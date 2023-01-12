“Naomi Osaka is pregnant, won’t play again until 2024” links

Days after withdrawing from the Australian Open, Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy with her boyfriend Cordae. Also: Ash Barty is pregnant too! Congrats to all the pregnant tennis players! [Buzzfeed]
Rooney Mara talks about raising her son River. [JustJared]
The trailer for Velma is here! [OMG Blog]
The Globes’ tribute to Ryan Murphy was actually great. [LaineyGossip]
The UK thinks Demi Lovato is offensive to Christians. [Dlisted]
Is anyone watching Alpha Males? [Pajiba]
Who was the best dressed at the Globes? My opinion: Letitia Wright. [RCFA]
My nemesis was on Jimmy Kimmel Live. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Tyler James Williams won a Golden Globe! [GFY]
Sarah Huckabee Sanders: still a racist bigot. [Towleroad]
Helena Christensen looks amazing. [Egotastic]
What is Amanda Seyfried working on? [Gawker]
CONGRATULATIONS to Naomi and Cordae! I pray🙏🏽 that she has a healthy and unstressful pregnancy, giving birth in the near future to a healthy and happy child! 👏🏽🤗
Ditto!
Congratulations. I don’t think she’s going to ever come back to tennis honestly.
Too early to tell, but after a lifetime of hyper focusing on one goal, it sounds like she wants to live a normal life for a while.
I think so too. I feel bad. You could see she was just over things last year.
Did she even play last year? I don’t remember her in at least any of the later tournaments.
No. She took time off to focus on her mental health.
She got into this as a child–who knows if tennis was ever really her dream, you know?
Congratulations to her! I wonder where she’ll give birth, here or Japan?
Just the one tournament? Or maybe just two I think.
Congratulations to Naomi! How exciting. She’s lovely and I wish her the best.
The Black Panther cast really nailed it at the Globes. Angela Bassett was my best dressed, but I thought Letitia’s dress was beautiful and unique too.
Demi should take that as a badge of honor.
Tatjana Patitz passed away. She was so breathtakingly stunning in George Michael’s ‘Freedom’ video. Her, Linda Evangelista singing inside her sweater and Naomi’s entrance made that video.
She was stunning. So sad to see she passed so young.
I agree with the comment but would add in Christy Turlington in a sheet as well.
Congrats to Naomi!!
Naomi went on Colbert about a month ago and wore a babydoll dress. I guess now we know why! Good for her. I think she’ll retire honestly. She’s still really young and has time to find what her other passions are.
I voted for Angela Bassett..so elegant
Shocked to see she only has 4% of the vote
Come on Angela Fans please vote for her