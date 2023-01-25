Sean Penn & Robin Wright ‘are both single right now & get along great’

Y’all, we need to pay closer attention to this unsettling Ham Drama. In recent weeks, Sean Penn and Robin Wright have been seen together several times in LA. They’ve been divorced from each other for over a decade and they used to talk so much sh-t about each other. Then they both remarried other people, and in 2022, both of those marriages came to an end. Sean and Robin’s kids are grown and it’s like they’re playing out the plot line of Nancy Meyers’ It’s Complicated. Only angrier and douchier.
Sean Penn and Robin Wright are happy to spend time together again — but they’re not back together as a couple, a source says. The pair — who were married from 1996 to 2010 — recently sparked rumors that they rekindled things after they were spotted together at the Los Angeles International Airport and in Los Angeles for a meetup.
But an insider tells PEOPLE they’re not a romantic item.
“They are both single right now and get along great,” the source says. “Sean has always said that Robin is the love of his life. He regrets many things that happened during their marriage. He really enjoys spending time with her now.”
The exes were spotted together at LAX last week carrying their bags up an escalator in a rare public appearance together. The two were last photographed in 2017 heading to New York’s John F. Kennedy airport. Reps for both stars didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about the sighting.
That quote made me stop in my tracks. An insider saying “Sean has always said that Robin is the love of his life. He regrets many things that happened during their marriage” is basically a confirmation that Sean is trying to win back Robin. This is Penn trying to “court” his ex-wife. Don’t fall for it, Robin! Stay far away. Jesus.
Gurl, no. Just no
Could it be possible that he has grown and matured since he was last married to her and maybe he would be a better husband a second time around?
No, just no.
nope
Oh man.
Be careful Robin!!
Kelly Capwell Forever
And Sean is the love of Mafonna’s life. I’m sensing the makings of a great reality show here!…
I’m sure he can be very charming. He has also been violent and unfaithful.
He has not always said Robin was the love of his life. Until recently he was refusing to say her name at all and making disparaging remarks about her to the press. He’s definitely the guy who gaslights and abuses you and then calls you crazy when you leave him. Just…no, Robin. No.
Talk about toxic masculinity!!! ROBIN! You’re too smart to fall for his ham-fisted schtick!
We’re all like the audience in a horror movie yelling at the girl walking into the abandoned building where the axe murderer is waiting!