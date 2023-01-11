Who wore the best & the worst Gucci look at the 2023 Golden Globes?

This post contains most (if not all?) of the Gucci-clad women at last night’s Golden Globes. Gucci’s latest collections have been super-popular with celebrities and I don’t really understand why? I guess it’s because the latest collections have been pretty easy and wearable? Salma Hayek’s Gucci made her look like a sparkly saloon lady in the Old West.

Embed from Getty Images

Jenna Ortega IS the moment, so if she wants to dress like a nouveau Stevie Nicks, then that’s fine with me. She’s actually pulling this off??

Embed from Getty Images

Michelle Williams’s Gucci was kind of stupid and fun? Like, she’s going lighter and less serious. She just had a baby two seconds ago too, I think it’s amazing that she’s making so many appearances to promote The Fabelmans.

Embed from Getty Images

I have to say, when I saw Daisy Edgar-Jones’s look in motion, I thought she looked fantastic. Still photos don’t do this justice.

Embed from Getty Images

Jessica Chastain is the only non-Gucci look in this post, but she posed with Gucci-clad Julia Garner, so here we are. Jessica wore Oscar de la Renta – a fug spiderweb dress. I’m telling you, the ladies really phoned it in at the Globes. It was a f–king Tuesday after all. Garner’s Gucci is meh.