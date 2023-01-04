Leonardo DiCaprio is on a party yacht in St. Barts, surrounded by young ladies

Leonardo DiCaprio is a creature of habit. You can mark your calendar by him – he likes being single through the holidays and through the awards season, and he usually chooses an official girlfriend in the spring. We have months of girlfriend auditions left. Make no mistake, the auditions have already started. Every (non-pandemic) year, Leo loves to spend New Year’s in St. Barts, and this year is no different. He rented an enormous yacht for himself and the P-ssy Posse, and obviously, there have been lots of younger ladies around.

Leonardo DiCaprio continues to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, spending time on a luxury yacht surrounded by a ton of hot women in bikinis. A shirtless Leo was spotted in St. Barts Monday while getting some serious vitamin D and chatting it up with multiple models on board before taking a dip and then laying in the sun. Unclear who all of Leo’s female friends are … but one of the bikini-babes was Madison Headrick, Leo’s pal Joe Nahmad’s fiancee.

[From TMZ]

Reportedly, one of the ladies on the yacht is Victoria Lamas, daughter of Lorenzo. Leo has been seen out with Victoria several times now. She’s 23 years old. I believe Leo probably likes hanging out with her, but it’s also clear from these yacht photos that Victoria is not the only under-25 on the Leo D Party Boat.

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted alongside multiple bikini-clad women on yacht https://t.co/zcJs2hRqGH — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 4, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio Entertains Multiple Women On Yacht During St. Barts Vacation 🥵 https://t.co/FnqppZOtHi — TMZ (@TMZ) January 4, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, gets close to his latest squeeze Victoria Lomas, 23, on a New Year's party yacht https://t.co/jlqmeGoxRT — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 1, 2023