“Pedro Pascal absolutely knows he’s your daddy” links

God bless Pedro Pascal. pic.twitter.com/ncpb5k1G1i
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 16, 2023
Okay I moaned pic.twitter.com/rMGPp66yGi
— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) January 18, 2023
I’m here to report that I just started watching The Last of Us, and it’s really good but it’s also just a great opportunity to stare at him for a long time. Imagine casting him as a lead and the putting a helmet on for almost the whole time. Rude!
He is so damn handsome.
Loved the game and I’m so glad they cast him in the roll. Haven’t been able to watch it yet but I’m dying to.
20 years of Jimmy Kimmel??? I’ve watched probably less than ten minutes of that show (watched the Bill Hader interview, that’s it). I was grossed out by him on The Man Show, and I’m still right about that.
Same. I can’t even stand to see his face.
Pedro.
Yes.
Just. Yes.
My birthday’s not until Sunday but thank you for this early present of a Pedro post (I’ll forgive you…this time…for not making it it’s own post). Yum!
I have a great idea! Let’s create a show starring Pedro Pascal where he’s the title character and appears in nearly every scene but . . . wait for it . . . in a mask! We never ever see his face. How funny would that be?
Am I the only one who is wondering about that dinner with Taylor, Lena, Cameron, Sasha and Stella? Seems a weird group.
One can only hope that they are talking about pay inequality & strategizing on girl power. I want to see male-only movies & tv shows until women actors are paid equally.
(Happy Friday!)
Taylor is writing/directing her first film, so it probably is related to that!
I believe it’s pronounced “Zaddy”
He said ‘Daddy’ and we are respecting that.
Hi Daddy!!