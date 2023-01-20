Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ sold 3.2 million copies worldwide in its first week

Before Prince Harry’s Spare was released, I read a financial analysis of what it would take for Penguin Random House to “make money” from the memoir, considering that the publisher reportedly paid Harry $20 million upfront. The analysis was like “Spare would have to sell in the vicinity of 1.5 million just to ‘break even’ with Harry’s upfront.” Spare sold that many units in its first day. So how did it sell in its first week? Amazing:
Prince Harry’s “Spare” sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide after just one week of publication and will likely rank among the bestselling memoirs of all time.
Penguin Random House announced Thursday that Prince Harry’s headline-making memoir sold 1.6 million copies in the U.S. alone. It’s a number comparable to first week sales for blockbusters such as former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” and former first lady Michelle Obama’s “Becoming,” which has sold more than 17 million copies since coming out in 2018.
The British publisher announced last week that “Spare” sold 400,000 copies in the United Kingdom in all formats — hardback, e-book and audio — on its first day.
The total sales announced for “Spare” are for print, audio and digital editions in the major English-language markets: the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia. The book has come out in 15 other languages, and editions in 10 additional languages are expected.
“Spare” may set records for nonfiction, but no book in memory approaches the pace of the final Harry Potter novel, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” which in 2007 sold more than 10 million copies in its first 24 hours.
Royal Suitor says that the AP actually got it wrong, Spare sold 1.6 million copies in North America alone, not in the US alone. Which is still amazing. There’s also a shift in how people are consuming Spare, as compared to how people consumed the Obamas’ books. While Barack Obama’s A Promised Land sold more hardcopies than Prince Harry, Spare is being bought on ebooks and audiobooks at a much higher rate.
Prince Harry ‘s memoir sold 629,300 hardcover copies in the U.S. in its first week, trailing only two titles by the Obamas on the list of top first-week U.S. adult-nonfiction hardcover sales.
According to NPD BookScan, which started releasing first-week U.S. sales numbers in 2004, Prince Harry’s “Spare” sold more hardcover copies than all but two adult-nonfiction books in the U.S. in their first week: former President Barack Obama ‘s memoir “A Promised Land” and former first lady Michelle Obama ‘s memoir “Becoming.”
Mr. Obama’s “A Promised Land,” published in 2020, sold 831,300 copies in the U.S. its first week, according to NPD BookScan. Mrs. Obama’s “Becoming,” published in 2018, also outsold “Spare” in week one, with 645,900 first-week sales in the U.S.
Basically, Harry is, again, just below the Obamas in print copy sales. But something being left out is that A Promised Land sold 3.3 million in its first MONTH. Spare has sold 3.2 copies (print, ebook, audio) in a WEEK. Spare will be one of the bestselling memoirs of all time, mark my words.
I’m happy that this book is selling so well. Thrilled for Harry. Loved the book! Can’t stop talking about it!
But selfishly/Americanly, I want the Obamas to keep their book-selling records. 🙂
I wasn’t going to buy it and then, I thought, I love Harry, let’s go for it. I shouldve gone for the audiobook because Harry narrating his own story is hot af, but the traditional in me kept saying take your time to read it. But I might get the audio after all.
I was the same. I borrowed the ebook from my library, read it, and saw that the last people he thanked in his acknowledgments were the readers for wanting to know his story in his words. I was like “alright, you’ve got my money.”
I was 3rd in line for the kindle and audiobook at my library because I recommended it the first day after it was announced with a release day and book cover. I just finished the audio book and have paused my hold on the kindle book so I don’t lose my place but I will probably by the hard cover anyway. I am going to listen to part 3 of the audio book again because I feel I hurried through that part and missed some stuff. I still have the audio book for another 12 days so I will probably work my way through the whole thing again.
And the rota rats are saying the Sussexes are unpopular in the US. OK.
right, now its poll city over there
Distraction, distractions, distractions…all they have left.
After all the years of abuse they suffered I hope they’re realizing how loved they are!
I purchased it through my Kindle and finished it last weekend. Even my sister who is not remotely interested in all this, is going to buy this book.
To quote Prince Harry(in the vid with his grandmother) BOOM
Anyway when the tabloids say anything Sussex related is going to fail it’s like a guarantee for success right?
