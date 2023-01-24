Danielle de Niese: Duchess Meghan was wrong to say that Britain is racist

For those of us paying attention in 2016 and 2017, the British media’s racist abuse of then-Meghan Markle was despicable. Then it became so much worse when Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018. As the Duchess of Sussex, she was subjected to a coordinated and racist character assassination, a campaign which still continues to this day. In Prince Harry’s Spare, he lays out in pretty simple terms the onslaught of racist coverage towards Meghan and the utter lack of support they received from the institution. Of course, we could easily argue that the institution was and is working in concert with the British media to feed this narrative of Meghan as an angry Black woman, the maniacal schemer who, in Jeremy Clarkson’s words, deserves to be stripped naked and marched through the streets. What’s worse is that the same British media which has abused Meghan for years is ALSO obsessed with gaslighting her about the racist abuse and minimizing what she’s been through. Enter Richard Eden’s Daily Mail column, where he interviewed a mixed-race opera singer who talked sh-t about Meghan.
Meghan Markle’s claims of widespread racism in Britain were described as ‘very unsettling’ by opera star Danielle de Niese in comments to the Mail last night. Like the Duchess of Sussex, De Niese is a prominent woman of colour in her profession who married into an white, upper-class British family intertwined with a famous institution.
However, the soprano, who is married to Gus Christie, executive chairman of the Glyndebourne opera festival, said did not appreciate the comments made by the Duchess during bombshell interviews with Oprah Winfrey.
‘What I think is strange is to get your home country of America to say that the entire country of Britain is racist… I find that very unsettling. It’s not to say that racism isn’t everywhere, because it is, but I don’t think you can tar everyone with the same brush like that. To say a whole community of people are racist, that hasn’t been my experience.’
The soprano, 43, whose parents are from Sri Lanka with mixed European heritage, spent her childhood in Australia before emigrating with her family to America as a teenager. Now chatelaine of the estate in the South Downs, East Sussex, where music lovers enjoy picnics on the lawn before watching the world-famous opera during the summer, she considers Britain to be her home.
She did not agree with Meghan and Harry’s slurs about ‘racism’ in the Royal Family – which the Prince rowed back from in recent interviews – saying Meghan should have followed her example.
‘I am a mixed-race person and I have married a man who is not in the Royal Family but is still part of a big institution,’ de Niese told the Mail. ‘I’ve set out to support my husband and learn about the people around me. I very much set about learning about what happens here. There were people who tried to imply that I was ”trailblazing”, but I wasn’t into that because it feeds the ego.’
The First Lady of Glyndebourne has two young children with Christie and is stepmother to his four sons from his first marriage. ‘When Meghan and Harry first came to public attention, everyone was super happy for them,’ she adds. ‘I feel like we’ll never really know why it went wrong. It’s a complex story.’
I laughed at “I feel like we’ll never really know why it went wrong.” Harry and Meghan have told everyone what went wrong in very specific terms repeatedly, on camera and in print. If you choose to play dumb and participate in the British media’s gaslighting of a Black woman, then sorry, you’re as despicable as the British media. Meghan didn’t “slur” the Windsors nor did Meghan call the entire country “racist.” Both Meghan and Harry have said: it is the media and the institution of the monarchy. “To say a whole community of people are racist, that hasn’t been my experience” – so this B is leaving open the possibility that different women of color have different experiences?
As for “how dare you, America is racist too!” – like, we know. The difference is, America’s national media would never be able to run such a wall-to-wall racist character assassination on a prominent Black woman/public servant. It just wouldn’t happen, our media doesn’t function that way, it would be called out and newspapers and TV channels would lose advertisers.
Countdown to this woman saying her quotes were misrepresented after backlash in 3, 2, 1…
To be honest, I don’t think she’ll backtrack because this sort of discourse at national level even predates Meghan dating Harry, it goes back to the Brexit referendum and how awfully the Brits were treating 3-4 million people (the EU citizens), a big percentage of them being white, so not just racist, but xenophobic too.
I always thought Meghan was treated differently because of racism, even before H&M spoke about it. It was clear to any foreigner living in Britain, except those entirely out of touch like this lady.
