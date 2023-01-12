“Naomi Osaka is pregnant, won’t play again until 2024” links
  • January 12, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Days after withdrawing from the Australian Open, Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy with her boyfriend Cordae. Also: Ash Barty is pregnant too! Congrats to all the pregnant tennis players! [Buzzfeed]
Rooney Mara talks about raising her son River. [JustJared]
The trailer for Velma is here! [OMG Blog]
The Globes’ tribute to Ryan Murphy was actually great. [LaineyGossip]
The UK thinks Demi Lovato is offensive to Christians. [Dlisted]
Is anyone watching Alpha Males? [Pajiba]
Who was the best dressed at the Globes? My opinion: Letitia Wright. [RCFA]
My nemesis was on Jimmy Kimmel Live. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Tyler James Williams won a Golden Globe! [GFY]
Sarah Huckabee Sanders: still a racist bigot. [Towleroad]
Helena Christensen looks amazing. [Egotastic]
What is Amanda Seyfried working on? [Gawker]

15 Responses to ““Naomi Osaka is pregnant, won’t play again until 2024” links”

  1. phaedra7 says:
    January 12, 2023 at 12:43 pm

    CONGRATULATIONS to Naomi and Cordae! I pray🙏🏽 that she has a healthy and unstressful pregnancy, giving birth in the near future to a healthy and happy child! 👏🏽🤗

    Reply
  2. ChillinginDC says:
    January 12, 2023 at 12:51 pm

    Congratulations. I don’t think she’s going to ever come back to tennis honestly.

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      January 12, 2023 at 12:58 pm

      Too early to tell, but after a lifetime of hyper focusing on one goal, it sounds like she wants to live a normal life for a while.

      Reply
    • Kirsten says:
      January 12, 2023 at 1:38 pm

      Did she even play last year? I don’t remember her in at least any of the later tournaments.

      Reply
      • Queen Meghan's Hand says:
        January 12, 2023 at 1:47 pm

        No. She took time off to focus on her mental health.
        She got into this as a child–who knows if tennis was ever really her dream, you know?

        Congratulations to her! I wonder where she’ll give birth, here or Japan?

      • ChillinginDC says:
        January 12, 2023 at 2:39 pm

        Just the one tournament? Or maybe just two I think.

  3. Case says:
    January 12, 2023 at 1:13 pm

    Congratulations to Naomi! How exciting. She’s lovely and I wish her the best.

    The Black Panther cast really nailed it at the Globes. Angela Bassett was my best dressed, but I thought Letitia’s dress was beautiful and unique too.

    Reply
  4. Otaku fairy says:
    January 12, 2023 at 1:44 pm

    Demi should take that as a badge of honor.

    Reply
  5. greenmonster says:
    January 12, 2023 at 2:24 pm

    Tatjana Patitz passed away. She was so breathtakingly stunning in George Michael’s ‘Freedom’ video. Her, Linda Evangelista singing inside her sweater and Naomi’s entrance made that video.

    Reply
    • seaflower says:
      January 12, 2023 at 7:58 pm

      She was stunning. So sad to see she passed so young.

      I agree with the comment but would add in Christy Turlington in a sheet as well.

      Reply
  6. Well Wisher says:
    January 12, 2023 at 3:32 pm

    Congrats to Naomi!!

    Reply
  7. M says:
    January 12, 2023 at 3:44 pm

    Naomi went on Colbert about a month ago and wore a babydoll dress. I guess now we know why! Good for her. I think she’ll retire honestly. She’s still really young and has time to find what her other passions are.

    Reply
  8. WhatWasThat? says:
    January 12, 2023 at 7:08 pm

    I voted for Angela Bassett..so elegant
    Shocked to see she only has 4% of the vote
    Come on Angela Fans please vote for her

    Reply

