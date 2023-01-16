Anya Taylor Joy in Dior at the Critics Choice: fug leotard or ballerina-chic?

Here are photos from last night’s Critics Choice Awards, a pretty boring awards show overall, and definitely lacking in the kind of drunken shenanigans of the Golden Globes. Anya Taylor-Joy wore this beige/flesh-tone Dior which… it’s bad. In general, I dislike when pale, wispy blondes go for beige/nude/flesh colors, but in this particular case, I think the issue was definitely the skirt and the granny panties. No disrespect to granny panties – I wear them myself. But this Dior is definitely giving “budget leotard” and not high-end couture.
Michelle Williams in custom Louis Vuitton Not the best, not the worst. Design-wise, it seems a bit meh, but she looks pretty and sparkly.
Kate Hudson in Oscar de la Renta. I really liked this? Was it something we’ve seen a million times before? Sure. But was it also a very good version of something familiar? Also yes.
Julia Roberts in Schiaparelli. I was shocked that Julia wore something with such a simple, sleek and elegant design and I was surprised that this was Schiaparelli, a label which is known for putting giant boob hooks on dresses. Anway, I loved this and I would wear it.
I truly cannot get over Lily James in this Versace. It’s SO BAD. Ladies, never wear a dress that does this to your bust. And just avoid stiff, stripped, tulle ruffles.
I like Julia’s the best. So tired of see-through skirts. Michelle‘s dress looks kind of uncomfortable and her necklace is fighting it.
Its subtle but Kate Hudson got her lips done and cheek filler. I notice it when she makes faces at the camera.
Agreed. I am sick of see-through skirts like I am sick of cut-outs. So overdone and a poor concept to begin with. Sheer? Potential for gorgeousness. But this see-through nonsense just trends toward ugly.
I do like the structure of Anya’s dress. And Julia looks shockingly elegant.
As a side note, there was some British award festival 2 months back or so, and pretty much all the dresses/outfits were drop-dead gorgeous and spectacular. I was blown away. What’s up with the recent shit? I’m both puzzled and irritated.
Lily James always posed with her mouth hanging open and her nostrils flared like that. It’s a very stupid pose.
I kinda like Anna Taylor Joy’s dress, but wish her makeup was bolder. Also, did she get that awful bucal fat surgery?
Could be. I think she actually looks like she put on some weight and looks much better (she was looking really frail for a while).
I have to disagree with you. I like both see through dresses and can appreciate the styling with nude dress. All the others are ill fitted and boring. But thanks for the write up,
Does someone really not like Lilly James? I know this is part of their jobs but imagine having to go out in public wearing that. I feel for Anya too, she can look spectacular and this does not do her justice. Please stop with unlined dresses.
Hmmm I actually love ATJ’s dress. It’s perfect for her aesthetic.
I love it also, and agree it’s a really good fit for her style. Michelle Williams is my favorite though — the gold dress with that necklace is perfect.
I love it also. She pulls the whole look off, hair, make-up, dress, and looks amazing.
I actually like all the dresses EXCEPT Julia Roberts’. I think It looks very dated.
Lily James really does need to be more self-aware on red carpets…
I actually like taylor joys dress but heres the thing. I HATE SEEING ANYONES UNDERWEAR. there i said it and hopefully I have processed my panty trauma. If that dress was lined it would not be a distraction from the actress. Whew 😬
I was just writing the exact same thing! I hate the purposeful underwear thing. Reminds me of the whole Whale-Tail thing from years gone by. #FUG
p.s. Lily James boobs look like they are posing for a mammogram.
Not to mention that it’s just unflattering – I don’t think the crotch is a terribly flattering part for anyone. That dress lightly lined would have been stunning. As is it looks unfinished.
@Death by bacon, Me too! I particularly dislike it in nude tones, that never looks good.
Came to say this. I hate this visible undies trend but I fear it’s here to stay. At some point it’ll just be bikinis on the red carpet.
Anya looks great I think, she just commits to her outfits and her whole demeanor and posing is usually on point for the dress. She’s selling it. Everyone else … not my thing.
I am tired of the see thru dresses.
Does someone send out a memo of what colors everyone should wear?
Lots of pale, silver, nude at this show.
Was it Lily James in black? I noticed her shoes as much as the gown, looked like 5″ heels.
No way my feet could take it.
Does it depend on your age, not feeling AJT or LJ – the whole see-through skirt seems silly to me. Kate Hudson’s dress is meh, but I’m totally here for Julia Robert’s and Michelle Williams’ dresses and I’m over 50.
I am not happy with the see-thru skirt, the dress would have been SO cute without that. I mean have we really sunk to having to be in our underwear and otherwise half naked now all the time. Its every womans’ choice, and I support that, but I always wonder who is this choice for really. Really…
Great comment @Teehee!
I don’t hate the dress but I don’t like it either. I wish the color was one shade darker and the skirt were less sheer. Though looking at some of the pictures I wonder if the flashbulb glare made it look more sheer than it did in real life. Otherwise I like the overall design and shape of the dress on her.
I love Julia Robert’s dress even if it is dated. I’m starting the countdown now. How long until we see Kate Middleton in a version of this dress?
Would’ve loved Anya’s look with her hair less…big. I think Kate Hudson was my favorite look of the night.
The nude dress has got to be one of the toughest looks to get right for anyone, photographs poorly in most cases, and I will never understand very pale, white-blonde haired women wearing this look as it’s so aggressively corpse-adjacent. Why does anyone want to look like a recently unburied wraith?? I’m permanently flummoxed by actress’s attraction to this vibe.
I’ve never liked ballerina dresses. I’ve always found them to be fussy and it makes me think the wearer is fussy.