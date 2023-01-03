Fitzwilliams: The Sussexes should be silent if they want Windsor relationships

In the 24 hours following ITV and CBS’s teaser drops for their respective interviews with Prince Harry, a curious thing happened: very few British outlets wanted to talk about what Harry was actually saying in the clips. I saw numerous headlines based off “body language experts” analyzing Harry’s demeanor in the interviews. I saw several pieces where royal commentators huffed and puffed about how dare Harry speak. But very few ran with the headline: “Prince Harry: The royals’ ‘silence is a betrayal’.” Or: “Prince Harry: My family complains and explains endlessly.” I’ve also chanced upon some royal reporters openly weeping about how Harry is offering no “proof” for his claims – to which I say, the proof is in every one of those royal reporters’ reporting. Every time they cite a “royal source,” they’re either talking to a palace staffer OR the reporter is lying. Pick one and STFU. Anyway, I came across Richard Fitzwilliams throwing an absolutely bonkers tantrum and I thought everyone should enjoy it:
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says proclamations made by the Sussexes in the press are not helping the fractured relationship.
‘The interview Harry and Meghan gave on Oprah did very considerable damage to the royal family, especially the allegations of racism and issues dealing with Meghan’s mental health,’ he said. ‘Over the last month, counting the new trailers about his forthcoming interviews about his memoir, Harry and Meghan have appeared in a two-part six episode docuseries for Netflix and no less than seven trailers, two for the first docuseries, three for the second and now two more. The first overshadowed the second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s trip to Boston which was outrageous. This resembles a publicity circus which looks rather desperate.
‘Harry might like to “get his brother back” and “…his father back”, but must surely know giving this catalogue of woes even more exposure, is not the way to do so. Further accusations of stories being planted against them by the Palace in both interviews show how bitter he and Meghan still are but, though their fans may support it, there will come a time when even the media tire of exposure at this level.’
He added that the public will expect claims that Tom Brady had questioned Harry closely to be backed up in the final interview.
Mr Fitzwilliams said: ‘Oprah never probed and the interview was notorious for the way “their truth” and the truth were conflated. The Netflix docuseries was hagiographic. Will Anderson Cooper on CBS and Tom Bradby for ITV subject Harry to serious, detailed questioning? That would be well worth seeing! Harry says in the trailer for the CBS interview, referring to the Palace’s inability to protect them from false reports, that “there comes a point when silence is betrayal”. There is also a point, if they wish any relationship, however distant, with the royal family, when silence is common sense. When will the Sussexes learn this?’
I started laughing at “The first overshadowed the second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s trip to Boston which was outrageous.” Apparently, Peg and Buttons are still salty that a Netflix trailer overshadowed their Boston flop tour, oh noes. “Further accusations of stories being planted against them by the Palace in both interviews show how bitter he and Meghan still are…” So, we’re going with “that sounds bitter” when the Sussexes detail how many times they went to the palace for help and support, only to be turned away and then smeared and denigrated? Anyway, just a reminder that anyone still crying about how Harry and Meghan should be “silent” just wants to see the Sussexes stay in the Windsors’ abusive cycle.
I doubt therapists agree with the Royal Rota’s approach to familial relationships and they’d recommend never being silent, because silence is complicity and participation in your own victimization. Why not leave it to the experts, leeches? Oh yeah, because you fancy yourselves smarter than even them. So very Tory, right-wing, MAGA of you.
These people have written 38 + books about Harry, in some form and expects him to be silent.
Beggers the question;-
What gives them the right to tell him what to do?
What is Harry to the media in this present discussion? Not whom?
Fitzwilliams had an editor outlined the contents of the article, it would be fascinating how people like him see themselves in this terrible “muck”.
Is it just about making a living ?
Too late. The invisible contract is now visible.
@eurydice 💯 it’s busted wide open
” the proof is in every one of those royal reporters’ reporting. Every time they cite a “royal source,” they’re either talking to a palace staffer OR the reporter is lying. Pick one and STFU.”
THIS x 1000. The fact that so many people can still believe the Palaces are not leaking or planting drives me insane. Where the hell do they think the RR are getting their stories??
“OR the reporter is lying…”
Just a reminder, Fitzwilliams is another one of the four who did a pre-taped review of the Oprah interview, before it aired. He’s trying awfully hard here to erase that memory by referring to Oprah twice, and give the impression THIS time he’s he’s watched everything he’s commenting on (…a two-part six-episode Netflix docuseries…and no less than seven trailers, two for the first, three for the second…”). Pathetic.
I think he watched the trailers but not necessarily the documentary if he’s describing the Sussexes themselves produced as hagiographic. I’m sure they the Sussexes will again go silent. Just after Harry says what he has to say.
“Be silent and take it.” I teach this to all my victims. More seriously, f*** ’em … meaning the whole royal family institution media thing.
Also, “No one will believe you.”
Oh yea, right! I’ll add that to my new victim handbook. Thanks!