So this “lady”, lives on her country estate and is an opera singer. WAKE THE FK UP. You have no idea what Megan was up against because you are a sheltered prima Donna who has failed to realise that you are “tolerated” by the masses because you entertain them! Try letting it be known that you are marrying into the inbred Royals and then watch out. Maybe go look at some of the nasty, disgusting headlines from this paper about Megan, because until you do and come back and apologise for using Megan to get your name in print (work dried up has it or have you lost your voice?) SIT DOWN
And if they were her true words she forgets 1 thing, she has 4 white stepchildren, all of whom are boys, with the first born being in line to inherit everything, so there is not going to be any horrors of horrors of her blood line being the heirs. Just because she hasn’t experienced racism, does not give her the right to invalidate other’s experiences. I’m mixed race myself (black mother, white father), whilst my personal experience of racism has been on very, very rare occasions, I’m not going to say it doesn’t exist, because it does, it is just more subtle and underhanded in UK.
“People aren’t openly racist to ME so I KNOW racism is not a big deal for others!”
It sounds like this woman’s bubble is a happy, safe place.
Meghan’s wasn’t.
@lamejudi: I was coming to say just that. The fact that her white in-laws have been civil and welcoming doesn’t give her the right to dispel the narrative of someone else’s trying experience. She reminds me of these people with very limited empathy who will say, “My labor was short and birth-giving kind of easy. Harrowing pain and side effects: what are you talking about?”
That woman is not qualified to voice any opinion at all regarding Meghan’s pain because assessing it in the light her own luck and conjugal bliss only serves to negate what someone else has been through.
Her happy fairytale experience should have humbled her, made her more compassionate toward someone who hasn’t hit the in-laws jackpot. She really is a loss of space who allowed herself be weaponized -like Thomas Markle- against a fellow bi-racial woman she should have supported. She has so fully embraced the oppressor’s stance, it was painful to read.
Beenie, I got this so many times from fellow white foreigners when I experienced xenophobia in the UK “oh it never happened to me, so obviously yours is anecdotal evidence” 🙄
I also lived in the States many years ago, and compared to the UK at least there’s a discourse about racism at national level, Americans can be on the 2 sides of the fence but the topic is discussed! In the UK there’s total denial about it and utter refusal to discuss it.
I am white, from Eastern Europe –
my first experience in summer job as a student was having the company manager talk about me in front of me to someone else (is she another tempish?) and being sooo surprised that I did speak English. I don’t even want to know what POC and others non-lily white Brits experience. I was then 21 for the first time in U.K. and it was funny for me. Today I would be pissed and this woman would hear a bit da from my side.
This. I can’t count how many times I’ve heard that.
Shame on you!!
Why are people like this?!?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
“What can I say!? If it hasn’t directly impacted me and my other upper class, royal adjacent, uber privileged friends, then how could it be a **real** issue?? Something something playing the victim, race card, something something, disrespecting the Queen, if you don’t like it leave.”
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Also, how do you say in one sentence that “racism is everywhere” and then criticize Meghan in your next sentence that you can’t say the whole community is racist. Is racism everywhere or isn’t it? If it’s everywhere, then yes, that IS the whole community. Her own words don’t make any sense. Does she mean there are individual people among the community who are not racist? But that doesn’t change the fact that the “community” is racist, if “racism is everywhere” (her words).
I suspect she was trying to play both sides — so she couldn’t deny that racism exits, but was also trying to defend the whites. And this garbled nonsensical statement was the result.
Just because your experience is different doesn’t mean Meghan’s experience is invalid. Where did Meghan say the country is racist??? I’ve said this before and I will say it again, there will always be black and brown people out there willing people to be foot soldiers for white supremacy. Chasing white acceptance is a helluva drug.
Yup. All of this!
Exactly. In fact, Prince Harry told Oprah point blank that he did NOT think the country/people of Britain were racist or bigoted. He said he felt the media was. He also said people form their opinions based on the information given them. If the source of the information is corrupted, that colors their opinions.
Meghan never accused the UK of being racist and Richard Eden knows that but the press will find any tool to say that she did.
