Selena Gomez in Valentino at the Golden Globes: dramatic or messy?

I read on JustJared that it wasn’t confirmed ahead of time that Selena Gomez would go to the Globes, but she did and she looked like she was having a great time. Selena’s fashion can be hit or miss and this Valentino gown is a “maybe” for me. It’s just a strapless velvet gown with half balloon sleeves. She’s the best advertisement for her makeup line though. Selena’s makeup always looks flawless. Selena was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy for Only Murders, which went to Quinta Brunson.
Also nominated in that category was Kaley Cuoco, who wore a cute lilac Vera Wang chiffon gown. She’s so extra and I love that about her. I wonder if she’ll post photos of her baby or hide their face on her Instagram. She seems like she could go either way with that.
Jean Smart was in a black tuxedo dress by Tadashi Shoji. She looked so elegant. Should I give Hacks another chance? I couldn’t get into after the first episode but a lot of my friends love it.
Presenter Natasha Lyonne was in Givenchy and I thought this dress was so cool – I love a full coverage fitted gown – but her hair was distracting. I hope those are hairpieces.
Viola Davis was killing it in custom Jason Wu. Did you see her Architectural Digest video with her husband, Julius Tennan? Their life looks amazing and I love their interior design!
Presenter Regina Hall was in a full length sleeveless Monique Lhuillier faux leather gown complete with fingerless gloves. I missed her because I was sleeping by then, but I saw it on Twitter and she cracked herself up when she explained why Kevin Costner couldn’t be there in person! That’s embedded below. I’ve got “A Bitch is 50” queued up to sing in a couple of months.
Regina Hall finding out why Kevin Costner couldn’t be at the #GoldenGlobes just won next year’s #GoldenGlobes for Best Actress in a TV Comedy pic.twitter.com/5WjI6zosdn
Jean and Viola’s are my favorite. Selena’s looks like it doesn’t fit properly at the bust.
I cannot believe someone let her out in front of the cameras with her chest nearly twisted inside that bodice. Jesus. Free the tatas!
Best look by far is Natasha Lyonne. Love the attitude!
Did Viola Davis’ dress get soaked at the bottom??
At first I thought the bottom of Viola’s dress had been dyed a darker color but looking at it again I think you’re right…it got wet. Considering the storms in California this week, I’m not surprised.
I was wondering the same thing about Viola’s dress, but regardless she looks absolutely stunning! Might be my favorite look of the evening. I also love Natasha’s look and thought she did a great job presenting (the whole bit about time, with all the pauses and rambling was perfectly delivered and really funny).
I think Viola, Jean and Kaley look great. Regina’s has a strange fit, and Natasha looks severe.
Hacks is hilarious 3x an episode or so but the rest is…rough. I watch for my girl Jean.
Jean is amazing as always. I can’t decide if it’s the writing or acting that makes her assistant so annoying.
Jean Smart looks amazing in that dress. I love Hacks so much. I thought the second season was even better than the first. The chemistry between Jean and Hannah is so exceptional.
Hacks is worth it!!! I couldn’t get into it at first but it is really good!
Jean is absolutely brilliant in it.
Lots of beautiful women in some great looks. Love Natasha’s jewelry over her gloves too.
Idk but Selena just doesn’t look like Selena to me anymore. She looks like she has had her eyes done or a face lift, she has that pulled up look especially around the eyes and her eyebrows.
I thought it was just me that wondered about her face. Her eyes are uneven now & she’s what, 30?
It looks like that cat eye lift that so many celebs have had. It’s so hard to say because there are issues around Selena’s medication and weight gain. Her face is very different though.
She has a very serious medical condition. I don’t take the same medications as she does but can tell you that medication absolutely can change what you look like significantly, especially things like steroids. I’ve been told how “different” I look and people are so curious about it but some things just don’t need to be public fodder.
This ^. Transplant patients have to take very strong medication for the rest of their lives. Selena also has Lupus. The kinds of meds she may be on can make your face swell and mess with your weight.
Oh yeah that could be, steroids are so rough. My daughter was on a course of a very harsh injected steroid, Acthar, for 8 weeks when she was a baby and her face blew up while her body stayed tiny, it was so so sad and that was just one of the many horrible side effects.
Selma’s dress looks like it barely fits. If she stretches I’m afraid she’ll flash us all. LOL!
Love all of the other dresses!
Natasha’s hair makes her look like a pokemon trainer
Kaley Cuoco’s dress is cute and she looked relaxed.
I absolutely loved Kaley’s dress. Such a beautiful color, and she’s glowing!
Selena’s look would be fine, with some tweaks. Normal sleeves and a higher/better structured neckline would’ve helped this look so much.
Jean S. is looking great.
I like the colors on Selena but the dress overwhelms her.
Selena started messing with her face. Sad.
I really like all the actors in Only Murders, but somehow the show doesn’t work for me. It’s almost like one of those “pick your own path”-stories. I watched it mainly for the set design.
What in the hell has that BABY (Selena) done to her face???