Fitzwilliams is unhinged. After the book comes out we’re not going to hear from Harry and Meghan for months and then he will be complaining about that. I still remember him complaining that Harry and Meghan were unpredictable because no one knew their every move.
he is reading from the script he has been given by his masters. the Sussexes are actually quite predictable. they do what they have said they were going to do. and they do it really well!
it’s only if you don’t listen to what they themselves say and are trying to prop up some sort of fantasy world where nothing matters as much as the british monarchy that their actions and words seem confusing. the rr are a bunch of fantasists, just like their lords and masters in the palaces.
is Harry ever going to return to royal life? NO. just NO. NO, he is not. listen up, idiots! you blew it!
^^ Exactly @Somechick and @Amy Bee, et al.
@Fitzwilli’s entire incandescent screed:
🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤮🤮🤮🤮🥱🥱🥱🥱🙄🙄🙄🙄😜😜😜🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 🤪🤬🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐
When Harmsworth/ DF, Murdoch and the rest of the BM, Fitzwilli & the rest of the rota rat carnival, W&K, courtiers and the rest of ‘leaking like a sieve’ royal firm keep M&H outta their mouths and expunged from their obsessed minds, when all these f’ing f’ers zip-it and go away quietly, maybe then the Sussex family will no longer be ‘over-exposed.’
The BM and tainted BRF a’holes are the ones who helped make M&H more high profile and famous via these insane 24/7 gaslighting attacks and lying leaks. Whenever we hear from M&H it’s about their substantive and inspirational work, collaborative charitable endeavors, and concerted efforts to address societal ills. It’s about expressing their truth, and shining their considerable light as they push back against venal lies and outright claptrap. The light of their truth will continue to shine. 🌠
Yep @Fitzwilli, Sussex supporters will be the wind beneath M&H’s, Doria’s, A&L’s and their descendants’ wings till kingdom come, till the British monarchy becomes a forgotten after-thought, till infinity and beyond! My final mike drop: Pay attention to Harry when he tells us that his mother Diana is guiding him!!!!
Harry has exposed these pos’s (the “experts”) not that they had an my in the first place, but people like RF have absolutely ZERO CREDIBILITY. Also isn’t he one of the hacks who reacted to an interview he hadn’t seen (Oprah) 😂.
The BM and their carnival of hacks and clowns are all panicking and running around like headless chickens (thanks to H&M) and it is so hilarious how obvious it is becoming.
Yes! Fitzwilliams was one of the hacks. lol He claimed Meghan used ‘very strong language’.
This is the link to Josh & Archie’s interview with James O’Brien. Good stuff.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3iNapDmd6c
The publicity circus that looks/looked desperate was William’s E@rthshite Awards show. Comparing it to the Super Bowl and not having the winners in attendance.
@agreatreckoning
Lmao that man bellowed like he was reciting his English literature essay “mEghAN uSeD StrOnG LaNguAgE…” first time I heard that my teacher instincts automatically kicked in and immediately my reaction was a)”why is he talking as if here’s reading his literature essay” and b “that’s not a very strong argument. An easy grade 1 (U)”
The only desperate party here are the Windsors. They are the ones who need Meghan and Harry not the other way around. Meghan and Harry love each other, trust each other and work incredibly hard to take care of their family. Unless the Windsors and the institution admit to what they have done and apologize to Harry and Meghan there is no need for a relationship. Periodt.
They’re still SO salty over the Boston tour being “overshadowed” by a TRAILER!!! Hate to break it to the royal stans, but there wasn’t anything to “overshadow.” It was boring and stupid and yet another sign to the royal family that they have to change the way they approach these tours/visits/trips. Kate and William making an appearance at city Hall was not the shining moment the royal family thought it would be. People in other countries aren’t dying to get a glimpse of boring racist royals.
Anyway, I digress. Fitzwilliams is really enjoying his rant here, isn’t he? He’s basically asking when will the Sussexes learn to just shut up and take the abuse? It reminds me of the clip from Meghan in the Oprah interview – about how she doesn’t see how the Firm can expect her to remain silent when they continue to brief against her.
@becks1 how many “overshadowing” moments have these losers had now? K’s Denmark tour was “overshadowed” by Meghan having dinner in her White pantsuit, w always being overshadowed by…. Something (because that man is as interesting as a rotten toadstool), Boston was “overshadowed” by H&M docu-series trailer and I can’t think of any more (please feel free to add to this list guys). There’s no such thing as “overshadowing” W&K had no spark to begin with (they might’ve had it in 2011 when people believed k might actually turn out to be interesting or when George was born but that was it, it’s all gone now)
Right? There’s nothing to overshadow!
And honestly this is just another example of the toxic dynamics of the royal family. When Dr. Jill does an event the same day as her husband, no one says she’s overshadowing the POTUS. When Michelle Obama appeared at state dinners looking fantastic, her husband was proud and excited for her. She didn’t “overshadow” him (or if she did, he was okay with that lol.)
