Brad Pitt looked especially pulled & tweaked at the 2023 Golden Globes

Brad Pitt was nominated for Babylon at the Golden Globes, but he didn’t win and he didn’t walk the carpet. His new rent-a-girlfriend wasn’t with him (that I saw), so he arrived undercover and then he was seated at the Babylon table with Margot Robbie. It’s probably a good thing he didn’t walk the carpet – we would have gotten more unflattering angles of his very recent face work. We saw some telephoto-lens pics of him in Cabo a few weeks ago and he looked visibly “worked on” even in those pics. I think he was probably healing – this is Pitt all shiny and pulled and tweaked in time for the Golden Globes. Anyway, it’s just a reminder that Pitt was welcome in that room and people gave him shout-outs on stage, even though he assaulted his wife and children on a plane.

Margot Robbie wore this boring-ass Chanel dress – she was nominated for Babylon as well and she lost. Robbie should be counting down the days until her Chanel contract runs out, this collaboration has been awful. Someone described this as Midwestern prom dress and they’re right.

Ana de Armas also phoned it in with her contractual Louis Vuitton look. It’s weird because LV has actually made some nice stuff for Ana in the past, but this was not great.

Lily James was hilariously doing way too much in this giant Versace gown. It was super-unflattering too, the cutouts were too tight.

