don’t know about?
PS. It was Harvey’s fault her acting career died. Too bad she couldn’t make that douche cry.
Right? Especially knowing what we know about Edward. That’s not even his personality.
She’s been a mess, but she tells it like she sees it. And she saw Pitt clearly from jump. (And, as others have said, Weinstein.)
It’s amazing how Brad was allowed to get away with being a terrible person for so many years. I believe Courtney she’s not gaining anything by lying about this.
How did he get away with being an oppressive asshole for so long?? Obviously, being a good-looking white dude is a major factor, but could it also be because Pitt was in a long-time relationship with one of the US’s perceived “sweetheart” actresses, Jennifer Aniston? Just his association with her bought him good graces for years, I bet!
Brad is and has always been Hollyweird golden boy.
He terrorized his wife and his children, CS and the FBI were involved and he is still here, nobody has a doubt. On the other side Will Smith is banned from the Oscars…
His team didnt deny he has been bothering her so i 100% believe it. Plan B was supposed to a Jeff Buckley’s and he was supposed to be a producer on Chris Cornell documentary.
I believe her. She got a really rough deal in my opinion and I recommend the podcast ‘You’re wrong about’ which does a lot of feminist revising of how women have been portrayed in the media and public consciousness.
I love that podcast and second your recommendation!
Thanks for the podcast recommendation – it looks great. It’s amazing how much I thought I knew/remembered is just wrong.
When your own daughter wants nothing to do with you then there’s so thing wrong with you. Courtney was and us a mess. There’s a difference in not getting a part and being fired. I do believe Brad wanted to play Kurt but her comment on about his films being for profit is so dumb. Isn’t that the point of making films, for profit?
I have always had a soft spot for Courtney despite all of her issues. She is extremely intelligent and while she has had her drug issues and antics, I have always felt she has told the truth in most situations. I think she really did love Kurt and his suicide really wrecked her. She still isn’t over it. I think when she was with Edward Norton, she was glowing and thriving. Then I think she opened her mouth about Weinstein (as she absolutely should) and he made sure to sabotage her blossoming career.
I figure she thinks she has nothing to lose now because so many people think she is some crazy druggie liar. However, we know Pitt is garbage and her telling of this story is so detailed and her reaction to Pitt having the audacity to want to play her husband is very real and raw. I absolutely believe her.
I am in no way an apologist for her but I will always root for her and hate that everyone thinks she killed or had Kurt killed. I think that truly messed her up for life.
I agree with all of this.
I too will ALWAYS ride with/for Courtney…for SO MANY REASONS❤️
I’ve never heard that rumor that she had Kurt killed. To me they seemed in love. She seemed devastated with his death.
This tracks with his past behavior. He doesn’t take no as a final answer. We see it’s happening with Angelina and her shares plus the way he dragged out the NOLA case. It makes me think he will never leave her alone
I call BS on actors not having any say in casting choices – we know that male leads often have a lot of say, especially Pitt in the late 90’s. If he had threatened to pull out because of “difficulties” with Love, the film might have lost financial backing, and it wouldn’t have taken much to get her dropped from consideration for the part.
Definitely. Brad took over Ad Astra from James Gray too. Gray said he didn’t have a final say in the edit and scenes were being added without his approval. Brad bought his own editor and was involved in all of the editing process. This is what he does.
Absolutely believe Courtney on this. Brad sounds like such an asshole. Also think she is insanely smart, articulate, interesting, and creative and Hole was an amazing band. One of the last real rockstars. Tired of misogyny against her…just like kurt was when was married to her.
I hate that Brad Pitt had faced zero career repercussions.
I watched She Said last night and then was disappointed to see he was attached to a project about abused women.
I love love LOVE Courtney and if you listen VERRRRRY closely to her song “Celebrity Skin” (with her group Hole) she drops truth bombs left and right.
As others have said yes she’s a lot of things and has alot of issues but calling out bullshit and leveling “powerful” people ain’t one of them. She knows she won’t be taken seriously because she’s “Courtney *insert problem with here* Love, but she stands straight when she’s right.
” Violet” is my ride or die song from Hole. Now excuse me. Gotta go scrub the fridge and gonna blast some Hole till my neighbors ears bleed
Good for Courtney for standing her ground. I believe her. Brad Pitt would’ve been the worst choice to play Kurt Cobain.
I was surprised about the lack of media attention to this interview last week . People need to listen to the whole interview more than twice. Courtney Love dropped a lot of information in her continues ramblings.
That’s Pitt PR team hard at work to bury this story. When Jolie won her case against him with the shady judge some of the top media outlets did not post on it.
This reminds me of an interview she did with Kurt Loder years ago. They were discussing Brad on the cover of a magazine with long hair and a suit. She said that 1st glance, she thought it was her late husband. “Kurt’s in Armani!” Then she said,” You have to admit, they look uncannily alike.”
Maybe Brad hadn’t thought about playing Kurt before that but he was probably bolstered by the comment; maybe he’s even held that over her head all these years. You know, like, “Even *you* said I look like him and you’re his wife!” Wouldn’t put it past him.
I could see it. It sounds like she was open to the idea but felt as if she was being ignored so she decided against it. He hasn’t let it go.
She named Brad Pitt, David Fincher and Edward Norton and none of these men officially denied it. An anonymous source claiming actors don’t choose roles is bull. Brad and David are friends. Also, there was a YouTube video of Brad backstage at the Golden Globes for his win for 12 Monkeys. A reporter asks Brad if it’s true that Brad got Gwyneth Paltrow to play his wife for Se7en, and Brad admitted it. The director for the movie Se7en was…David Fincher. If Brad had the power to get Gwyneth hired, then he definitely had the power to get Courtney fired.
That’s why people who don’t give a shit what others think about them and are labeled a mess and a pariah, are so often much more trustworthy than so-called respectable people. They don’t give a shit about rocking the boat, people pleasing or making everyone like them. So they’ll tell the truth years or decades before it all comes out, meanwhile the so-called respectful people are all rushing to brush everything under the rug regardless of who has been hurt.
Problem with Courtney’s 2020 story is. Frances Bean Cobain has controlled the rights to Kurt’s name and image since 2010. So there would be no reason for Brad to pitch a movie for rights she can’t legally give. Also, in addition to the movie I would assume the song rights to Nirvana would need to be part of it. And that would require the rest of the band involved. This wouldn’t be all on Courtney to decide what happens.
I like Courtney she’s a survivor and beat the 27 club. So whatever she does in the future it’s great she can just speak her truth and F the man!