Princess Kate stepped out in a burgundy suit for a wheelchair rugby reception

I actually have gotten used to Prince William and Kate’s limited schedule. The general rule is: if they’ve done one event on a Tuesday or Wednesday, you probably won’t see them again for the rest of the week. But someone must have told both of them to get out there and “be keen, for the love of God.” In her third day of public appearance in eight days – OMG! – Kate stepped out today at Hampton Court Palace, where she attended a reception for the English wheelchair rugby team. Prince Harry used to be the royal patron of the rugby teams, but it was taken from him and given to Kate.
Hello Mag suggests that Kate’s suit is a rewear, although I’m not entirely positive about that. If it is a rewear, Kate first wore this Roland Mouret suit during the Boston Flop Tour. During that tour, she paired it with a pink pussybow blouse and she looked like a secretary in the 1970s. It looks much better with the white crewneck sweater underneath, which is what she’s wearing today. She never used to wear these kinds of pantsuits before 2017. NEVER.
The backlighting was hell for photographers and it just emphasizes how often Kate does events where all of the photos are carefully controlled (and edited). In certain angles, in the low winter sunlight, you can really see how her hairpiece is a completely different color than the rest of her hair.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
What did they promise Kitty for working this hard. A wiglet room?
I wonder if she has names for them, like Moira Rose lol.
Lol. Love the Moira Rose reference.
Am really curious now what would happen if she didn’t wear the wiglet. Is it just thinner or does she literally have a bald spot or something?
it was very weird reading in Spare how the queen really liked kate’s long hair and hair being down, and how charles also likes very long/ladylike hair being down (esp since neither diana or camilla have hair like that). I wonder if will is the same – he tells her he likes that? or charles does? because her hair I’m sure is fine without the pieces.
At this point, none of her hair looks real to me.
She has said before that William likes her hair long, but I would be surprised if he cared between shoulder length and elbow length or whatever.
I found the part about the Queen liking Kate’s hair funny because I guess…that’s all there is to Kate. If I’m QE, and I’m trying to find something nice to say to her, I’d prob mention her hair, because what else is there?
But its also funny to me about the Queen and Charles liking long hair bc not only did Diana and now Camilla not have long hair, but the Queen never did either. Even when she was younger and her hair was longer, it was always curled and pinned and off her neck for the most part. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a picture of the queen going around with her hair just loose.
The queen complimenting Kate’s mane is her version of the Aretha “beautiful gowns” comment.
She probably has another vacation planned and was told she had to put in a few appearances before disappearing for another month.
My theory is that the Cambridges spent most of January on vacation, which is why W wasn’t available for the recent funerals. So they’re trying to look busy now.
I feel like Keen always has a big push in January that never really amounts to much, like how I resolve to work out every year and do well for the first week or so then go right back to my old ways about 20 days in.
There is a February half term (kids get a week off) coming up fast….
@becks1: my theory is that she got told to go out there simply because of harry’s memoir. So they can look like the bigger person and seem to just get on with it and do their ‘duty’. Once her big project at the end of this month launches things will slow down again.
They must be desperate
So much working?!? She is going to need a vaca soon.
I always wonder if she has an actual office and does she go sit at her desk and checks emails etc or she has everything brought to her. Even if you can work from home sometimes you just need that buzzing office atmosphere. I picture Meghan to be like that.
That is a good question.
Nope never
I mean there’s a good chance we won’t see her again for another week or two after this. But yeah 2 days in a row is something.
We will see her soon again…there’s the launching of her new project at the end of the month…
A mess, from head to toe.
This is her new “Princess of Wales” looks. It’s all business. Sister wives dresses are for duchesses.
She would look years younger if she cut her hair … or even put it in a ponytail. But yeah, poor cabbage is going to need a break soon after all this “work.”
Just below shoulder would be good. And she’s still copying Meghan’s pants. Kate had probably never seen anything like those pants before Meghan came along.
All I see is her Botox Spock brow now.
Lol Spock eyebrow.
