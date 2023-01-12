‘Spare’: Prince Harry was left alone for hours after he was told about Diana’s death

I’m well into Part 2 of Prince Harry’s Spare, but it took a long time to get through the first forty pages of the memoir. The first part is about Harry, then 12 years old, being told his mother has died and what happened in the days and weeks afterwards. In the earlier reporting about then-Prince Charles telling his younger son that Diana died, people were making a big deal about how Charles didn’t hug Harry at any point when Charles told a 12-year-old child that his mother was dead. But the most shocking and appalling part is that… Charles left his child alone for hours in his room right after:
They tried, darling boy. I’m afraid she didn’t make it. These phrases remain in my mind like darts in a board. He did say it that way, I know that much for sure. She didn’t make it.
And then everything seemed to come to a stop.
That’s not right. Not seemed. Nothing at all seemed. Everything distinctly, certainly, irrevocably, came to a stop.
None of what I said to him then remains in my memory. It’s possible that I didn’t say anything. What I do remember with startling clarity is that I didn’t cry. Not one tear.
Pa didn’t hug me. He wasn’t great at showing emotions under normal circumstances, how could he be expected to show them in such a crisis? But his hand did fall once more on my knee and he said: It’s going to be OK.
That was quite a lot for him. Fatherly, hopeful, kind. And so very untrue.
He stood and left. I don’t recall how I knew that he’d already been in the other room, that he’d already told Willy, but I knew.
I lay there, or sat there. I didn’t get up. I didn’t bathe, didn’t pee. Didn’t get dressed. Didn’t call out to Willy or Mabel. After decades of working to reconstruct that morning I’ve come to one inescapable conclusion: I must’ve remained in that room, saying nothing, seeing no one, until nine a.m. sharp, when the piper began to play outside.
[From Spare, by Prince Harry]
Charles just… left him there. For hours. Alone. The whole family let a 12-year-old boy sit alone for hours after his mother died. I made this point on Twitter yesterday and I’ll make it again here: I know very well that there was no “right thing” or perfect way to handle this situation. God knows, Charles was probably in shock as well (although…). But for no one in the family to simply come sit with him or hold his hand or try to get him to talk, that broke my heart. It doesn’t sound like anyone did that the entire week. Then, when his mother’s coffin went into the ground at Althorp, Harry broke down in tears… and no one comforted him at Althorp either. He had to comfort himself:
When the hearse finally got to Althorp the coffin was removed again and carried across the pond, over a green iron bridge hastily positioned by military engineers, to a little island, and there it was placed upon a platform. Willy and I walked across the same bridge to the island. It was reported that Mummy’s hands were folded across her chest and between them was placed a photo of me and Willy, possibly the only two men who ever truly loved her. Certainly the two who loved her most. For all eternity we’d be smiling at her in the darkness, and maybe it was this image, as the flag came off and the coffin descended to the bottom of the hole, that finally broke me. My body convulsed and my chin fell and I began to sob uncontrollably into my hands.
I felt ashamed of violating the family ethos, but I couldn’t hold it in any longer.
It’s OK, I reassured myself, it’s OK. There aren’t any cameras around.
Besides, I wasn’t crying because I believed my mother was in that hole. Or in that coffin. I promised myself I’d never believe that, no matter what anyone said. No, I was crying at the mere idea. It would just be so unbearably tragic, I thought, if it was actually true.
[From Spare, by Prince Harry]
NO ONE REASSURED HIM. No one held him. No one put a supportive hand on his shoulder. He had to reassure himself. The consistent references in his early years to this magical thinking, his mother’s “disappearance,” his mum “hiding,” that kept breaking my heart too. The fact that Harry even has empathy for his father being terrible at parenting too – Jesus Christ.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I just got to the point in the book where he finally accepted that she actually died. AS AN ADULT. These parts of the book broke my heart. For both of them, but especially for Harry. The way he shares about his experiences is so touching. It’s amazing he has the emotional depth that he has, being raised the way that he was.
This part in the book broke me. Imagine 12 years old losing your mom and no one comforts you. I hope Diana is looking down & giving Harry all of the strength and happiness she would have wanted for him.
It broke me too. I had to put the book down for awhile. It’s painful how carelessly the rf treated Harry and William. I can’t stand William, but I feel bad for both of them still. You only get one mother SMH.
I have family members who are devoid of emotions so I know these people exist. It’s just sad because with the RF it seems more about keeping that untouchable almost not human mystique. Not natural and very cold.
My guess is that they showed no emotions because they hated her. Harry grew up in the midst of people who loathed his mother.
They showed no emotions because they were told to never do so. He even says so in the book. Crying was frowned upon in the family.
THe Queen cried over the retirement of the yacht Britannia.
@Tessa I think she also was seen crying when Windsor burned, maybe things that reminded her of her childhood and father are the only things that tugged her.
Harry loved his mom so much, it’s all so heartbreaking
Charles said it’s going to be OK? No it was not OK, Harry lost his mother, she died. That is NEVER OK. What is wrong with Charles.
