“Damar Hamlin collapsed in the middle of the NFL game last night” links

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed after being tackled during the NFL game last night. He’s in critical condition and the teams postponed the game. [JustJared]

True-crime watchers have a lot of thoughts about this arrest in Idaho. [Buzzfeed]

I halfway agree with Donald Trump on this? [Jezebel]

Happy 20th birthday to Greta Thunberg. [Dlisted]

Yellowstone’s season finale was dramatique. [Pajiba]

T&L’s final 2022 podcast. [Tom & Lorenzo]

The year of Christopher John Rogers’ colorful designs. [GFY]

The Catholic Church & the Boy Scouts would rather file for bankruptcy than pay settlements to their many victims. [Towleroad]

Miley Cyrus seems to be in a good place right now. [Egotastic]

They made a reality show about Special Forces training? [Starcasm]

Overused words & phrases we should abandon this year? [Gawker]