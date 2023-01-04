Ayesha Curry on resolutions: You try ‘to do the most & almost always end up failing’

Embed from Getty Images

I have to admit, I don’t pay much attention to Ayesha Curry (or her husband). So I was completely unaware she was on a weight loss kick — 35 pounds is a noticeable amount so I was really not paying attention. But she talked to People about her health and fitness goals for 2023 and they’re pretty relatable and definitely more doable than some of the dramatic resolutions people make for themselves.

Like many, Ayesha Curry is starting the year off right by setting new health goals. In an interview with PEOPLE, the chef and cookbook author, 33, opens up about kicking off 2023 with big health and fitness goals and how she plans to stay on top of accomplishing them. Curry admits that when it comes to the typical New Year’s resolutions, she’s actually more of a “monthly resolution type of girl.” She explains that it’s easier to keep track of her small wins throughout the year that way. “I’ve kind of been going through a health journey for the past three years now,” she tells PEOPLE. “I’m into manifesting and writing things down and setting my intentions and goals. I am obsessed with that and I find that it really works for me, being able to visibly see things.” “One of my big resolutions for January is going to be to build a little bit of lean muscle,” Curry adds. “I’ve lost 35 lbs. over the past year, which I’m really excited about, but now I want that definition and I want to feel strong in my skin.” To begin the new year, Curry has partnered with MyFitnessPal for the nutrition and fitness app’s two-week Jumpstart Your Health Challenge, lending her tips and recipes to help others meet their personal health goals. She boasts the program’s “approachable” way to meet New Year’s resolutions, which she admits are hard to maintain. “When the new year comes around every year, everybody’s going all in, balls to the wall and wants to do the most, and you almost always end up failing,” Curry says. “And so with this Jumpstart Your Health Challenge, it just makes it easy. It’s not overwhelming, it’s approachable.”

[From People]

I hadn’t really thought about it until not, but Ayesha is right. Setting smaller and/or monthly goals is more manageable than some lofty annual resolution. I also think programs like Ayesha is doing, with a clear end date, are easier to stick to than just adopting some crazy exercise schedule and new meal plan on January 1 and in perpetuity. And I’ve actually been doing the smaller goals thing for awhile with my Apple Watch and Apple Fitness+ app. There are monthly challenges based on your own tracked activity level and different awards you can get, so I’ve been obsessed with completing the challenges and getting the badges rather than losing a certain amount of weight. And if I don’t complete one of my little goals — like doing all the core classes from a certain trainer on the app — I know I can still do it later and don’t feel too bad. Ayesha is right that doing too much makes it too hard to stick to these plans and smaller goals are more effective.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images