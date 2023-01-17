‘Spare’: Prince Harry took Meghan to Althorp a week before QEII’s death

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral on September 8th. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex happened to be in Windsor at the time, because they were on a week-long charity visit to the UK and Germany. I remember it well, the British media was screaming, crying and throwing up about Meghan’s speech at One Young World in Manchester in early September. Several British media outlets were doing wall-to-wall coverage of the Sussexes’ “arrival” and travel to Manchester, plus there was an insane amount of focus on the Sussexes’ journey to Dusseldorf, Germany for an Invictus hype event. Harry and Meghan returned to Windsor after their German trip and they were due to appear in London at the WellChild Awards the day the Queen died. I bring all of this up because, in Spare, Prince Harry reveals something pretty incredible: that he and Meghan had actually arrived in the UK days before the media found out, and Harry took Meghan to Althorp to see Diana’s grave for the first time:
I helped Meg into the boat. It wobbled, but I quick-stepped to the middle, got it righted in time. As she found a seat in the stern, I took up the oars. They didn’t work. We’re stuck. The thick mud of the shallows had us in its grip. Uncle Charles came down to the water’s edge, gave us a little shove. We waved to him, and to my two aunts. Bye. See you in a bit.
Gliding across the pond, I gazed around at Althorp’s rolling fields and ancient trees, the thousands of green acres where my mother grew up, and where, though things weren’t perfect, she’d known some peace. Minutes later we reached the island and gingerly stepped onto the shore. I led Meg up the path, around a hedge, through the labyrinth. There it was, looming: the grayish white oval stone. No visit to this place was ever easy, but this one… Twenty-fifth anniversary.
And Meg’s first time. At long last I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum.
We hesitated, hugging, and then I went first. I placed flowers on the grave. Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, asked her for guidance and clarity.
Feeling that Meg might also want a moment, I went around the hedge, scanned the pond. When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone. I asked, as we walked back to the boat, what she’d prayed for. Clarity, she said. And guidance.
[From Spare, by Prince Harry]
I saw commentators criticize Meghan for “throwing herself on Diana’s grave” but that’s not what she did. She did what many mourners or family members would do – she prayed and tried to speak to someone in her family. And as with all of the criticism of the Sussexes, I found it very interesting that the British media chose not to focus on the fact that their very public meltdown about the Sussexes’ September visit was not based on facts – H&M managed to get into the country days before the media realized. They even managed to make it to Althorp without anyone knowing. The Daily Mail was literally making and publishing maps and timelines of the Sussexes’ movements that week – it’s bonkers that they got it so wrong.
I can see why Harry seems to have had a bit of a spiritual awakening after they left the Uk. I had chills so many times reading all the moments where it felt like the universe/God/Diana was telling him you are right where you’re supposed to be.
Them both asking Diana for the same thing without knowing, the Elisabeth ornament breaking, the Diana named picture at Tyler Perry’s house that Archie kept looking at, the hummingbird…
Sometimes when you step out into the unknown it’s great to have assurance like this.
So true. I saw a grief counselor for a few years after I lost my darling husband, and it was such a comfort when she validated my recollections of times when he’d come into my dreams (vividly), or when I’d deal with something that he’d have taken care of and I’d feel him guiding my thoughts and actions. I miss those connections, now, but still feel comforted by the memories.
I’m so sorry for your loss, c-shell. It’s so hard.
Thank you, so much 💔
The painting gave me chills! I got to that bit this afternoon.
that part gave me chills too!!
Ooh, that part was beautifully eerie. I’d love to see that painting!
The hummingbird! It makes that scene from the docuseries with Archie even more poignant. My mom feels that about butterflies and my grandmother. A butterfly landed on my sister during her wedding rehearsal and my mom felt the spirit of my grandmother was with her. And yes, the painting definitely gave chills.
I was in a puddle most of the book but had some many tears throughout part 3…this part too. They are really connected.
can someone explain their interpretation of the hummingbird? Do you think to him it symbolized Elisabeth saying it’s gonna be okay? I know they are supposed to mean good luck, sometimes spirits of ancestors?
There were many places in the book when I had to pause, cry, process, and this was certainly one. Clarity and guidance … I’m sure H&M have had many many conversations about how much that has been needed as they’ve navigated their way loose from the mud’s grip.
I was in a puddle of tears after the end of the book right before this part in the epilogue (SO GOOD Y’ALL) and I felt like this was a very sweet moment. It really showed Meghan’s character in the best way, and made me cry even more.
This was immediately followed by documenting how terrible Harry’s family treated him AGAIN over the queen’s death. They left him alone AGAIN after family died, and Charles wouldn’t let Meghan come with him.
I was undone after the miscarriage and burial. I literally had to put the book down and just sit and cry. Sigh
The way these trash tabloids live for this couple is pathetic. It was lovely to see that Harry and Meghan were able to have that private moment at Diana’s grave. They prayed for the same thing, really are a connected unit.
PH seems close to the Spencers, including the uncle. I wonder if he really did try to get PH not to marry Meghan or if Will tried to drag him into it and failed.
Not sure how close he is to his uncle.
His uncle Charles is a racist POS and I don’t recall that he was actually invited to the wedding (someone please correct me).
