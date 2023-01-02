“Rest in peace, Barbara Walters” links

Rest in peace, Barbara Walters. [Dlisted]

A burger joint’s gay iconography. [OMG Blog]

Review of Welcome to Chippendales. [Pajiba]

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s very secretive divorce settlement. [Towleroad]

The Fug Girls’ favorite red-carpet looks of 2022. [Go Fug Yourself]

Don Lemon missed the NYE countdown live on CNN because he was backing that ass up (and because he couldn’t hear producers). [Seriously OMG]

Gawker’s favorite stories of 2022. [Gawker]

M3GAN’s producers defend the PG-13 rating. [Just Jared]

The fashion critics’ best looks of 2022. [RCFA]

Jenna Ortega’s career is going gangbusters these days. [Egotastic]

People share their creepy or paranormal stories. [Buzzfeed]

I also wish winter muffs would come back into style. [Jezebel]