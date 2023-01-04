Prince Andrew ‘hasn’t sold out the family secrets to the highest bidder’

One of the weirdest things about the conversations and comparisons about the Windsors’ treatment of Prince Andrew versus Prince Harry is that I get the feeling that the aim is always to “wound” Harry. Like, the Windsors are genuinely directing so much of this TO Harry: look at how we’re treating a rapist human trafficker, look at us treating Andrew better than you, Harry. It’s like the Windsors don’t realize that their actions actually look despicable to the wider audience, that their protection of a rapist and trafficker only highlights the fact that they treated Harry like garbage for the “sin” of marrying a pretty biracial American woman. Anyway, the Daily Beast’s Royalist column had an analysis of how Andrew was included in the Windsors’ Christmas at Sandringham, and how Andrew was even allowed to walk with the family to church. King Charles wants credit for the “magnanimous gesture” of allowing Andrew back in the fold, but Charles doesn’t want any questions about what kind of kompromat Andrew might have on Charles and the rest of the family. Some highlights:
Andrew’s inclusion on Christmas Day: “It was a magnanimous gesture by the king,” a friend of Charles and Camilla told The Daily Beast when asked why, after an absence of three years, Andrew was this year permitted once again to join the family procession to church. What makes Charles’ decision to include him this year even odder is that much of Andrew’s exclusion from the life of the royal family has been at Charles’ behest, and against the wishes of their late mother, who always regarded Andrew as her favorite and tried to create opportunities for him to be included.
Part of the family but not part of the Firm: So Andrew suddenly being allowed, by Charles, to participate in the Sandringham stroll to church, when a precedent had effectively been established that he was not to be included in this tabloid moment, presumably to his brother’s satisfaction, is rather remarkable. “Andrew is no longer part of the institution, but he is part of the family. His mother made that very clear,” says the friend.
Will Charles make exceptions for Andrew AND the Sussexes? This formulation—part of the family but not part of the Firm—could come back to haunt Charles. It leaves open questions about whether Andrew will attend almost every high-profile event, most notably the coronation, surely an institutional event if ever there was one. Yet it would be unwise to assume that he will not be there at his brother’s big day in May, especially as the Palace strongly hinted that Harry and Meghan will be invited to attend, with a source telling the Telegraph: “All members of the family will be welcome.”
Andrew’s silence/kompromat: Asked if his inclusion in such a totemic royal event as the Christmas walk was a reward for his silence, the friend of Charles and Camilla said, “He has done what he has been asked to do in terms of keeping a low profile. It’s no secret that Charles has never been close to Andrew, but Andrew has, for all his other faults, been intensely loyal to the institution.” In an arch reference to Harry and Meghan’s recent Netflix show and Harry’s forthcoming memoir, Spare, the friend added, “[Andrew] hasn’t sold out the family secrets to the highest bidder.”
Ah, Andrew “hasn’t sold out the family secrets to the highest bidder.” So it’s not actually about human trafficking or rape or family disgrace or paying millions to one’s rape victim. The cardinal sin, by the Windsors’ own emphasis, is speaking about the family. Everything else can be forgiven, up to and including rape, violence, predation, international disgrace and borrowing millions to pay off one’s victims. And as I said, this is being directed at Harry shamelessly. They’re so focused on making a point to and about Harry, they’re literally cosigning a sexual predator’s protection and inclusion in the family.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
Awww, what a guy! What a good guy Andrew is for not doing that, said no one. Ever. I guess they have to do their best to convince the world that he’s not an absolute piece of shit?
You mean not yet!! If he’s cut off financially he will.
Exactly. He hasn’t sold out the family because he’s still being taken care of financially. Cut him off and see how “loyal” he is.
Hasn’t sold them out YET.
If Charles kicked him out of his 51-room mansion, shut down his allowance and cut off his multimillion annual security spending, I think Andrew would be spilling his guts to anyone who chucked a pound his way.
None of the 3 boys, Charles, Edward and Andrew, resemble each other. Anne looks very much like her mother. Random thoughts on a snowed in morning, devoid of meaning.
This was not meant to be a reply. Don’t know how it got up here.
He groped his daughter during a memorial for his mother, in full view of the cameras, and that was okay though. Because the only thing that matters to this lot is loyalty to the crown. That is it and that is all.
What?! I totally missed that. Do you have a link to a source?
Yes. Before you watch it, make sure you really have steeled yourself and your stomach though. https://www.reddit.com/r/ThatsInsane/comments/xcwasm/prince_andrew_comforting_his_daughter_at_his/
Oh that’s disturbing!
But the queen had to give 12 million to settle the lawsuit. So then it was ok for Andy to associate with traffickers and he refused to speak to the f b i nd he is a saint because he did not talk about his family. What a joke
Everything you said here is that case, and I will also point out that Andrew used his title and status to gain all sorts of quasi-governmental positions he was not suited for and also to raise and take money for his personal use. Previously *that* in fact was the big cardinal sin
The most bizarre thing is that the only “family secret” M & H have expounded on is that the BRF is in bed with the tabloids.
And that they are harboring racists.
That’s never been a secret.
Is anyone surprised at this point that these people choose a rapist-human trafficker over a war hero prince with a bi-racial wife? When someone tells you who they are…
Either because 1) he is heavily implicated in the family secrets or 2) nobody offered him the right amount.
Who knows, maybe both
Andrew HAS sold himself to the highest bidder. The highest bidder was Charles. He’s getting free security, a free house and a substantial annual allowance to keep up his lifestyle. Anyone can tell that he’s been paid off to shut up.
