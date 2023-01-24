2023 Oscar nominations: some notable snubs & surprises this year!

I wasn’t massively shocked by any of the Golden Globe, BAFTA or SAG awards nominations this year, mostly because I think this year’s awards season seems a little bit chaotic anyway. There’s an “anything goes” vibe, and while there were definitely early favorites, there is not (to my mind) one consensus film, a Parasite or a CODA. So, let’s get to it – here are some of the biggest Oscar nominations for 2023:
Best Picture:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director:
The Daniels, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’
Steven Spielberg, ‘The Fabelmans’
Todd Field, ‘TÀR’
Martin McDonagh, ‘Banshees of Inisherin’
Ruben Ostlund, ‘Triangle of Sadness’
Best Supporting Actress:
Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
Hong Chau (“The Whale”)
Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Best Supporting Actor:
Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
Bryan Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)
Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)
Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Best Actress:
Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)
Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie”)
Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)
Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Best Actor:
Austin Butler (“Elvis”)
Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)
Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)
Bill Nighy (“Living”)
Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere all at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
Costume
Babylon
Wakanda
Elvis
Everything Everywhere
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Song:
“Applause” from Tell it Like a Woman
“Hold my Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR – Music by M.M. Keeravaani, Lyric by Chandrabose
“This is a Life” from Everywhere Everywhere All at Once
Notable snubs: no Paul Dano for The Fabelmans, he got a SAG nomination but no Oscar nom. No acting nominations for Babylon, amazing, and that sad flop got snubbed for Best Picture and director. Two HUGE snubs in Best Actress, and both of them Black actresses: no Viola Davis (The Woman King) and no Danielle Deadwyler (Till). Oscars So White, yet again. While I didn’t think Viola was a huge contender for Best Actress this year, I thought she was a shoo-in for a nomination. They gave Ana de Armas a nomination for that f–king Marilyn disaster rather than Viola.
Notable unexpected noms: I was surprised by Brian Tyree Henry for Causeway. While critics said he was the best part of a meh movie, there hasn’t been much Oscar buzz. I was also not expecting to see Paul Mescal’s nomination, so I’m very happy for him and his fanbase. Andrea Riseborough’s weird Oscar campaign worked, and I’m so happy for Sarah Polley’s Women Talking too. Still, no women in Best Director, huh. Also: noms for Rihanna and Lady Gaga!
Paul Mescal!!!!! So deserved.
Not only him but Michelle Yeoh!! Yessssss…
I hope Blanchett isn’t awarded AGAIN, I don’t understand this obsession with giving her awards at all times.
Brendan Fraser for the win in the Actor category!!
I’m rooting for Brendan too but Bill Night was amazing in Living and I’d be happy for him to win his first Oscar too.
Nothing for Nope!?!? Wow, that’s a disappointment.
Nope should’ve been nominated instead of Avatar. It’s a far, FAR better movie while also being a commercial success.
Overjoyed for Michelle Yeoh. I cannot wait to see her gown. She is so beautiful.
If Angela Bassett wins for Wakanda Forever, I will (happily) die in the doorway. I’m so excited about that nomination! 🤗🤗🤗
The nomination is not that surprising; older actors in genre/fantasy have a decent history of it (think Alec Guinness for Obiwan in the first Star Wars, or Ian McKellan as Gandalf in Lord of the Rings). A win is a much longer shot, but I think she might get it. She’s due for a “make up Oscar” and the field of contenders is strong but has no other clear favourite. So there is a good chance…don’t die! 😉
How is Glass Onion an adapted screenplay? What was it adapted from??
It’s adapted because the character of Benoir Blanc is from the original Knives Out movie. So therefore it’s not a completely original screenplay.
Thank you! I was so confused. It’s a silly distraction imo though. Especially since Benoit is an original character not from any book or play.
I believe sequels fall under the adapted category.
Ooooo I never knew that about sequels.
Best actor is soooo competitive honestly anyone could take it
Michelle Yeoh had better win for best actress!
