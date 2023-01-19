“Shakira Holmes & the Mysterious Case of the Missing Jam” links

Shakira Holmes figured out that Gerard Pique was cheating when his side piece ate her jam while she was out of town. [Dlisted]
Shakira also put up a witch aimed at her mother-in-law neighbour LOL I do feel for their kids but I am enjoying this petty mess I must say.
I love this story so much lol. Other football (soccer) clubs have entered the conversation posting tik toks using her song to drag him.
This reminds me of the women who figured out her husband was cheating from a piece of Tupperware.
This whole story makes me laugh so much – I love how petty they all are
You aren’t kidding! Someone needs to go in styling jail for doing that to Josh O’Connor!
That man is horrid. He not only brought his side chick to the home he shared with his partner and children, HIS FAMILY. He also allowed the woman to eat Shakira’s food? Disgusting.
I have zero problem with actors openly campaigning for awards, but the Riseborough campaign has felt like she’s blackmailing Hollywood into giving her a shoutout or something lol. It has just been kinda bizarre. Dozens of actors have tweeted near-identical things about the film and her performance. It has been fascinating to watch in Oscar circles, but still very weird. Worth noting too that if she got the nomination somehow, it would most likely bump a woman of color out of the nominations— Viola Davis or Danielle Deadwyler. It’s an extremely competitive year for Best Actress.
RIP Ana Walshe, her poor children have been robbed of a mother. May Brian Walshe rot in jail.
Team Shakira.
Together for years, 2 children together and that garbage man brings the side chick into the family home? Awful, nasty Dude.
More Power and Support to Shakira and the children, all damn day.
Josh O’Connor looks terrible in those ads. Nothing in the ad I’d buy either.
Jullian Sands is missing for over 5 days in CA after a hiking trip. He is 64-65? I hope he is found safe, quickly.
Team Shakira; the side chick slept in her bed, lived in her home but the worst was eating her favorite jam. I can identify with that.
Oh dear I hope Jullian Sands is safe
You KNOW she ate that jam on purpose lol she wanted to hang out at her place- girl you can have the scum how you get them is how you lose them best of luck
I can’t imagine how skeevy a person has to be to sleep with another woman’s husband, in her HOUSE, knowing you’re messing with a marriage and a family, but just on a. Animal level like that. Eating her food in her house?! It’s like a dog pissing on a rug and marking territory .
I wonder if little miss thang feels alpha. I think that’s what a lot of it is, they get off on it.
And the “husband” – a horrible man and a horrible father who gets off on pulling the wool over the eyes of the mother of his children.
I hate cheaters so much. They deserve each other ultimately but I feel so sorry for Shakira and her kids. To have to split time with your kids because your husband is such a douche. Gah! Makes me crazy.
Shortly after my friend and her husband decided to divorce she found out that he’d had an affair last year. She spoke with the woman who told her she’d only been to their house once because she’s allergic to cats (they had two). WHY WOULD YOU SAY THAT???
So yeah, some people. Ugh.
I found out my ex husband had been living a secret life and he is gay. Still not out even to himself. Via text accidentally when our iPhone stuff was updated. His Messages were then coming to my phone too. Ten years and two kids. I’m still not ok but trying….
Team Shakira. The pearl-clutching that happens when female artists sing about past relationships is so silly. Not to mention hypocritical, since most of it comes from people who either say or defend worse things said on the internet about women and girls on the on a regular basis. Kindly miss me with those cries for himpathy.
Also, didn’t she say a few years ago that he was insecure about either her clothing or interactions with men in videos? But then he goes and cheats? 🤔
And the song is so good, too!
He should have treated her better if he didn’t want to be in a song about what a shit he is. Lol. FAFO.
Men who are insecure like that about the women they’re with tend to be cheaters. Massive projection.
I read last night that Shakira is building a wall between the inlaws and her lol
I love how petty she is
Good for her. I don’t think it is petty. I mean think about it, their son conspired against her under their roof and the in-laws welcome the side chick with open arms. Shakira must feel like she’s under siege next to her enemies. I’d build a wall too.
What kind of dumbass cheats on Shakira?!?
I once knew a woman who was having an affair with her very married boss. He would often take her to his cottage because his wife didn’t really like “cottage life”. This woman DELIBERATELY left an earring under the pillow on the bed for the wife to find. When the wife confronted him, he fired the girlfriend immediately. FAFO x 100.
Wow Jaded! Love some karma stories. I hope the wife fired him too.
I think the wife and girlfriend should get married. Are we supposed to side with the cheating husband who was sexually exploiting an employee here?
Really Emily C? I doubt a betrayed wife really wants to marry the mistress. Bizarre comment and also who would knowingly choose a serious commitment with someone who demonstrates no respect for them in the first place?
The person I side with is the wife. I don’t side with cheaters or people who are knowingly “other women/men”
Oh my. Nice to see Benjamin Bratt. He’s looking fiiiiine.
This entire thing reminds me of the ep of Sex and The City when Carrie and Big slept in his bed at he and Natasha’s home. So he left to go back to work and she……walked through the house, in just her bra, and started eating food out their fridge and Natasha caught her.
Side pieces really out here doing that???!!!
I’d move out of that house, away from the MIL next door ASAP.
Meantime building a big wall is great.
We all know the cheater and the side chick won’t last. They deserve each other.
Little Miss Side Chick, ya think he won’t cheat on you? Think again.
I wonder if she’s actually staying at that house? I hope she set the bruja up, turned her song on blast repeat and walked out. I read she can’t leave Barcelona for Miami yet because her father is ill.
I’m sure Gerard had many side chicks and was never faithful to her.
Julian Sands’ family must be going through so much anxiety and grief right now. It’s been rough out there in California lately.
I’m so sad about Julian Sands. I hope they find him, but hope is waning after a week.
Team Shakira and kids. The audacity to bring your side chick home and allow her to eat your wife’s food. Drag him, Shakira! Drag him!
Shakira all the way. She must have been really in love to marry a young male athlete, they’re all spoiled d-bags. Hope the humiliation is just starting for him .