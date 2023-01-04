‘It’s highly unlikely’ the Windsors ‘will engage in a tit-for-tat battle of words’

One of the things I appreciated about Netflix’s Harry & Meghan is that Prince Harry really began to tell the truth about palace briefings and how certain stories are “planted” and certain narratives are palace-driven. Even if some people don’t believe that part of the equation – hilariously naive, but sure – then surely Harry’s second point holds, which is that he repeatedly asked for his family and their communications offices to simply clap back on all of the negativity, racism and sexism, only to be refused. That’s why the first clip released by 60 Minutes was Harry explaining what was happening yet again:
“Every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife… You know the family motto is ‘Never Complain, Never Explain’ but it’s just a motto. And it doesn’t really hold. They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent. And that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story. And at the bottom of it they will say that they’ve reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So when we’re being told for the last six years we can’t put a statement out to protect you but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”
Those quotes should blanket any and all coverage of the Salt Island freakout. Because wouldn’t you know, some correspondents were “spoon-fed” some information about how the family really “feels” about Harry’s interviews:
The Royal Family are ‘completely exhausted’ with the ‘stream of misinformation’ from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, sources claimed last night. The comments come in the wake of Prince Harry’s publicity blitz for his new autobiography, Spare, set to be released next week, during which he has claimed his family ‘have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile’.
A royal insider told the Mirror: ‘It all feels very repetitive. Harry’s constant sniping is rather draining and he knows full well it is highly unlikely they will engage in a tit-for-tat battle of words.’
Another source added that the duke’s claim that his family refused to reconcile with him was ‘unadulterated nonsense.’
Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on the trailers, which were filmed at a hired ranch in Montecito.
I laughed at “he knows full well it is highly unlikely they will engage in a tit-for-tat battle of words.” Harry knows full well that Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace will engage in a briefing spree and smear campaign in advance of Spare’s publication. Which is the whole reason why he wrote the book and why he’s saying all of this in interviews. Harry’s like: this is what will happen. And the Windsors fall all over themselves to prove his point.
It cracks me up everytime bc they really do prove Harry right every single time.
It’s like every day is Opposite Day for the Windsors.
“nasty little men such as yourselves always get their comeuppance” Your time is coming, clan Windsor.
They have their mouthpieces to rant for them on speed dial. They are ridiculous and out of control between the talk shows, news programs, print media and tabloids they definitely let the rabid racists loose with their orders.
I like the bit at the where BP refuses to comment on the trailers. They don’t have a problem commenting on everything else
The easiest way to prove Harry’s lying is to not do exactly what he said the Palace does.
Harry should just make a bingo card and hold it up during his next interview
I just can’t get over their stupidity. I know, they have no reason to act differently when the british press is so invested in carrying water for the royals but there have been so many articles after that trailer aired just PROVING Harry’s point over and over again. Like….now is really the time to keep your mouth shut.
They won’t engage in a tit for tat, except that’s exactly what they’re doing.
If the British based royals are exhausted, think how exhausted Harry and Meghan are. They’ve had piles of excrement dumped on them for years now. Even when they don’t say a word!
W&K, C&C should all go quiet, and stay out of the public eye for several months.
They are so out of touch. Charles has done nothing well since becoming King.
The PR, SM, tabs will be full of Harrys book thru much of January.
We know if W&K, C&C start trying to spin any response, they will muck things up again.
Honestly, I think that is the plan. Charles has already indicated he’s lying low until February. And the Cambridges are usually off on some tropical island during this time anyways.
You can’t fix stupid for the BRF because it is stuck on it.
I’m FINALLY watching Harry and Meghan (on episode 5). I think people who hate them claim they don’t want to watch it because, well, they hate them but I think it’s more they fear they will have their hateful narrative absolutely destroyed. I can’t understand how anyone could watch even ten minutes of it and not feel sympathy and horror at how they have been consistently ‘fed to the wolves’ over years and years.
And all the mentions of ‘sniping’ are so off the mark! I found them both to be actually incredibly respectful and restrained in how they talk about the royals, rather they are just matter of factly stating their experience (after years of biting their tongue) WITH RECEIPTS!
They come across as thoughtful, warm and sincere. Of course Pegs and Jegs aren’t going to engage in ‘tit for tat’ cos no way could they ever in a million years come across like that! Nope all they do is get their press office to lie, manipulate, plant and leak. What a pair of mean, lazy and petty tosspots they are!
It’s truly insane that the British tabloids are literally publishing article after article declaring “royal sources say Harry’s claims about royal sources are a lie.” Like WHAT? Do you hear yourselves? How does anyone take this seriously? “Royal sources say there are no royal sources leaking to this very publication.” “Royal sources say absolutely no royal sources leaked or planted any stories, ever.” “Royal sources say that they themselves do not exist.”
It’s infuriating that absolutely nobody pins these writers or publications at large down and makes them answer: Do your sources exist or did you make up every single thing you’ve ever written that referred to palace sources or royal sources or insiders close to the royals or any of the other euphemisms for “William called us screaming about Harry again, here’s what he said this time”?
It reminds me of my father claiming he hadn’t had a drink in months while he was drunk and there was a vodka bottle peeking out of his coat pocket.
Seems like a wise plan…
Especially when the book is probably going to spill affairs, scandals & damage their characters.
I predict they’ll probably come out of this poorly – they basically set the media & British population against Meghan and Harry via palace PR.
I don’t see how anyone can trust their brand from
Now on
Living on the defensive all the time is exhausting. I’m so glad that they’re away from them but those horrible abusive people won’t let them go.