This is purposeful so that people feel like their identities with their country is being attacked. I’m sure a lot of people in Britain agree that the media is biased and racist, and well of course regarding the aristocracy. They probably are also feeling like something needs to be done about their clear institutional issues within their government, police forces and media. If the media then frames it as if she’s saying that average cab driver, or schoolteacher is racist too they hope they will feel a need to defend everyone because of course, they aren’t racist! Then they forget all about thinking she’s right and feel offended they are being lumped in with racists. It’s such an obvious op, I’m shocked people fall for it.
Exactly! This despicable woman knows that Meghan never did such a thing! Painting all of Britain with the racist brush! She is disgraceful maybe even worse than Bower. But pretends that she does not and of course proceeds to trashing Meghan for which she know there will be no consequence from. In fact she does it to further shore-up her standing within “upper-class Britain”!
Nope, she never said that, and Harry didn’t either. You know why the Edens and his tools say that though? Because deep down they KNOW it’s a widespread problem in the country, but they don’t want to give up the privilege white supremacy gives them. Their mischaracterization is a knee jerk reaction to the merest hint about racism being a part of one of their institutions. Basically, they’re telling on themselves again.
Exactly. +💯,💯,💯,💯!
She’s just jealous. I swear, Mehhan has exposed a lot of “pretty women of color” (woc who make being “pretty” their whole personality) for the giant pick-mes that they are. You can actually see the thirst, the place where her brain is going “why her and not ME? Maybe now everyone in the UK will notice and love ME. My husband is a “big man” too! Love ME!!!!!!”
Desperate and sad.
I’m just picturing the palaces making lists of people they can drag out to continue their negative spin. I’ve noticed most have a connection to the royals in some way. Like, you better sing for your supper or we will excommunicate you too.
Once you realize that the monarchy essentially operates like a cult, everything makes sense.
Yep. Guess who was close friends with Danielle’s mother-in-law?
https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1292243/Camilla-Parker-Bowles-friend-Mary-Christie-death-duchess-of-cornwall-royal-latest-news
Omg. Her fingerprints are everywhere.
Wow. Thanks for link to the fart smelling q-Con Camilla Parker Bowles.
Jfc. Tell tale horse hair is everywhere these days.
Well, the words of Harry speaking about Camilla using himself, and Meghan as well, for her own PR is showing for ALL to see with this post!
Many thanks @ Agreatreckoning!!
So she won’t describe herself as a “trailblazer” to build herself up (Humble brag actually)? But she will tell lies and misrepresent what another WOC says in order to build up the monarchy and an ancient class system?
Yeah, the quote at the end — “some have described me as a trailblazer! I wouldn’t, obviously, but many others have,” approximately — calls everything else she said into question. “I got mine” vibes…
So now we’re back on Meghan and Oprah ha.
And since when did Meghan say the whole country is racist?
Richard Eden continues his vendetta against Meghan…she probably doesn’t even know he exists.
I am pretty sure she knows he exists. And so does harry. But she isn’t giving him the time of the day and that is a good thing
Harry said it too.
He didn’t. He said the tabloids were. Not the country.
What i meant was his account of how they both were treated by media and the family with William behaving the way he did about Meghan. Not the population. And the way nobody in the royal family even spoke out about the racist remarks in the media.
Meghan never said that. But it says a lot that this is what people interpret when they see how she’s been treated. Almost like… Britain is racist
I know WHY they do it, but my god, WHERE do they dig these people up? That fully adult people spend their days coming up with these narratives and routing out some — random’s not the word because I see the parallels with this woman — person who should have a full, meaningful life that doesn’t have bandwidth for bashing Meghan. A woman they’ve never met.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the palaces are providing contact info for every mixed race woman who is royal adjacent through marriage. It’s happening far too regularly to be coincidence.
Good point. It is interesting that they have not contacted/wheeled out Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, but then she may give them a perspective that doesn’t fit their gaslighting narrative, e.g. her racist MIL, who did not attend the wedding as her son had ruined the bloodline. Also she is friends with Lady Kitty Spencer (don’t know her married name).
I’m sorry, but… who is this b*tch?? Never heard of her….
