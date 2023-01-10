Michelle Yeoh: ‘The older you get, they see you by your age’

Michelle Yeoh is everywhere this awards season. I hope that translates to some serious recognition for her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Not only does she deserve it for her performance, it would shine such a bright light on a huge exception in Hollywood. The role was intended for Jackie Chan and when he passed on it, writers/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (aka The Daniels) restructured the part for a woman so they could offer it to Michelle. And it’s a physical role for an older woman. In Michelle’s case, she got to step outside her comfort zone and try comedy. All of this at the age of 60. Those of you who read me know that I don’t like to discuss age unless it’s relevant and in this case, it is because Michelle talked about it in her CBS Sunday Morning interview. She was overcome that The Daniels would stick their necks out for her, which is not common for women her age. Michelle said in Hollywood, the older you get, age is all that defines you.

But in a new interview with Seth Doane for CBS Sunday Morning, the Malaysian actress (Michelle Yeoh) admitted that she was surprised to be cast “at this point in my career.”

“The older you get, they see you by your age rather than see you by your capability,” the martial arts-trained star explained.

Yeoh choked up when she recalled the “joyful” validation of the film’s writers and directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (a.k.a. “the Daniels”), trusting her with a role that was not only physically demanding but also required the ability to navigate both comedic and dramatic moments.

The Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actress grew emotional as she spoke to Doane about how meaningful it is “when someone gives you the opportunity to show what you’re capable of.”
That validation was unexpected for Yeoh, given her fears about seeing her “spectacular career” grind to a stop with every birthday.

“You don’t want it to just slow down or end because you have gotten to a certain age,” she said. “And you start getting scripts where the guy, the hero, is still in his 50s, 60s … some even more. And they get to go on the adventure with your daughter. And then you go, like, ‘No, c’mon guys, give me a chance.’ Because I feel that I am still able to do all that.”

[From Yahoo!]

I mean, Michelle’s right. If women aren’t being ignored because they are a certain age, they’re being singled out for not ‘looking’ their age. Or they become our ‘goals’ for when we *gasp* reach that age. It’s like some dystopian novel where women lose their names at a certain point and are only referred to by their age. It is extremely common in Hollywood. Universal, even. But it’s not limited to H-town. Even in the business sector, women in top positions start worrying about getting squeezed out at certain ages, as if they have a kill switch that flips at 65.

I like Michelle’s point about how our capabilities get ignored in favor of advancing age as well. Wisdom and experience are put forward for men because of the full lives they’ve led. But the fact that a woman’s been around half a century or more, she’s clearly deteriorating both inside and out. I love that Michelle keeps this discussion in the spotlight and centers it on women’s aptitudes. She makes it fun by bringing up being discovered by the younger generation and how much she enjoys finally being seen as cool. But never once does she bring her appearance into it.

Embed from Getty Images

Photo credit: Blaine Ohigashi/Avalon, Cover Images and Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Michelle Yeoh: ‘The older you get, they see you by your age’”

  1. Tulipworthy says:
    January 10, 2023 at 7:06 am

    She is a treasure.

    Reply
  2. jo73c says:
    January 10, 2023 at 7:14 am

    When I look at Michelle Yeoh all I see is awesomeness!

    Reply
  3. Gizmo’sMa says:
    January 10, 2023 at 7:48 am

    The first time I saw Michelle in some movie over 30 years ago. Back in the day VHF channels used to play badly dubbed martial art movies. It wasn’t until SuperCop was released that I learned her name. (No IMDB back then) I fell in love with her talent when I saw the first Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon. That movie showed me she was more than an action star. I am so glad other (younger) people are discovering her talent now. She truly deserves all the accolades.

    Reply
  4. Normades says:
    January 10, 2023 at 7:50 am

    They made such a good decision rewriting the role and offering it to Michelle. It would have been an entirely different movie with Chan.
    I hope her, Ke and thx Daniels win all the awards.

    Reply
  5. Yup, Me says:
    January 10, 2023 at 8:03 am

    I loved the movie and I love Michelle. She embodies so many powerful dynamics in her various acting roles – elegance, power, mischievousness, aggression. I always come away wanting to go even farther on her characters’ journeys with her. She’s an expert at her craft.

    Reply
  6. Little Red says:
    January 10, 2023 at 8:22 am

    I’ve seen her in some of the movies she’s done over the years with the James Bond one being the first but seeing her regularly in Star Trek: Discovery really sealed the deal for me. I hope that Section 31 spin-off that has been rumored over the years happens one day soon especially since the third and final season of Picard is coming out next month and then no more.

    Reply
  7. alexc says:
    January 10, 2023 at 8:46 am

    She is everything – grace, talent, skill, beauty and soul. Just the very best.

    Reply
  8. Mcmmom says:
    January 10, 2023 at 8:48 am

    I love her – for so many reasons.

    I agree about the ageism for women. I’m 51 and definitely hitting my stride professionally, but for the first time in my career, I feel like I have a big old clock on my head.

    Reply
  9. TaraBest says:
    January 10, 2023 at 9:30 am

    I love her so much. Just re-watched Crazy Rich Asians for the millionth time on Saturday and was glued to the screen for every scene of hers. Even when she’s playing a character that you don’t like, you can’t help but love her performance. I hope she wins all the awards!

    Reply
  10. Emmy Rae says:
    January 10, 2023 at 10:02 am

    That line about an older man going on an adventure with your daughter was a great distillation of the problem.

    Lovely to see her get the recognition she deserves!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment