Kristin Chenoweth regrets not suing CBS for injury on Good Wife set

Kristin Chenoweth was a guest on Watch What Happens Live to promote her latest book, I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts: Mini-Meditations for Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us. Host Andy Cohen asked Kristin about one of the stories in the book, an injury she sustained while filming The Good Wife. In 2012, Kristin joined the series as Peggy Byrne. However, she was injured on-location and unable to finish her character’s arc. During an outside shoot, a lighting feature hit her in the face, which threw her to the ground, causing a seven-inch head fracture and cracked teeth. Andy asked Kristin if anyone from CBS had reached out to her since she’d shared her story in the book. After Kristin said no, Andy said he was surprised she hadn’t asked for any compensation for the accident. Kristin said she regrets not suing them now and that the only reason she didn’t was because of fear and anxiety.

[From Deadline]

My gawd, that sounds horrifying. I was trying to make a connection between Kristin’s head injury and her chronic migraines, but she suffered from migraines before the accident. I can’t imagine the head trauma helped, though! Kristin was due to collect for this. I’m not quick to sue either, but she lost work as a result, specifically the series she was filming when a light almost killed her. I can’t believe CBS didn’t try to offer her something up front to make things right. I know it’s hush money, but at least Kristin would have gotten something. I hope they took it upon themselves to do a full investigation to see if negligence or faulty equipment was involved at least, make sure it didn’t happen to anyone else. Oh, who am I kidding. Like Hollywood cares if they aren’t being sued.

Kristin also said that the doctor asked what the metal clips on the back of her head were and she said they were hair extensions. The doctor said they were what saved her life because they kept her fracture together. See? Beauty can save lives! I’m glad Kristin is still here to tell this harrowing story with her signature humor. I’m sorry she still has issues from the knockout, though. I feel like there’s something that still could be done. In the clip, Kristin advises the audience, “don’t ever let fear rule your life,” like she had when it came to suing. It’s good advice. And hopefully something I won’t have to sustain a head injury to realize.

Kristin Chenoweth says she regrets not pursuing legal action against CBS for her injury on The Good Wife set: “I didn’t do it out of fear & anxiety, so don’t ever let fear ruin your life.” @KChenoweth #WWHL pic.twitter.com/efVTVVwUco — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 17, 2023