As an opera singer, I can 100% say with confidence that Danielle de Niese’s career would have ended a long time ago if it weren’t for her husband’s job. She was discovered at a very young age by James Levine (another VERY problematic person) and by age 28 or so was having big vocal issues. Her voice was lovely, very nice sound and her big thing was “I’m an opera singer who can sing and act and also I’m really pretty.” She was those things, but her technique fell apart and her career suffered. She never had any of the major press that Meghan deals with daily and lives in an extremely privileged bubble. Girl has no clue.
Thanks for this info from inside the opera world!
It’s clear de Niese has no clue.
I’m sure the opera world has plenty of its own racists, but a chateau in the South Downs is not exactly a pressure cooker, like the palaces are.
And as someone who’s worked in the opera world for years, I can say you’re right. Being mistress of Glyndebourne raised her profile in a way her ‘talent’ never would have done.
@Andy Dufresne: My thoughts exactly.
Rose Hulse is another woman of color who married an aristocrat who claims that Meghan didn’t try hard enough. She admits that there is racism but refuses to admit that the media coverage of Meghan was fundamentally racist.
Harry and Meghan spoke honestly about the events and the nastiness of the media and way they were treated and still being treated.
Who?
+1
That is exactly the comment I planned to make.
Ah the good old splitting hairs/not all men argument.
Is every British person racist? No.
Is racism present in British society? Absolutely.
Was the Duchess of Sussex targeted by the media in a racist hate campaign? They do know we have eyes and remember things that happened more that 5 minutes ago right?
Sarah, do you live in UK? If yes, do you remember the famous enquiry where its findings concluded that racism at institutional level in the UK is widespread?
I wish I had saved the link to the original data.
I do and I do. It was horrifying but not a huge surprise given everything we’ve seen from the government and those in power. Stories of people in the police raping and assaulting women are getting headlines since Sarah Everard was murdered but Chris Kaba was shot dead last year and I’m not seeing national headlines about the countless other cases of racism that we know are happening day in and day out. And that’s just the Met police.
Meghan never said Britain was racist. They have went out of their way to not call a thing a thing. This is what Black people mean when we say there is no POC solidarity because look how quickly she threw Meghan under bus so she can get a pat on the head from the establishment. Instead adding on more context to the conversation she gaslighted Meghan and lied about her calling a whole country racist.
Mmmmm…Fox Noise would and has gotten away with smearing WOC with their racist invectives all the livelong day. See: Michelle Obama. But this woman–her words were taken out of context in some parts–like the Fail has put words all up, down, and sideways in her mouth. But other parts, yeah, lady, I cannot defend you on that. Where and when did Meghan say the whole of Britain is racist? I mean, I’m sure it is, but Meghan didn’t say or even imply that. And if you’re going to come back whining that you were misquoted, I think there’s a universal lesson here: never speak to the British (tabloid) Media about anything. You should always reply back with, No comment. As Joshua taught us in War Games, “The only winning move is not to play.”
I was thinking same, the way Michelle Obama was treated, the republicans sending cards out of two apes called Michelle and Barack, the watermelons on the White House lawn “cartoons” the depictions of her as an angry black woman… the way media attacked her two daughters, sexualized them. Ugh.
Things have changed now, but back then, this country and its media was racist af. Obama couldn’t do anything without having half the country flip on him because he’s black.
Why can’t Britain evolve? Maybe Murdock hold is too powerful.
Since she misquoted Meghan, she has no room to whine about being misquoted.
Eden has an interesting sorting algorithm:
Find a prominent WOC
Find one who’s married to an aristocrat
If none, find one married to some other influential white man
Find one willing to talk to Eden
Find one willing to trash another WOC for no apparent reason
Lord. What is this? Are the RR going to talk to mixed race people everywhere who can downplay what happened to Meghan?
Also, why in the world do any of these people think they should even be talking about this??
I’m sorry but when did Meghan say the whole country is racist? These people need to stop putting words into Meghan’s mouth. She never said that. So this lady is either not smart and reads too many tabloids or she is maliciously lying. Richard Eden is definitely maliciously lying. Actually, they’re prob both, not smart and lying liars who lie.
We tend to try and distance ourselves from victims of abuse, assault, racism, etc. because if we pretend they did something wrong, it means that if we do it “right”, this won’t happen to us. It’s a well-known phenomenon and the First Lady of … whatever should maybe read up on that instead of trying to learn about appeasing the white aristocrats around her. “Nobody was ever racist to me.” Are you sure? Because not everyone runs to the tabloids, most people just talk behind your back.
