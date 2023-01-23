The ‘woke’ M&M characters are being retired, Maya Rudolph is the new M&M

For months now, Fox News, Tucker Carlson and the “anti-woke activists” have been very upset about… M&Ms. The candy. Specifically, M&M’s corporate “spokescandies,” the anthropomorphized M&Ms with individual personalities, the candies who appear in the print and television ads. As we were discussing one year ago, Mars did a makeover on the “lentils” and they specified that they were trying to make the anthropomorphized M&Ms more “inclusive.” Buh-bye trampy green M&M with her go-go boots. Green M&M got sensible sneakers and some of the M&Ms were slimmer or something. I don’t know. The point is, Fox News made this into yet another massive culture war. I swear, just last week, I saw a clip of Tucker Carlson frothing at the mouth about the M&Ms again!!! In any case, it looks like Mars was worried about the year-long Fox News backlash, so they made another change:
A message from M&M'S. pic.twitter.com/EMucEBTd9o
— M&M'S (@mmschocolate) January 23, 2023
What’s bizarre is… well, everything, but specifically – no one really had a problem with Green’s go-go boots in the first place!! We were like “yay, there’s the sexy green M&M, get yours!” Conservatives and liberals were actually on the same page of “why are you trying to de-sexify Green?” The difference was, liberals made some jokes and they moved on because, again, these are motherf–king M&Ms. It was the Fox News side of things that turned this into a culture war.
Now, do I feel sorry for Mars? Not really. This was stupid decision-making from start to finish, and abandoning their spokescandies will be seen as a victory for the lunatic right-wing. You can’t apply a Maya Rudolph band-aid to the larger problem. Although I do like Maya.
Sometimes, I think about the fact that I happened to be watching the exact show during the moment that a woman’s provocative comment about finding the green M&Ms arousing got the whole audience cracking up and what all of that has become and I laugh and laugh like the aged hag that I am.
Thank you, Yup, Me, I really needed the belly laff your “aged hag” gave me this blustery morning! I would be proud to throw myself into the “aged hag” pool with you. Sometimes it is exactly how I like to think of myself! A badge of honour, to be sure.
MR take the money and run! I had no idea M&Ms were still doing ads.
I figure chocolate doesn’t need ads to sell. 👍
I suppose it has a big ad planned for Superbowl.
this is so dumb – and why would you want your name attached to this mess, Maya?
Seeing Maya’s picture sent me to YouTube and the documentary “Unsung” about her mama, Minnie Ripperton. I was in high school when “Loving You” came out & hearing her again took me back. She left us way too early. If you don’t know her music, please give her a listen. Before there was Mariah, there was Minnie.
I like Maya too. Still, this is a big change for the brand; a live person instead of cartoon candies? I kinda don’t think this is going to work.
I’ll miss the purple peanut m&m with tight eyliner and combat boots. 🙁
When would the defilement of ‘woke’ end?
It is imperative that the word is reclaimed by its creators and original users.
The meaning and purpose of ‘woke’ should remain as it was intended.
Despite the callousness of the unimaginative right wingers and their constant, boring performative outrage.
What’s most hilarious about “woke” M&Ms is that Mars is a deeply secretive family owned, kinda weird company and undoubtedly deeply right wing.
JFC. Aside from everything about this being completely insane, who even watches commercials anymore?? Ever since I’ve had a DVR I never even see them.
I was just going to ask this. The only time I see a commercial is when I watch football with my mother, and you don’t see M&M ads there.
This whole thing is dumb, it’s cartoon candies