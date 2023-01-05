Bad Bunny defends throwing a fan’s phone in the ocean

Bad Bunny is one of the most popular rappers in the world and was named Billboard’s top artist of 2022. He’s also branching out into film, appearing as an assassin in Bullet Train and will play the lead in Sony’s El Muerto. I don’t know much about him. I can’t say I think much of him, though, after watching this:

Bad Bunny is under fire for throwing away a fan’s phone after they violated his personal space in the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/bz1LsMz8Oz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 2, 2023

What happened in that video, if you couldn’t play it, is that Monday night, a fan came up to Bad Bunny and tried to get a selfie with him as he was strutting down the street with his entourage. Mid swagger, he grabbed her phone and tossed it into the body of water they were walking beside. The woman is utterly shocked. People reacted to Bad Bunny’s phone toss, most standing with Team Uncool Dude. So Bad Bunny decided to defend himself and justify callously discarding this woman’s expensive electronic device into the drink, rendering it useless.

Bad Bunny appears to have responded to a short video that recently went viral depicting the Puerto Rican rapper grabbing a fan’s phone and chucking it into the water.

“The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” Bad Bunny wrote in a tweet, as translated from Spanish via Twitter. “Those who come to put a phone bastard in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise.”

I’m not defending the fan per se. Fans need to learn boundaries. Just because they want to get a photo with their favorite does not entitle them to one. She shouldn’t have rushed up to his side nor should she have presumed taking a selfie was okay, even if Bad Bunny did smile for it before destroying her phone. But his was a d*ck move. I might have even defended him taking the phone out of her hand and lecturing her, but tossing it into the water? That’s unwarranted. What if the phone wasn’t paid off? She may have needed that to get home. It was an overreaction on his part. He had an entire entourage that could have closed ranks to protect him from intrusive fans. I can’t make out much, but I don’t see him saying anything to the woman. He doesn’t appear to even tell her no before ripping the phone from her hand.

No one’s a winner here. Again, I’m not martyring the fan but I can’t justify Bad Bunny either.

This isn’t related but CB forwarded me this tweet and it’s really funny. Twitter user @notcapnamerica asks his parents who a bunch of popular celebrities are and they know but can’t name many of them, except for Bad Bunny, about whom they have absolutely no clue.

