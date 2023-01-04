Emma Roberts adopted a chihuahua puppy who recovered from Parvo

Emma Roberts welcomed a new baby! This one, however, is of the furry variety. And with a potentially-tragic-but-miraculous outcome. Emma posted a photo of a tiny chihuahua mix puppy that she’d adopted from The Labelle Foundation in Los Angeles. The dog is adorable. But what is truly amazing is the tiny guy is a Parvo survivor. Parvo is known as the puppy killer and apparently “Skunk” and his siblings all had it when they were found. But he survived, recovered and now has a new fancy-schmancy life with a Hollywood starlet.

Emma Roberts is starting off the new year with a cute addition to her family. The About Fate actress, 31, announced on her Instagram Story that she adopted a chihuahua rescue puppy from the Labelle Foundation, a Los Angeles based animal rescue organization. She shared a photo of the pup from the organization, and wrote, “Our new family member… We love him so much! Rescued from @thelabellefoundation.” In the picture, the adorable pup with a mix of light brown, red brown and dark brown fur and long dark whiskers stares up at the camera. The Labelle Foundation wrote in a now-removed post that the puppy — which they nicknamed “Skunk” — had been found abandoned in early December along with his siblings, per the Daily Mail. The pups were found suffering from an illness called Parvo, a contagious viral infection that causes fever, diarrhea and vomiting, but the puppy survived.

[From People]

You can read more about Parvo here. It is highly – highly – contagious in dogs and something anyone with dogs should know about. My friend fosters dogs and one of her fosters had Parvo. She was unable to foster puppies for a year because the disease can survive up to a year in certain conditions outside (and up to a month inside). Adult dogs generally survive Parvo, but it has a high death rate in puppies. Seeing how small Skunk is, I am shocked he survived but apparently he wasn’t the only one. I’m thrilled. Clearly, he’s a scrappy survivor. Skunk is the name the Labelle Foundation gave him, I don’t know if Emma and son Rhodes are keeping it. I hope he becomes a mainstay of Emma’s IG because he is so cute, look at him! With his little eyes going in opposite directions. I love that he’s a fighter, love that Rhodes will have a buddy to grow up with. Happy for the family – always love a rescue story. This is the first I’ve heard of The Labelle Foundation, but they have a great website with solid information and good partnerships. And OMG their pups! You can donate or foster/adopt. Of course, there’s also The DoVE Project where you can do the same.