Overshadowing is such a constant theme for the BRF and its stupid because…..people can pay attention to more than one thing at the same time. No one cared about the Boston tour, so a trailer for a docuseries coming out in a week was more interesting. If people had cared about the Boston trip more, then the trailer wouldn’t have made an impact.
In a way, W&K’s poor planning “overshadowed” the tour. Imagine if they had invited the Earthshot winners to spend those days in Boston with them – if they had taken them to the various start-up companies and helped them network? The press here would have loved it. It might have taken some of the short-term spotlight off of W&K, but they would have been shown as serious philanthropists
Sure, it was the trailer that overshadowed the Boston tour, not Will’s godmother being a giant racist.
Thanks to the amazing munecat on YouTube who nipped the whole “body language experts” bs in the bud. The funniest thing about all of these “experts” (“royal” or “body language”) is that they actually believe what they say and the seriousness with which they present themselves. These idiots 😂
Munecat is awesome. Everyone needs to watch that video.
O boy. How many times have girls and boys been told, ” don’t tell, it’s our little secret, ok? ” The BRF; they’re just like us!
TRANSLATION: Please shut the fuck up! How can we continue to publish our bullshit stories if you keep correcting the record!! Pretty soon no one is going to believe us and we’ll be out of a job!!
Exactly. The expectation that Harry should be challenged and back up his claims is funny. We have RR’s on tape discussing their highly placed royal sources and insiders. Being briefed and all that. Then turn around and say that’s not true. Carnival of clowns.
It was all fun for them when they could print whatever they wanted about the Sussexes with no pushback or weak back page “corrections”. Now it’s not so fun now that Harry is turning most of his heat on them in the press and their less than ethical relationship with the palace. One of the Emily’s or Beckeys is already implying that the newspapers paid courtiers for stories.
If a documentary trailer can overshadow a massively hyped, multimedia days long spectacle, it really is time to pack it in. I’m looking at you, W&K.
Is the RF the one whispering in Megan’s father’s ear? They should also stay silent and call of their dogs if they want any relationship with the Sussxes
Look up people, you will be able to see the steam rising from these so called experts and insiders for a few reasons, first being THEY didn’t get the interview, second THEY didn’t know Tom was doing the interview until Harry said so, Third, neither Tom or Harry will play their games, Fourth, it shows that stories ARE leaked and planted by the Palace and finally, THEY are telling Harry to be quiet whilst shouting their mouths off every day. Their hypocrisy is only matched by the fear in the palace. They are asking themselves, how much can Harry remember, what secrets will he tell and,how dare the media be talking about harry and meghan every day and not Billy bully and botox barbie. Suck it up buttercups, Harry and Megan are REAL not caricatures in a bloomin institution
It’s so ridiculously disingenuous to pretend like Harry is inventing the concept of giving interviews to promote a memoir because “omg why do they keep giving all these interviews!??! Why won’t they stop whining and shut up!?” Harry is selling a book that everyone has known about for months, and this is standard promo.
And all the while ignoring the fact that CHARLES did an interview about HIS book
A relationship predicated on one party being silent about what the other party does to them. Uh. Just saying the quiet part aloud, aren’t they?
@Emily_C … EXACTLY! As far as the RF and BM are concerned, the abusive behavior isn’t the problem. H&M’s refusal to continue silently tolerating the abuse is the problem.
It’s such a clown show. The Rota’s desperation is palpable, and they are literally screaming at the Sussexes to be silent. I swear they are all going mad. They do not want their false narratives to be challenged.
But the real issue is that they are mad that Harry and Meghan are not coordinating with the Wales. They don’t have to! I am so sick of the RR being mad that Harry and Meghan are stepping on their events.
Silence is common sense? Harry’s point was about the silence only being applied to him and Meg. His whole point was the family wasn’t silent, just hiding their voices behind the press. So the family telling Harry to be quiet is incredibly hypocritical.
“If they want Windsor relationships”??!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Well, the only way I see that happening is if the Windsors get personality transplants.
My goodness me, it seems that the bm are up in arms because there will more people who will be looking at their “sources” in future. There are going to be more people who will recognize that leaks from the palace–or lying by the bm–is ongoing. I suggest they invest in crying towels.
I believe H&M when they say they’re closing the chapter and starting a new one. Once the book is out, and all of the false outrage quiets a bit, H&M are going to go forward with all of their projects and probably the rf won’t be mentioned by them. Of course, their team will still monitor the media and they will continue to protect their reputations and their brand. Which is something else that the bm is crying about. Geez, what a bunch of babies.
‘Over the last month, counting the new trailers about his forthcoming interviews about his memoir, Harry and Meghan have appeared in a two-part six episode docuseries for Netflix and no less than seven trailers, two for the first docuseries, three for the second and now two more. The first overshadowed the second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s trip to Boston which was outrageous. This resembles a publicity circus which looks rather desperate.’
Meanwhile, here on Earth, Meghan and Harry appear in no less than 7 articles in every single British publication, per day. Hmmm….