Bad Bunny defends throwing a fan’s phone in the ocean

Bad Bunny is one of the most popular rappers in the world and was named Billboard’s top artist of 2022. He’s also branching out into film, appearing as an assassin in Bullet Train and will play the lead in Sony’s El Muerto. I don’t know much about him. I can’t say I think much of him, though, after watching this:
Bad Bunny is under fire for throwing away a fan’s phone after they violated his personal space in the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/bz1LsMz8Oz
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 2, 2023
What happened in that video, if you couldn’t play it, is that Monday night, a fan came up to Bad Bunny and tried to get a selfie with him as he was strutting down the street with his entourage. Mid swagger, he grabbed her phone and tossed it into the body of water they were walking beside. The woman is utterly shocked. People reacted to Bad Bunny’s phone toss, most standing with Team Uncool Dude. So Bad Bunny decided to defend himself and justify callously discarding this woman’s expensive electronic device into the drink, rendering it useless.
Bad Bunny appears to have responded to a short video that recently went viral depicting the Puerto Rican rapper grabbing a fan’s phone and chucking it into the water.
“The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” Bad Bunny wrote in a tweet, as translated from Spanish via Twitter. “Those who come to put a phone bastard in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise.”
I’m not defending the fan per se. Fans need to learn boundaries. Just because they want to get a photo with their favorite does not entitle them to one. She shouldn’t have rushed up to his side nor should she have presumed taking a selfie was okay, even if Bad Bunny did smile for it before destroying her phone. But his was a d*ck move. I might have even defended him taking the phone out of her hand and lecturing her, but tossing it into the water? That’s unwarranted. What if the phone wasn’t paid off? She may have needed that to get home. It was an overreaction on his part. He had an entire entourage that could have closed ranks to protect him from intrusive fans. I can’t make out much, but I don’t see him saying anything to the woman. He doesn’t appear to even tell her no before ripping the phone from her hand.
No one’s a winner here. Again, I’m not martyring the fan but I can’t justify Bad Bunny either.
This isn’t related but CB forwarded me this tweet and it’s really funny. Twitter user @notcapnamerica asks his parents who a bunch of popular celebrities are and they know but can’t name many of them, except for Bad Bunny, about whom they have absolutely no clue.
@notcapnamerica’s tweet and parents are giving me life.
The fan was way out of order. She was in his personal space and making physical contact. He may have over reacted but she was being really obnoxious.
Geez, she wasn’t wielding a knife or a gun.
So what? Nothing gives her the right to make physical contact with a stranger.
Agree. She’s walking right next to him with her camera literally in his face filming him. Absolutely no regards to his personal boundaries. One of his bodyguards should have taken care of the situation but I understand his gesture. It was so easy and spur of the moment and so ‘get the f&ck out of my face!’
People need to learn that celebrities are people too and they owe you absolutely nothing. You wouldn’t get into somebody’s personal space that you didn’t know and celebrities should be treated the same.
I agree. Bad Bunny had no right to destroy his fan’s personal property. He came across as an entitled bully. He should make his fan whole and replace her destroyed property.
The name “bad bunny” makes it seem like he lost a bet. But I’m old- his music/persona is not aimed at me.
Certainly he overreacted and was a jerk. Phones are EXPENSIVE.
I would hate being famous. I rarely want to talk to strangers – so I feel sympathy for him for being accosted, even politely.
It would be good PR for him to replace her phone. He overreacted for sure.
How did she even get that close to him? What if she had been a deranged fan? She could’ve killed him! He probably was annoyed at her, but he shouldn’t have thrown her phone into the ocean. We all have lots of info on our phones. I’d sue him!
+1
+1
Also, @notcapnamerica regularly has hilarious threads.
My phone was pretty expensive. I have lots of important information on my phone. If I’m out on the town like these folks, I can easily use it to call an uber to get home too.
So that’s why I don’t shove it in stranger’s faces.
She did invade his personal space but he should have let his bodyguards handle the situation. Can she sue him for destroying her property?
I hope so. He should buy her an iPhone 14 Pro Max and a Hermes cover encrusted with a diamond.
He overreacted but it’s weird and obnoxious that some fans treat celebrities like property not people. I don’t have a lot of sympathy for her but BB shouldn’t have made the phone useless. Put it on a table or in grass if he wanted to make a statement.
“Those who come to put a phone bastard in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise.”
I’m ignoring his name because it’s ridiculous. I think it’s very interesting how cis men are completely obsessed with “respect” or what they perceive as a lack thereof. And what happens when they don’t get the respect they think they deserve. This fan was rude AF but we can all see that he has a bunch of dudes with him and any one of them could have stopped this young woman at any time. She wasn’t dangerous apparently, she wasn’t antagonizing him. There is no excuse for him acting like a complete jackass. And who’s filming this?
Also, these days people’s entire lives are their phones. You can leave the house with just your phone and keys and have a wallet etc. on your phone. Let’s hope she had friends and/or money with her.
It’s not just a cis men thing. It’s a cultural thing, too, and pretty common within cultures that have been targeted and oppressed under white supremacist structures.
I think it was truly awful fan behaviour and he stooped to her level. He’d be getting worse headlines if he or his entourage had physically pushed her away so the phone throwing was a better choice of two crappy reactions, but she was definitely unlucky to be the 20th person or whatever to do it and cop that reaction.
I find that I have far more sympathy with the uncool dude than the fan. Famous people have a right to personal space, and she knows that: you don’t go up to people and try to take selfies without permission. And if she did get his picture, that is something that has a potential benefit for her. She should have known better.
It sucked for her, but I bet she won’t do it again. And others are less likely to try it with him.
Celebrities aren’t pets.
I’m okay with his actions. Back the f off lady
The fan overstepped. Did she deserve to have her phone thrown in the ocean though? That being said, this isn’t the first time his bad behavior towards fans has been pointed out.
Team no one. It’s gross to violate someone’s personal space because you believe they owe you a photo. Celebrities should be grateful to their fans, but they don’t owe anyone their personal time.
It’s also gross to take someone’s property and destroy it. There’s no excuse for either’s behavior.