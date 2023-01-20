“Pedro Pascal absolutely knows he’s your daddy” links
  • January 20, 2023

  • By Kaiser
Pedro Pascal knows he’s your daddy. HOT. [Pajiba]
This dinner sounds like a Mad Libs fail – Taylor Swift had dinner with Lena Dunham & Cameron Diaz? What a bizarre dinner party. [Just Jared]
Channing Tatum takes a lie detector test. [OMG Blog]
Reese Witherspoon wore Saint Laurent & a chunky necklace. [RCFA]
A couple locked themselves into their dogs’ crates. [Dlisted]
More theorizing on Brad Pitt’s mysterious real estate sales. [LaineyGossip]
Greg Wise & his daughter Gaia stepped out on a red carpet. [Go Fug Yourself]
Twenty years of Jimmy Kimmel Live. [Seriously OMG]
George Santos claims he was never a drag queen. Hm!! [Gawker]
Jennifer Lopez’s body is insane. For real. [Egotastic]
Netflix’s co-CEO Reed Hastings is stepping down. [Buzzfeed]
New Jersey middle schoolers aren’t allowed to have rainbow signs. [Towleroad]

14 Responses to ““Pedro Pascal absolutely knows he’s your daddy” links”

  1. tealily says:
    January 20, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    I’m here to report that I just started watching The Last of Us, and it’s really good but it’s also just a great opportunity to stare at him for a long time. Imagine casting him as a lead and the putting a helmet on for almost the whole time. Rude!

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    January 20, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    20 years of Jimmy Kimmel??? I’ve watched probably less than ten minutes of that show (watched the Bill Hader interview, that’s it). I was grossed out by him on The Man Show, and I’m still right about that.

    Reply
  3. TIFFANY says:
    January 20, 2023 at 1:15 pm

    Pedro.

    Yes.

    Just. Yes.

    Reply
  4. smcollins says:
    January 20, 2023 at 1:33 pm

    My birthday’s not until Sunday but thank you for this early present of a Pedro post (I’ll forgive you…this time…for not making it it’s own post). Yum!

    Reply
  5. zazzoo says:
    January 20, 2023 at 1:52 pm

    I have a great idea! Let’s create a show starring Pedro Pascal where he’s the title character and appears in nearly every scene but . . . wait for it . . . in a mask! We never ever see his face. How funny would that be?

    Reply
  6. Southern Fried says:
    January 20, 2023 at 1:53 pm

    Am I the only one who is wondering about that dinner with Taylor, Lena, Cameron, Sasha and Stella? Seems a weird group.

    Reply
    • ElleE says:
      January 20, 2023 at 2:07 pm

      One can only hope that they are talking about pay inequality & strategizing on girl power. I want to see male-only movies & tv shows until women actors are paid equally.
      (Happy Friday!)

      Reply
    • Case says:
      January 20, 2023 at 3:08 pm

      Taylor is writing/directing her first film, so it probably is related to that!

      Reply
  7. Hannah says:
    January 20, 2023 at 2:42 pm

    I believe it’s pronounced “Zaddy”

    Reply
  8. AppleCart says:
    January 20, 2023 at 3:05 pm

    Hi Daddy!!

    Reply

