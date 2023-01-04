‘The Glass Onion’ is Netflix’s third-biggest movie debut over two weeks

While I’m obviously interested in the business of filmmaking and how certain films become profitable, I’m smart enough to admit that I have no idea how the business model worked for Rian Johnson and Knives Out: The Glass Onion. The Glass Onion probably should have gotten a wide theatrical release for months before it went to Netflix. The Glass Onion probably would have made a decent-sized box office, just because it’s fun and a great mystery and audiences have been hungry for fun movies for adults. Then again, I’m grateful that Netflix committed to streaming it just before Christmas. It was like a great Christmas gift for Netflix subscribers. Everyone agreed! Everyone watched it and probably re-watched it a few times. The Glass Onion is now Netflix’s third most-watched film in its ten-day debut.
In its second week on the Top 10, Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion” became Netflix’s third most watched film in hours viewed in its first 10 days. During the Dec. 26-Jan. 1 viewing window, the “Knives Out” sequel film raked in 127 million hours watched.
After a successful Christmas debut on the streamer which drew in 82.1 million hours viewed, the movie joins the likes of “Red Notice” and “Don’t Look Up” with 209.4 million hours. It remains the No. 1 English-language film on the Top 10 rankings and has now reached No. 10 on the overall Most Popular Films list.
On the TV side, “Wednesday” continues to lead the Top 10 rankings for the sixth consecutive week with 103.96 million hours watched, breaking another record for the Jenna Ortega-led series. “Wednesday” also broke the record for most hours viewed in a single week with 341.2 million when it debuted, then reset that record with 411.3 million hours the following week.
Season 3 of “Emily in Paris” sat just below at No. 2. Following its Dec. 21 premiere, the series garnered 95.3 million hours viewed – a slight drop from the opening week’s 117.6 million hours watched but still a solid showing for the heavyweight dramedy. It’s also worth noting that “Emily in Paris” Seasons 1 and 2 rejoined the list at No. 8 and 7 with 14.55 million and 15.2 million hours viewed as fans rewatch or experience it for the first time.
In third place, “The Witcher: Blood Origin” picked up 64.5 million hours watched in its first full week of availability. The limited series, which serves as a prequel to the events of “The Witcher,” follows seven outcasts in an Elven world join forces in a quest against an all-powerful empire. The limited series “Treason” showed a strong premiere week. In its first week of availability, the British drama opened at No. 4 on the list with 56.06 million hours watched. Following just below is “The Recruit” with 43.36 million hours viewed. It continues to stay ahead of the royal documentary “Harry & Meghan.” In it’s fourth week on the Top 10 list, the limited series scored 22.5 milllion hours watched.
I lowkey believe the sustained interest in and love for Wednesday is a much bigger story than The Glass Onion’s success. Both can be true though – Netflix gambled on The Glass Onion’s release and it paid off to some extent (although clearly not with a box office)… AND Wednesday has the kind of staying power and watchability that every streamer dreams of. Wednesday hit that sweet spot of being immensely enjoyable for 13-year-olds AND 53-year-olds. The Glass Onion feels more like “here’s a fun movie for grown-ups.” I’m also not exactly surprised by the drop in viewership for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, although it should be said, people still watched 22.5 MILLION hours of a show which has been out for a month. The Windsors would kill for that kind of viewership for literally anything they do.
I actually watched both Wednesday and Glass Onion with my twelve year olds over their winter break. We all really enjoyed both. It was so great to have so much fun stuff to watch with them.
I also think Wednesday is benefiting from word of mouth. We haven’t watched it yet, but we probably will at some point this month just because there is so much hype over it. I was never opposed to watching it, it just wasn’t high on my list but as it keeps staying popular (and as I’ve seen that dance a thousand times now lol) I’m bumping it up.
We really enjoyed Glass Onion. It was a fun murder mystery. Daniel Craig’s accent is…..well, its unique, but I think that’s part of the fun of it. Kate Hudson’s outfits were fun, etc. I love a murder mystery set in an isolated setting like that (currently reading One by One by Ruth Ware, lol.) We did end up watching it twice because we wanted to make sure we didn’t miss anything.
I thought the one in the house was brilliant; the one on the island with the Musk-a-like not so great. Sorry, I am so knackered that I can’t remember the titles. I loved the bit in the island one where Daniel Craig’s character walks thru the pool in a striped top and trunks. Such a piss take of his near naked Bond sea scene. I was wondering throughout what American posters thought of his accent?
As someone born and raised in Alabama, I hate his accent. Is it some kind of right of passage for a British actor’s career to do a southern drawl? At least in this scenario the twang isn’t being used to indicate the character is stupid, which is usually the case on film. The more I think about “Glass Onion,” the less I like it. There was no mystery- the culprit was so obvious, and the hackneyed trope they used for the “twist” kinda makes me angry.
The Elon Musk and Andrew Tate characters were a bit too close to home for me to totally find it fun and light but it was a really well timed release from Netflix, I just wanted to watch garbage between Xmas and NY. I can’t tell if the first film was really any better or just benefited from low expectations and I can’t bring myself to rewatch it knowing about the running vomiting gag.
Loved Wednesday (I think that also benefited from fairly low expectations, it really is high up on well-done remakes for me). Currently watching Alice in Borderland because I’m a slut for what’s trending lol.
Duke was a Joe Rogan character, not an Andrew Tate one.
I have to say that Wednesday bored me a little. It’s pleasant and looks good and Jenna Ortega does a great job, but the plot is so much like other children’s stories I’ve seen over the years. I’ll go back to it, but it’s not something that grabs my imagination. The Glass Onion was fun.
It was such fun! Over the holidays we watched this and White Lotus 2.
I love Glass Onion.
Wednesday goes against the spirit of the Addams Family and I am not interested in anything Tim Burton does anymore anyway.