Also, she didn’t say that.
Either she’ll say she was misquoted or she’ll get invites to dinners with Chuck and Cam. What an unserious woman.
Also. Meghan never said that all of Britain is racist. Maybe this person is projecting. Unconscious projecting.
Since her MIL was/is a crony of the side piece as per a link up thread, I would say she gets an invite to a nice lunch as per JC and PM et al.
😏
1. Who?
2. Oh, a non-black minority who doesn’t live Meghan’s life, did not marry into a royal family with children in line for succession, but wants to speak over Meghan’s experience.
3. Wanna start that conversation about anti-blackness in Asian communities?
4. Meghan never said the UK is racist. She said her treatment by the press was racist.
5. I’m saying it. The UK is a racist country.
Haylie, Meghan never said the UK as a whole was racist but if you Google Stormzy and racist, you’ll see that Meghan isn’t the only one who had such experiences.
This woman is in a bubble of her own.
Wow the DARVO at play here. The “slurs” of racism. ie being called racist is a slur.
I sort of see why Harry pivoted to unconscious bias instead of racism because saying that creates a situation of such defensiveness that further discussion would be like talking to a brick wall.
“why Harry pivoted to unconscious bias instead of racism because saying that creates a situation of such defensiveness that further discussion would be like talking to a brick wall.”
No kidding. I recall seeing a news story at the height of the pandemic about people attacking a black store security guard (probly asked them to wear a mask 😖) When police caught up to them, the first thing out of their mouths was ‘they weren’t racist.’
Danielle never experienced anything remotely resembling the treatment Meghan got in the media and also by her in laws Danielle is so self righteous. And hypocritical.
Is this woman trying to buck for a damehood, because that is the only reason I could see her agreeing to do this. I didn’t know there were ties to Camilla. BP and KP must have done some internal polling that shows there’s a negative shift of attitude towards the monarchy. It explains why Charles doesn’t want the Sussexes at the coronation; they may be seen as a rally point to the monarchy. I want to see her social media page if she gets some heat. If Danielle cries foul she needs to remember the BRF will not defend her. Ride or die for the Crown doesn’t pay off.
That was my first thought. She’s campaigning for some type of order or something.
Sigh. This is just so exhausting and I can’t imagine how Meghan feels. The constant misrepresentation of her words, the minimalization of her experiences, etc. It’s entirely possible that Meghan experienced something different from what this woman experienced.
Also, these RRs are just getting more and more pathetic and desperate every day. Just stop talking about Meghan. She’s not a working royal anymore, its been over a month since the docuseries debuted, just stop talking about her. We know your royals are boring but its not Meghan’s fault you won’t report on what’s actually going on with W&K.
It sounds like she’s campaigning for an OBE. Meghan never said Britain was racist.
So the pathway to campaign for an obe is now clear. All you have to do is publicly denounce Meghan Markle. Noted.
“Pick me! Pick meeeeee!!!”
“Meghan Markle’s claims of widespread racism”
How can that paper not be sued for libel? They are the ones making widespread claims of racism
That lady looks like she has some strong arms, wouldn’t want to get into a fight with her
Obviously this woman’s been dragged out to spin shit about Meghan. Quite happily it would seem.
The other thing is the number of these people claiming this and that that Royal Family is or isn’t… like they know Harry’s actual, physical family better than he does. F@(k these people. And Richard Eden.
I guess this woman never heard of Ngozi Fulani. Perhaps she should talk to her, if she cares enough to get a different perspective on racism in the UK. Of course I know she doesn’t care because her bread is buttered on the right side so that’s all that matters to her.
So the Mail did a big article about this woman as if we’re supposed to know who she is. I have literally never heard of her, and I doubt anyone else in the UK has either.
Desperate stuff.
I will say this, any man that talks about women the way the uk men talk about meghan, has no respect for women period, that includes, mother, sister, wife, or daughter. Any woman finding it OK, has no self respect, and don’t complain with abuse of any kind from men. Don’t expect fairness, equality in the work place or at home. To that opera singer speaking badly about a woc or any woman, you as a woman, are talking to and about yourself.
