“Colin Farrell & other celebrities caught Covid after the Golden Globes” links

Celebrities like Colin Farrell, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jamie Lee Curtis & more tested positive for Covid just after the Golden Globes and before the Critics Choice. [Seriously OMG]
OutTV’s ‘For the Love of DILFs’ trailer is here. [OMG Blog]
Austin Butler suits up in Ferragamo. [RCFA]
Shakira has had enough. [Dlisted]
Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime performance is in less than a month! [LaineyGossip]
Singles Inferno: a dating reality show with real stakes. [Pajiba]
Balmain’s pre-fall collection is bonkers. [Go Fug Yourself]
M3GAN’s screenwriter sounds awesome. [Gawker]
The NYC paparazzi make Rachel Zegler feel unsafe. [Just Jared]
Elsa Hosk looked cute in pink. [Egotastic]
A clouded leopard went missing from the Dallas zoo for hours. [Buzzfeed]
Britney Spears flipped off the camera. [Towleroad]
I don’t know why many assume Covid has been vanquished or something… I am still wearing a mask in several places..
Off topic. Gina Lollobrigida passed away, my mum was such a fan!
Rip ‘most beautiful woman in the world’.
I think it’s more that it’s just a fact of life now, and it’s not very serious if you’re current in your vaccinations.
Whew.
Considering we still don’t, & won’t, know the long term affects that’s a pretty cavalier attitude.
You do know some people still don’t have a sense of taste or smell?
That’s brain damage. Long term brain damage.
Wear a freaking mask. It’s pretty easy.
That is such factually incorrect and dangerous thinking. Thousands are still dying daily and that includes vaxxed people. The long-term damage to bodies that we know about is horrifying and that doesn’t even include what we don’t know.
That flippant belief is why it’s still going strong.
We had a very small Thanksgiving (5 people). Three got COVID. Two had severe fevers for several days (like, shaking so badly they couldn’t walk at times). Everyone was fully vaccinated & boosted. It was pretty scary.
Actually quite the contrary. I spoke with an epidemiologist that works with me, she said they don’t know what the long term & or short term effects might b e.
Case in point, a gal I went to high school with was vaccinated & got Covid-19. Fast forward a month she’s not getting better, she was diagnosed with aggressive ALS which she has no family history. So 6 months later she can no longer move & breathing is getting difficult so she made the decision to use doctor assisted suicide, we’re in Oregon it’s legal here. So my perfectly healthy very fit with no underlying issues friend is now gone. I should mention she was 48. OHSU local teaching hospital now has her brain to study & all the doctors I work with say they can’t rule out Covid-19 as the cause. She leaves a 10 year old daughter behind.
HPV wasn’t great when first discovered but just recently they’ve linked it to cancer.
Wear your mask & be safe no one is immune.
I wouldn’t exactly say that it’s not very serious if you’re current on vaccinations. Unfortunately the mask holes/anti-vaxxers are helping along mutations leading to nastier new variants/sub-variants that have a much higher R0 value (higher transmissibility) which decreases the efficacy of the vaccines. This is leading to more healthcare resource utilization, including a higher hospital admission rate, that poses a threat to the general public.
Right now, the UK is reporting thousands more deaths than usual both directly from COVID and overtaxed/mismanaged NHS (some, but not all, of which is related to COVID)
I’m hesitant to say it’s “not very serious,” after my family’s experience. Mum and I live together, both of us are triple vaxxed. Neither of us are social butterflies, though I do go out almost every weekend. Both of us have auto immune issues. Her boss (way more of a social butterfly) passed it to Mum. Eventually, it got to me. Mum was down with fever for almost an entire week. She’s had breathing issues and is still getting some lung pain. It’s been nearly a month since onset- we both are still very fatigued and moderately congested. My sense of smell and taste is mostly restored, she says hers is on and off. And those body aches that lasted for days, oof! I decided during my episode that the sole goal of COVID is to destroy the human enduring it. Anyone who has the temerity to downplay it to my face takes their lives into their hands. COVID is no joke.
Two years later I still have tinnitus, I still smell gasoline randomly and smell smoke regularly, I have a scar from my Covid rash and occasionally still have nerve symptoms like numbness, tingling in my extremities.
Just survived my second round of COVID. Got the first strain in 2020 despite heroic efforts not to. Got vaxxed and all my boosters. I still mask at the store, on public transit, etc.
I have chronic tinnitus from the first round and lingering lung pain from the second. Know plenty of people who died from it. Who knows what we’ll learn about how it impacts lifespan. Unfortunately, my baby got it too – at two and five years old. My biggest worry is how it may impact him long-term. Humans really suck.
I’m up to date on vaccines and boosters. I got COVID at Thanksgiving. I took Paxlovid and felt better. A few days later, I was hospitalized for nearly a week with a near fatal asthma attack. Except, I had never been diagnosed with asthma prior to COVID. Now, I’m in pulmonary rehab. I’m 49 and most of my cohort looks to be in their 30s. COVID is real, present, and drastically impacting the lives of people of all ages. Oh and I now have a very serious case of asthma that requires the use of a strong steroid inhaler twice/day.
