Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon are hanging out a lot & chose to be ‘officially exclusive’

As we discussed previously, Babylon is a big box office bomb. Maybe not the biggest of the year, but definitely a significant flop for Paramount, for Damien Chazelle, for Margot Robbie and, yes, for Brad Pitt. While Pitt barely lifted a finger to promote Babylon, he still got top billing and I’m sure Pitt’s name was a big reason why Paramount agreed to the $109 million budget, not to mention whatever Pitt’s paycheck was. All of that means that Pitt suddenly needed to update everyone on his romantic life, because nothing can ever be Pitt’s fault. His people leaked an exclusive to People Magazine that Pitt spent New Year’s in Cabo with Ines de Ramon. When that story was met with a collective shrug, magically Page Six got exclusive photos of Pitt and Ines:
Shirtless Brad Pitt sunbathes with topless Ines de Ramon on Cabo trip https://t.co/ZZFn8LHvve pic.twitter.com/FhEXt0PQuz
— Page Six (@PageSix) January 3, 2023
I looked through the photos at Page Six – it looks like an old man with too much plastic surgery has somehow forced his pretty young assistant to go on vacation with him so she can “take dictation.” As I’ve said before, I hope Ines is collecting those checks. Part of her job here is to help build up Pitt’s reputation as a guy who is simply too cool and avant-garde to ever settle down with some beautiful young woman. Which means we’re getting these kinds of stories too:
Getting serious? Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon can’t get enough of each other, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“They’ve been hanging out a ton, taking in art shows in L.A. and jamming to music and watching movies over at his place,” the source says of the Oscar winner, 59, and the jewelry executive, 30. “He’s been cooking for her, they work out and go on hikes, go over projects they both have and bounce ideas off each other too.”
“Brad has gone from seeing this as a fling to wanting to spend all his time with her,” the insider tells Us. “The other girls he was flirting with or considering as dates have all gradually disappeared. It seems just a matter of time before they’re officially exclusive.”
While the Ad Astra actor has been spending a lot of time with de Ramon, the first insider adds that some of his pals “aren’t so sure” that the romance will work out “for the long term.” If it does, though, Pitt’s friends think the University of Geneva graduate could be perfect for him.
“Nobody’s disputing Ines is a cool, smart and very likable character,” the source explains. “She’s a great match for Brad if he’s serious about making it last.”
Shades of Neri Oxman, right? Suddenly he’s found this super-cool, perfect, much younger woman and the PR goes into overdrive. I’d also like to point out that Pitt seems especially “stuck” in a dated, younger-guy narrative about love and relationships too. Reading all of these Team Pitt-sourced pieces, I can’t believe we’re actually talking about a 59-year-old man. Brad’s like Jennifer Aniston in that way – they’re both sort of frozen in 30-something 1990s amber. Maybe Brad will make Ines a mixtape before they go on their date at the coffeehouse, where he’ll tell her he’s ready to be officially exclusive.
‘Jamming to music’ is what got me. Unless maybe they play? I didn’t think so, though.
If you just compare Brad Pitt to – let’s say Keanu Reves …
One is like a fine wine (or whiskey) the other is turning into an older version of DiCaprio, ick.
I literally laughed out loud when I saw this. Brad is soo desperate for good publicity that he going down the Jen A pr level. Go Cabo, call paparazzi to get papped with a nice body and a partner.
His 2 movies flopped, 3 produced movies flopped, production company sold for a low value, the extend of his abuse exposed and him losing lawsuit battle after another.
Brad has been cancelled silently and even gossip sites have started to criticise him outright.
This relationship is also not giving him the positive image he expected. He is being called dirty old man and a cradle snatcher for dating a woman old enough to be his daughter. Plus people are bringing up him dating underaged girls while he was in his mid-20s.
Why are you bringing Jen Aniston into this? She isn’t the one who abused her spouse. He is the abuser who refuses to take responsibility for his actions. I know she isn’t liked here but I see how she as a then young actress was holding onto her career, fame, etc. while her abusive ex painted her is a gross light.
Pitt is disgusting and I hope that Ines doesn’t become his next victim.
You mean Jen A who played the PR game with Pitt during his Oscar campaign?? That Jen A??
Excuse you? This is Celebrity blog site and Sierra and any other commentator can bring up any other person or topic into this conversation. Kaiser also compared Brad to Jen. Are you going to criticize Kaiser too? And for this particular Cabo-move, we are talking about obvious PR tactics not abuse. Jen Aniston is NOTORIOUS for employing similar pool-side shots in Cabo for many years.
You know what’s weird about these photos? Inez wasn’t caught topless—she’s sitting facing backwards on her lounger so no one can get a picture of her chest. Obviously, someone (BP) arranged these pictures, but European women usually do not sit on loungers facing backwards while on vacation.
Same thought here.
It’s a classic PR stunt. They hired the photographers. They both know where to pose. Check out Brad’s full-body pics. That was on purpose, so they can elicit the “OMG! He’s so HOTTT even at 70 (or however old he is).” Check out Twitter — where you get a ton of those. I work with PR, tactics tend to be the same.
Even at 70 or whatever lololol
what is up with all those fugly tattoos?
I don’t think she’s European. But yes, those photos are totally staged.
Close to being officially exclusive? Are they in middle school?
@EmilyC, he passed her a note “Will you go out with me? Check yes or no”. LOL
Seriously. All of this dumb crap just to convince us that BP is still desirable. Imagine this being said about a WOMAN aged 59 with a drinking problem and 6 kids who want nothing to do with her.
“Brad has gone from seeing this as a fling to wanting to spend all his time with her,” “The other girls he was flirting with or considering as dates have all gradually disappeared. It seems just a matter of time before they’re officially exclusive.” “She’s a great match for Brad if he’s serious about making it last.”
No one’s buying it, Brad. We know you’re not a catch. Probably never have been.
“No one’s buying it, Brad. We know you’re not a catch. Probably never have been.”
True!!!!
Brad Pitt is a disgusting, desperate, louse of a man. And I blame Brad Pitt for Babylon bombing at the box office. Any project that is attached to Brad Pitt will be sure to fail.
This is one of the first times that I think I’ve seen photos of him where his facial surgery/tweaks are really apparent. Looks like a facelift/neck lift, some eye stuff, maybe some subtle lip stuff?
And that ‘tux’ is just awful. The shirt doesn’t even fit right.
He is a Terrible person. But whoever that young woman is, I hope she gets what she needs out of this.
Side issue: Who is dressing him for his appearances?? The baggy suits, the baggier tux, and the shaggy hair all make him look ridiculous.
I saw the photos from Page Six and IG. Granted, they’re a small, small slice of the day, but he did not look interested in engaging with her at the pool. I dunno, if he’s so into her as the sources say he is, he would be more interested in talking, laughing, hugging, kissing her than that binder. This won’t last.
Reporting on Brad Pitt’s love life feels so middle school. I’m surprised we’re not being told he held hands with a girl.
Did he have a facelift? Why does he look like a frog in the picture of him walking shirtless?
Whoever wrote this has to be taking the piss…what almost 60 year old talks like this? “Jamming to music”, “nobody disputes that she’s a cool girl.” It’s Justin Theroux all over again but Brad is so much worse.
Why is he dressed like a waiter at a bad Italian restaurant?
What a sad, pathetic empty shell of a person.