You would think at the BARE MINIMUM William would have come into the room to check on his little brother, to find solace in each other. But apparently not. If William was sitting in shock, maybe their nanny could have brought them together. I find it hard to believe that NO ONE in that house, staff or family, felt the need to check on him. It’s almost like they were told not to.
I’ve gotten to that part of the book and Harry to excuse his Dad basically saying he was simply incapable of comforting him because he was never particularly affectionate. Certainly nothing like Diana. Thank God she was there for 12 years showering him with love and affection while she could because who know what Harry would have turned into.
Agree. Diana was the antidote to the royal family’s cold, stuffy, unaffectionate demeanor.
I would have thought they would have been told together.
Waiting for folks to yell at Harry to get over it. That he’s an adult now and to move on. His loss and how it was treated could have destroyed and nearly did but he is stronger and braver than anyone of his family realized.
I haven’t got my hands on the book yet. Who is Mabel? His nanny?
She started as nursery assistant when Charles was a baby and basically stayed with the family – she’s still alive I think. She and the Queen were tv watching buddies.
Charles rather callously resumed the Camilla campaign less than a year after Diana died. Introducing them to her and even using Harry and William in the PR. Must have been devastating for Harry. What a bad father. The campaign could have waited.
Well yes, the Camilla campaign was in full swing when Diana died, which put a spanner in the works. People who said in a previous post that Charles wanted Diana dead in order to marry Camilla forget the new damage that Diana’s death did to Camilla’s image.
This was such a hard part to read about I almost stopped and skipped it. How awful! I lost my own dad at 18 and was full of hugging and crying and talking….and it still wrecked me for years. I cannot imagine!
As I said on twitter, it took me a LONG time to get through those first 40, 50 pages because I kept crying. It was so heartbreaking.
I think its one of those situations where there may not be a clear right way to handle it, but there is a clear wrong way. Leaving a 12 year old boy alone in his bed for hours after you’ve told him his mother has died is the wrong way.
I remember reading a comment back from this time, around Diana’s death, in a newspaper or magazine or something, and it was about how the boys were being paraded around for the crowds and Charles wasn’t even touching them and the line was something like “if the situation were reversed, Diana would have been all over those boys, she never would have let them out of her arms.”
Charles obviously isn’t/wasn’t Diana and did not parent the same way. But your sons just tragically lost their mother in an absolutely horrific way. Stay with him in the bedroom for a bit goddamnit.
…and then the turn of the screw is that this whole time the official line from BP about why QEII remained in Balmoral for so long was for the well-being of her grandsons. So she wanted, apparently, to keep them in Balmoral to protect them emotionally but… not a single person at Balmoral actually offered Harry any emotional protection, from a hand-hold to a hug to a pat on the back.
No words.
I wrote elsewhere last night that this revelation rocked me to my core. We know they are a bunch of automatons, programmed all their sad, joyless lives to show no emotion in public but, when it suits them, they show images of themselves as just like us. Look! We ride bikes, we barbecue, we have spirited children yada yada. But I honestly didn’t expect that, at the worst moment in any child’s life, these robots couldn’t show some compassion and comfort to those boys.
No wonder they are all so screwed up.
Harry’s denial for YEARS, that his Mummy was hiding, had “disappeared” not died, even seeing the pap pics of her body in the terrible wreckage of that car, appearing undamaged, fed into his tragic defensiveness against the reality; it’s beyond heartbreaking. God only knows how much rationalization he wove into an impenetrable wall during those endless hours they left him alone. This family deserves every iota of criticism they’ve ever received. This is more than dysfunction.
😭😭😭
I’m a few months older than Harry. I lost my Dad a few months before he lost his mom. Seeing the difference in the way people reacted to her death and how they think it affected her sons is what got me started on royal watching. Unlike Harry, I knew my Dad’s death was imminent. Yet, I can still say, there is no right way to tell a child their parent has died. However, when I didn’t cry, I was told it was ok to. I shelled up like Harry did but bc at 12, I just didn’t know how to process my emotions. Unlike Harry, I was never scared of however that would come out. Even if they didn’t know exactly how to support me (bc who the hell does?) I knew they’d try their best and love me regardless. It’s so sad that Harry didn’t have that security at such a hard and fragile time in his life.
AND that after he’d been left alone for hours they were taken to church and then was paraded for the public, and cursed himself for grabbing his dads hand for support because the paparazzi’s franticly took pics.
Awful, horrible family.
To their defense, it’s hard to order a hit and extend a soothing hand at the same time. Their iciness and aloofness kind of make sense in that respect.
By the way, was Lady Susan Hussey unavailable or too busy to comfort a disoriented orphan? Whatever love means.
It’s heartbreaking that no one was there to tell a 12 year old boy that it’s okay to cry. He actually felt ashamed of “violating the family ethos.” No wonder there are so many terrible people in that family if that’s how they raise kids…. I’m glad that Harry seems to have broken the toxic cycle for his children, and I hope Will and Kate are making an effort to do better for their kids…
I was shocked – the colossal failure of the adults in that family to support H&W through their grief is astounding.