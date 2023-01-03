Jeremy Renner ‘suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries’

Yesterday, we discussed the reports that Jeremy Renner had been hospitalized on New Year’s Day following a snow plow accident around Renner’s Lake Tahoe home. While the tabloids have been reporting on increasingly gruesome details from the accident, I’m going to try to keep it relatively simple and above-board. From what we can gather, the snow plow ran over part of Renner’s body, and one of Renner’s neighbors (a doctor) applied a tourniquet to Renner’s leg. The sheriff’s deputies coordinated an airlift to the closest hospital. Reportedly, Renner’s injuries are quite extensive. Renner’s rep released a statement saying that Jeremy had two surgeries on Monday and that he remains in critical condition.

Jeremy Renner underwent surgery Monday after a snowplow accident. After sustaining injuries on his property in Reno, Nevada, on New Year’s Day, the actor was taken into surgery on Monday.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, Renner’s representative says, “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

The statement adds, “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

“Blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries”- holy yikes. I take that to mean multiple broken bones, blood loss and just… pain and tragedy all around. What an incredibly scary accident. He’s apparently in stable condition but it also sounds like there are some serious concerns.

  1. girl_ninja says:
    January 3, 2023 at 7:11 am

    Prayers for him and his life. Thankfully his neighbor knew what to do. So scary.

  2. Lightpurple says:
    January 3, 2023 at 7:13 am

    Renner’s accident, Martina Navratilova’s cancer news, Dahmar Hamlin’s collapse; yesterday was a horrific day from beginning to end.

    Prayers for all.

  3. ThatsNotOkay says:
    January 3, 2023 at 7:15 am

    His rep not being clear has led to a lot of speculation. Sounds like the Snowcat flipped up and landed on his chest then drove over him? But who knows. Why wasn’t he in the vehicle? And was he plowing for a neighbor or not plowing his own driveway? So many rumors. Bottom line, how horrible. I hope he recovers. Critical condition is no joke.

    • K says:
      January 3, 2023 at 7:29 am

      I don’t think the public need any further information than what the publicist has provided, particularly while Renner is in and out of emergency surgery. Sometimes we don’t need the whole story – it’s not our story to know.

      • Lolo86lf says:
        January 3, 2023 at 7:39 am

        Although I agree with you that we don’t need to know the gory details of this horrible freak accident, when a celebrity like Anne Heche had a horrible automobile accident many people were taking some kind of sick pleasure in describing her demise in detail because she was intoxicated.

      • Lucy says:
        January 3, 2023 at 8:06 am

        Heche’s final autopsy report stated that she was NOT intoxicated at the time of the crash.

      • Sunday says:
        January 3, 2023 at 8:42 am

        @K, the public doesn’t *need* any further information, but the reality is that without it, the public will continue to speculate and spread wild rumors about the accident. I saw people online speculating that he had lost limbs, people sharing a video of an airlift (that wasn’t Jeremy) and passing it off as him, stuff like that. I know personally it would drive me absolutely crazy to have the world at large spreading bs about me, especially when a simple statement could put it all to rest. Unfortunately, his staff and family obviously have bigger things to worry about right now, and so the speculation train has already left the station.

      • LightPurple says:
        January 3, 2023 at 9:04 am

        Yes, the speculation about Heche and the accusations were horrible but there was also a legal issue with Heche that is not present in the Renner situation. Heche was driving erratically on a public street, endangering others, AND drove into someone’s house, destroying it in the fire that claimed her. Renner’s plow tipped over on his own property, nobody else involved, no danger or harm to others.

      • Genevieve says:
        January 3, 2023 at 9:51 am

        @Lightpurple – Yes, to what you say, mostly. If there’s something about the machinery itself that makes it unsafe (e.g., prone to flipping), then definitely, that’s something that should be known.

  4. Becks1 says:
    January 3, 2023 at 7:30 am

    Absolutely horrible. I hope the surgeries are successful and he’s able to make a full recovery.

