ET: British reports about Duchess Meghan ‘writing a memoir’ are false

The Daily Mail spent New Year’s weekend freaking out about Prince Harry’s memoir and trying to drag Harry’s wife into the drama. Meghan is just sitting in Montecito, minding her business and raising her children, all while her husband’s family is constantly briefing the media about their pathological hate for her. Harry has made it clear that Spare is HIS memoir, his story, and he’s doing the promotional interviews solo. But the Mail still tried to drag Meghan into the drama. The Mail’s “Hollywood sources” claimed that Meghan would do a tell-all memoir as well. Now Entertainment Tonight says no, that’s not happening.
As the world anticipates the release of Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, Spare, rumors have been swirling that his wife, Meghan Markle, will also be releasing a tell-all book.
This week, a Daily Mail source claimed that Markle is “contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the royal limelight.”
However, ET has learned that reports of Markle writing a memoir are not true.
The Duchess of Sussex is a previously published author, with her children’s book, “The Bench,” released in June 2021. The reports also hint toward Prince Harry’s multi-book publishing deal with Penguin Random House — which is releasing Spare — as a factor in Markle’s rumored future memoir.
[From ET]
Yeah, I believe that Meghan will write some additional books. They’ll probably be children’s books or Young Adult books, because that’s her energy, that’s her interest. As much as I would love for Meghan to tell her story in memoir-form, if she hasn’t done it by now, she probably won’t do it. That being said, Meghan has been telling her story. That’s what the Netflix series was, that’s what the Oprah interview began to do, that’s what her podcast has done, that’s what her magazine interviews have done.
Also, I get the feeling that Meghan isn’t trying to make any news this week or this month – she’s giving the floor to Harry and Spare. Keep that in mind, because the Windsors are going to drag her and smear her wall-to-wall once Spare comes out.
Maybe she can translate her idea for “Pearl” into a series of books.
Omg! That would actually be so cool. I saw someone replying to a video of Archie walking guy to the stables, suggesting she should write a book called “the adventures of Archie and Guy” or something like that. I would love for her to do something like that
TBH, Her picture book did not meet the selection criteria we use to purchase books at my library.
I am curious what are the criteria?
Marysia, books must be reviewed in three recognized and credible sources and must connect to the curriculum. Thanks for asking. 🙂
Her book is in almost every library in my city, so I guess every City/Town has their own criteria?
Connect to the curriculum sounds like you’re talking about a school library? Their standards are definitely different than a regular library
Meghan never said she was writing educational books for schools so I’m sure she won’t lose any sleep over not being included in your school library!
I’m not sure why it would be in a school library( (not sure why it wouldn’t, but not sure why not being in one is seen as some kind of negative mark.) It’s definitely in my local public library though.
“Must connect to the curriculum”? Er, do you have Alice in Wonderland? Your library sounds odd, even for a school library. I spent a whole lot of time in the school library when I was a kid, and read a whole lot of books there not connected to the curriculum.
I could see her writing a memoir years down the road, once this is all healed for her, and she’s been living her new life long enough. Then she’d just have the royal part as a chapter – a small piece in the middle of her bigger life.
exactly – if she does, I hope she waits like 20 years just to have time to have peace and for things to have settled more and then only if she wants to – and the reference to “when she lived in england” would be just a blip
This. I believe she will write a book someday, but not now. It’s way too soon and the dust has nowhere near settled. In the meantime, let them all sit back and agonize whether she will or won’t spill all the details of how she was treated by all of them–that family, that institution, the media, the courtiers, the staff, everyone. Let them all sleep with one eye open for years waiting for it.
This is what I think will happen. I think right now she is still processing too much. I can see a memoir from her in 20 or 30 years maybe.
@Becks. It would not surprise me if she’s already writing her memoir. Writing things down while the feelings are still raw and fresh with the intent to publish sometime in the future. I don’t think she will wait 20, 30 years, will there be interest in her book in 20 years? You have to strike while there’s interest in your story. Also, when she publishes her memoir may depend on how the press and royal family behaves. If they continue to leak and attack we might see the memoir sooner rather than later. And given the price the BRF have placed on her head she may want things written down just in case.
