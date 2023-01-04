ET: British reports about Duchess Meghan ‘writing a memoir’ are false

The Daily Mail spent New Year’s weekend freaking out about Prince Harry’s memoir and trying to drag Harry’s wife into the drama. Meghan is just sitting in Montecito, minding her business and raising her children, all while her husband’s family is constantly briefing the media about their pathological hate for her. Harry has made it clear that Spare is HIS memoir, his story, and he’s doing the promotional interviews solo. But the Mail still tried to drag Meghan into the drama. The Mail’s “Hollywood sources” claimed that Meghan would do a tell-all memoir as well. Now Entertainment Tonight says no, that’s not happening.

As the world anticipates the release of Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, Spare, rumors have been swirling that his wife, Meghan Markle, will also be releasing a tell-all book. This week, a Daily Mail source claimed that Markle is “contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the royal limelight.” However, ET has learned that reports of Markle writing a memoir are not true. The Duchess of Sussex is a previously published author, with her children’s book, “The Bench,” released in June 2021. The reports also hint toward Prince Harry’s multi-book publishing deal with Penguin Random House — which is releasing Spare — as a factor in Markle’s rumored future memoir.

[From ET]

Yeah, I believe that Meghan will write some additional books. They’ll probably be children’s books or Young Adult books, because that’s her energy, that’s her interest. As much as I would love for Meghan to tell her story in memoir-form, if she hasn’t done it by now, she probably won’t do it. That being said, Meghan has been telling her story. That’s what the Netflix series was, that’s what the Oprah interview began to do, that’s what her podcast has done, that’s what her magazine interviews have done.

Also, I get the feeling that Meghan isn’t trying to make any news this week or this month – she’s giving the floor to Harry and Spare. Keep that in mind, because the Windsors are going to drag her and smear her wall-to-wall once Spare comes out.