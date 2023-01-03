Lakeith Stanfield got engaged, then his baby mama revealed their secret child

Over NYE weekend, social media was abuzz with some gossip about Lakeith Stanfield, best known for his roles in Atlanta, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sorry to Bother You and The Photograph. He’s a well-known actor, although it definitely felt like most people didn’t know the first thing about his private life. Then last Friday, Kasmere Trice announced her engagement to Lakeith. She posted photos of her diamond engagement ring and she was really happy about everything. Apparently, Kasmere and Lakeith have been dating for five or six months, so this happened kind of fast. And yet… there was likely some overlap between Lakeith’s relationship with Kasmere and his secret baby-mama, Tylor Hurd. Soon after Kasmere announced the engagement, Tylor came out and was like: here’s the baby I just had with Lakeith.

A woman has come forward with claims that LaKeith Stanfield is the father of her baby just hours after the actor announced his engagement to girlfriend Kasmere Trice. The Get Out star, 31, and his bride-to-be first shared the news of their engagement on Friday by posting a series of black-and-white snaps of a ring on social media. According to the posts, the proposal occurred on Trice’s birthday.

The next day, as the couple posted images of them celebrating New Year’s Eve together, artist Tylor Hurd posted a now-deleted Instagram reel of the actor spending time with her daughter and claimed that Stanfield is the baby’s father. According to the video’s capture by entertainment website The Neighborhood Talk, Hurd shared the video alongside a caption that read, “Decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022 ❤️ meet Apollo Stanfield.”

The capture of the now-deleted video also shows comments from Stanfield, which included: “Thanks for respecting my not wanting to blast my child out to the internet. Very considerate of you.”

A comment from Hurd read, “Value your privacy is why you lied to people saying she wasn’t your baby or that I was just a random? you value your privacy but your gf post everything y’all do lol okay.” He closed off the various set of comments by writing, “I never once in my life said she wasn’t my baby. I hope this does whatever it was supposed to do for you.”

Hours later, Hurd reportedly opened up about why she decided to go public with the video in a lengthy statement captured by Page Six that said: “Just to clear a few things up I’m not jealous that’s [sic] he’s engaged to a woman he’s known for 5 months. I tried to meet the girl and everything and she ignored me when i tried. what I’m upset about is that he made more time to spend with this woman than he’s spent with Apollo her whole life and has been actively ignoring me when I’m trying to figure things out for our child. Those clips of him and her together are all I have in general cause he barely sees her.”