Just no to Ana as Marilyn. That film sounded gross AF. It shoulda been Viola or Danielle.
Ana de Armas being up for the Oscar AND the Razzie is a good indication of how silly and messy this all is. Sorry for Danielle Deadwyler though, this would have been a nice career boost.
I wasn’t that stunned Viola Davis was out….but then The Woman King did not get one single nomination?! Not even tossed a “Best costume” nom or something? Wow. That’s the real indication the movie did not catch on with the Academy.
she wasn’t nominated for a razzie. Her movie was.
It was both gross and boring.
Ana De Armas nomination seriously made me laugh out loud, what a joke!
Hunh. I watched Blonde last weekend and thought Ana’s performance was luminous. Was expecting awful accent work from what I’d read on here, but it was not a problem for me at all, and I’m really really picky about bad accents. Movie was based on the Joyce Carol Oates “historical novel” about MM, if you will. It was not a biopic. Maybe it needed a disclaimer, like The Crown LOL. Anyway, I loved it. Know I’m in the CB minority here, but I think this nomination is well deserved.
I agree. She received raves as well as other noms. You can have a great performance in a shit movie. I’m more surprised Riseborough knocked off davis or Deadwyler.
I am genuinely hoping the Banshees of Inisheran are successful. That film has made me think about the time and the hope/hopelessness over and over again.
Viola Davis should always get a nod, she is unbelievable in literally any vehicle
Viola is often, but not always, great. Watching her chew the scenery in How to Get Away With Murder was painful & her portrayal of Michelle Obama in First Lady was terrible. She did the role a big injustice with her exaggerated facial contortions. No one praised her for that & if I were Michelle, I’d be p***ed.
I agree, I’m a huge Viola fan (I even named my favorite houseplant in her honor lol) but I couldn’t stand HTGAWM. Partly bc the writing was awful all around but also she was not at her best. Likely overcompensating for the terrible writing 🤣
Writing-wide, HTGAWM should have been a limited-run series—it got way-crazy way too quick. Glad Viola got a hit TV show, though…👏🏾
Blonde…Cinematic torture. Hope it wins a Razzie.
Both Collin Farrell and Brendan Fraser gave extraordinary performances in their respective films, and both deserve the Oscar, but I hope Fraser wins.
Great to see so much AAPI representation, but UGH about Ana de Armas’ nomination. I have refused to watch Blonde because it sounds like torture porn, and it’s frustrating that it’s getting this recognition.
How can you rate a movie you haven’t seen? Refusing to watch it affects no one but you.
nope being completely shut out is my villain origin story
I honestly feel like I’m taking crazy pills with all The Fablemans accolades. I think it’s just an ok film. I didn’t feel moved or invested in the story. .But I guess if Spielberg is telling his life story, he’s automatically gonna get award noms.
In terms of Directors telling their childhood stories, this year I actually think I prefer James Gray’s Armageddon Time.
My problem with the Fabelmans is that it’s an incredibly mid movie and requires the context that it’s by Spielberg about his own adolescence in order to mean anything. It can’t stand on its own without that self-referential angle.
@Case Exactly how I feel! The film just assumes you are engaged from the start because you know it’s Spielberg’s story. It does nothing to actually connect you to the story or the characters. Frankly, the 2017 doc “Spielberg” did a much better job driving emotional investment.
It’s been an exciting award year — no main category felt fully rounded out and guessable before the nominations came out. Even now, it’s anybody’s game to win for many categories — there’s an argument to be made for Farrell, Butler, or Fraser, same with Yeoh or Blanchett. Best picture, it’s probably between Banshees and EEAAO as it has been this whole season, but The Fabelmans could sneak in. My personal choice would be Tar, though. It’s a fun year to be an awards watcher.
I’m honestly not mad Davis didn’t get in — loved her and loved The Woman King, but I felt like her performance in that was very good and action-oriented, but not exceptional. I don’t care about Ana de Armas getting in, either; she hit the prerequisites and was always getting a nom. Riseborough getting nominated is just funny. My real issue is with Michelle Williams getting in instead of Danielle Deadwyler. Williams should NOT be there!