I don’t think an Asian person perceives racism and experience it the same way as a black person. Was the Asian population an ally during the U.S. civil rights movement? I don’t know. The approach seems more of keep your head down and play along to get along. The recent rise of crime against Asians in the U.S. shows that maybe they were left alone in recent history but not as accepted as they might have thought.
I’m sure Emma Thynn, marchioness of Bath, who is half Nigerian, half English, whose mother in law, who wasn’t the born aristo, told Emma she was tinting the blood line would have a different take on racism in the U.K. but I doubt Emma would comment on any of this and I can’t say I blame her.
Maureen is a sad little man who probably has a picture of the duchess on his nightstand. I don’t read anything he writes.
Yes, there were Asian American allies in the civil rights movement. It is unhelpful to suggest that there were not (Google is your friend before posting — and if I come across as brusque, I’m feeling a bit raw from recent events).
https://www.npr.org/2021/04/02/983925014/the-history-of-solidarity-between-asian-and-black-americans
I’m an American and I’m aware of the treatment of Japanese Americans during WWII and the treatment of early Chinese immigrants. But if you look at the photographic history of the civil right movement there is a lack of Asian presence. I’m not here to argue with you Emily C. The Asian person’s lived experience tell them one thing, mine another which is what the article you referenced talks about. I do appreciate you sharing it.
@Athena — There weren’t many Asian immigrants in the U.S.’s deep south. Getting your history education from photographs is not a good idea at all. The idea that Asians just keep their mouths shut and their heads down is anti-Asian prejudice, and no matter your “lived experience,” prejudice is not okay.
To add to what QuiteContrary said — Asians were treated appallingly in US history. First, I’m shocked you seem to never have heard of Japanese internment camps during WWII. I hope you’re not American, because if you are, your education in school was horrifyingly lacking. Second, here: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/travel/article/what-can-transcontinental-railroad-teach-us-about-anti-asian-racism-in-america
This, and the link from QuiteContrary, are only the very start.
This woman is entitled to her opinion and her experiences are her own, but she can’t compare the two and then pretend to be shocked. She isn’t on a global platform, she didn’t have a concentrated Press campaign against her, and being from Sri Lanka, she may be familiar with racism she doesn’t see how pervasive anti-Blackness is. Also, Meghan didn’t call that family racist in the interview. She said what she experienced and we all could put two and two together. Once again, distraction to try to put the focus back on Meghan because “Spare” exposed so much that they can’t blame on Meghan. Next!
It’s giving “pick me”. It’s giving self-hate. It’s giving “I play along with the racism and learn their ways and distance myself from other mixed race people who don’t quietly take abuse and I pass it along. Just to stay where I am because I like what I get by folding to white supremacy and my racist husbands community. But shhh, it’s just a matter of opinion ok(kk)” there’s not enough barf and angry emojis for this person.
GIGO is an apt description on this particular discussion about bigotry in general.
This is no different than the usual:-
set up a false premise and
find someone desperate to fit in to disprove it.
That way the usual get riled up and vent, adverts are sold, bots and others get paid for a performative, useless argument .
All in an effort to chip away at the impregnable moral legacy of bigotry.
A total waste of time.
This is rich on so many levels. She was raised in L.A. but bills herself as an “Australian soprano” (n.b. sounds american). And she’s woman of color herself who is *not* married to anyone royal, prominent though he may be; so she actually has no direct experience of the kind of attacks a Black, biracial, admitting-she’s-american woman married into the actual royal family was exposed to. Also — in the opera world, although her voice is lovely, and she’s clearly talented, her voice is tiny for opera and and if she *wasn’t* married to the head of glyndebourne would probably struggle for the level of attention she has gotten for her artistic career. Just…..taking this P.R. genius with many grains of salt.
It seems that racists LOVE to exploit POC suffering from severe internalized racism, by getting them to publicly deny the existence of racism in our/their society . It’s truly repugnant.
I don’t know what planet this woman is living on, but I guess it’s one where a pic of Meghan with the headline “Nappy New Year!” is NOT at all racist.
