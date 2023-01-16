Kim Kardashian ‘hates’ Ye’s new wife Bianca Censori: ‘Kim hates pretty girls’

Last week, Kanye West got fake-married to Bianca Censori, an architectural designer who works (in some capacity) for Kanye’s Yeezy business. They had a real wedding ceremony but they apparently didn’t get a marriage license. Shades of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s fake marriage. The wedding took place in LA, and soon after, Kanye took Bianca to… Utah? I wonder what’s going on at the Wyoming Dome. According to Page Six, they went to the Amangiri resort and spa for their honeymoon, then they returned to LA and they were spotted in Beverly Hills.
So, how does Kim Kardashian feel about this? It took her the better part of two years to legally and financially extract herself from her marriage to Kanye, and their divorce was only finalized two months ago. I sincerely hope Kim feels like “it’s not my problem.” But according to Page Six, Kim “hates” the new wife.
The world was shocked by news that Kanye West has married one of his staffers, Bianca Censori. But we know someone who won’t be surprised — Kim Kardashian.
Insiders say that the former Mrs. West has long despised Censori for no obvious reason — unless, that is, you know that she has suspected there was a certain frisson between Censori and the rapper-turned-raving-lunactic.
“Kim hates her,” said an insider. Sources say that it was well known around the Yeezy HQ that the boss’ wife didn’t like her, and suspected that his architectural designer wanted to do more than handle his erections. Also, adds an insider, “She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls.”
Censori, who has a masters in architecture, has worked at the company — where West oversees various fashion and design projects — for several years, we’re told. He’s an avid architecture aficionado and has dramatically overhauled a number of buildings.
[From Page Six]
I know most people are loath to give Kim a pass on anything, but if Kim really does hate Bianca, then I’m giving her a pass. We don’t know what happened! If these sources are right, than Kim saw what Bianca was up to long ago. I also think it’s completely sketchy for any woman to agree to (fake) marry Kanye when he’s in the state he’s in. It was literally just a month ago when Kanye was talking to Alex Jones (!!) about how much Ye loves Adolf Hitler. Kanye’s businesses are in shambles too, so it’s not about Bianca trying to secure the bag – there’s no bag. This is purely for clout, to make a name for herself. And no, I doubt Kim hates Bianca just because Bianca is pretty. This isn’t high school.
Here we go with the “insider” again. No one knows he Kim feels except Kim.
So true of all celeb gossip!
“Kim hates pretty girls” — oh, so that’s why she did what she did to herself with all the surgery. She hated being pretty.
Kim was pretty. She is now plastic.
Pretty people can hate other pretty people, especially if you think the other person is more beautiful (and more naturally beautiful) than you. And I can’t imagine Kim has done everything she’s done because she actually likes herself or what she looks like. It takes a special kind of hate to butcher yourself over and over again.
Makes sense
& now Kim has to co parent with this new trick (if Kanye even sees the kids still)
But the possibility is still there.
It’s just another way to torture Kim, imo. Another way for him to hurt her, upset her life. And the kids now have to deal with this too.
I loathe that man.
No, she doesn’t.
New Girl does not have any legal standing to make parenting decisions, she does not get a vote. Kim is not required in any way to interact with her, communicate with her or include her in family decisions.
Lol
You must not have been in any situation with a new wife /husband/girlfriend/boyfriend.
They are present on a longer term basis, they influence your kid.
You then have to deal with that.
And yeah, she will actually have to talk to the new version. Unless she’s going for a Brandi/LeAnn horribleness.
Which is so not fair to those kids, in a long list of what’s not fair to them.
Kanye did this, & Kim has to clean it up. Again.
My sister got divorced and took my x-brother-in-law to court for allowing his girlfriend to cut my nieces hair. The judge sided with him. He was allowed to make cosmetic decision without her consent. All three of the girls long curly locks chopped and straightened into bobs! Sadly, what happens with the kids while they’re with Kanye, is up to Kanye, unless she gets a court order.
It’s so sexist to say Kim hates the girl cause she is pretty; also, the girl looks like a botched version of Kim.
Kim herself looks like a botched version of Kim. Do we need to go that route?
I agree it’s sexist but that other woman does not look like a botched version of Kim — the other woman is softer and prettier and looks more natural imo.
@Josephine – agreed. She’s much more natural looking and is pretty at least physically. Frankly considering who she fake-married that’s where being pretty ends.
Why are we covering shade at Kim that Kanye clearly emailed (Brad Pitt’s favorite tabloid) Page Six while sharing details about his honeymoon? Regardless of if one cares how Kim feels, I think it’s weird to act like this article written for Kanye and sourcing unnamed employees of his has anything to say about the ex-wife he abuses.
That said I would like more follow up on the gossip I heard, which is that this is an off shoot of cult leader Kanye who decided he can’t have sex outside of marriage, for Jesus.
Thanks, Kaiser, for not going along with pitting women against women storyline here. I am SURE that Kim has other things to worry about regarding her ex than his new ‘wife’.
That woman is so asexual despite how she presents that I would never believe her being jealous in a real way.