I agree about Williams – I haven’t loved her work in recent years. She has been…acting like she’s acting. I’ve always loved her interviews and she seems like a normal person who has lived through some truly horrible stuff, but like I said. Her more recent roles aren’t doing it for me (as far back as The Greatest Showman, I know it was a hit, but it was a shallow movie and I found her portrayal whiny).
Wait, Ana is nominated for an Oscar and a Razzie for the same role?! Was that the case ever before?
Sandra Bullock – Oscar for The Blind Side and Razzie for All about Steve, in the same weekend, If I am remembering correctly, she attended both in person and picked up her awards, I love that woman lol.
I remember that too but like you shared, she was nominated for both awards for two different films. That’s the difference. Ana’s Marilyn was dreadful.
Amy Irving was nominated for an Oscar AND a Razzie for Yentl.
The last time it happened was Glenn Close for the piece of cinematic garbage known as “Hillbilly Elegy”…yep that got Oscar nominations, just in case anyone was in danger of taking any of this seriously!
I still haven’t recovered from the wigs in Hillbilly Elegy.
She wasn’t nominated! but the movie and the director were.
Bummed Viola Davis didn’t get a nom, but it’s a real travesty that Danielle Deadwyler didn’t. What she did in Till was one of the most amazing things I’ve seen and she deserves the nom more than at least three people on the ballot.
Blonde was produced by Angelina Jolie’s deadbeat baby daddy. Remember how people were kissing his butt during Golden Globes? That man definitely holds a lot of power in the industry. I believe Ana’s GG and Oscar noms were purchased by his camp.
There’s no way a tainted movie like that would get serious acting noms without someone powerful pulling strings behind the scene. Harvey used to do it all the time.
People were kissing his butt because he was in the “mayor” Seat at the GG. It was explained that anybody who sits in a seat, gets their ass, kissed by the people who come up on stage. It was mentioned all over how it completely failed with Pitt.
Nah. Ana has been nominated for tons of awards this season, including two huge Oscar prerequisites, the BAFTA and the SAG. Those are two nominations that Michelle Williams did not get (and Danielle Deadwyler did!), so if anything, it’s Williams who should be out first and who took Danielle Deadwyler’s place, not de Armas.
I understand a lot of people hate Blonde, and with good reason, but there is a pretty reliable system to how people end up with Oscar noms — by hitting the prerequisites first. Ana didn’t cheat.
@Coco people kissing that deadbeat’s butt and Colin Farrell gushing over Ana and praising her Blonde performance on stage…all that happening on the same night definitely seems suspicious to me.
@Case How many prerequisites did Andrea Riseborough fulfill? She got nominated because her famous friends campaigned for her. Oscars are all about what happens behind the scenes. Why would prestigious award shows nominate an actress from a movie that caused strong outrage? Ana is not a big name in Hollywood. But Blonde has strong backing and that backing is BP and co.
@Aly Because Ana put in a good performance and controversy equals interest.
I’m not saying that it always goes the same way — Riseborough is a clear exception to the normal campaign approach. What I’m saying is that, based on typical prerequisites, Williams should be out and Deadwyler should be in, and there’s a lot of misplaced anger at Ana’s nom. She was always going to be in.
@ Case – agree it’s Michelle Williams that “stole” a spot not Ana.
@Case This is Michelle Williams’ fifth Oscar nom. They clearly love her lol people who keep up with award season were already discussing the possibility of her getting nominated last year. Blonde’s controversy was not some petty/ridiculous affair like DWD. It was much more serious in nature and started a discourse on how gross sexualisation and exploitation of women is seen as art by powerful misogynistic men.
Why would any prestigious award show would want to associate with that? I thought the Academy was trying to have a progressive makeover? All this purely for Ana’s acting? If they love acting so much then how come Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler didn’t get in? The prerequisites argument doesn’t work this year since Andrea Riseborough got in last minute.
