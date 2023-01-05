A skincare set, outlet concealer extension cords and a shampoo brush



From Celebitchy: We bought this bed for my son and he really likes it. It was easy to put together and it looks high end but was under $200 for a complete upholstered frame and headboard. It comes in three neutral colors and in twin to full sizes. I also got these fun socks for my son for Christmas and they were a hit. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon!

A complete skincare set for a glowing complexion



From CB: If you’re looking to start a new skincare routine this set by trusted brand Tree of Life is just $53 for a cleanser, toner, Vitamin C serum, moisturizer and eye gel. This has over 1,200 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say that it reduces both acne and fine lines and that they get compliments on their skin. “Recently I decided to change all my facial products and went for this combo pack and I am totally satisfied. It makes my skin so soft and bright. The dullness is gone.” “I’ve used high end and low end products… this stuff may be my favorite.. I feel like it evened out my skin within a few days.”

An extension cord with an outlet concealer for less clutter



From CB: This extension cord and outlet concealer combination can help tame some of the clutter in your house and give common areas a high end look. It comes in 3 foot, 8 foot and surge protector versions. These have over 47,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say they work as intended and that they look so nice in their home. “I have a few varieties of these sleek sockets and they really help make a neat look for people that like their wires out of sight. They’re also good for outlets behind furniture if you want the object flush with the wall. Plus they cover the wall outlet which prevents my toddler from trying to mess with it. ” “This was great for hiding all those ugly plugs and wires so happy I found this!”

Fabric softener sheets that help remove and repel pet hair



From CB: These Bounce fabric softener sheets are billed as helping remove and repel lint and pet hair. They have over 56,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say they really work and that cat and dog hair no longer sticks to their clothing and towels. “I was constantly covered in fur, so much so that I can’t go near my grandson, who is allergic to cats. Laundry was a horror show. These dryer sheets made all the difference. You need but one and 99.9 percent of the hair I used to find on everything after drying was absolutely gone.” “My wife said to me a couple days ago how surprised she was about these. I said me too! We don’t know how they work, but they do. Look they aren’t perfect, but really help keep the dog hair off the clothes. We have 2 White huskies so you can imagine.”

A cup holder extender for a more organized car



From CB: I really like my new car but the cup holders are smaller than in my last car and my drink cups don’t always fit. This cup holder extender by Swigzy is offset to keep large cups and snacks out of your way while driving. It’s designed so you can fit two if needed and it can adjust to fit different size holders. This has over 7,600 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it’s so easy to use and that it works perfectly, unlike other cup holder expanders they’ve tried. “Went through about a dozen different design oversized cup holder adapters for my SUV and pickup in the last two years and all had problems ranging from just plain cheap/flimsy materials to unstable to not fitting as described. Bought two of these Swigzys… They work great.” “I love reusable water bottles and spent a lot of time looking for the right cup holder adapter to fit all of them. I needed something sturdy, that would adjust to any cup holder and any water bottle size. This product was exactly what I was looking for! I’ve had it for over a year now and it has held up so well.” You’ll want to measure your cup holder depth to see which model is right for you.

A shampoo brush to add relaxation to your routine



From Hecate: I got a shampoo brush in my stocking this Christmas. I never saw the value in them before I used one. But now that I’ve used it, oh my stars and garters, I’m never going back. It’s like recreating a shampooing at a salon. Not only does it feel great, it works the shampoo into such a beautiful lather. I’m sure everyone knows this and I’m just late to the party. This Heeta brush is an Amazon Best Seller with over 130,000 reviews. And it comes in nine different colors. They are only $10 a brush so everyone in your family can have their own. They have 4.6 stars which ReviewMeta confirmed. Customers found the brush had multiple benefits, “I thought it might be rough on the scalp but it really isn’t. I noticed results right away, my hair was way less tangled after showering.” And it does wonders for itchy scalps, “I can tell it’s really giving my scalp a good amount of exfoliation – much better than just using my fingernails.”

A wide-leg lounge set for stylish comfort



From Hecate: I actually bought this for myself to open when the rest of the family opens their new Christmas Eve pajamas. I love them. Not only are they really comfortable, they’re super cute. I usually overheat in long pant sets but these are fine the whole night, which is weird because they have both polyester and spandex in them. The sets come in eight different colors, in sizes S-XL and are priced $32-$34 depending on color. I got the set in white and I like it so much, I might get another set, probably the black. It’s great for traveling because you can wear it around and it looks like you’re wearing clothes. The only downside is they’re new so they don’t have many reviews yet, only 44 people have rated it. However, they gave it 4.2 stars and Fakespot gave them an A. And so do I. This person confirmed they don’t feel like pjs, “It’s the kind of lounge wear you can actually wear out without feeling like you’re wearing pjs.” And it fits well too, “The pants were not to long which almost never happens. Very comfy and super cute. High quality.”

A deep tissue trigger point massager for fast relief



From Hecate: I’m taking Amazon’s word on this one. It looks weird as hell but it also looks like it might work. I carry a lot of tension in my shoulders. It’s part of my issue with my migraines. This odd-looking, warped thumbs up thing looks like it would really work on knots, though. The description says it’s hard plastic and it’s molded for a hand for optimal grip. And yes, it does look like an odd sex toy, but that doesn’t mean it can’t do it’s intended job – it can’t help how it looks. It comes in two colors – the green one is $8 and the blue one is $7. This Amazon Choice has over 4,500 reviews 4.4 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. This person assured me that it will in fact, take care of my knots, “I have terrible muscle knots in my shoulders and neck. Not much has really helped and I have tried most therapies, This is a GODSEND!!” And, it doesn’t take long at all, “Just received this tool 5 minutes ago and I am feeling much better at a fraction of the price of a professional massage.”