I think she got what she wanted from Kanye (pretty kids) and can now be done with him.
To me, this is just Ye continuing to abuse Kim. This isn’t coming from Kim’s “sources”, it’s a nasty smear by Ye. I am incredibly angry that US tabloids, TMZ and Page Six, etc, have been shown to have known for YEARS about Kanye’s anti-semitism and hid it to protect him, while continuing to promote and give him positive coverage. Ye may have been held to account to some minimal degree for his anti-Black/anti-semitic views, but these media outlets Have. Not. At. All. Totally unacceptable and it makes me ill to see these same outlets openly aligning again with this racist POS and getting a free pass. As for Censori, there is no excuse, none whatsoever, I don’t give a crap about clout or name ID, for aligning with an avowed racist, anti-semite. I hope she’s never able to work anywhere ever again.
There is no way Kim did not no who Kanye was. But she only divorced him when he began to spill her secrets.
Yeah. I mean, no one should be abused, and I do mean NO ONE. At the same time, she chose to marry a Nazi. This isn’t a normal situation. I hope she stays safe, and Kanye is obviously worse, but I’m never gonna be pro-Kim Kardashian. I feel so bad for her kids.
Supposedly the relationship was winding down and then North was an unplanned pregnancy. Kim wanted to terminate and Kanye begged her not to. She got baby trapped. She could have walked away but I can see why she decided to go all in and hope for the best. She may have thought she could fix him.
Such an old and tired and ultimately harmful trope, the ‘women hate women’ thing. That item is an attack, not a reveal.
I can’t with these lines
“rapper-turned-raving-lunatic”
“his architectural designer wanted to do more than handle his erections”
Oh page Six. The SHADE 😆😆😆😆
I rarely comment (long time lurker) – hi all! This page 6 story reeks of a classic pitting women against each other sexist story. Wish the media would stop doing this, it’s so harmful.
Totally agree.
I don’t think this came from Kanye’s camp because Kanye is too far up his ass to call himself a lunatic and does not see himself that way.
Pitt has used the tabloids to abuse Jolie and the kids for years and not once has he ever referred to himself as an abuser to do so.
I haven’t clicked on a Kim K article in a while because frankly I’m over her and the other Ks but I’m shocked at how cat like she is starting to look. Kim you were naturally freaking gorgeous! I just hate it.
Also, trope as old as time.
Not a fan of Kim’s but I don’t believe this crap for a second.
I don’t think it’s an accident that he “married” someone that looks just like Kim but younger. I’m sure in his mind he’s sending a signal to Kim “It wasn’t that you were special, I just have a type” – not the first time he’s done it (Julia Fox).
Also though, as a former farm girl all I can see is a guy getting ready to muck a stall when I see his paint-splattered sweatshirt and those farm boots. It screams farm hand? Guess I should break out my beat-up work gloves and an old 5-gallon Ace Hardware bucket caked in mud as a purse and take a stroll down Lexington Ave.
Personally, I think the only thing KK hates is that Kanye may have moved on from her. She always seems to want everything that goes on with him to be about her. You know, her motto seems to be look at me, look at me, look me!!!! Now this new woman will be taking that attention away from her.
This has got to be one of the strangest takes on this site, ever.
Completely bizarre. Give your head a firm shake there.
That’s fine. You’re entitled to your own opinions as am I.
I’ll sit with you. I literally loled. I’m no KK fan but this new Kim isn’t going to take any attention away from KK. Sadly, perhaps.
Agree
That doesn’t make any sense with her other behavior and comments. That is what he wishes she thought.
I believe Kim does hate pretty girls. The Kardashian women behave in very immature ways for their age.
Ye has been in a dire situation for some time and after years of Kim trying to ameliorate it somehow, she made the best decision to get divorced. Censori is another flavour of user at the wrong time. This reminds me of Britney and Sam Lufti. More to come and it’s not going to be pleasant, unfortunately.
I mean, everyone wanted to embiggen Julia Fox who literally made a name for herself by dating Kanye. Now she’s a celeb and I have to pass by articles about how edgy and creative her Instagram is.
For all people talk about how Kim K used Kanye to maintain relevancy and legitimize herself in certain circles, I had heard of her before she married him. But for some reason these newer women completely get a pass on “taking advantage of a mentally ill black man to boost their careers.”
Has Kim ever been pregnant or are all 5 kids by surrogate?
Yes. She was pregnant during her first met gala.
To me, this reeks of being planted by Bianca. She was really specific in calcina herself a pretty girl and thats basically the big message she wanted out. She is pretty and Kim is jelous of her 🙄🙄
“Kim hates pretty girls.”
Geez I wonder what unhinged misogynist planted this story.
Well he has a type,,..
Bianca is pretty. Indeed.
Ye is a narcissist and is attempting to goad Kim. All of his gfs have had a striking (albeit younger) resemblance to Kim for that very reason. He can’t control her anymore and tries to relive the relationship through another woman. It’s best she do nothing. Never give a narcissist an audience or an argument. No reaction will make him get an annulment within a month.