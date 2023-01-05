All of those Sussex-bashing quotes from Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter? A lie.

One of the most obvious and desperate tactics from the British media is to find and pay random people to bash the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It happened with Thomas Markle and the whole White Markle clan. It happened when Prince Harry was invited to speak at the United Nations for Nelson Mandela Day too – even though Harry was invited by the Mandela Foundation, the British media paid a Mandela relative to bash Harry.
Currently, the Sussexes have executive produced Live to Lead, which was “inspired by” Nelson Mandela, and produced in conjunction with the Mandela Foundation. Which means that this week, Camilla Tominey at the Telegraph published a story full of “quotes” from Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Ndileka Mandela, quotes like “Harry needs to be authentic and stick to his own story, what relevance does grandad’s life have with his? I don’t believe he nor Meghan have ever properly met granddad… but they are using his quotations in the documentary to draw in people and make millions without the Mandela family benefiting.” Ndileka Mandela is also quoted by Tominey as saying Harry and Meghan are “tedious” for using Mandela’s name and quotes. Except… the real Ndileka Mandela has spoken out and said that she never said any of that.
Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Ndileka Mandela isn’t sure why people are “making a mountain out of a mole hill” over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s use of the late social justice activist’s quotes. Prince Harry and Markle released their second project with Netflix Dec. 31. “Live to Lead” profiles several social justice leaders, including U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Gloria Steinem and lawyer Bryan Stevenson.
However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex credited Nelson Mandela as the inspiration for the docuseries.
Fox News Digital can confirm that Ndileka hasn’t criticized Markle or Harry for the use of her grandfather in the opening to the show.
“I’ve watched the first two episodes of this ‘Live to Lead,’” Ndileka told Fox News Digital. “I honestly don’t find anything wrong with them using that opening thing inspirational with a quote of granddad. I just think that people are making a … mountain out of a mole hill, and they’re wanting to persecute Meghan and Harry for no reason, honestly,” she added. “I mean, Meghan has always been an activist, and this is in her activism work which my grandfather was, he was, a social justice activist through and through.”
Ndileka emphasized that Nelson Mandela launched his political career through “social activism” and compared the journey to Prince Harry and Markle’s.
“And his enter point into politics was through social activism, which is exactly what Meghan and Harry are doing. Like I said early on, a lot of people use granddad’s quotes, and nobody has been made such a big rah-rah as they are making out of Harry and Meghan using this quotation.”
So after a day full of headlines about “the Mandela family slams the Sussexes,” it turns out that Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter never said any of what Tominey reported. It turns out Ndileka Mandela is totally fine with the Sussexes being inspired by her grandfather and producing Live to Lead in concert with the Mandela Foundation. Weird. I wonder if this denial will get picked up with the same ferocity as the false quotes?
Extraordinary leaders reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity.
Live to Lead is now streaming on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/wPaCt2n9D8
— NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) January 5, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar, Netflix.
A right-wing British tabloid writer make things up out of whole cloth? Why that is so completely unheard of! Next people will try to tell me the sun rises in the east.
LOL. Right! Shocking stuff. I love it when Tominey gets dragged for her lies. This from a little over a year ago (it doesn’t even involve H&M).
https://twitter.com/josephmdurso/status/1472147839505645573
These journalists and lackeys are flailing and they don’t know what to do. They kept attacking Meghan but it was Harry they needed to be worried about. Nothing they’ve done has worked from the threats, lies, bullying etc and they’re not scared. They’re perplexed and desperate. Harry exposed the whole charade and this story was supposed to their revenge but it backfired. Last thing, does anyone get the sense that some people are relived that the truth is coming about William? I’ve been getting the sense that parts of the media have been over William for some time now.
whoa, that’s bonkers. Can she sue? I can’t imagine the hubris to publish made up quotes and name someone who has never uttered them…bonkers.
I was waiting for this to be covered. There is no journalism on salt island, only liars who use the shield of the news. Camilla Tominey is repulsive, I look forward to seeing her getting her comeuppance as much as Piss Morgan.
She really has no qualms, does she? She just flat out made up quotes and attributed them to Mandela’s granddaughter. How is she still employed?!?!
They’re doing the same thing over and over again, just as H&M talked about. Bad news about Willnot = make up a shit story about Meghan (and Harry in this instance). They’re counting on the plebs reading the first headline only, not retractions. Write the lies enough times and it becomes the truth to thr majority.
Is CT’s article still up? This seems really crazy.
The worst part was the double hatred and mysoginoir in the fake quotes… made her look like she was mad because she didn’t get her “cut” of money. Attacked H&M and a woman of color also. Like a game of racist/liar bingo.
The CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation was on South African TV explaining how Archewell got involved and they have another 9 interviews that they hope to air. The British press won’t be satisfied until they destroy Harry and Meghan’s careers.
Bingo. In addition to always trying to go for the ” even black people hate them” angle to excuse their racism, the end goal is to make them unpalatable for others to work with. I don’t understand this as a long term goal anymore though, if this was early or even late 2020 maybe, but at this point M&H have definitely had a reputation that proceeds them when it comes to work ethic. People can see the quality output and anyone that works with them speaks to their professionalism. It’s why the Wales’ aren’t successful, its working in reverse for them.
