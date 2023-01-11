Claire Danes wore Giambattista Valli at the Golden Globes: sad doll or cute?

I was so surprised when Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy announced they were expecting their third child earlier this week! They already have two sons, Cyrus and Rowan, and I thought they were done having babies. But no, Claire is knocked up again! Congrats to her. Claire turned up at the Golden Globes last night wearing a pretty horrid dress. I’m sure chose it to hide her bump a little, but jeez, it was so bad. This is Giambattista Valli. Usually, Valli designs are heavy on flouncy skirts and architectural looks. This just feels like an off-day, design-wise.

Quinta Brunson wore Christian Siriano – Quinta has a commitment to this style, the strapless mermaid design. It flatters her figure, and she’s quite short (which limits the kinds of dresses she’s offered), but I would love to see her play around with some different silhouettes at some point. Anyway, this was fine. I’m sure it was a custom job from Siriano and Quinta seemed to love it.

Sheryl Lee Ralph looked amazing in a custom Aliette. She is having so much fun!!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.

20 Responses to “Claire Danes wore Giambattista Valli at the Golden Globes: sad doll or cute?”

  1. Sandra says:
    January 11, 2023 at 6:56 am

    I love Claire Danes but no, this dress looks like my Grandmas toilet paper roll cozy…

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    January 11, 2023 at 7:14 am

    Clare Danes stole my grandmother’s chenille bed spread.

    Reply
  3. Danbury says:
    January 11, 2023 at 7:19 am

    Why does Clare Danes always look like she’s auditioning for the role of a serial killer?

    Reply
  4. Jillian says:
    January 11, 2023 at 7:20 am

    The ladies from Abbot Elementary look outrageously hot in that group photo

    Reply
  5. Lucy2 says:
    January 11, 2023 at 7:52 am

    I think Sheryl’s is my favorite of this group.
    Yay for all the Abbot wins!

    I really dislike Claire’s dress.

    Reply
  6. Stacey Dresden says:
    January 11, 2023 at 8:06 am

    Sheryl looks incredible. I love that royal purple

    Reply
  7. Genevieve says:
    January 11, 2023 at 8:20 am

    I love Claire Danes’s dress. I think it’s cute and suits her vibe.

    Reply
  8. blue says:
    January 11, 2023 at 8:32 am

    Claire’s dress is awful! There are much better preggo looks, even Kaleys’ lilac nightgown is better than this mess.

    Reply
  9. Twin Falls says:
    January 11, 2023 at 8:33 am

    Claire’s hair looks great but I think her eye makeup is too heavy. Congratulations on the new baby.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      January 11, 2023 at 8:51 am

      I had no idea who she was and I think it was that harsh make-up. She’s had that same hairstyle for some time. I wonder if a change would suit her as she ages. Would love to see her try a pixie. With her strong features it might be fun.

      Reply
  10. NEENA ZEE says:
    January 11, 2023 at 9:11 am

    I wish all the coverage of Quinta winning didn’t include her hoiking up her dress and checking on her girls. The gown didn’t fit her properly. She deserves better.

    Reply
    • Case says:
      January 11, 2023 at 9:31 am

      I kept thinking, I wish she’d leave it alone on camera! It sucks that it kept slipping on her. That’s why I’m not a fan of strapless dresses, they’re a mess to deal with, especially in this type of situation where people are likely stepping on her dress, pulling it down further.

      Reply
  11. mellie says:
    January 11, 2023 at 9:13 am

    Yay for Abbot Elementary – I love that show so much! And all the ladies looked great.

    Reply
  12. Case says:
    January 11, 2023 at 9:29 am

    LOVE Cheryl’s dress! Claire looked…really bad.

    Reply
  13. Eowyn says:
    January 11, 2023 at 9:59 am

    Sheryl Lee Ralph is gorgeous and I loved her commentary on telling her teenage self to love her African features and the Kardashians…

    Reply

