Gisele Bundchen ‘wishes Tom the best, but… the divorce was the right option’

Tom Brady’s football season has been pretty awful, from what I can tell (I don’t follow football). His season has been so bad that most football fans are constantly clowning him about how Gisele was the whole reason why he was successful for years. I’m a big fan of the “Gisele was a good witch who gave Tom a winning juju” conspiracy, honestly. Not only did Tom lose his wife and his good witch, he now has to watch as Gisele stops giving a f–k about him completely. Like, Gisele isn’t mourning their marriage at all. She wanted out, she got out quickly and she’s already moving on. It also looks like something is happening with Joaquim Valente, the jiu-jitsu instructor she’s been seen with a lot in recent months.
Gisele Bündchen remains close with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente following her divorce from Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage. A source close to the supermodel, 42, tells PEOPLE that she and Valente share a tight bond, though they aren’t rushing into putting any type of romantic label on their relationship.
“Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don’t think it’s a traditional dating scenario,” the insider says. “They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.”
The source adds that Bündchen loves Costa Rica — the spot where she and Valente have vacationed together on numerous occasions — and is keeping fit and active.
A second insider close to Bündchen notes that the star is “focused on her kids, her health and work,” adding, “She is happy and doing really well.”
“She had a wonderful Christmas in Brazil. It was the perfect trip. She feels excited and hopeful about the new year,” the source continues. “Last year was rough, but she is confident that things will just keep going up from here. She has no regrets. She wishes Tom the best, but is confident that the divorce was the right option.”
LMAO. “She wishes Tom the best, but is confident that the divorce was the right option.” She makes Tom sound so pathetic. Like, every day away from Tom makes her understand that he’s a giant loser who chose football-in-his-40s over his wife, his children and his health. As for this new guy… I would assume that Joaquim is not a “boyfriend” per se, but a good friend and a solid, discreet rebound who is putting a spring in her step. She gets friendship and a dude who is crazy about her, and he gets to bang Gisele. Win-win.
Gisele shows off her toned frame as she steps out AGAIN with her hunky jiu-jitsu instructor https://t.co/NiuZVH5VZO
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 17, 2023
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Life looks pretty great for Gisele
“How Stella Got Her Groove Back.”
Good for you, G!
This woman knows her worth. Good for her.
Never paid attention to her but damn, this is how it’s done. New guy is hot AF and probably 100x nicer, more humble, and thoughtful than TB. Go girl go!
Good for her – this is exactly how I would hope every woman can feel after a divorce. Give your marriage everything you can so you don’t have any regrets, then when you’re done, be done.
I need to take a lesson from Gisele in other areas of my life. Look forward, not backward.
Thank you! I’m using this next time a friend gets divorced.
Never really was a fan of Gisele until this divorce. Now I can do nothing but cheer her on
Same here! As far as her being a witch who made him a better player, the reality was she did everything for their family, enabling TB to focus solely on football. I will never hear his name again without immediately thinking “dumbass”.
Absolutely. She put it all into being a supportive wife and mom, and he took it for granted. His loss.
Lol I’m the same. I think I didn’t really care for her at all and now I love her.
Gisele is living her best life. She’s got her kids, her freedom, a new lover and work prospects.
Plus she looks about 25!
Although I am glad to see Gisele moving on from Tom Brady, dating and possibly being intimate with a younger man is not going to end well for her. Just look at Shakira and Gerard Piqué! Dude is 10 years younger and the level of maturity she needs in a man can’t be there. Remember that a 34 year old male is like 27 year old in the mind and he is light years away in net worth from her.
Honestly, she was probably a big reason he was so successful. He only had to think about football because she did everything else. His life has completely changed and I’m not surprised that he’s playing so badly. He didn’t appreciate everything thing she did for him.
@Sarah says
Well said. I think you have it right. G did all the supporting. Kept the family life going and Tom focused on football 10 months a year.
I still think it’s sad. But Brady made his decision.
There’s a woman on tiktok who has done a deep (borderline creepy) dive into the timeline of the divorce and she’s absolutely convinced it was to protect Gisele and some of their assets from the fall out of that crypto stuff they were invested in.
There was a little documentary about her (on E!, maybe?) back in the day and she came across as funny, charming, and self-aware. No hint of vanity or diva. Tom blew it.