I do think there will be interest in her in 20 years, especially if they keep up with their activism, philanthropy, etc. It will just have a very different feel from what she might write at this moment – more of a look back, less of a tell all.
I can believe this to be true. As Kaiser said Meghan has been telling her story. I think Harry writing this book is not only about setting the record straight but also an attempt to protect Meghan attacks by the press and the Palace.
I wonder if the book will even include Meghan at all. I feel like the Netflix series covered their courtship to present and the book will cover Harry’s life from birth to before he met Meghan. If it wasn’t dished in the Netflix series, I doubt it will be dished in the book.
With much respect and affection, I disagree a bit. Whether by fortune or design, Harry and Meghan have been peeling the onion, layer by layer, during and since the Oprah interview. I agree that the vast amount of Harry’s life that will be revealed in Spare will not include Meghan, but she’s like the capstone of his experience and learning life lessons — the achievement of a life’s dream, the person he grew to be worthy of, the love story told strictly from his POV (as The Cut and most of the documentary was Meghan’s POV). She’s also a perfect example of how the RF treated his mother and how they’ve not changed one iota in all those years. Hard for him to talk about the life he/they have built as activists and philanthropists without dealing with how and why they had to escape the Firm.
I think Meghan will definitely factor into Spare because it is a factual detail of Harry’s life up to now, and M is a huge part of Harry’s life, has been for the past 6+ years and their relationship has helped shape him into the man he’s become. There’s enough that wasn’t covered in the Netflix doc that could be included, though I don’t think their relationship will be the main focus.
I believe Megan will write a memoir….in 30 years, when more water is under the bridge and she can really dish out. I think for now she’s probably just ‘going high’ and any book she writes now will reflect that.
Nice to see US media refuting the lies though.
At this point it seems like they’re not even trying to hide that these “sources” are just them making stuff up. And I don’t know why, but I find the fact that it’s ET that’s correcting The Fail to be really amusing.
A memoir is different from an autobiography, right? As in it can cover whatever part of your life you see fit? I can see her writing about how she got into her activism and how it’s molded her life.
Here’s the thing, the people who are young now and like Harry and Meghan and think they have been treated badly, will they care enough to buy a book about it 20-30 years from now, I doubt it. The Sussexes other supporters are the people who lived the Diana years, how many will be alive in 20-30 years to read Meghan’s book. I’ll be honest I’m not that interested in Meghan’s activism, to me there’s nothing above and beyond about it, she’s not Greta. What most people want to know is what happened to her behind close doors in that family.
Meghan strikes me as someone who was given a My First Diary in second grade and has been profusely journaling every day ever since. Maybe she is not immediately planning a memoir, but you can bet she has been documenting everything and if she ever decides to do it, it is going to be so detailed and she will have all the receipts!
Meghan is definitely a journaler. She’s made that clear. She’s probably journaled everything, good and bad this entire time. And I bet the journals from the royal years are under lock and key.
Meghan knows that the British tabloids are just waiting for her to write a memoir so that they continue their unhinged coverage and that her stalker Piers Morgan, is waiting to see if she mentions his name at any point. I don’t think she wants that energy at this point. Prince Harry writes a memoir and everyone blames her, claiming that she wrote the book. She may eventually write a book, but I don’t see it happening for a few years.
Please let the wellness book be true though, or a wellness / style bible, please please pretty please.
I echo others that I think she will write a memoir but not *now*.
I think she’s in the shell shocked “what just happened to my life” phase and will need lots of time to sort it all out and put things in perspective . A book may or may not happen, but I think an interview on film at a later date, done as a legacy for her children, would be to her advantage, as her presence and voice are well suited to this medium.
When and if she ever decides to write a book I will definitely be purchasing it.