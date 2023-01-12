Gwyneth Paltrow: In the ’90s, you could ‘do cocaine and not get caught’

Gwyneth Paltrow was one of the coolest It Girls in the 1990s. It was all about Gwyneth, Winona and Kate Moss. There were others, but those were the Big Three. They were impossibly chic – not that they cared – and they dated the coolest guys at the time (many of whom turned out to be giant losers). You get the point: Gwyneth was cool and popular. Paparazzi trailed her. The tabloids loved her. But it was still the ‘90s – she could still have a private life, she could still go to parties and hook up with randos and do rails in the club bathroom.
Gwyneth Paltrow was living the high life in the 1990s. The Goop founder reflected on the raucous decade that benefited from a society without cellphone cameras and social media, meaning she and other people could get away with illicit activities.
“It was great. I mean, talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught!” Paltrow said on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Monday, laughing. “Like, you could just be at a bar and be, like, having fun, dance on a table, you could — no camera phones, especially in New York. Interestingly enough, there were no paparazzi,” she continued. “You could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know.”
Eh, she was trailed by paparazzi, but maybe she’s saying that it didn’t happen that often in New York, which is possible. I remember when she was with Brad Pitt, there were always paparazzi photos of her in LA. Maybe she always disappeared in the crowd a lot easier in NYC. But yeah… everything has changed for celebrities, but for regular old people too. I have no idea what it’s like for the peeps in their early 20s now – are they going to clubs, doing blow, picking up a rando and nothing ever gets documented on their phones or their friends’ phones? I mean…?? (And yes, Gwyneth did coke. Of course she did!)
Gwyneth did a LOT of coke
Well, New Yorkers tend to not give fuck, so it’s probably because no one was calling the paps on them. And these days, celebrities often call the paps on themselves. I’ve mentioned before, I used to live in LA and saw celebrities in the wild all the time doing everyday stuff and no paps were around and no one was bothering them. When I did see paps it was usually in the Sunset strip around the clubs. And that one time I saw Britney getting swarmed.
I think there are more anti paparazzi laws these days too. But these days with social media, a regular person can take a picture and sell a picture.
They would only call the paps on themselves when they plan not to party hardy with drugs.
True NYers aren’t as impressed by celebrities.
Everyone knew Ed Burns was cheating on Turlington. He would go to specific bars, not exclusive, and hookup with Randos.
It was the 90s,we all did it in NYC even celebs.
Wait, what -Ed Burns has cheated on Christy Turlington? This is interesting gossip…
I feel like the 1990’s are a far away haze. I was in my 20’s back then and it makes me feel old now. I just cannot picture Gwen doing lines in some bathroom at a party.
She dodged that BP bullet tho.’
To quote you from yesterday she is “aggressively fine.”
Have you ever had sex on cocaine?
Their matching hairstyles still absolutely kills me every time I see pics. I know he morphed into every woman he was in a relationship with but this might have been the (visible) peak. Loser.
I think she might have only been trailed by paparazzi when she was with Brad Pitt.
After they broke up, I could see people not caring as much.
Unless you were JFK Jr., with everyone trying to figure out who you were dating, I could see paparazzi not taking as much interest in photographing you. The purpose of the photo is to make money, and in that case I could see her generating less interest post-Brad Pitt.
When she was with Chris Martin and they’d be photographed coming out of a doctor‘s office, I assumed they called the paps themselves.
I also think the more invasive photographs seem to take place in European destinations, not NYC. Whenever nude photos are taken or someone is caught having an affair like that guy from The Crown, these private moments seem to be caught elsewhere.
Oh please she is not in the same category as Kate and Winona. Those two made it on their own.
And she has never been cool. Gwyneth is just supremely uncool and annoying nepobaby and Harvey bullied people to get her an oscar.
Word.