@Aly I am heavily involved with watching award season and am active in groups that discuss it. I’m aware that Williams has been in contention, but when she lost the SAG nom and the BAFTA nom, many people thought that took her out of the running, or at least put her much lower on the list. Those are two nominations that both Ana and Danielle received, which is why I’m saying Ana did not take Danielle’s spot, Michelle Williams did. I’m not talking about Andrea Riseborough because obviously that’s a very different situation and a very rare occurrence. What I’m saying is, among those who have been in the running this whole time, Williams should’ve been out before de Armas based on nominations they’ve received this year, that’s all.
They should be ashamed of themselves for the Best Actress category. Ana???? That Andrea lady whose PR person paid all those other actors to schill for her on social media????? I’m disgusted. It’s not even that those two spots should have gone to black actresses. It’s that those two spots should have gone to actresses who actually deserved the nominations. And they put Stephanie in Best Supporting, but they’re still going to give it to JLC, so whatever.
I haven’t seen To Leslie, but Andrea Riseborough is a terrific actor. They all hustle for nominations, and I doubt Cate Blanchett and Gwyneth Paltrow required money in return for bigging it up. I haven’t seen Till but it does seem odd Danielle Deadwyler has been excluded in favour of de Armas.
Nope, Williams is the one who took Deadwyler’s spot.
While I understand the snubs can feel infuriating I have to point out that the “Andrea lady”, Andrea Riseborough, did exactly what ever other actor and studio did this year…campaigned. The only difference was she didn’t have a studio spending tens of thousands of dollars (easily can be six figures for big studio films) telling people who to vote for. None of this is pure. People help their friends, do favours. Multimillionaire Cate Blanchett was not paid to tell people to vote to for Andrea Riseborough. The studios are going to be taking a long hard look at the “For Your Consideration” campaigns they ran for Woman King in particular. Trust me.
I haven’t seen the movie and I have no idea if she is any good in it, but if anything what happened with Riseborough is a huge blow to the traditional “parties and handshake/selfies” awards circuit. That is fascinating!
Umm, Celebrities hosted screenings for “To Leslie” during the final week of Oscar nomination voting. It’s not so much of a huge blow to “parties and handshakes/selfies” as it is a signal that you just need to drop the front of selling the movie and the performance and cash in every favor to get insiders to do that for you. This wasn’t some big theatrical groundswell that happened because the word of mouth on the film spread the performance.
The Oscars have always been an insider affair, but this just shows that there’s an element of access that you can’t even get by showing up.
I don’t disagree for the most part, but I still say it is a blow in that there is an entire awards campaign industry set up to run and plan screenings and parties and appearances, that she just subverted with a few calls to her famous friends. I’m not saying she’s some champion and it’s a win for the common person…quite the opposite!! She wanted it and has the access to make it happen, no matter the movie was barely seen and the studio was not pushing. It is fascinating…and blunt, a bit uncomfortable, and a clear peak at how much of a country club Hollywood was and is.
I remember someone on here commented something like, there are whispers that the out-of-nowhere Hollywood bush for Andrea Riseborough was to push Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler out.
Whether it was intentional or not, that is exactly what happened so there might be some truth to those whispers.
A lot of the white women pushing for Riseborough insisted that Michelle Yeoh, Danielle Deadwyler, and/or Viola Davis were locks. They basically insinuated that Andrea wouldn’t be taking the spot of a woman of color. Everyone else knew it would be the people of color that lost out. I’m interested to see what their public reaction to this will be.
Oh come on, now we are just getting silly. One actress cannot push out two, she can push out one. That’s basic math. It would have been much more believable to say it was to push just Viola out or something. And I suppose the power of Andrea whatshername caused The Woman King to not get nominated in a single other category (even after making the BAFTAs)? That’s beyond absurd.
