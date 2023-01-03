« Previous Post       Next Post »

Paul Mescal had a coffee date with Angelina Jolie & Shiloh in London

Paul Mescal is one of those actors beloved by the youths, although I’m not sure most people over the age of 35 pay much attention to him. It’s not like he’s only internet-famous – he is not, I repeat – but I do feel like his fame is kind of niche to all but one particular generation? That’s not a drag, I’m just trying to make an accurate assessment. Maybe I’m wrong, I’m sure the comments will let me know. Anyway, Mescal was in the news before Christmas when the rumor mill began churning away that he and Phoebe Bridgers were/are over. They dated for something like three years and they were an It Couple for the younger people. So, it looks like Paul Mescal is 26 years old and single. Which makes it so interesting that he was spotted having coffee with Angelina Jolie.

Normal People star Paul Mescal was spotted enjoying a “coffee date” with Angelina Jolie in London. Irish actor Paul, 26, was pictured hanging out with the Hollywood actress, 47, after she watched him perform in A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almeida theatre.

The pair looked deep in conversation at the theatre’s coffee shop while surrounded by empty tables. They were joined by Angelina’s daughter Shiloh, 16, for the outing, who she shares with Brad Pitt, 59.

Paul – who is rumoured to have split from singer Phoebe Bridgers soon after reports of their engagement – wore a red t-shirt, while Angelina sported a stylish black trench coat and Shiloh wore a jacket and a beige beanie hat.

Paul stars as Stanley Kowalski to Lydia Wilson’s Blanche in the Almeida Theatre’s red hot revival of the Tennessee Williams classic. The actor has been is reportedly single after Phoebe was seen looking cosy with Bo Burnham in New York.

[From The Sun]

As much as I would love it if Angelina Jolie took a younger lover and a new generation was introduced to Angelina’s sultry villainness ways, I think this was just a coffee break. My guess is that Shiloh is probably a big fan (as I said, he’s Gen-Z-famous) and Mescal probably wanted to talk to Angelina. I bet they had a pleasant time and I bet Shiloh geeked out on him. It’s lovely that he made the time for Angelina and Shiloh and that they made the time for him too. I wonder if he’s a good Stanley Kowalski? Hm.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

28 Responses to “Paul Mescal had a coffee date with Angelina Jolie & Shiloh in London”

  1. Normades says:
    January 3, 2023 at 10:55 am

    I know who he is and who he was dating but I can never remember his name or face. Once again when I saw this article I said “who?”, followed by ‘oh yea that guy…´

    Reply
  2. LaurenAPMT says:
    January 3, 2023 at 10:57 am

    He’s much closer in age to Shiloh, versus Angelina. I am NOT insinuating anything when I say this, just pointing out that his interests may more closely align with Shiloh’s, as there is a 10-year age difference instead of a 21-year age difference.

    Reply
  3. A says:
    January 3, 2023 at 11:00 am

    Maybe the Jolies were staging an intervention over his mullet.

    Reply
    • Grumpier says:
      January 3, 2023 at 11:16 am

      Ha! I’d like to think that this is her new raison d’être – flying in to save people from mullets one by one. It could be a jolie and kids project – Knox and Zahara currently pulling up outside Miley’s place.

      Reply
      • A says:
        January 3, 2023 at 12:31 pm

        Lol
        THIS is the humanitarian work she had to quit the UN to undertake. Thank you for your service Jolie family.

  4. Mcmmom says:
    January 3, 2023 at 11:00 am

    When I think of meeting Angelina Jolie for coffee, I picture something a little different that that. Better chairs? More ambiance? Someplace that looks more like a Parisian cafe? But not that.

    Reply
  5. sunny says:
    January 3, 2023 at 11:00 am

    Over 35 here(though not that much older) and I love him. If you are into movies or theatre you might be into Paul. I mean he was just in one of the best, more touching films of last year, AfterSun. He was excellent in it and now he is in London’s new west end run of Streetcar.

    Though I will say, I am not obsessed with him the my younger cousins are. The way the internet went insane speculating on the status of his and Phoebe’s relationship when she was spotted with Bo Burnham. I think part of his internet fame isn’t just his hotness but that his life and social circle are filled with so many people who are both talented, internet famous, and Gen Z famous.

    Reply
  6. TIFFANY says:
    January 3, 2023 at 11:01 am

    That was totally for Shiloh bc she is a fan. Those photos really are nothing to make a thing over.

