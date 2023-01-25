Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers: she was headed to a wedding in Mexico, she wasn’t fleeing

Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison in November after she was found guilty on four counts of defrauding investors in her failed biotech company, Theranos. Holmes, 38, is currently pregnant with her second child and is scheduled to report to prison April 27th. She also has a two and a half year-old son with her husband, hotel heir Billy Evans, 29. In a recent filing for her case related to a request she stay out of prison pending appeal, prosecutors declared her a flight risk. They cited a one-way ticket she booked to Mexico shortly after her conviction. Holmes’ lawyers countered that she had canceled the trip and that it was to attend a friend’s wedding in Mexico. Holmes’ husband did go to Mexico as planned. Prosecutors state he was there for six weeks, but Holmes’ lawyers say Evans only stayed four days.

Convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes has hit back at claims from federal prosecutors that she tried to flee to Mexico with a one-way plane ticket after she was found guilty.

“The government’s newfound claim that Ms. Holmes attempted to flee is baseless,” Holmes’s attorneys wrote in a motion filed Monday in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

In a filing on Thursday, prosecutors alleged that Holmes had made an “attempt to flee the country shortly after she was convicted” in January 2022 because they discovered she had planned the Mexico trip but not told them or the court about it.

When they contacted her defense team to alert them of their discovery, Holmes’s lawyers replied via email that the trip had been booked before the verdict with the hope she would be found not guilty and be able to attend a wedding. But they assured the prosecution that she would not be trying to go on the trip now she had been convicted.

Prosecutors also said that Holmes’s husband, Billy Evans, still went on the trip and didn’t return to the US for roughly six weeks, and did so from South Africa, not Mexico.

But in the new defense filing on Monday, Holmes’s attorneys sought to have the court strike out several sections of the prosecution’s filing that she said “present incomplete and provably inaccurate statements of fact” regarding her supposed flight risk.

They noted that Holmes’s passport had been taken from her at the time and that her husband made the bookings on a commercial airline, not a private jet. “None of these are markers of someone trying to make an escape,” they said.

[From Buzzfeed]

This all sounds suspect considering who we’re talking about. This was a woman who built a biotech empire based on a half baked idea and who lied about it to investors and the public for years. Do Holmes’ lawyers have an explanation for why she booked a one-way ticket? Whatever the case, I hope that she’s required to report to prison as scheduled and isn’t allowed to stay home while her case is appealed. She stole almost a billion dollars and ruined lives. Of course she would try to flee the country.

33 Responses to “Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers: she was headed to a wedding in Mexico, she wasn’t fleeing”

  1. Zazzoo says:
    January 25, 2023 at 9:25 am

    How is this not cause to require her to report to jail immediately?

    Reply
  2. smegmoria says:
    January 25, 2023 at 9:30 am

    You mess with rich people, you are going to jail.

    Reply
  3. UNCDancer says:
    January 25, 2023 at 9:38 am

    It’s amazing what you can get away with when you are relatively attractive and white. Even for a lay person, the science behind Theranos was suspect, and she should be in jail right now.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      January 25, 2023 at 10:42 am

      Agree wholeheartedly!! Oh, a one way ticket and her husband traveled to SA?? Not a flight risk my ass. Do not pass GO and put her ass in jail.

      Reply
  4. Lizzie Bathory says:
    January 25, 2023 at 9:38 am

    Not that she wouldn’t try to flee, but it sounds like she really might have thought she wouldn’t be convicted. Her levels of delusion rival Ghislaine Maxwell’s. I’m guessing she won’t believe this is serious until she’s in a prison uniform.

    Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    January 25, 2023 at 9:51 am

    She should be in jail already.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      January 25, 2023 at 1:47 pm

      exactly this. she got the white woman pass. i truly believe this woman is a sociopath – she was raised to justify her own greed and selfishness in any way possible, including harm to others. she needs to be locked up.

      Reply
  6. Mireille says:
    January 25, 2023 at 9:55 am

    I suspect, and I’m just speculating, she planned to fly to Mexico, meet up with her husband, and then fly off to parts unknown, never to return. So yeah, this bitch was trying to flee. I don’t know how much money she has anymore, but her husband’s family is wealthy. Another Karen and Chad elitist trying to escape accountability.

    Reply
    • sunny says:
      January 25, 2023 at 10:12 am

      Absolutely this. I mean, the lack of a clear travel schedule is a big giveaway especially because she is expecting. Suss! This woman really needs to serve her jail time and be held accountable.

      Reply
  7. OriginalMich says:
    January 25, 2023 at 10:08 am

    This woman. I swear.

    Anyone with half a brain, who wasn’t a sociopath, would have at least had the foresight to book a round trip ticket to pretend they planned to return.

    Reply
    • molly says:
      January 25, 2023 at 11:08 am

      This woman is a sociopath and a pathological liar, but also lazy? Delusional?

      Just book the round trip ticket! Even if you’re still planning to flee! You have the money!!

      Reply
  8. Jillian says:
    January 25, 2023 at 10:37 am

    She bought a one way ticket so yeah I don’t think she was planning on coming back

    Reply
  9. freddy says:
    January 25, 2023 at 10:55 am

    I only buy one way tickets to Mexico after being found guilty of fraud…

    Reply
  10. Lizzie says:
    January 25, 2023 at 11:03 am

    A one-way ticket to a wedding? lol.
    However, if I had 11 years jail in front of me, I would probably do something just as desperate.

    Reply
  11. Justwastingtime says:
    January 25, 2023 at 11:44 am

    I bought a one-way ticket to Cabo from LA when I visiting someone with a house and was not sure which day I would return. But I am not a pregnant felon with unlimited resources and a ten year sentence ahead of me. Very suss as the kids would say.

    Reply
  12. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 25, 2023 at 12:22 pm

    She should’ve gotten Madoff’s sentence.

    Reply
  13. cws says:
    January 25, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    Anyone else think this grifter uses the same gestures and “sincere” facial expressions as Princess Kate?

    Reply
    • MY3CENTS says:
      January 25, 2023 at 2:00 pm

      Yes! I was looking at all the hand action and thought the same thing!

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      January 25, 2023 at 2:03 pm

      I don’t know – Elizabeth Holmes looks evil and calculated to me; Khate always looks more confused and overwhlemed and not that bright. Not giving a pass to Khate, just don’t think that she’s bright enough to conspire. Both super lazy and entitled though.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        January 25, 2023 at 4:50 pm

        Yeah, Elizabeth Holmes doesn’t look afraid to be up there, in front of others, answering technical questions about her non-existent technology. She’s comfortable brazenly lying.

  14. Wtf says:
    January 25, 2023 at 2:06 pm

    She’s dumb AF. If I were her I would’ve left the country before the trial started. You did it. You know you did it. We know you did it. The jury is gonna know you did it. Try me in absentia. I’ll be with a Roman Polanski in a chalet chilling.

    Reply
  15. HeyKay says:
    January 25, 2023 at 3:45 pm

    Bet she had to pay her lawyers double to get them to say this without bursting into laughter.
    Jail time. Stop all the BS and go to jail you con artist.

    She is simply a female version of Bernie Madoff.

    Reply

