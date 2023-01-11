Brad Pitt looked especially pulled & tweaked at the 2023 Golden Globes

Brad Pitt was nominated for Babylon at the Golden Globes, but he didn’t win and he didn’t walk the carpet. His new rent-a-girlfriend wasn’t with him (that I saw), so he arrived undercover and then he was seated at the Babylon table with Margot Robbie. It’s probably a good thing he didn’t walk the carpet – we would have gotten more unflattering angles of his very recent face work. We saw some telephoto-lens pics of him in Cabo a few weeks ago and he looked visibly “worked on” even in those pics. I think he was probably healing – this is Pitt all shiny and pulled and tweaked in time for the Golden Globes. Anyway, it’s just a reminder that Pitt was welcome in that room and people gave him shout-outs on stage, even though he assaulted his wife and children on a plane.

Margot Robbie wore this boring-ass Chanel dress – she was nominated for Babylon as well and she lost. Robbie should be counting down the days until her Chanel contract runs out, this collaboration has been awful. Someone described this as Midwestern prom dress and they’re right.

Embed from Getty Images

Ana de Armas also phoned it in with her contractual Louis Vuitton look. It’s weird because LV has actually made some nice stuff for Ana in the past, but this was not great.

Embed from Getty Images

Lily James was hilariously doing way too much in this giant Versace gown. It was super-unflattering too, the cutouts were too tight.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Brad Pitt looked especially pulled & tweaked at the 2023 Golden Globes”

  1. art maven says:
    January 11, 2023 at 6:17 am

    I dunno. I think Pitt looks like a 60ish year old man, which is what he is.

    Reply
  2. Sierra says:
    January 11, 2023 at 6:17 am

    Salma rolling her eyes when someone called out Brad and Colin Farrell looking like a hostage in that picture with Brad were the best.

    CAA is behind Brad and most of these people but thankfully not all of them.

    Plus this is Hollywood, they give standing ovations to rapists, abusers and pedophiles. But god forbid if a black man does something and bam, it’s cancelled.

    Reply
  3. JCallas says:
    January 11, 2023 at 6:23 am

    This is why women don’t come forward.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment