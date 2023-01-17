‘Spare’: Prince Harry went to Scotland Yard over the palace leaks & sabotage

In Spare, I was surprised to see Prince Harry detailed some of what happened at the Sandringham Summit in 2020. The summit was to negotiate the terms of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit from the UK, following weeks and months of leaking, abuse, threats and harassment. Of course Meghan wasn’t invited – the summit was only agreed to after Meghan left the UK to return to Canada, where Archie had stayed behind. A good chunk of this chapter was devoted to “the Bee,” aka Edward Young (QEII’s private secretary) lying to Harry about the options on the table, about how there were five options to be discussed but it turned out that Young had only printed out the agreement for Option 5 – the Sussexes walk away completely. Young told Harry that his printer was on the fritz so that’s why the copies for Option 5 were the only ones available. Harry went to Young’s office and found out that wasn’t the case, his printer was fine. Soon after that discovery – that Young had lied to him in front of witnesses – Harry stepped away to get some air. He and William ended up talking:
We went up and down the yew hedges. The day was freezing. I was wearing only a light jacket, and Willy was in a jumper, so both of us were shivering. I was struck again by the beauty of it all. As in the state room, I felt as if I’d never seen a palace before. These gardens, I thought, they’re paradise. Why can’t we just enjoy them?
I was braced for a lecture. It didn’t come. Willy was subdued. He wanted to listen. For the first time in a long time my brother heard me out, and I was so grateful.
I told him about one past staff member sabotaging Meg. Plotting against her. I told him about one current staff member, whose close friend was taking payments for leaking private stuff to the press about Meg and me. My sources on this were above reproach, including several journalists and barristers. Plus, I’d made a visit to New Scotland Yard.
Willy frowned. He and Kate had their own suspicions. He’d look into it. We agreed to keep talking.
[From Spare, by Prince Harry]
I haven’t seen the British media pick this up? They are so busy trying to make it sound like Harry didn’t break any news or that he spent the whole book talking about his “todger,” when really, Harry left some breadcrumbs for some very big, important issues. He actually went to Scotland Yard about what was happening within Kensington Palace. He knew who was being paid for information. He suspected another staffer was sabotaging Meghan. The thing is… guess what, William already knew all of this, or parts of it, because he was intimately involved in the campaign against Meghan and Harry.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN, Backgrid.
-
-
09-03-2020 Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Prince Harry and Meghan The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Westminster Abbey 2020 Mirror News Photo Phil Harris,Image: 563901013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: PA ROTA / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House in London as they return to their Royal duties.
Pictured: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 7 JANUARY 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends the draw for the Rugby League World Cup 2021 at Buckingham Palace.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends a UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel, London, UK.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Montecito, CA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate the 3-year anniversary of their marriage that took place on 19 May 2018 at Windsor Castle in London. Now they moved to the USA with their son Archie Mountbatten, where they are also expecting their second child, which makes Archie a big brother.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 19 MAY 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
-
-
09-03-2020 Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Prince Harry and Meghan The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Westminster Abbey 2020 Mirror News Photo Phil Harris
Where: London
When: 09 Mar 2020
Credit: WENN/Avalon
**WENN/Avalon**
-
-
Duke & Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend 09-03-2020 Commonwealth Day Celebrations Westminster Abbey 2020
Where: London
When: 09 Mar 2020
Credit: WENN/Avalon
**WENN/Avalon**
-
-
The Duke and duchess of Sussex arrive at Westminster abbey for the commonwealth day ceremony.
If your printer quit working wouldn’t option 1 be the only print out? What morons. I love that PH went to his office and checked.
This.
Of course, start with the most draconian option, work your way backwards then claim your printer is on the fritz. I see.
You work for the effing Queen of England and you can’t find a working printer in that palace?? i k ow we talk about these people being completely incompetent but come on this is just straight up BS. For something this important you couldn’t bother to find another way to print something? I don’t buy it at all.
Also, after the weeks we have spent digging through everything that M&H have gone through and what W&K, C&C so many royals do I just cannot imagine living this way. Constantly scheming, briefing, backstabbing, looking over your shoulder, the games that the press and RR play with you, and you have to participate in. I just can’t imagine the stress of waking up every morning and thinking about what story I’m going to plant against who today because they briefed against me or someone close to me two weeks ago. Or what story can we make up to take the attention away from something else I’ve been doing that I don’t want the public to linger on. On top of the constant knowledge that the press and RR have dirt on you and everyone in your family that they can drop at any moment. And I know we don’t even know that half of it!
Why does an agreement have to be printed at all? Don’t they know how to digitally sign PDFs? Are they truly that incompetent?
As Peter Hunt points out, after vowing to look into it, apparently, William did nothing. If he did, we’ve never heard what came if it.
Yeah, I’m sure William never looked into it because he was behind it all. But makes me wonder if Harry and his people did a complete investigation and he knows EXACTLY what went down and he’s teasing that knowledge in the book.
Harry told Bryony Gordon that his family knows what they did to Meghan and Harry knows why they did it. And I suspect it’s in the other 400 pages of the book. The other pages he can release now that Betty’s gone.
They probably had a mini Summit before the Summit, like their dinner when H&M were on the Oceania Tour. It’s been obvious to me they decided to only offer the most draconian option for H&M’s exit, thinking that Harry would 1) freak out and not take it and leave Meghan and Archie, or 2) take it and fail and come back and leave Meghan and Archie. They have always underestimated Harry.
Yeah I remember Christopher jones leaving and I don’t know if it was before or after but byline had an article about him leaning to his boyfriend who was friends with Dan Wooten (they went to the same UNI). I think that’s what this story was about..
Nothing much came of it after that though..
Christian Jones left after the byline expose.
*leaking to his boyfriend
As a reader, it seems pretty clear that there’s a good chance that William already knows all this bc he was a part of it. Does Harry see this too? He’s clearly giving William an out here in blaming it all on the staff. Is that to give grace to his brother or does he really not think William was involved? I’m actually not sure.
I think at this time he probably didn’t know or see the extent of Williams involvement.
In one of his interviews he says once they left to Cali is when he had another revelation.
I also think once Jason k got involved with the bullying announcement and worked with the daily mail it all probably clicked. At that point it was obvious William was a part of this. We see that in the documentary when they say “it’s your brother..”
The fact that Jason Knauf is still in the keen’s employ is proof enough
Not to mention that the palace recently granted him an honour for his service. They’re such pigs.
Surely at this stage Harry must have known Willy was involved or was he still in denial? I feel the Keens were especially twisted in telling him they also had their suspicions.
He knows. He said so in the docuseries.
I know,i am saying this meeting in 2020 why was he still talking to Willy about leaks surely he knew by then.
He’s either talking about Jason Knauf? Aren’t he and Sad little man university friends?
Also I was thinking about crygate? Could Melisa Toubati or Jason Knauf have been CT’s source? I can’t remember was she fired before or after this incident
Harry doing reconnaissance in the nether regions of Sandringham and finding the printer busily humming away was one of my favorite visuals in the book. I believe William was subdued after the meeting because his goal was met–that overachiever Meghan who made him look bad was finally leaving the UK. He’d figure out the part about getting Harry back later.
It really was. And EY just staring at him and not saying a word as the printer is humming away. The duplicity. This image really sums up the inner workings of the firm.
I think what’s most insulting about this BS excuse about the printer is that it was so easily disproven. And EY caught in that bold-faced lie and maintaining a bland face shows they just didn’t care.
Its clear that the Bee (EY); the Fly and the Wasp are used to their bold-faced lying: to the queen, to Harry and, of course, if theyre lying to the queen, then theyre lying to charles, that idiot bullyam and everyone else in that mausoleum called buckingham palace.
Rmbr in section 3 after H brought betty up to speed on some of the shidt that was going on and that he had asked the bee the Fly and the Wasp for their help and intervention with the media, to no avail; and she turned to the Bee and the Wasp and asked: “is this true” And they said, with their bold-faced, lying dry eyes: “Your Majesty, we never received any of these requests for support.”
H said they consider themselves The Monarch.
This part of Spare was an eye opener, for sure! I’m a broken record. I want to know what the other options were that Harry didn’t describe. It’s the bits that he (or the lawyers) decided to omit that are so tantalizing. Bless him, all Bulliam had to do was not yell or assault Harry and Harry’s all comforted. These insights into how intimidating W was all of Harry’s life are heartbreaking. The worst is in the 400 pages that didn’t make the cut.
Interesting. At that point in time, was he still of the opinion that it was NOT the primaries intentionally leaking about him and Megan? …because why specify, directly to William, the particular staffers who were betraying them in this manner if at that point Harry believed that William was directly responsible? If you believe William is responsible for and authorizing the leaks, you would say “I know you authorized this person and that person and I have proof”. That’s a very different conversation. Eventually, Harry started to blame William and Charles for a lot of it, simply for not having stopped both what they authorized and what they failed to stop. It’d be interesting to have a time line of leaks, laid out left to right, oldest to newest, and then ‘stack’ the likely sources for the leaks, with the most likely source on the bottom (Primary/Staffer), then the leaker (Primary/Staffer), then the tabloid and journalist. Then you have a timeline of public events beneath it with a matching time frame indicating dating, engagement, wedding, births, official state trips, etc. I think the whole thing would explain itself with that simple graphic.
William pretended to not know what was going on.
Was this the same meeting where Willy was screaming and threatened him in front of QE2 and Chuck?
The press didn’t touch this story because it implicates them.
So many receipts.
I think what makes me laugh is that Edward Young thought pushing Harry out would save the monarchy and it did the exact opposite. Smooth move there my man.
Right? EY is the epitome of the evil courtier trope. He’s also a member of RAVEC that’s blocking harry from getting security. Busy little worker bee still trying to protect the hive.
Blackadder would never.
The secretary sounds like a real scumbag but then again do we expect anything different from these racist people upholding the OG white hierarchal order for their masters.
For me, this so-called summit clarifies why Harry loved his granny despite all the abuse the monarchy had heaped on him and his family. I had always found it bewildering. No more. The queen of England etc. had little power. The grey men ruled.
Harry sat down beside granny, and immediately the Bee buzzed over to Pa. Chuck came over. Then Willy came over. No conversation possible between grandmother & grandson.
I found the moment threatening & chilling.
As we all know, Willy was calm about it because he knew about it and was guiding it. I remember someone called Will “sly” when he was a child.