Go Harry. And Meghan. Two New York Times bestsellers in one Montecito mansion.
It’s amazing. Congrats to Harry.
The audiobook is getting a lot of attention because of how Harry narrates it. His voice is wonderful. It’s all over Ticktok.
I saw Lizzo’s tik tok with Harry talking about his todger and was dying lol.
Free promotion any way you can get it
He could be nominated for a Grammy for the audiobook right? Haha rota would loose their minds.
Harry is an excellent narrator. He conveys so much emotion but without getting in the way of the storytelling…even with imitating accents. He’s not all “look at me, I’m doing an accent!” His flow sounds so natural.
all the love his audio book has received finally convinced me to get it and I had audible credits so it worked out!
The media have been desperate to shape the narrative as ‘people are now sick of Harry and Meghan. They’ve shared too much.’ All because H&M are the ones finally making money off their story and the media can’t control it. Well with these numbers it’s impossible to pretend people don’t want to hear their story and I think the media will be forced to shift its narrative. Someone can now believe the Daily News and even NYT spin and gaslighting, or they can read the book and make up their own opinion.
3.2 million is just for the English version; not the other 15 languages. so technical it’s not worldwide!
Very good point.
Where does it say it’s just the English version? I can’t find that bit.
@Snuffles – from the AP article:
“The total sales announced for “Spare” are for print, audio and digital editions in the major English-language markets: the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia.”
Thanks @becks
I knew the book would do well but I never imagined it would do THIS well!!! I’m sure Harry is thrilled his story is resonating so well!! Most of the reviews are positive and even his interview with Colbert has so many amazing comments.
I hope they go on a nice vacation to celebrate all their success.
And this is why the British media is trying to change the subject by hunting for Meghan and putting out stupid polls. They would rather the focus on that than acknowledge what’s in Spare.
Yeah, I also hope the sussex family is celebrating in montecitio or maybe going on a nice vacation.
I am so happy for Harry. He got to tell his side of the story and he is making a pretty penny along the way too. Now what? What is in Harry’s future now that he is pretty much cut off from the royal family.
I may be wrong but like many here I hypothesize often. I do believe this book was Harry’s farewell anthem to his family. And I love the way he couched it, “the ball is in their court.” He and his family has moved on. There is no going back for them and I am happy for them.
Well, he has a podcast coming out (supposedly), he has a Netflix documentary coming out, he has the Invictus games in September, he is probably very involved in planning the Vancouver winter Invictus games, he may be working on another book, or other documentaries that we don’t know about. He’s still the head of African Parks and has Sentebale, is the patron of WellChild, etc.
I’m sure he’s managing to stay busy.
You say that as if Harry doesn’t have anything else going for him except being a member of the royal family.
Harry has an extraordinarily full life full of friends and family (he still has the Spencer side and we know every member of the royal family hasn’t disowned him. He still has Eugenie and probably numerous Windsor cousins who aren’t a part of the royal machinery.) He’s doing fulfilling work and has a great community of veterans by his side. And they are just getting started.
It’s all profit now. Random House must be THRILLED!!
I wonder if they are considering releasing a part 2 with the 400 pages Harry left out. “Spare 2: They Fucked Around and Now They About to Find Out”
Just take my money!! 📗💰💰💰
Who is royal suitor? Is he/she a royal gossiper? Have not heard this name referenced before. Digressing, happy for the Sussexes and hope they continue to move from success to success. Looking forward to the new projects I am pretty sure they are working on for 2023.
Royal Suitor has gained a great following on Twitter and elsewhere because they find/know facts and write eloquently about the Sussexes experiences with the RF and 🐀🐀🐀. James O’Brien (on LTV) has read their blog posts in their entirety because of the insight and compelling writing. I recommend searching them on Twitter and finding their blog posts.
Aka R. S. Locke. Not at all sure they don’t read Celebitchy.
I would like to see how the numbers for the audio book compare to other bestsellers like this. I feel like I know so many people who are listening to it because they want to hear Harry’s voice tell his story.
I just feel like this book is a cultural moment in a way that I don’t think Obama’s was (Michelle’s maybe.) I feel like everyone I know is either reading this book or wants to read it, even people who don’t follow the royals at all. It’s gone so far beyond just “royal followers” or “H&M fans” who are reading this.