I watched an older interview with William which led to a few older (80’s I think) programs about the family. It was amazing to see the switch in how they are depicted now from then. They openly called EII and Philip horrible parents. They said Charles’ whole generation were aholes and especially Andrew. They hated the whole family. So now to see them act like the family is all great except for the one who married the biracial woman is nuts.
Okay sure Jan. You ARE the family secrets. What are you going to do tell on you ?!
We got there in the end. I’ve been saying this for a long time. The Royal Family protects Andrew because he remains loyal to them. While Harry is being punished for choosing to protect his family rather than the Crown. So all this talk about Charles still welcoming Harry is rubbish. His treatment of Harry and Meghan after the Queen died was an act of punishment and humiliation for them deciding to leave and for telling their story.
And the bizarre thing is that it’s not even an issue of Harry attacking (not protecting) the Crown. He hasn’t attacked the Crown. He’s pointed out the inhumanity of The Firm, and the RR and the synergetic relationship they have with each other, which winds up with the family eating their own or throwing them to the wolves in a pile of lies and attacks.
But The Firm / RR can’t attack that, because it’s true and obvious to anyone paying attention, plus it’s how their collective bread is buttered. So they make up or misrepresent what Harry says and does and attack him based on their own lies, spin.
The Queen, The Crown, the British people, the country as a whole … they complain Harry’s publicly and repeatedly attacked and insulted and disrespected all of those … when he hasn’t.
Meanwhile Andrew has done ALL of that through his actions. And … crickets from the Family, the late Queen, the King, the Firm, the RR.
Geez. We all know Andrew is being paid to shut up.
At this point I think most of the family that has chosen to support the Monarchy is paid in one way or another.
Princess Anne might have decided that she has done enough, now that Phillip and The Queen are gone I think she will slowly back out of the entire mess. I know I would.
Gross. It’s the same attitude of TERFs/SWERFs, libertarians, and others performatively protecting nazis, MRA terrorists, and abusers to punish people for calling out bigotry. The thing about this tactic is that it doesn’t exactly prove that the target is in the wrong for speaking up about whatever the initial issue is, or that they should STFU in the future. It’s more proof that Harry and Meghan were right to say something, even though it’s come with a cost.
This man purchased a minor for sex from a horrific sex trafficking ring and used his Royal status to avoid prosecution by ignoring FBI requests for questioning. Not to mention had his mommy pay off the raped minor before a civil trial to avoid bad press for a stupid jubbly celebration, but he is the Royal to look up to just like Charles with his long and close relationship with Jimmy Savile. God this family is just trash if they were not protected and untouchable they would all be facing criminal investigations and indictments.
I wonder if this is also a warning to the extended RF to “know which side their bread is buttered on?” Remain loyal to the Firm or if you go “rogue” as they see it, you will be thrown to the press too? Zara and Thug Tindall exploit their connections to the max so obviously dropped H and M to preserve their income streams. Anybody else in the royal FAM not dependent financially on KC and Bwana Bill should read the writing on the wall and discreetly distance themselves and leave the fray to Ed and Sophie to sacrifice their own children for the good of the Firm. Kingy only
Um…Andrews wife sold access to Andrew, surely with his explicit approval. he has sold himself out for money many, many times. Someone ought to establish a list of receipts on this very thing. The list is miles long, considering Andrew was removed as a government envoy for his corruption years ago.
So let me get this straight…the BRF will go out of its way to incite harm and plot against the son of the king and his biracial wife who’d love nothing more than to ignore the BRF and go their own way.
Meanwhile, they have a pedophile in their midst who’s threatening to go public about the family/firm unless they continue to fund him. Yet, there have been no active campaigns against him. In fact, they’ve circled their wagons around him.
BRF, I don’t think Harry and Meghan are the “threat” you need to worry about drowning out/silencing.
NOTE: I am NOT advocating for any harm to come to Andrew. I just think it’s incredibly telling that while H&M would be more than happy to stay quiet provided they’re left alone, they have to live under the constant fear of danger. Yet Andrew has made it known he’ll gleefully squeal unless his lifestyle continues to be funded, and goes about seemingly without the fear/threat that an “accident” could occur.
Once you realize that the Windsors are a mafia family, everything about them makes a lot more sense. Consorting with (or themselves being) rapists, pedophiles, money launderers, and other criminals; faux fronts of allegedly happy marriages and so-called charitable endeavors to keep up appearances; the general moral bankruptcy that punctuates every aspect of their existence; the golden rule of never talking about the family; the threats of violence to those who “betray” them, whether implicit or explicit.
They’ve bought the media, they own the peerage, they encourage silence and fealty through intimidation and blackmail, they’re implicated in arms deals and human trafficking, and what was that curious bit about a pot farm next to the Middletons? The Windsors are the British mafia.
Andrew is still welcomed and protected because at the end of the day, he is one of them. They have no problems with him as a person, he embodies the Windsor values. His only problem was that he got caught. Harry and Meghan are the antithesis of the Windsor mafia, and that’s why they’ve been targeted. They are the insiders, the witnesses who could expose it all, and they’ve shown a willingness to do so, and that’s why the Windsors think they must be punished.
Andrew “hasn’t sold out the family secrets to the highest bidder.” because it’s in his best interest not to. Doesn’t take a genius to figure that out. He’s getting whhe wants which is continued financial support.
These idiots. The FBI stills wants to talk to Andrew about Epstein. The BRF better hope the feds don’t decide to reach out to the Sussexes about what they may know, especially via a subpoena.
I had to laugh really hard with this, reveal what exactly? That he’s a pedophile and a rapist? That he was hangin out at parties with a renowned human trafficker or that his dear mommy covered his ass?
This is absolutely depraved. And I am so freaking sick of H&M being mentioned in the same articles as Pedrew, as if there’s any comparison to be made between them.
What a disgusting “family.”