Before M&H got together, I had NO IDEA that England had such insane issues with racism, and I’ve been there numerous times. I have family that lives in England! Here in the US, we have major problems with racism, but I think I can say for sure that if a mainstream newspaper published the “Nappy New Year” headline, or the Compton headline, or the chimp in the diaper pic, that newspaper would find its headquarters burned to the ground in short order, which is appropriate because that newspaper would promptly cease to exist. Here in America anyway
The worst part about the disgusting headlines, pics, and articles, is that the tabloids weren’t worried, because they knew their primary readership of Tory prigs and inbred aristos and royalist sycophants, would LOVE the racist headlines. The tabloid editors knew their readers would think the headlines were HILARIOUS.
🤮🤮🤮
As I read the article and these comments, my thoughts keep going to her children. Does anyone think that her two children are not facing discrimination in any form? I hope she doesn’t take this attitude so far that she doesn’t believe her children when they tell her how they are being treated. I’m sure the parents know who she is and their attitudes/beliefs will filter to their children.
Something is seriously wrong with the psyche of people on that island. I am not saying it inflicts all, but many.
Meghan never said that. But yes, Britain is racist.
Moreover, Little Englanders (of whom the BRF and English press are the pinnacle) have perfected their breadth and depth of racism to a level that the rest of the world can only stare at in astonishment. They are racist against the Irish, Welsh, and Scots, of course. But they’re also racist against people from northern England. Racist against the French and against anyone else from Europe who isn’t English. Super racist against eastern Europeans. Xenophobic and/or racist against absolutely everyone who isn’t in a certain income bracket and who wasn’t born within a handful of counties.
And if you want to sleep tonight, don’t look up how they treat the Roma.
And what percentage of them holiday abroad each year? You’d have thought because they are so disgusted by “foreigners” they’d just stay at home (eyeroll)
Yes and some get so giddy about their racist superiority they can barely contain it. They love to show off how they are adored and treated better in what ever country they visit as opposed to bipoc visitors, it leaves a bad taste especially since none of the natives want them there and are laughing behind their backs!
Meghan and Harry didn’t say it, but it’s clear to anyone following British history that Britain is the successor to the former British Empire, which was built on the backs of BIPOC. Saying Britain isn’t racist is like saying you’re not sure the Nazis were anti-semitic. Playing word games is for the privileged, who are not actually affected by colonialism, or downright benefited from it. As for Danielle de Niese, well, you can always find a model prisoner.
Britain started on the backs of Saxons, then Welsh, Scottish, and Irish. They got a whole lot of practice on those islands before exporting their practices elsewhere. While still keeping it up at home, both with a rigid class structure and continuing their racist genocidal practices against the people of the British Isles.
She sounds very brainwashed. People like this make me sad.
Omg! Everyone knows the US has issues with racism but Britain never wants to admit they also have a racism issue. I know people who are of Indian descent who grew up and/or studied in the UK and has experienced first hand racism in the UK. There are even neighborhoods in London that POC do not want to be in that part of town at night, for a fear of getting beat up . There’s Many articles by POC who are British citizens that also have documented racism in the UK, but that country never wants to talk about it and keep it all hush hush. Their one and Only pathetic Excuse that you always hear – the US is worse . Remember Britain is a colonial past and think they still rule the world. And once the US became that superpower – they feel resentment and even insecurities.
Britain forgets the racism issues in the US are originally British racism issues. The slavery trade didn’t just start in 1776 and neither did the genocide of the indigenous peoples already in the Americas.
They are the OG racists and just because they ended slavery 30 years before the US did is not enough for Britons to ignore they are as racist as Americans but unwilling to admit it.
Danielle de Niese should be ashamed of her self for allowing her name to be attached to this story. As an opera singer she should have good hearing and as such I challenge her to listen to the Oprah interview and point out where Meghan accused the country of racism. The UK tabloids over the past two years have misquoted Meghan’s comment, it has gone from “a person questioned what colour Archie’s skin would be” to Meghan accused the royal family of racism (not true) to now Meghan called Britain racist. Another point I would make to Ms, Niese is just because you have not encountered racism does not mean racism in the country does not exist. It is a fact that Meghan experienced racism from all of the UK tabloids and from the comments of many of the so called experts.
