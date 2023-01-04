Leonardo DiCaprio is on a party yacht in St. Barts, surrounded by young ladies

Leonardo DiCaprio is a creature of habit. You can mark your calendar by him – he likes being single through the holidays and through the awards season, and he usually chooses an official girlfriend in the spring. We have months of girlfriend auditions left. Make no mistake, the auditions have already started. Every (non-pandemic) year, Leo loves to spend New Year’s in St. Barts, and this year is no different. He rented an enormous yacht for himself and the P-ssy Posse, and obviously, there have been lots of younger ladies around.
Leonardo DiCaprio continues to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, spending time on a luxury yacht surrounded by a ton of hot women in bikinis.
A shirtless Leo was spotted in St. Barts Monday while getting some serious vitamin D and chatting it up with multiple models on board before taking a dip and then laying in the sun.
Unclear who all of Leo’s female friends are … but one of the bikini-babes was Madison Headrick, Leo’s pal Joe Nahmad’s fiancee.
[From TMZ]
Reportedly, one of the ladies on the yacht is Victoria Lamas, daughter of Lorenzo. Leo has been seen out with Victoria several times now. She’s 23 years old. I believe Leo probably likes hanging out with her, but it’s also clear from these yacht photos that Victoria is not the only under-25 on the Leo D Party Boat.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I commend him for his work on the environment, but this is becoming a little sad.
I dunno. He talks a good talk about the environment, but flying private around the world to your multiple homes and yachts doesn’t exactly ring through as ‘authentically concerned’. But yay for driving a Prius, I guess.
His dating life continues to be sad. I listened to a Beyond the Blinds podcast about his Hollywood life and it explained a lot. Leo needs some serious therapy.
I think his work on the environment is very important. He doesn’t drive a Prius, he gives support and large sums of money directly to the indigenous activists in South America who are targeted and killed for their work to protect rivers and forests. I very rarely see other celebrities supporting their work and I think it’s some of the most important work there is. I’m not saying he’s not a douche, he’s a total douche, but I think his environmental contributions are significant.
How do you commend him for his work on the environment with all the carbon dioxide he puts out with his big Yacht for a hand full of people.
Gross.
Is he smoking or vaping ewwww. He is the new Hugh Hefner.
Yah I don’t understand this eligible bachelor thing? Being able to afford the company of a bevy of young beauties doesn’t make you an eligible bachelor it makes you a rich creep.
I don’t understand how he’s not bored. It’s the same thing all the time. Nothing emotionally fulfilling. It’s totally stagnant. As you go through life, you either change or you die. What a sad, empty existence he has.
I was just about to post the same thought, Emily_C.
We all have our favorite places/things, patterns and routines. As we grow older, we can become more set in our ways. Leo may truly be happy with his life.
However, from the outside looking in, it all seems so empty.
Dating and partying with beautiful young people could be fun…for a while. However, after a point, wouldn’t a person (especially someone who’s middle-aged) desire more out of relationships and life in general?
ITA. I’m bored and dehydrated just looking at pics of people baking in the sun drinking booze.
How does Leo, someone reportedly so devoted to the environment, ignore the detrimental environmental effects of a yacht?
Also the private jets he uses. He has been criticized for being a hypocrite, but apparently, he writes a big check so they keep their mouth shut and give him awards.
It’s bullshit. Regular folks are told not to use plastic bags or straws, and do whatever they can to help the environment so we don’t keep having nightmare weather events, yet these rich a$$holes can do whatever they want as long as they write a check. I bet most of the celebs are out of LA right now because of the horrible floods happening. Just hop on their private jets and go somewhere nice while regular folks deal with the consequences of private jets and yahts, and over consumption that mostly the rich do.
So hypocritical and gross, on all sides.
I feel as tho all is right in the world when I see this. Leo is always on brand! Lol
I feel like we’ve lost the essence of what “most eligible bachelor” is meant to mean…
1. That women WANT to marry you.
2. That you are eligible.
Leo’s title should really be “most bachelor”
Best comment of 2023 so far!
Great minds, @Ceej, as I was about to write the same comment. He’s so far down the list of “most eligible bachelors”. Sooooo far down.
I love this! Spot on. He is just a bachelor. A paunchy bachelor who likely smells like ciggs, booze sweat, and expensive aftershave. Swoon!
How humiliating, to audition for the part of girlfriend.
This, 100%, this. Any young woman who knows her worth, does not audition for someone to “like” them. And honestly, if I force my mind to go there, I do not see a scenario where this is not degrading and damaging to a young woman’s self worth and self esteem.
He’s getting so porky and puffy. Yeah, he’s reached the age where this is just sad.
On a completely shallow note: he’s not even that attractive anymore. These (barely) women could at least find some hot old guys. Even though they’re married: George Clooney and Idris are still attractive and are in their 50’s. This dude? He’s pushing 50 and looks so blech. BLECH. Yuck.
He’s always on yachts with under 25 no-named models. People used to say he’s living the dream, but I think his life looks so incredibly sad and pathetic. These days he has no energy or vibe, he looks so dead behind the eyes. He doesn’t even look at these models, they are there, and he wants them there, but he doesn’t really acknowledge them or care to engage with them.
He’s so gross. I’m embarrassed I had a crush on him when I was a teenager (almost 20 years ago). Ick.