“To go where no eyebrow has ever gone before”
Dead! That is hysterical. I can’t stand her one wonky eye (eyelid?) that is below the eyebrow. Drives me nuts to look at.
Elaine, that is so funny!!! Thanks.
@originallala – hahahaha that’s fantastic!
It says a lot about how low the expectations are for these two that I immediately thought – Whoa! Two days in a row! That’s like two whole hours of work for Kate in 2023. Maybe this is the year she cracks 100 engagements?
Now who do we know wears so many crew neck sweaters she practically lives in them?
Ask she’s attending a reception as patron for a final she didn’t even watch?
She looks fine and professional. I think these types of events makes her nervous she doesn’t look comfortable.
If this type of event makes her nervous and uncomfortable, she’s made a series of unfortunate choices over the last decade or two. How difficult is it to make small talk and pose for photos?
I think almost every event she attends makes her incredibly nervous, particularly if it involves a speech. Her small talk is apparently non existent and meaningless. I think she prefers it if William is there, and if her favourite photographer is also around. I’d hate her job for the public speaking element, which I am hopeless at. But I love meeting new people and talking and finding out about them. I don’t’ think she enjoys either aspect. Wrong job. Wrong person. In terms of her clothes; they’re fine. They are business like, which always makes me smile because she isn’t going to the office or work in any way. She is walking into a room of people, smiling and leaving. She’s dressed for the office but not going anywhere that requires her to look like that. Maybe she envies other women who actually work?
If she did her homework/read her briefs, she would have a lot to talk about with the people she’s meeting.
She is not proactive. She could have gotten public speaking classes a long time ago
She’s had 20 f*cking years to get over her “nervousness”. Diana was nervous too but took public speaking lessons and became a very successful speaker. Kate is too lazy to do anything but the bare minimum. She knew what her role would entail when she married William, it’s not like she was forced into it cold turkey.
I dig this look. Very 70s vibe. I don’t like 70s looks usually but it’s interesting and that’s a win.
Sorry, but she looks retro in a negative way. I went through the Seventies, and this look for a casual athletic match? It doesn’t matter if it’s for charity. I’d call her overdressed. And like my mother says about her, she’s getting thinner and thinner.
I love this look too– sporty 70s in the best way.
This look is more 90s than 70s. The fussy blouse is the 70s look.
I like this look for her. Simple. No buttons.
Dead eyes, full stop.
I like the suit, though it looks a tad too big. Some of the fotos the Sun has are very unflattering she looks downright manic or maniacal – with over-the-top laughing that you can see tonsils. I don’t understand how wheelchair rugby can be so funny.
All I see is backlit photos. The most flattering light. And then white interior light, which is nice and also helps phone photos. They really are working in her favour at the moment. Could it be a deal’s been struck to present her well and to make sure all photos are as nipped and tucked as possible?! A shallow take away from the Netflix programme is how stunning Meghan’s skin is. There’s no way Kate and her team didn’t a) watch that programme and b) note the difference. Chris Jackson must be working overtime.
Any ideas as to what Meghan does? I’m ten years older and post-menopausal so there’s only so much to be done but still don’t want to let it all go.
Meghan’s mom started her on skincare regime at 12 years old. That’s why her face and body skin looks so good. Facials, professional body scrubbing, etc. She talked about it on her podcast and blog. Plus she lived in cali so i am sure applied lots of sunscreen from a young age being in the hot sun all the time. The best thing you can do is wear sunscreen every day. Be it in your mostiurizer or body lotion. On any exposed skin. Even inside your house. it will prevent any sunspots from forming or getting worse to the point of no return.
Kate’s skin looks so bad and blotchy on her neck and chest area because she sun bathes (besides her not getting her nutrients and low body weight). I suspect as a typical white mom Carole had her using tanning oils to get a tan. Was not using sunscreen every day or having a skincare regime. Not to mention Kate vacations on the beach regularly. Meaning she has more sun exposure than she would’ve had she not tried to tan. She also used to use tanning beds regularly. All together it destroys your skin.
