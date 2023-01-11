Who wore the best & the worst Gucci look at the 2023 Golden Globes?

This post contains most (if not all?) of the Gucci-clad women at last night’s Golden Globes. Gucci’s latest collections have been super-popular with celebrities and I don’t really understand why? I guess it’s because the latest collections have been pretty easy and wearable? Salma Hayek’s Gucci made her look like a sparkly saloon lady in the Old West.
Jenna Ortega IS the moment, so if she wants to dress like a nouveau Stevie Nicks, then that’s fine with me. She’s actually pulling this off??
Michelle Williams’s Gucci was kind of stupid and fun? Like, she’s going lighter and less serious. She just had a baby two seconds ago too, I think it’s amazing that she’s making so many appearances to promote The Fabelmans.
I have to say, when I saw Daisy Edgar-Jones’s look in motion, I thought she looked fantastic. Still photos don’t do this justice.
Jessica Chastain is the only non-Gucci look in this post, but she posed with Gucci-clad Julia Garner, so here we are. Jessica wore Oscar de la Renta – a fug spiderweb dress. I’m telling you, the ladies really phoned it in at the Globes. It was a f–king Tuesday after all. Garner’s Gucci is meh.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
I love Julia’s pink dress, it’s fun and campy
I love it, too
The only dress I really like in this post is Julia’s. I don’t know why Gucci constantly dresses Salma so poorly, it must be what she wants, right? Like she must think this is a good look?
At this point, I can only assume that she has terrible taste because she has never looked good in Gucci, despite her position. It boggles the mind.
IMHO, I don’t think Jenna Ortega is pulling the look. That color washes her out and dress doesn’t make sense to me. However her attitude sells the look.
Salma’s forte is not fashion. It never has been. I remember a guest appearance she made on a Mexican morning show, and I was appalled at how badly put together she was. It was the early nineties, and she was super young and incredibly beautiful, and she chose this hideous two piece mauve outfit, accessorized with white tights (gasp!) and white stilettos. I remember saying to my mom, “her look is so 80s!” It wasn’t even campy, retro-Madonna-esque retro 80s, it was frumpy and twee. She looked like an extra from the 9-5 movie.
I would love Jenna’s dress if it was in a different colour like navy or bottle green
Salma Hayek and Jessica Chastain both look like they borrowed their dresses from Kourtney Kardashian.
I like Ortega the most. Overall, these are not dull dresses.
I hate boring rc dresses, I want to see drama, and stuff you cannot wear anywhere. And I am not even a fan of Gucci’s new look.
I like the fabric of Salma’s but not the design.
Despite her wealth, Salma never gets it quite right for her body type.
I actually like all of these — I bet they’re all better when they’re moving (except Jessica Chastain’s) and probably pretty fun to wear.
Gucci is going hard for the corset style I guess. Salma’s is the worst of the bunch.
Salma is working with her chest as well as can be expected. Formal stuff is tough to make look classy. Everything ends up looking cheap because the girls will NOT be corralled.
As a woman with large breasts, it can be difficult but still achievable to not look cheap. If you try to cover your large breasts in less revealing tops you can end up looking bigger all over. If you show off your hour glass figure, and actually how slim you are, your breasts push up like this. (Hence why people speculate whether Christina Hendricks has fake breasts when she appears in fitted dresses. I don’t believe she has; this is how they behave in corset type clothing.) You can be sophisticated, though. The straps on Salma’s dress are awful and make her look like a walking chest, simply because they are so thin and strappy. I think she wants to look like that, personally.
I’m on the same train…and tend to look much larger than I am trying to keep everything in some kind of order rather than being revealing.
You said it more clearly than I did, just always assume she might not want to look like a walking chest. This dress/bra strap combo suggests you are right!
I normally don’t like ruffles, but I like Daisy’s dress. I just wish the ruffles started higher; they look like they’ve slipped down her hips and shown the bottom of the corset by mistake. She looks like Madame X. And Jenna Ortega. I like her dress. I know nothing about either women. I’m aware of their shows, but haven’t watched them.
I really loved Jenna’s look. It’s young and fresh looking, and dramatic.
When I first saw Michelle’s dress I thought it was hideous, but in motion it was actually quite pretty.