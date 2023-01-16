Angela Bassett in Christian Siriano at the Critics’ Choice Awards: gorgeous

Angela Bassett took home the Critics Choice Award last night for Best Supporting Actress in Wakanda Forever. She’s been sweeping this awards season and is the one to beat at the Oscars in March. She was in a formfitting black Christian Siriano with a ruffled peplum and hem. It’s not my favorite gown, I liked her Golden Globes look better, but her styling elevates it. She elevates everything. I loved how her husband, Courtney B. Vance, has his phone out recording her when she wins. I hope he does that at the Academy Awards too! Her necklace and earrings are Messika. (Thanks JJ for the ID!)
Her bathroom looks so nice!
Amanda Seyfried won Best Actress in a Limited Series for her work in The Dropout. Notice how, unlike Austin Butler, she’s not still speaking in her character’s voice. I want to know the musical she’s working on that kept her from the Golden Globes! Everyone is speculating about it. (Update: It’s a Thelma and Louise musical with Evan Rachel Wood! That sounds promising.) She was in a bizarre gold Ferragamo with a boned corset featuring a fringed bustline. It was unique, I’ll give her stylist that. Apparently the dress was from a single piece of fabric and kept ripping during the ceremony. That incredible necklace is Cartier.
Julia Garner was nominated for Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, for Ozark, which went to Jennifer Coolidge. She was also in Ferragamo, in a red mullet dress with a bandeau top and sheer front. This is pretty bad, Ferragamo did these actresses dirty, but I like her Bvlgari necklace. I remember when Naomi Watts was wearing her snake necklace on all the red carpets. Those never go out of style.
Presenter Kerry Washington was in a really awesome strapless Armani gown with a floral sequin pattern. This doesn’t photograph as well as it looked on camera. I hope we see more floral patterned gowns this awards season, that’s a minor trend I’ve noticed which is striking when it’s done well.
No, just NO to snake necklaces. I’m a proud Gryffindor!! No can do.
Hasn’t it been confirmed the musical is an adaptation of Thelma and Louise? Or did I dream that?!
Yes
I didn’t see that I’ll update!
I actually gasped when I saw Kerry Washington, she looks incredible.
She’s easily the best dressed out of this group.
She does. The dress itself is beautiful. The dress on her is absolutely stunning. You can tell she feels amazing in it, too.
That peplum, however, is a crime against Angela Bassett.
I loathe Kerry’s weird boob-cup top, but the dress fits her so spectacularly that I’m still dazzled. She looks amazing.
Amanda’s dress had potential but ultimately looks like a piece of gorgeous ripped fabric. She, however, is the living embodiment of a Disney princess and looks similarly magical.
IMHO, every single dress in this post is hideous. Four incredibly beautiful women all done dirty by their designers and stylists.
I’m sorry Angela’s dress is terrible and her face looks unrecognizable to me in these pictures. She’s such a beautiful woman and at 64 I hope she’s not doing anything radical to look younger.
I do hope she wins the Oscar though. She’s definitely “due”.
Yeah I for sure notice a difference which is sad..she looks less and less herself. Ugh.
I dislike the dress as well. Waaaaay too fussy for such a classic beauty. I feel like Siriano has run out of ideas because his dresses are all variations of fussiness lately.
Angela’s dress looks so uncomfortable and it’s not flattering.
Shiny gold fabric is always going to be tough but adding curtain tassels? No.
That red mess. And those shoes. Oof.
Agree. She is unrecognizable.
Angela’s would be better without the ruffle at the knee. While I don’t love Kerry’s, I do think it’s one of the better gowns she’s worn, she tends to go for some really offbeat things that rarely work, even on someone as beautiful as her.
Are the folks at Ferragamo going through some stuff? Yikes.
Angela looks amazing from the waist up but personally the ruffles do not do it for me. I’ll take your word for it on Kerry in motion as the stills look like a my first princess dress.
Beautiful and talented women in underwhelming clothes.
I love Bassett but her dress, like the next two actresses, is fugly.
Washington’s dress while not my style looks great on her and compliments her body and coloring. And the dress makes Kerry stand out which I thought was the purpose.
Garners and Seyfried’s dresses are horrible.😟
I hope it’s just make up and angles but it looks like Julia Garner had her buccal fat removed in her cheeks. I hope not. These young actresses are going to regret this when they age
came here to ask/say exactly that. All at once she looks twenty years older. don’t these girls realize how devastating the long-term effects of buccal fat removal will be?
there’s only one way to get that look. and whoever did it took out way way way too much. she will deeply regret having had it done. she ruined her face.
WHY do people do this???!! That’s gonna look terrible as she gets older (it already looks terrible).
Angela looked beautiful. I also actually loved Kerry’s dress, one of my favorites of the night — it’s so fun and has a beautiful mix of colors in it!
All I can see is the buffaloes fat removal on Julia’s face. It’s so noticeable. Kerry’s dress did look better on video.
Oh. no! Apparently Seyfried’s dress was vintage. IDGAF, I think dresses are made to be worn, but waiting to see if the online “dress historians” come out of the woodwork to savage her.
I know it’s not timely, but I finally got to see Wakanda Forever…and I sobbed like a baby. She is so amazing I just wanted to reach out to her through the screen.
Beauty in all its forms.
Angela seems liberated, so she wears the dresses. She is an inspiration.
Kerry’s reminds me of the beautiful bead ing done by the women of India.
I was fortunate to get an outfit, full of similar beading.
The photography does not do it justice.
Simply beautiful.
Amanda’s dress was Dior Couture.