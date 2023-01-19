Princess Kate stepped out in a burgundy suit for a wheelchair rugby reception

I actually have gotten used to Prince William and Kate’s limited schedule. The general rule is: if they’ve done one event on a Tuesday or Wednesday, you probably won’t see them again for the rest of the week. But someone must have told both of them to get out there and “be keen, for the love of God.” In her third day of public appearance in eight days – OMG! – Kate stepped out today at Hampton Court Palace, where she attended a reception for the English wheelchair rugby team. Prince Harry used to be the royal patron of the rugby teams, but it was taken from him and given to Kate.

Hello Mag suggests that Kate’s suit is a rewear, although I’m not entirely positive about that. If it is a rewear, Kate first wore this Roland Mouret suit during the Boston Flop Tour. During that tour, she paired it with a pink pussybow blouse and she looked like a secretary in the 1970s. It looks much better with the white crewneck sweater underneath, which is what she’s wearing today. She never used to wear these kinds of pantsuits before 2017. NEVER.

The backlighting was hell for photographers and it just emphasizes how often Kate does events where all of the photos are carefully controlled (and edited). In certain angles, in the low winter sunlight, you can really see how her hairpiece is a completely different color than the rest of her hair.