Covid is definitely still going strong. My office got hit hard the week before xmas. One of my co-workers who wears a mask everyday and has since covid started, caught it and his elderly parents caught it from him. His father is not doing well. Four people in the office (that we know of) had covid. Of those four they passed it to immediate family members. We all still need to be careful, especially during socially “busy” times of the year.
I have empathy for people who just don’t have the bandwidth to do precautions anymore, but, how much bandwidth someone has really doesn’t change the facts of medical science.
I saw a patient who, having gotten COVID the third time, literally couldn’t find her toothbrush in her one bedroom apartment.
Guess what? I don’t have meds for that. It was very sad. She’s young and smart. Finding a toothbrush in her small apartment was too much for her. Oh wow.
In my country, masks are still compulsory in clinics, hospitals, pharmacies and other of the sort….
“Wow, who could have predicted this would happen?”
– Lots of stupid people, probably
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-95565-8
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41579-022-00846-2
Here’s a data based analysis of long term symptoms.
I was going to dig up a paper to link to from the VA that was talking about small clots throughout the body, post acute COVID infection, after even mild symptoms but I ran out of Pepcid and the papers I was searching through were just depressing.
Given they were all sitting together on Tuesday, sure seems like wearing masks on Sunday for those who have not (yet) tested positive would’ve been wise. But no, we live in a society where it’s all precautions all the time or we just throw caution to the wind. Our lack of happy medium continues to hospitalize and kill people.
Few of the celebs are wearing masks anymore.
Close and enclosed large gathering, and what did they think?
It is not over.
President Biden said himself that the pandemic is over so who’s lying?
This is why I’m looking at the data of hospitalisations and adding 10% for margin of error. I’ve lived long enough to know that believing what you see tends to be more reliable.
A disingenuous comment, since he went on to clarify what he meant.
Karina Longworth, Rian Johnson’s wife and host of the excellent You Must Remember This podcast, tweeted that they were required to provide negative Covid tests. Apparently, we’re at the point where instant on site testing is also required.
Not the point I know but I had NO idea they were married!! Lucky Rian Johnson!!
As far as Balmain’s collection…it’s nice to know for rich people that conspicuous consumption is back.
They are married to each other?!?!? Wow.
Well I’ll be darned! That’s one of my favorite podcasts. No idea who he is, though I just googled the pair of them.
Was anyone wearing a mask at the GGs? Large indoor gatherings are all super spreaders right now. My mother wears a mask almost everywhere and just got it, luckily very mild. Almost everyone is acting like it’s done. I’m usually the only one in a mask anywhere.
Kaiser’s photo choice: is she hoping Colin Farrell transmitted it to his pal?
Really Casio?
That Britney article, the media should be ashamed of themselves.
Still framing her like she’s has a mental illness.
She never did, I repeat, she never did.
What she had was PPD, & needed help dealing with the press, her babies. What she got was abused & tormented for 13 years.
And it’s still happening.
She was upset about being recorded, she asked them to stop & they refused.
She did nothing wrong.
People seem hell bent on harassing Britney.
Vulture like, they seem to want to bring about their version of her self-destructing.
I also think she had PPD, and 2 pregnancies close together.
If I was in Britneys position, I’d move into The Dakota in New York.
The entire building is full of wealth and a few celebs.
Doorman, security and if she’d change her look and style she might be able to go out and about a bit.
Btw, a**hole move by that grifter Hubby to get up and and leave her alone.
100%. She has PPD which they never treated her for and now has PTSD. The public continuing to harass her is so damaging to her mental health. It’s like people try to push her so they can go “see, she’s crazy”. Just leave her alone. She is not a zoo animal. She should be able to eat out with her husband and not be bothered. All she has wanted is freedom and once she gets it people treat her this way.
*had ppd (typing fast)
Sorry, but no. Mentally ill myself, even hospitalized! Open question whether Britney’s condition would have been disabling if she had had a normal life and never been in show business, but she certainly qualifies as mentally ill now.
Responses like yours show why people hide their diagnoses. If Britney needs to not be mentally ill for you to support her, what hope is there for acceptance for the people in your life who are mentally ill. Because there certainly are some.
There’s no way that Britney does not have a mental illness. She doesn’t have to share it with people and people need to know they can support her and just realize she is not going to be the same Britney they recall
How could you possibly know whether she has a mental illness or not?
Large gatherings are still a petri dish for covid. Some people want to pretend it went away and isn’t still contagious and dangerous.
That was a great article about the screen writer for M3GAN, Akela Cooper. Congrats on her success! It was interesting to read how TPTB tried to force this Black woman into addressing societal ills that weren’t pertinent into her body of work. This is one of the reasons and examples for the backlash against everything “woke”. Why isn’t this required of non Black writers? Anyway, I still want to see M3GAN and will definitely check out her other work.
