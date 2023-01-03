Lakeith Stanfield got engaged, then his baby mama revealed their secret child

Over NYE weekend, social media was abuzz with some gossip about Lakeith Stanfield, best known for his roles in Atlanta, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sorry to Bother You and The Photograph. He’s a well-known actor, although it definitely felt like most people didn’t know the first thing about his private life. Then last Friday, Kasmere Trice announced her engagement to Lakeith. She posted photos of her diamond engagement ring and she was really happy about everything. Apparently, Kasmere and Lakeith have been dating for five or six months, so this happened kind of fast. And yet… there was likely some overlap between Lakeith’s relationship with Kasmere and his secret baby-mama, Tylor Hurd. Soon after Kasmere announced the engagement, Tylor came out and was like: here’s the baby I just had with Lakeith.
A woman has come forward with claims that LaKeith Stanfield is the father of her baby just hours after the actor announced his engagement to girlfriend Kasmere Trice. The Get Out star, 31, and his bride-to-be first shared the news of their engagement on Friday by posting a series of black-and-white snaps of a ring on social media. According to the posts, the proposal occurred on Trice’s birthday.
The next day, as the couple posted images of them celebrating New Year’s Eve together, artist Tylor Hurd posted a now-deleted Instagram reel of the actor spending time with her daughter and claimed that Stanfield is the baby’s father. According to the video’s capture by entertainment website The Neighborhood Talk, Hurd shared the video alongside a caption that read, “Decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022 ❤️ meet Apollo Stanfield.”
The capture of the now-deleted video also shows comments from Stanfield, which included: “Thanks for respecting my not wanting to blast my child out to the internet. Very considerate of you.”
A comment from Hurd read, “Value your privacy is why you lied to people saying she wasn’t your baby or that I was just a random? you value your privacy but your gf post everything y’all do lol okay.” He closed off the various set of comments by writing, “I never once in my life said she wasn’t my baby. I hope this does whatever it was supposed to do for you.”
Hours later, Hurd reportedly opened up about why she decided to go public with the video in a lengthy statement captured by Page Six that said: “Just to clear a few things up I’m not jealous that’s [sic] he’s engaged to a woman he’s known for 5 months. I tried to meet the girl and everything and she ignored me when i tried. what I’m upset about is that he made more time to spend with this woman than he’s spent with Apollo her whole life and has been actively ignoring me when I’m trying to figure things out for our child. Those clips of him and her together are all I have in general cause he barely sees her.”
Most people (that I’ve seen) are siding with Tylor Hurd, and they believe that Lakeith really was trying to hide a whole-ass baby and baby-mama. Granted, maybe he really didn’t want the information out there out of respect, but it definitely feels like he was trying to publicly pretend that he wasn’t with Tylor and they hadn’t made a child together, a child which he rarely sees or acknowledges. All while he was being very public with his new fiancee. Anyway, a total mess.
Here’s Tylor’s big “secret family” reveal, and below that, Kasmere’s engagement announcement.
Ending 2022 with a bang. LaKeith Stanfield 👀 pic.twitter.com/zsUJ9s8eKy
— BallerAlert (@balleralert) December 31, 2022
He doesn’t post his son either
What a mess! Both are embarrassing. It’s clear LaKeith didn’t want people to know he had a baby and Tylor is upset that he’s moved on to someone else.
I’m with him on this one? A child can always happen but doesn’t necessarily mean a relationship. And it seems Taylor was aware that there is currently no relationship. You want the father of your child to engage with said child? Ask him to and draw your conclusions and consequences when he doesn’t.
Being petty and blasting him on social media is so immature and childish. Also it was CLEARLY all about the engagement. I can accept her being petty and jealous on main but not when she is trying to lie to everyone including herself about the motivation.
Also the child did not need to be involved in this publicly, so I automatically side with whomever did not pull that card.
When I had my first / only baby, even though I was technically married and the spouse was technically “involved,” he barely did a g/d thing. And there was no family around and we were not well off enough to have hired help.
My god. So. Much. Work.
If I were back at that point in my life, simultaneously watching insta pictures coming out where there is clearly large amounts of discretionary time and money being spent, I’d be beyond pissed.