    I have hotter contact in the break room speaking with my co workers. 😀

    Reply
    • molly says:
      January 3, 2023 at 11:11 am

      That was my impression too. That definitely wasn’t “hot date with my young, new lover” vibes.

      Reply
    • Mireille says:
      January 3, 2023 at 11:14 am

      LOL! I’m thinking the same thing. I’m guessing Shiloh’s crushing on him. Besides, Angelina has met with actors after seeing their performances on stage — and she’s brought her kids. She and Vivienne met with Dear Evan Hansen actors. She and the kids met with the cast of the Lion King after she took them to see a performance. She and Zahara met with the cast of Death of a Salesman after a preview performance.

      Reply
    • Ravensdaughter says:
      January 3, 2023 at 3:45 pm

      Exactly. They’re just chatting each other up, which is great. I’m sure Angelina is an inspiration for younger actors on so many levels.

      Reply
  7. Pinkosaurus says:
    January 3, 2023 at 11:02 am

    If anything, AJ may be talking to him about upcoming projects. Maybe she wants to direct him in a future movie.

    Reply
  8. Gems2712 says:
    January 3, 2023 at 11:02 am

    Yeah, this is her daughter has a massive crush on him, she wanted to meet him and Angie laughed and said, OK, but only if I very much sit in between you both and keep you 6 feet away. Not implying anything about Paul! I think it’s very cute.

    Reply
  9. ABCD says:
    January 3, 2023 at 11:03 am

    I can’t see Angelina being with a man who is closer in age to her kids than to her

    Reply
    • zazzoo says:
      January 3, 2023 at 3:20 pm

      Same. There’s a reason we don’t often see large age differences in that direction. Women don’t want to parent a boyfriend. I don’t know who he is or his level of maturity, but it’s hard to imagine a 26 year old has enough life experience to keep someone like AJ intrigued for long.

      Reply
  10. Solidgold says:
    January 3, 2023 at 11:04 am

    The Normal People role made this man. He is a very good actor and I would love to see his performance in Streetcar.

    Reply
  11. Iris says:
    January 3, 2023 at 11:05 am

    Paul is both incredibly talented – probably one of the finest actors of his generation – and, having worked with him, I can confirm he is an incredibly nice person too. I would loooove it if this was true lol

    Reply
  12. Twin Falls says:
    January 3, 2023 at 11:06 am

    I love that twinning concert photo.

    Not familiar with Paul Mescal 🤷‍♀️

    Reply
  13. Coco says:
    January 3, 2023 at 11:07 am

    They went to the play and Shiloh got to meet the star after with her mom. The Sun is trying to make something out of nothing, not to mention I saw the full picture of the older unidentified man sitting with them.

    Reply
  14. bergamot says:
    January 3, 2023 at 11:08 am

    I mean, it was just a coffee in a theater cafe after they saw him in a play.
    And to answer your question Kaiser, apparently the production is very good and he is an excellent Stanley Kowalski.

    Reply
  15. Kate says:
    January 3, 2023 at 11:40 am

    He’s hot but looks so much older than 26.

    Reply
  16. Wendy says:
    January 3, 2023 at 12:30 pm

    Damn, Shiloh really got the best parts of both her parent’s faces.

    Reply
  17. Leah says:
    January 3, 2023 at 12:54 pm

    Paul Mescal has become one of those actors that I’ll watch any movie he’s in. Just an exquisite actor. See Normal People and Aftersun. And I’m old.

    Reply
  18. Rew says:
    January 3, 2023 at 1:11 pm

    This romance angle is very weird considering his age. He’s in the same age range as her oldest son. Also there’s a second photo that’s others have mentioned with an older man. Four people isn’t a date, especially with a child at the table? She took her daughter to see a play, they met the actor afterwards. Many people have met him after this play. The selfies are all over. By the way Angelina loved the original A Streetcar Named Desire. So I’m sure she was excited to see the play too.

    Reply
  19. D says:
    January 3, 2023 at 1:53 pm

    I’m old enough to be his mother and I know who he is because he’s an incredibly talented and for sure one to watch. He starred in Normal People, was in The Lost Daughter and then two small films that came out this year. He is very busy with impressive projects so I’m sure he will be more than internet famous as he gains higher profile roles.

    Reply

