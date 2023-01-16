Kim Kardashian ‘hates’ Ye’s new wife Bianca Censori: ‘Kim hates pretty girls’

Last week, Kanye West got fake-married to Bianca Censori, an architectural designer who works (in some capacity) for Kanye’s Yeezy business. They had a real wedding ceremony but they apparently didn’t get a marriage license. Shades of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s fake marriage. The wedding took place in LA, and soon after, Kanye took Bianca to… Utah? I wonder what’s going on at the Wyoming Dome. According to Page Six, they went to the Amangiri resort and spa for their honeymoon, then they returned to LA and they were spotted in Beverly Hills.

So, how does Kim Kardashian feel about this? It took her the better part of two years to legally and financially extract herself from her marriage to Kanye, and their divorce was only finalized two months ago. I sincerely hope Kim feels like “it’s not my problem.” But according to Page Six, Kim “hates” the new wife.

The world was shocked by news that Kanye West has married one of his staffers, Bianca Censori. But we know someone who won’t be surprised — Kim Kardashian. Insiders say that the former Mrs. West has long despised Censori for no obvious reason — unless, that is, you know that she has suspected there was a certain frisson between Censori and the rapper-turned-raving-lunactic. “Kim hates her,” said an insider. Sources say that it was well known around the Yeezy HQ that the boss’ wife didn’t like her, and suspected that his architectural designer wanted to do more than handle his erections. Also, adds an insider, “She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls.” Censori, who has a masters in architecture, has worked at the company — where West oversees various fashion and design projects — for several years, we’re told. He’s an avid architecture aficionado and has dramatically overhauled a number of buildings.

I know most people are loath to give Kim a pass on anything, but if Kim really does hate Bianca, then I’m giving her a pass. We don’t know what happened! If these sources are right, than Kim saw what Bianca was up to long ago. I also think it’s completely sketchy for any woman to agree to (fake) marry Kanye when he’s in the state he’s in. It was literally just a month ago when Kanye was talking to Alex Jones (!!) about how much Ye loves Adolf Hitler. Kanye’s businesses are in shambles too, so it’s not about Bianca trying to secure the bag – there’s no bag. This is purely for clout, to make a name for herself. And no, I doubt Kim hates Bianca just because Bianca is pretty. This isn’t high school.