Yeah, I understand being pissed… I also am a big fan of accountability starting with yourself.
Who you choose to partner and have children with *is* a choice. I hope you divorced the man you had that child with since he clearly did not make your family life a priority.
Taylor has an issue with Lakeith. It’s not on his fiance to change her behaviour if Taylor cannot handle seeing her pics on Insta. Taylor can choose not to look. Taylor can give Lakeith a call. Taylor can sue him for child support. She has so many options other than blasting her child on social.
As if Lakeith is going to see the error of his ways after this dumb move.
Hard agree. I saw this mess. He doesn’t post about his son either. This was done because she’s angry that he didn’t want to be with her. I get it. They had a child together, but it doesn’t equal him wanting to marry you. And then saying she reach out to his fiancee, ten bucks the reach out wasn’t as innocent as she is pretending.
If I recall correctly Lakeith is pretty method so it makes sense to me that he doesn’t want any part of his personal life in the media.
There is a big difference in his adult fiancé posting whatever she wants on her IG page (or even Lakeith posting her on his page) and someone posting a child, particularly a child of a famous person. I believe that until the child can consent/understand, both parents should agree before creating a digital footprint for their child. It can be very exploitative or attract security issues when kids are posted.
I agree there’s a big difference, and if either parent want the child to not be posted on the Internet, both parents need to abide by that.
The “secret family“ thing makes it seem like they are still together, when I don’t think that is the case. It really seems like she got jealous about the engagement and posted this in retaliation, which isn’t good for anyone, especially the child.
It really felt like she wanted to be known and recognized through her baby with a famous man, and that just felt really icky to me. (It always does).
And it definitely seems like they were not together for awhile (no overlap with the fiancé).
Hearing about these squabbles on social media is exhausting because we can’t do anything. Get a lawyer.
If he didn’t want any of his personal life in the media he wouldn’t be so active on social media, where he regularly spouts bigoted views.
He never puts out his personal business was surprised to see he was engaged. But yeah Taylor is a mess. She did that for one reason only.
I’ll never get women having babies with famous people and wanting to be known or recognize for it. If you’re in a relationship and it’s never been public why assume that getting pregnant and having a baby will get him to claim you in public lol.
Anyway I hope the call out will make him spend more time with the kid.
Lakeith is a homophobic, anti-Semitic, misogynistic bigot so I don’t get why people are still checking for him.
if he pays child support in whatever way he needs to, she doesn’t have a leg to stand on wrt moral high ground. I think it’s shitty to barely be involved in your kid’s life, but all he’s obligated to provide is financial support, not be a dad. If he were being a deadbeat wrt money, I think she’d mention that, but because she’s just complaining about him being absent and posting about a new relationship, she just sounds like she’s bitter about being dumped despite having his baby, and it’s shitty to use your kid to do that, imo.
Mainly agree, except when you say that he’s only obligated to provide financial support. I don’t understand why different standards are applied to fathers vs mothers.
A mess all around. The baby’s mother looks petty and jealous, and if she’s telling the truth about Lakeith barely seeing his daughter, then he’s trash too.
The fiance’s twitter is pretty cringe as well…she’s really made being his S.O her entire personality.
That baby is adorable though. Those cheeks and those thighs? 😍
This baby is not being prioritized by it’s mother. Get the resources you need to raise your child secured, and guard your child’s privacy if this man is not going to actively parent his child.
For the fiancée- there isn’t anything to celebrate if you got a ring from an actual jerk.
+1 and put all your hurt feelings into a therapy session not out in public because there is a lot of hurt there.
eww, the priceyiceywifey comment left a bad taste in my mouth
I can completely understand not putting your kids out on social media if you are a celebrity. Even if you are more open with other personal things. Kids don’t have a choice about their own public exposure or who their parents are. So that alone….doesn’t seem to be that nefarious to me.
Taylor Is definitely jealous that she not going to be the new wifey and after reading what kind of person Lakeith is both women seem like pick me’s. Dude seems extremely toxic and is probably either verbally, physically or mentally abusive.