Lol -the article about Brad Pitt being Mayor of Hollywood (below the one about Akela Cooper in GAWKER)) is hilarious and shady AH! Ouch ! He’d better get his PR person on the phone STAT bc the article basically and correctly implies that his career is on life support.
I’d fine with Brad Pitts career being over. He is awful, we know it now.
He does seem to have a hide of steel, he just goes about as if he has zero shame.
Kevin Spacey was papped someplace, and made a statement along the lines of
“I’m not rebuilding my life. My life is fine.” G*d awful, vile people.
There is some excellent FAFO Jeremy Clarkson news.
He only apologized because he was losing jobs imo. Guess all those emails and letters we sent paid off.
Hardly a punishment from Amazon though. His farm show was already ending, and the Grand Tour episodes will run into 2024. They just said no new commissions. That doesn’t nullify the ones currently happening. He will still be paid all of this year. And make no mistake, he has a following and will end up somewhere.
The Shakira song should be a bigger story. It’s taken over TikTok in the best way. The song is a massive hit and she spills tea. Her word play in it is outstanding.
I know, that song was amazing and I was just like “Go Shakira” throughout the whole thing. And Pique’s attempts to hit back have been pathetic at most
Why hasn’t domestic abuser Brad Pitt got COVID considering all these abuser applogists were all over kissing his backside
Shakira is my hero.
Disable people have been screaming from the rooftops for three years now it’s not over. Keep taking care of each other. Keep wearing masks indoors. It’s not just a Covid deniers anymore whos not caring about each other. It’s pretty much everybody who is abled. The people who are chronically, ill and disabled are still socially, isolated, still stuck in their homes, still unable to get work, still being left out of the pandemic stimuluses still paying more with inflation due to benefits not being appropriately increased. You guys will have to look to each other for pity because the rest of us are like you’re asking for it.
Pretty much. I’m sick of the denial and selfishness. That’s part of what got my family sick- the denial of one infecting another who had no other choice.
Thank you. As a disabled person who was incredibly fortunate to be able to work from home, 2020 was the easiest year of the pandemic for me. There was a sense of unity and most people were on the same page about safety precautions. The years that have followed have broken my heart and my spirit. So many people I respected pretend everything is back to normal, while my life is still exactly the same as the beginning of the pandemic. The only difference is, now when I go out I’m 1) less safe because probably 5% of people wear masks by me, and 2) I’m under constant social pressure to travel again, go to bars again, go to big parties again. I’m tired of being asked when they already know the answer, and I’m tired of people acting as though I’m being dramatic. It’s a lonely and stressful existence for chronically ill and disabled people.
I’m fully vaxxed and up to date, and I still wear N95 at work, never eat indoors at any restaurant (I just had dinner with extended family over the weekend and ate my dinner alone on the front porch while the others ate at the dining table). I personally know someone who has a double lung transplant, someone with autoimmune disease, someone on the waitlist for an organ transplant so he cannot be ill if he is called to go in for surgery, and I don’t eat indoors at work or restaurants. I would rather wear the stupid mask than risk catching it as an asymptomatic carrier and give covid to anyone. I’m abled and healthy, amd I have not forgotten the very vulnerable in my circle and greater community.
As a disabled person, I thank you. 🙏🏼
Word, Petalstoo. I am still masked any time I am indoors, other than at my house or my Mom’s house.
I got Covid after Thanksgiving and a bunch of friends/co-workers are out with it now. It’s still out there. I’ve been invited to a huge gathering at the end of the month and can’t really get out of it but I’m wearing my mask if the huge number invited show up.
Off topic: Rupert Murdoch, that slimy no good that calls himself a newspaperman, is in the news with his latest lady. He is 91 or 93 and divorced from Jerry Hall less than 6 months. The new one looks very, very much like Jerry.
Who divorces Jerry Hall? She was too good for him anyhow.
Can’t be that great if she married him knowing who he was. Which I’m sure she did. Because *everyone* knows who he is. I felt bad for her after she divorced Mick. But I lost respect when she started dating this Cryptkeeper.
Is Jerry Hall really too good for him. I mean she married Rupert Murdoch knowing full well what type of horrible person he was.
Well, I dunno, I’m Team Jerry Hall after how Mick treated her.
And I do think Jerry could have done better than Murdoch. I should have phrased it that way.
But you are correct she did marry him, her choice.
Murdoch is in his 90’s, and he is awful, AND due to his money he is still able to go from one woman to the next replacement in less than 6 months.
Maybe that’s what is grinding my gears.
Sigh… WEAR YOUR MASKS INDOORS, ESPECIALLY IN A CROWDED ROOM!
Yesterday I had a blow up with my sister because I don’t want to bring my 92yr old , asthmatic , Mother home from the Caribbean without my Mom getting vaccinated first. She said we can slap an N95 mask on her, like that alone will prevent her from getting sick. People think this is over or it should be taken likely. No, it’ s not over and it’s not to be taken lightly.