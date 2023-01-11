Claire Danes wore Giambattista Valli at the Golden Globes: sad doll or cute?

I was so surprised when Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy announced they were expecting their third child earlier this week! They already have two sons, Cyrus and Rowan, and I thought they were done having babies. But no, Claire is knocked up again! Congrats to her. Claire turned up at the Golden Globes last night wearing a pretty horrid dress. I’m sure chose it to hide her bump a little, but jeez, it was so bad. This is Giambattista Valli. Usually, Valli designs are heavy on flouncy skirts and architectural looks. This just feels like an off-day, design-wise.
Quinta Brunson wore Christian Siriano – Quinta has a commitment to this style, the strapless mermaid design. It flatters her figure, and she’s quite short (which limits the kinds of dresses she’s offered), but I would love to see her play around with some different silhouettes at some point. Anyway, this was fine. I’m sure it was a custom job from Siriano and Quinta seemed to love it.
Sheryl Lee Ralph looked amazing in a custom Aliette. She is having so much fun!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
I love Claire Danes but no, this dress looks like my Grandmas toilet paper roll cozy…
exactly my thought
I was thinking granny’s duvet cover.
Ooops – @Lightpurple you got there before me.
Clare Danes stole my grandmother’s chenille bed spread.
I love that! You’ve made me laugh on a wet day here in the UK. Thanks.
Why does Clare Danes always look like she’s auditioning for the role of a serial killer?
Ha ha. I know. I think it’s her eyes. Also, she looks gaunt. Surprisingly so. I didn’t know who it was from the top photos.
The ladies from Abbot Elementary look outrageously hot in that group photo
I think Sheryl’s is my favorite of this group.
Yay for all the Abbot wins!
I really dislike Claire’s dress.
Sheryl looks incredible. I love that royal purple
It is SO great to see beautiful curvy, real women!
I love Claire Danes’s dress. I think it’s cute and suits her vibe.
Claire’s dress is awful! There are much better preggo looks, even Kaleys’ lilac nightgown is better than this mess.
Claire’s hair looks great but I think her eye makeup is too heavy. Congratulations on the new baby.
I had no idea who she was and I think it was that harsh make-up. She’s had that same hairstyle for some time. I wonder if a change would suit her as she ages. Would love to see her try a pixie. With her strong features it might be fun.
I wish all the coverage of Quinta winning didn’t include her hoiking up her dress and checking on her girls. The gown didn’t fit her properly. She deserves better.
I kept thinking, I wish she’d leave it alone on camera! It sucks that it kept slipping on her. That’s why I’m not a fan of strapless dresses, they’re a mess to deal with, especially in this type of situation where people are likely stepping on her dress, pulling it down further.
Yay for Abbot Elementary – I love that show so much! And all the ladies looked great.
LOVE Cheryl’s dress! Claire looked…really bad.
Sheryl Lee Ralph is gorgeous and I loved her commentary on telling her teenage self to love her African features and the Kardashians…