The Academy left Black actresses out of the “Best Actress” category and all women out of the “Best Director” categories. That’s not new for them…and that is a kind way of putting it! We don’t need silly conspiracies to explain it when the issues with the system have been apparent for YEARS. I suppose without the evil whisper campaign the good and noble Academy would have never? HAHAHA! Yeah…sure.
I think there is a real discussion of whose work gets appreciated, platformed and amplified. The way Andrea’s work in a smaller project was amplified would simply never happen for someone like Danielle and that is one way of how Hollywood continues to create inequalities.
I was glad to see strong diversity in the supporting categories but that actually has been the place where you saw more diversity historically, the fact that that rarely translates to main acting categories is a huge flag.
I that the director category also was a miss with not one woman being nominated in a year that saw some brilliant, lauded projects like AfterSun, Women Talking, St.Omer.
And best international film was a whole mess despite some great nominations(Close, All Quiet), no RRR, and no Decision to Leave was just madness to me. Like COME ON!
JLC ain’t winning. She hasn’t won any precursors, Angela got the Globe, she’s beloved and almost certainly going to take SAG, and I’m very confident she’s going to go all the way. Love overdue given that she was arguably robbed twenty years ago, opportunity to recognize an incredible body of work, she’s a veteran actress beloved by her community, it’s a showy role with a narrative (mourning a death both in real life and on screen)… That’s a recipe for Oscar gold. The nomination is the win for JLC. This is Angela Bassett’s award to lose.
Are people talking about Whats Love Got to Do With It when they keep referencing Angela Bassett being “robbed” etc? I just want to make sure we’re on the same page lol (I agree with that sentiment, just wanted to make sure I’m thinking of the right movie.)
“That Andrea lady”? Really?
Happy for Everything Everywhere and the cast. Love Brendan Fraser, hope he wins. A BIG EFFING NO to Ana de Armas AND the entire production team behind Blonde. That movie employed a misleading marketing campaign calling itself a biopic. I feel strongly about this because it exploited a woman who’s been exploited and abused all her life. Ugh. Offensive and repulsive. I wish Hollywood would leave Marilyn Monroe alone already.
My dad is from India and not since A.R.Rahman and Jai Ho have we been so excited about a song, Naatu Naatu from RRR, truly hope it wins, it’s such a fun song, with an awesome beat! Then again, I really love Lift me up from Wakanda Forever, not telling my dad though.
Such a travesty that RRR was not nominated! Desperate for them to win best song.
Come through, Ireland! ☘️ 💚
Particularly thrilled for Paul, who is such a sweetheart
Give all the awards to Bill Nighy!
But not this one.
I’m so out of it, don’t go to movies any more and nothing about the trailers or hype for any of these attracted me? The only one I’ve seen is Glass Onion and it was sooooo underwhelming.
I’m with you. A lot of films feel very derivative. However, The Banshees of Inisherin woke me from my cinematic stupor. It’s so good.
I was disappointed in GO too. Knives Out was so much better.
Ana de Armas does not belong here; Danielle Deadwiler and her amazing heartbreaking and stoic performance does. I’m not surprised Viola wasn’t nominated in lead. While she was the title character and great in the role, Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, and several other actresses actually had as much, if not more screen time as she did.
Ana and Michelle are surprising to me. Ana because the film was so polarizing and not in contention at all and Michelle because of obvious (to ME anyway) category fraud and was not that special. I didn’t know if Andrea’s campaign would work it was so inside Hollywood and Oscar’s are now more international. Gossip note: To Leslie was directed by my lady crush Mary McCormack’s husband Michael morris who was caught kissing Katherine McPhee outside a restaurant by the paps about ten years ago. They worked it out and are still together.
I was just as shocked at Ana’s nomination for Blonde but then saw the performance got a SAG and GG nomination, too, so it’s been out here in plain sight that an Oscar nomination was a possibility.
