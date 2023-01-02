“Rest in peace, Barbara Walters” links
  • January 02, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Rest in peace, Barbara Walters. [Dlisted]
A burger joint’s gay iconography. [OMG Blog]
Review of Welcome to Chippendales. [Pajiba]
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s very secretive divorce settlement. [Towleroad]
The Fug Girls’ favorite red-carpet looks of 2022. [Go Fug Yourself]
Don Lemon missed the NYE countdown live on CNN because he was backing that ass up (and because he couldn’t hear producers). [Seriously OMG]
Gawker’s favorite stories of 2022. [Gawker]
M3GAN’s producers defend the PG-13 rating. [Just Jared]
The fashion critics’ best looks of 2022. [RCFA]
Jenna Ortega’s career is going gangbusters these days. [Egotastic]
People share their creepy or paranormal stories. [Buzzfeed]
I also wish winter muffs would come back into style. [Jezebel]

9 Responses to ““Rest in peace, Barbara Walters” links”

  1. Well Wisher says:
    January 2, 2023 at 12:20 pm

    One of the first…..
    A life well lived.
    Rest in Peace.

    Reply
  2. Normades says:
    January 2, 2023 at 12:41 pm

    I hope Jenna Ortega doesn’t just get cast typed as a ˋscream queen”. One thing for sure though is that her asking rate has gone through the roof.

    Reply
  3. Julia K says:
    January 2, 2023 at 12:41 pm

    I had a white fur muff and a white furry hat to match when I went to church Christmas day when I was 8. I remember it vividly because I felt like a princess. Wonder what happened to them? My mother was famous for passing around outgrown clothes to family and friends. One of the first recyclers.

    Reply
    • FHMom says:
      January 2, 2023 at 12:51 pm

      My sister and I both had muffs. I loved mine, although I can barely keep track of my gloves, so I’m not sure how I’d manage with a muff.

      Reply
    • AnneL says:
      January 2, 2023 at 1:01 pm

      I had a muff at one point as a kid. I don’t think I had a matching hat but I remember the muff. I loved it. My sisters and I had them for church in cold weather, especially Christmas and Easter. It made feel like a Princess too, most particularly Sarah Crewe, “The Little Princess.”

      Reply
    • SomeChick says:
      January 2, 2023 at 4:52 pm

      I inherited a beautiful antique muff which has a wrist strap, zipper pocket, and is lined in satin. unfortunately the outside is actual leopard fur, so I don’t ever carry it, just admire it at home. if I was designing one, I would include multiple secret pockets inside!

      Reply
  4. Wit of the Staircase says:
    January 2, 2023 at 2:52 pm

    Huge respect for Barbara Walters as a journalist and a badass. I read her memoir as a cub reporter and picked great interviewing tips (i.e., break the ice by asking people about their children). Rest In Peace Barbara.

    Reply