I agree. The audiobook is really so good, I’d be interested as well.
I have not had the sensation of everyone I know reading the same book at the exact same time like this since Twilight. I know HP was like that but I didn’t read them as they were published. Even people who are not interested in the royals are reading it.
I agree. I work for an airline and so many people are reading it. I made sure to share it on my socials which I never do and so many friends are reading it. This was similar to when Michelle’s book came out..it was everywhere!!
Promised land as far as I know only sold 3.3 million total. I haven’t seen how many sold worldwide though I know around 2 million were printed.
Michelle’s sold 14 million worldwide I believe. I don’t know if anyone will touch her numbers but Harry could come close.
But to even be in the same vicinity as the Obama’s is a huge compliment.
I read it on Kindle first because there was a delay in getting my Audible version (the hardback is on my ottoman LOL). So now I’m listening, and I just have to say how much more I’m getting from listening to Harry narrate. He’s got a true flare for the dramatic, if not an American accent. 🤣🤣 Plus, I’m finding that, while I’ve only read it the once, it left an indelible impression because I can almost read along with him in certain parts. This is truly an excellent piece and beautifully written.
I’m still waiting for my hardback to arrive but even publishers in Argentina are going to publish his memoir in Spanish. There’s a bookstore company that only sells books in English that has sold Meghan’s books (Together and The Bench) and they’ve already announced they’ve bought a CRATE of Harry’s book. SPARE is a huge deal, everywhere!
So happy! I have my ebook and just in chapter 3 now. I am listen to it just in bits while at work or when I can. Harry’s voice is decadent! Hopefully this weekend I can just sit and enjoy it over a nice cuppa.
Go Harry!
I’m a pretty avid reader (I read 188 books last year for reference), and I mostly use my kindle or audible for reading. With audio books, 99% of what I listen to is either nonfiction or memoirs. Harry’s memoir is one of the best, if not the best memoirs I’ve listened to. When the subject narrates, it adds something, and his is really just so good.
I was looking at how royalties are structured and generally the author can receive 15% on print but up to 25% on ebooks and audio. Harry’s chosen charities can expect some substantial donations from the profits he will receive due to these amazing sales.
These good numbers mean thelat the publisher will definitely want to get the second book out
@lolo86lf
Er……..don’t look now, but…..psssssttttt:
Harry has been “cut off” from the royals on sunken salty isle since March 2020 and his future has never been brighter.
For reference, might I suggest: archewellDOTcom and it’s subcategories: Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions for just a hint of what H&M hv been up to and a hint of what their present and future are about.
PS: the News section of ArchewellDOTcom is also where u can Keep Up With The Sussexes.
There are literally hundreds of thousands of people who bought this book and don’t like H & M…
But, that is filling their pockets. LOL. LOL.
BOOM.
The people who hate them (for racism and/or profit) are not in the hundreds of thousands. Several credible analysis of SM accounts and forums have shown 80+ percent of the anti-Sussex traffic comes from around 70 people talking to themselves (and their bots). But yes, Harry is making money off them.
I’m rereading the book before l return it to the library and am waiting for the audio version to come in any day now. I’m so glad for Harry, it was a compelling book and such a cultural reset. If he writes a second one, I’m hoping for the title to be called Strike because if it’s those 400 dropped pages he’s definitely going for the kill.
I suspect the high ebook sales are due to people 1) wanting to read it immediately, not waiting for their hardcover to arrive; and 2) people who wanted to read the truth without their royalist families or coworkers finding out.
My fave reaction was the woman on Twitter saying her mother was listening to the audio on head phones and hearing her repeatedly saying “oh, no.”
I got my copy!
I’ve finished my print copy of “Spare.” My husband knows about Harry and Meghan through me. I’ve told him some excerpts from the book but that’s been his only exposure to it. The other night he was scrolling through one of his SM feeds and he said “You should get the audio book, it’s supposed to be great!”
Someone he knows must have mentioned it. Maybe even multiple people.
I didn’t think he’d ever consume the book himself. Now because of word of mouth I think he might end up listening to it. He’s always been more into audio books than I am.