I was happy up until we got to Best Actress. Congratulations to the ladies that got in. I’m rooting for Yeoh. Deadwyler just didn’t have enough famous friends. It’s just so transparent and I’m not knocking the hustle. I’m sure Riseborough gave a phenomenal performance, but frankly, it got to the point where famous friends were basically posting copy pasta from the film’s PR team. I doubt they’d do as much for anyone else. I get that people dislike modern Oscar campaigning and would prefer to let performances speak for themselves, but this isn’t it. It’s insider baseball with a extra level of access (celebrity hosted screening + academy voter endorsements) that no peer can actually attain regardless of performance quality. That being said, as much as I wanted Davis to be nominated, I didn’t want to see her lose out to another actress getting her 3rd Oscar again.
Snubbing two black actresses is not a good look, but i’m not mad at the rest.
Brendan Fraser will take this home. America loves a comeback kid.
Gaga was nominated for her song in Top Gun Maverick.
Thrilled for Paul Mescal and Argentina, 1985 (in the Best Foreign Film category)!!!
I am so torn between wanting Fraser to win and wanting Farrell to win. They’re both deserving and have had long, sometimes tough roads to this moment. Fraser’s was tougher, no doubt; but Farrell also saw his Big Box Office star wane and worked his way back through supporting roles and interesting off-beat projects.
Okay but seeing Avatar in the Best Picture list feels like I’m in the crowd watching a naked emperor go by and no one is saying anything??
Heh. That inclusion is definitely with an eye to increasing Oscar show ratings. They are desperate to avoid a repeat of the year when all the BP nominees were indie/low-budget films.
I hope Everything Everywhere All At Once wins everything (everywhere all at once?), but I’m not getting my hopes up. It’s a movie about a middle-aged woman — one huge strike against it. She’s not even white — second huge strike against it. I’m not getting my hopes up, and anyway the Oscars tend to be pretty meaningless. They’ve even messed up the technical categories lately.
I’m betting this will take BP because it’s the best of both worlds—a sleeper/indie that made huge bank. And it’s a superhero movie _and_ a smart deconstruction of superhero movies.
I’m aggravated that Deadwyler was snubbed. Out of the nominees for Best Actress, I’ve only seen Yeoh in EEAaO. However, it seems like Williams might not belong in the category – just because she’s the woman with the biggest role of all the women in the cast of ‘The Fabelmans’ doesn’t necessarily mean she’s a lead. Whatever you want to say about Riseborough or de Armas, they’re the title characters.
Does anyone think more people will vote for ‘Elvis’ and Butler after Lisa Marie Presley’s untimely death?
Austin Butler is certainly hoping so, he dedicated his nomination to her. He was great, but Tom Hanks made that movie practically unwatchable for me.
I have not seen any of these except for Wakanda Forever and Glass Onion, lol. I guess I’ll start my Oscar watching now, I love that most are available on streaming etc.
Last year my husband and I watched House of Gucci before I double checked the nominations bc I thought it was nominated for best picture and best supporting actress. Whoops. LOLOLOL.
Cate Blanchett…yawn. She’s so overrated as an actor, and I deeply dislike her self-righteousness and lack of awareness in interviews. Viola Davis should be occupying her spot.
Avatar?? Wtf? Not unless there’s a special category for “Most CGI.”
Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler both put in incredible performances this year, so this is extremely disappointing news. Michelle Yeoh was amazing, as well, and deserved her nomination, but such a shame two brilliant actresses got overlooked.
Toronto represent! Congrats to Domee Shi for Turning Red and Sarah Polley for Women Talking.
EEAAO was my favourite movie this year. I am so happy for Stephanie Hsu getting a best supporting actress nomination. She was absolutely fantastic as the daughter, Joy. The entire EEAAO cast played multiple versions of their characters and you believed it every time. That entire cast deserves the nomination and win. Though I also think Angela Basset deserves the win and you’re right about the Viola and Danielle snubs. Unfair.
I don’t watch them and I don’t read the articles screw the Oscar’s Ana over Viola is boycott worthy. Over it.
And aviator from anti indigenous himself no thx hard pass on the whole mess