  5. Lee says:
    January 3, 2023 at 7:39 am

    Well unfortunately stable just means unchanged. Obviously anyone correct me if I’m wrong, but when my dad was dying in the ICU, most days he was “stable” meaning his heart rate, blood pressure, etc were the same. Not worse, but not better. That being said, the fact that he was “stable” enough to undergo surgery is a positive sign. I hope.

  6. Plums says:
    January 3, 2023 at 8:15 am

    been following this on reddit, and I know it’s just unsourced gossip, but there’s rumors that his leg was completely mangled and he’ll lose it if they haven’t taken it off in one of the initial surgeries already. He’s lucky to be alive, but man, whatever the case, his recovery is going to be really hard.

    Reply
    • Ameerah M says:
      January 3, 2023 at 8:17 am

      I don’t think we should publicly speculate about his injuries. It’s in poor taste and insensitive to his loved ones. If they want the public to know something they will release the info.

    • FHMom says:
      January 3, 2023 at 8:59 am

      It does sound like he might lose a leg. I hope he recovers and has a flourishing career.

  7. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    January 3, 2023 at 8:48 am

    It sounds like his property is fairly remote and a neighbor might not be within hearing distance so, not knowing all the details, I’m so glad that help was close by or this could have ended quite differently.

  8. HeyKay says:
    January 3, 2023 at 9:25 am

    How terrible. He has a young daughter.
    I agree, his condition should be revealed only as his family decides.
    Critical condition is enough for the public to know.

  9. VonBarron says:
    January 3, 2023 at 9:33 am

    I was dating an ER doc in Reno until this summer. I’ll say this. They get A lot of gruesome snow related injuries. Bad ones. Skiing. Snowboarding from Tahoe. They always brace themselves when it snows heavily. They have good procedures and response. A lot of the ER docs came out of Denver emergency med. so he was in the best hands he could have been.

  10. Julia K says:
    January 3, 2023 at 9:48 am

    Ivana Trump died from blunt chest injuries. Very serious, wishing him a good recovery.

  11. Trish says:
    January 3, 2023 at 9:58 am

    God, this sounds so bad. I hope he lives and doesn’t lose his leg. He’s very active and that would be hard for him. I think back to when Ashley Judd almost lost her leg and really it was a miracle that she didn’t so I’m praying that Jeremy pulls through intact as well.🙏

    • Twin Falls says:
      January 3, 2023 at 10:21 am

      Dr. Albert Yu-Min Lin is a Research Scientist at the University of California, San Diego and an Emerging Explorer of the National Geographic Society in the field of technology enabled exploration.
      He also has a prosthetic leg.

      “Lin lost his leg after shattering his leg bone in an off-road accident which required amputation. He eventually decided on a prosthetic replacement but this hasn’t limited his continued participation in sports or in precarious exploration. You can see him scuba diving, rock climbing, desert trekking and hacking through vicious jungle vegetation with no noticeable difference to his companions, until a shot of his leg comes into view. Regardless, it doesn’t seem to have slowed him down at all.“

      My kids and I watch his shows on Disney+. He’s amazing. I hope Jeremy Renner makes a full recovery but a loss of a limb doesn’t have to mean a loss of physical activity.

      • Concern Fae says:
        January 3, 2023 at 10:44 am

        This. When they remove a limb now, they do it in a way that facilitates being able to wear a functional prosthetic. Still hope it doesn’t come to that.

  12. trillion says:
    January 3, 2023 at 10:25 am

    Better wording would be “critical AND stable” rather than “critical but stable”. The latter gives the impression that it’s a positive and that is not the case. Stable means unchanged – neither improving nor worsening. It seems like a good thing, but in medical terms, it is not necessarily so. He’s likely in excellent hands with skilled medical staff and technological advances on his side. Great luck that his neighbor on the scene is a doctor. Hoping for the best, of course!