It’s a solid professional outfit. I’m reassessing my opinions on Kate’s hair in light of Harry’s book. It sounds like the Queen and Prince Charles had very definite feelings about her long hair. Harry advised Meghan to wear her hair down for dinner. We think Camilla has kept the same hairstyle for decades at Charles’ behest. I don’t know how much independence she has even over how she wears her hair. What a devil’s bargain she’s made.
I used to think people were being unnecessarily harsh when they accused her of copying Meghan’s style. But I saw a thread on Twitter from one of the Sussex squad, showing the side-by-side and what she used to wear. It’s really remarkable. She went from dressing like a nonagenarian to totally single White, female. Oh, and Kate needs to comb her hair and invest in frizz control. It would help hide the hair piece.
Are her extensions/weave/whatever it’s called starting at the crown of her head (right behind the section of hair tucked behind her ears in the first few pictures)? Or is it further back? I can never really tell because I’m not good at decoding these kinds of things.
I’m not a huge fan of the oversize trend right now (woo 90s fashion) so I don’t love the pantsuit but it fits with the trends I guess. She never wore pants until Meghan showed up and wore them like a normal person, that’s for sure.
The wiglet starts at the back of her head. It kind of looks like a bump-it in some pictures. Some say she wears extensions under her hair as well, but I can only spot those some of the time.
I’d be willing to bet the house she doesn’t have a clue what the rules of any rugby discipline are. Patron smatron.
In what world is attending a reception considered work? Never mind. I know.
If we’re seeing them more often, it might have something to do with Harry telling us in Spare that it’s Charles who decides how and when William and Kate work. I’m no fan of William and Kate, and I think they do their job lazily. But the *number* of things they do seems to be determined by Charles.
This fact was a big surprise to me–the whole circular counter thing and that Charles controlled how much they could work.
I still 100% think that Will and Kate could be more impactful, be more prepared, actually engage with people–but knowing Charles is in charge(ha) of the budget and how much they can work has changed my perspective.
Also – harry planned a whole dang Invictus games. He had to fight for that. Will and Kate COULD do more.
I wonder how much of that was Harry’s rose colored glasses for his brother again. Like, I didn’t get the impression that either William or Kate was pushing to work more, or fighting for more duties or whatever. I’m sure it stings being called lazy but I don’t think we’ve seen any indication that they are NOT lazy. Harry had the same constraints (even more because he had to work around W&K’s schedule) and he managed to go on foreign tours and work and create Invictus and Sentebale etc. He was never called lazy.
I can see William being called lazy working in Charles’ favor though, bc then people say “well at least Charles, for all his faults, WORKS.” But I don’t think if Charles said “do whatever you want” W&K would have been doing 500 engagements a year. I think they might have done 125 instead of 90.
Charles was in charge of their funding when he was the Prince of Wales and controlled the Cornwall Duchy money. Now it’s William’s title and money so he has no more excuses, real or imagined, to work more. I’m curious to see how this year plays out.
While I do think Harry is right in that Charles can control those things, I don’t think Harry is privy to all that goes on. William and Catherine’s numbers do not come close. I’m sure Charles restricts them in many ways but I think William and Catherine say no to a lot as well. William just may not mention those moments to Harry.
Are there any pictures of her with someone in a wheelchair? The BRF, and Tories in Britain generally, are MASSIVELY ableist.
Are these all the photos from the engagement? Because I can’t tell that she is at an event for wheelchair rugby.
I’m sorry but I just cannot see the wiglet!
I can’t here either and I can often see it. The back 1/4 of her hair is distinctly lighter which would be an unusual colour pattern for either natural or assisted highlights, and that colour mismatch can be a tell, but I think it’s pretty clearly from the sun here as the guy next to her has the same effect.
The guy next to her has the sun hitting the top of his head only and not down his neck. Kate’s wiglet is blonder all the way down, which is not being hit by the sun and we don’t even see the glow from her head as we are seeing from the guy next to her.
That back part is the wiglet. The sun wouldn’t cause such a stark transition in someone’s hair that is blondish and then right next to it looks dark brown. Only different hair does that.