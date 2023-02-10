GQ Hype profiles the young himbos of men’s tennis: who’s your favorite?

Since I follow tennis, I kind of love that GQ Hype put the young men’s tennis stars on their GQ Hype cover. It’s really strange that Carlos Alcaraz wasn’t chosen as one of the “young guns” though – Alcaraz won his maiden Slam title in New York last year, and the dude is only 19 years old. He’s having an injured season though, and maybe he didn’t say yes to this. They also left out Daniil Medvedev, the lanky 26-year-old Russian who won the US Open in 2021. GQ’s cover story is for all of the guys who are in the mix but haven’t won a Slam yet, it seems.
GQ gave mini-profiles to Frances Tiafoe (I love him), Taylor Fritz (meh), Casper Ruud (cutie), Matteo Berrettini (super-handsome), Stefanos Tsitsipas (good hair), Felix Auger-Aliassime (cute babyface) and Holger Rune (no comment). You can see the full GQ package here. The whole point is that they’re all hyping themselves and declaring that they could be the next Slam winner, especially now that the era of the “Big Three” is over…? But… Novak Djokovic is still around and kicking their asses. Rafael Nadal has kicked their asses a lot of the time too. Only Roger Federer has retired. And Andy Murray is still around with his metal hip. So… a lot of these guys are still going to have to wait a few more years before it’s really their time.
The larger message from this piece, and one which I think should be a bigger deal, is that once Rafa and Novak retire and/or don’t know when to quit, the whole narrative of men’s tennis changes from what it’s been for the past twenty years. Suddenly, it’s not about the neverending Slam count and battle of the aging GOATs. Suddenly, it goes back to what it was in the ‘80s and ‘90s – dudes who just want to win one Slam, not 22 Slams. Dudes who are happy to peak once and get their big trophy. We’re not going to see anyone like Roger, Rafa and Novak for a long-ass time.
I will say one thing: even though a lot of these guys are himbo idiots, I enjoy many of them. They’re fun and infuriating personalities and they’ll bring new fans to the sport.
Meh on the players on the GQ cover. Tennis fan here. Especially the era of the 80s and 90s. Crushing big time then and now on Stefan Edberg. My forever hottie crush. Give me my socially awkward but soooo cute Swedish serve and volleyer any day over these guys.
Stefan Edberg forever!
You’ll have to watch Break Point on Netflix, Kaiser! First episode focuses on Berretini. And it’s really interesting to see behind the scenes as a tennis fan.
Remember CB’s Hot Guy Friday? Here we are again!!
I grew up when Tommy Haas was the hottest tennis player. Whew!! I think it’ll be interesting to see where tennis goes after this era of record-holders.
I’m currently reading Carrie Soto is Back, and it’s fascinating! It’s about a 37-year-old woman who held 20 Grand Slam titles returning to tennis 5 years after retirement to defend her record.
@Abby Amen to Tommy Haas! Man did I have a crush on him too. Although I did let my eye wander to Patrick Rafter once or twice…
How are you liking Carrie Soto? I’ve had it recommended to me a couple of times and just haven’t gotten to the library to check it out.
As a Montrealer I have a soft spot for Auger-Aliassime (doesn’t hurt that he really has the makings of a great player.) I can’t say that I’m a big fan of Tsitsipas, and I’ve never even heard of Rune or Fritz whoops. I guess I should watch more tennis this summer!
If the media starts treating the hot young dudes of tennis like they’ve been treating the sexy women players for years, I’m all for that. Berrittini in his drawers is a whole mood.
Talking about tennis hotties, I started to watch tennis because of Marat Safin. I was in school then. What a player he was and a super-handsome guy. Sometimes I cant help but think about how different the careers of Safin and Federer have been. Time flies!
I had so much hope for Tsitsipas- extremely talented and good-looking but he has managed to make himself so unlikable. Everyone deserves someone like Andrey Rublev as their bestie (Adorkable!).
And am I the only one who finds Berretini really boring?
Frances, Matteo, Félix for the eye candy or HGF.
In no particular order.
I don’t think either of them will have what it takes to be a really dominant, enduring # 1 though eventually.
Kaiser “ Holger Rune , no comment”
Now I really want your comment.
He’s a young punk .
But can he play?
Does he have what it takes to win a major ?
I’m obsessed with tennis so many thanks for adding this article .
They are hotties but I don’t watch tennis the way I used to in my younger years. I do however have an inappropriate crush on Klay Thompson cause he is way too young for me.