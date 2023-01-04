Jeremy Renner posted a selfie after being run over by a 14,000-pound snow plow

On New Year’s Day, Jeremy Renner was severely injured in a snow plow accident near his property by Lake Tahoe. Renner was first tended to by a neighbor (who is a doctor) and then Renner was airlifted to a hospital. Since then, he’s apparently had a few surgeries to deal with the “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic issues” he suffered. On Tuesday, Renner posted a selfie from his hospital bed. Dude looks wrecked, but it’s a good sign that he’s alert enough to hold a phone. He wrote (or someone wrote for him): “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Meanwhile, the local sheriff’s office gave additional details about exactly what happened:
The actor Jeremy Renner, who was critically injured on Sunday, was run over by a snow plow weighing more than 14,000 pounds that he had used to tow his car on a snowed-in private road near his home in Reno, Nev., the authorities said on Tuesday.
Mr. Renner, 51, had been helping a family member who was driving the car and had gotten stuck, Sheriff Darin Balaam of Washoe County said during a news conference at which the authorities offered new details about the accident.
After successfully towing the car, Mr. Renner got off the plow, which then began to roll, the sheriff said. He said that Mr. Renner had attempted to get back into the driver’s seat to stop the rolling vehicle, but was “run over.”
On Tuesday, Mr. Renner, who underwent surgery on Monday and had “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” remained in intensive care in critical but stable condition, according to a statement from his representative, Samantha Mast.
Ms. Mast, the representative, said that Mr. Renner was “making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits.”
Holy yikes. 14,000 pounds of snow plow ran him over and he’s still lucid? He’s lucky he didn’t break every f–king bone in his body. What a horrible accident, my God.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Avalon Red.
I’m glad he feels well enough for this. I was really worried after hearing about the chest trauma.
“In good spirits” — they always say that. He’s drugged to the gills, of course he seems to be “in good spirits.” This kind of thing is severely traumatic though, so I hope people don’t expect him to be perfectly happy and optimistic about everything once he’s out of the hospital.
He will be lucky to survive this. A crush injury is very difficult to heal.
at this point he’s almost certain to survive. but he may regret keeping the leg, like Tiger Woods. sometimes there’s worse things than amputation.
This is horrific! I’m glad he’s well enough to take a photo. Wishing him healing.
Dude’s lucky to be alive.
Wow. He’s very lucky. I would assume driving something that heavy would require a license. Was he properly trained to handle that vehicle?
I have my license but I’ve renewed it more times than I’ve actually driven a car. Do you need the license if it is only used on your own private property?
He looks good, considering what happened.
There but for the grace of God … I tried that with a rolling tractor a few years ago and came out (so fortunately) with only cracked ribs. Jeez, it gives me chills to think what could have happened to him. It’s great to see him improving and wish him a full recovery.
C-SHELL,
I don’t mean to pry, but I want to understand. If you’re comfortable sharing, what happened and how did it happen? Was your trauma caused by the tractor wheel? Did you fall to the ground while trying to get in? How was your recovery? It sounds like you are ok now, and I’m glad!
Hoping for the best for him. It’s easy to write now – he should have let it crash- but also easy to understand the impulse that led to the injury. I live in farm country and the tragedies that happen with equipment are all too common.
I’m sure it’s a very expensive machine and possibly a private individual, as opposed to a transportation department, can’t get insurance on such a beast. Speaking of that, anyone operating such heavy equipment must need a special operator’s license or some kind of certification. You have to wonder if he was fully trained to be operating this behemoth.
In any case, I’m hoping he makes a full recovery. It’s amazing he looks this good and is lucid. 🙏
No. If it’s used on private property then usually it’s considered a farm vehicle and does not require a CDL.
There also could have been someone else behind it. Seems he had people over for the holiday.
Dude nearly meets Jesus and his hospital selfie still looks better and more human than I do in the school drop off line.
Seriously though, as I understand it, he isn’t really out of the woods yet but I’m glad he has made it this far and I hope he is able to recover. It will be a long road. Thank God he is alive, truly.
So glad to see that things seem to be moving in a positive direction, fingers crossed that he continues towards a full recovery. How scary that must have been and how scary for the family member that witnessed it! Well wishes to Jeremy & his loved ones, I have no doubt he has a long road ahead of him.
I’m so glad he posted the photo showing that he’s ok! I can only hope my hair will look that good if I’m ever run over by a 7 ton plow.
I am pretty sure Jeremy has fantastic medical insurance coverage because the total bills including physical therapy and possible orthotics is going to be in the hundred of thousands of dollars. For an average person this would be a devastating financial burden.
Wishing him all the best.
I wish him a continued recovery. I hope his daughter didn’t see him. And I’m sending as much love and healing energy as I can to him and Damar Hamlin.
I remember having surgery in my early 20’s and felt nothing for 2 weeks after the fact. When they wain me off the morphine and other pain killers and I was told to tough it out with extra strength Tylenol for the remainder, I wished for death. And I was not crushed by a snow plow. This man has a long road ahead of him and I wish him the best on recovery.
Yeah I had a very VERY minor orthopedic surgery and I was in severe pain for months, took over a year for my body to be back to normal. He is going to need a lot of mental fortitude. Hopefully whatever steeliness it takes to make it to to the top of the heap in Hollywood carries over to his ability to recover from this terrible accident.
Chaine, any chance it was hip arthroscopy? They say it’s minor but I’m worried about the recovery.
Glad to know he made it thru the surgeries.
I was happy to see this pic.
All the best to him and his daughter.
Glad things are seemingly looking up for him. Wishing him the best in his recovery. What a scary freak accident.
That’s crazy scary! He is so lucky to be alive. 14,000lbs on top of him… sending prayers for his recovery.
I’m sure he has a long road ahead of him. At least he can afford it. Wishing him a speedy and complete recovery