Around the same time he posted a picture on twitter of some fare at Althorp with a black bride on a wedding cake eating a watermelon.
Poor Meghan.
He was at the wedding, but I’m not sure he was at Archie’s christening. Harry’s aunts were in that photo but he wasn’t.
@flower: the queen wasn’t at archie’s Christening either but harry maintained good contact with her. Coincidentally i was watching footage of the Diana statue unveiling in 2021 and it’s clear harry has a good relationship with his mothers siblings. ALL of them. He also thanks his mother’s siblings in his book, not just his aunts but all her siblings.
I can’t speak for Charles’ Spencer character but it is clear that he and harry get on.
I also think it speaks volumes that this wasn’t leaked but that they were actually able to do this privately
Its interesting to look back at all the tabloid stories and try to figure out how much is true or how much was twisted. Like maybe William DID go to Charles Spencer to ask for his help and Charles said, nope. Maybe it was just a total fake story to make it seem like everyone, even the Spencers, were opposed to the wedding. I don’t know how family tiaras work, but I can’t imagine the aunts would have offered it to Meghan if Charles Spencer was that opposed to the wedding, because the tiara is technically his, right?
Even if they’re not close, I don’t think Charles Spencer would ever block Harry or William from visiting their mother’s grave. Diana was buried at Althorp specifically to keep the hordes away from trampling/vandalizing her grave and for good reason. Uncle Charles walked with both of them during that horrible procession to Westminster Abbey and while he may be a POS, I think he has a heart when it comes to his nephews.
Leave it to the carnivores aka BM to take a lovely and solemn moment and turn it into a scandal
The BM always have sh*tfits when the Sussexes outsmart them. Which is constantly! Oh well…
When I saw the headlines about Meghan throwing herself prostrate on Diana’s grave, I moved on. I knew it was bs and wanted to wait to read it myself.
This was a beautiful anecdote and noticed the timing too. I attribute them being able to do this undetected to their security team. I wonder why Meghan hadn’t gone out there while she was living in the UK. In that last passage before she died Harry was talking to the Queen and mentioned he’s see her soon, so assumed they planned on visiting her after their events but of course she passed away before that was able to happen.
The royal family and ratchet lack of boundaries is astounding. In what universe is it okay to criticize the way a person grieves privately at a grave?
The ratchets aren’t doing UK PR any good right now. Seriously, if this were happening when I was making my decision to spend a year at St Andrews, I would have second guessed myself, and I likely would have turned it down. I’d be thinking, will I be safe as a black woman in this country? Will I be safe in a small town with few POCs? Because this talk about Meghan doesn’t just stay on high–it trickles down to how WOC in particular are viewed in society–what people feel comfortable saying in your presence, etc. Misogynoir hurts WOC across the board. It’s just part of the calculus we measure whenever we go anywhere–is it safe for me to exist as myself in this place? As a traveler to 50+ countries, I have had to think about that with every trip I’ve taken.
Harry prayed for “guidance and clarity”.
Meghan prayed for “clarity and guidance”.
They are SO in tune with each other.
Explaining to the haters in the back, “Now, children of all ages, this is love.”
I’m thankful they managed to have this moment before the world came crashing down on them with Granny’s death and her funeral.
That’s so touching Harry finally got to bring Meghan to his mom’s grave. I wonder if he never got around to bringing her before while they lived in the UK because things were so insane or if William had anything to do with it. I could see him pitching a hissy fit and manipulating Charles Spencer to block access to Harry and Meghan. I read the book last week and it was the perfect note to end it on. I’m also thankful Harry was able to include that last minute in the book since I think the announcement about his memoir was imminent before the Queen died.
I am laughing at the RR not knowing they were there and out and about. And this was lovely. Why in the world are they losing it about this?
I didn’t even know there was an issue with this passage and them doing this. The press over there is so desperate to pick around the edges of these anecdotes because they can’t refute the main substance of what Harry is writing. It’s a good memoir, well done.
Your first sentence answers your question. They’re losing it because they didn’t know they were there and out and about.
Throughout the book I got the sense that Harry is profoundly sensitive if not psychic or intuitive.
At his core he’s soulful and spiritual and has a deep empathetic connection with children and nature.
Him noticing the messages that the natural world (Foxes, Elephants, Lions & hummingbirds etc) were constantly sending him was likely training. He was able to follow the signs to safety.
May he always trust his instincts.
Harry has experienced the five stages of grief, so the healing process has been well on its way, if not complete.
It is wonderful that he finally got the opportunity to have a shared visit with his wife.
As they continue to focus on the right things, clarity and guidance will follow as they surrender to a higher purpose.
They are well on their way.
Please forgive me for inserting myself, but I must acknowledged my pain which is still raw after three years of losing my father.
I got emotional reading that passage. They are so in tune with each other. Soulmates indeed. The Spencers are obviously more supportive and accepting of Meghan than the Windsors. For all of Diana’s siblings to be there as Harry brought Meghan to Diana’s grave is a testament to their closeness. Shame on the Windsors for throwing Harry away, for abusing and using him without a care for his wellbeing. I know Diana is looking down on him and is happy for him that he found peace, love and clarity.
This sure confirms where the leaks come from! If Charles and William don’t know something about Harry, then neither does the DM.