Off topic but on what planet is a Supreme Court justice a social justice activist?? 😅
I guess you need to watch the documentary. RBG’s early career was with the ACLU specializing in gender equality issues. She was about it, not just some stodgy bureaucrat.
The piece says “social justice leaders” about all those profiled. Mandela is called an activist.
One where before they sit on the court they argue 7 cases in front of it on gender equality. If you have ever heard someone phrase something as being illegal ” on the basis of sex” RBG and the case brought before the court is why.
You have to watch the episode with RBG and do a little reading up on her history, then rejoin the conversation.
Imagine leaving Law School and not getting hired by any Law Firm, because you’re a woman.
RBG helped establish women’s equality in the US as an attorney. She took cases that helped establish equal treatment of men and women.
RBG was the real deal for gender equality for women And men in the eyes of the law. She championed for husbands being able to receive support for minor children if they are widowed. (Child care, housing, school) Previously only women were able to access those SS funds if a spouse died. A family friend was widowed years ago when his kids were very young, he was able to access his wife’s SS funds until the kids turned 18. I never thought anything of it at the time until I saw the RBG movie and realized she was the one responsible!
I think you did not actually watch the episode with Justice Ginsberg. She dedicated her career as an attorney to gender equality.
There was footage of her testifying (pre-USSC appt, obv) before congress about gender equality and “protection” laws- which were laws discriminating against women- women being disallowed – by law- to engage in certain professions. And then you hear this senator’s voice, and at 50, i am old enough to remember arlen spector of PA- what a total POS he was- talking down to Mrs. Ginsberg. I know he is long dead- but that footage made me want to punch him in the face.
This is incredibly bonkers, even for the british tabloids. Where did these quotes come from then? Totally made up?!
Camilla Tominey tried to link the Hubb Kitchen ladies to terrorism. Also she’s the one behind the made up Kate crying story. This is par for the course for her. She’s a professional character assassin and liar.
No surprise at all but, I couldn’t resist posting on her Twitter “You know you’re in trouble when you’re fact checked by Fox News” 😆 😆 😆
How she has the nerve to call herself a journalist is beyond me. She really needs to get herself some half-decent sources because the ones she has are embarrassing her on a global scale.
Brilliant! It’s just unbelievable. Can we get #CamillaTommineyisaliar trending?!
Or write to her editor?
@Thelma – it was trending last night. It was a joy to behold. I was fully expecting her to block me but, nah she’s either not seen it or decided I’m too far down the food chain to matter. 😆
As long as the person quoted is attributed properly and the quote is accurate, why would anyone object? They wouldn’t, and Mandela’s granddaughter didn’t. Since lots of people are quoted like this ALL THE TIME, it never made sense that she ever objected in the first place. So I just ignored the first breathless story and waited for the facts. Sure enough!
The article saying they didn’t have permission was running in the Sydney Morning Herald today ( a supposedly reputable paper here). It got taken down very quickly.
Camilla the liar living up to her name,the Sussexes said they were doing projects with the Mandela Foundation.
You have to really suck, when Faux News call you a liar.
The BM was trying to say the New Zealand Prime Minister, was trying to walk back from the series, and she came out and said, she stand by her episode.
The series is really good, some episodes are sad and inspiring.
They’ve used her name multiple times and attributed quotes to her regarding Harry’s Mandela Foundation speech and the Netflix show. Seems strange she hasn’t flat out denied the quotes if untrue. Maybe she’s getting pushback after getting paid for the quotes?
I thought it was a grandson, who is not part of the Foundation, that was paid.
You, do know the Mandela Foundation asked Harry to give that Speech at the UN.
ETA I am in no way justifying the toxic pathological bigot that is Camilla Tominey or thinking she wouldn’t do the most to be the lowest despicable “human”. I’m wondering why there hasn’t been clear denials about the quotes.
@Jan you’re right, I think it was the grandson. Thx
Also, as a side note, the Live to Lead series is fire🔥 and I’m proud of them for still engaging in advocacy. If you look at their old Insta (SussexRoyal) you see just how much/hard they worked when they were senior members. Nice they can still do what they love, but be free too.
#CamillaTomineyIsALiar is probably thanking her lucky stars that Spare started leaking and so pushed away whatever stories would have happened in the royal news cycle about her literally inventing quotes from Nelson Mandela’s family for a story bashing the completely unobjectionable Live to Lead.
This woman won an award for column writing this year. She is considered mainstream in the British press ecosystem and yet feels comfortable inventing quotes. Insane.
Delete this if I’m wrong but, wasn’t the Mandela family instrumental in getting Harry’s invite to the speak at the UN? If so, surely someone at The Telegraph would have reminded #CamillaTomineyIsALiar and asked her to double-down on her sources? I know she’s a senior journalist at the paper but, come on, an article as contentious as this one should have been thoroughly scrutinised before hitting the send button.