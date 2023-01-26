Queen Letizia wore a pink Carolina Herrera ensemble: dated, fug or lovely?

Here are photos of Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia on Wednesday, at one of their palaces. They were hosting a reception for diplomats and there seemed to be a dress code. It’s been a minute since I’ve covered Letizia’s style, so let’s get into it! Letizia wore this pink Carolina Herrera ensemble which… I’m not crazy about. I think Letizia’s style strength is that looks great in very modern silhouettes, in professional-looking separates, pencil skirts and leather jackets. Seeing her in a billowy full skirt and a pussy-bow blouse… it looks off-kilter to me. It looks so dated! I honestly think the skirt looks really poor-quality too.
I also wanted to mention this interesting little update on a situation involving Letizia from 2018. In that year, there was an incident in church involving Letizia, her two daughters and her mother-in-law Queen Sofia. Sofia was acting possessive and grabby with her granddaughters and Letizia stepped in, and there seemed to be some kind of confrontation between the two women, with Felipe physically getting in between them. The videos of the incident went viral and it was honestly a huge moment for Spanish royal gossip. So much so that Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece commented on Twitter, at the time, “No grandmother deserves that type of treatment! Wow she’s shown her true colors!” So… when King Constantine passed away a few weeks ago, Marie Chantal and Letizia both attended the funeral in Greece. They were seen going out to dinner and looking friendly. My guess? Marie Chantal ate sh-t and apologized, and Letizia accepted her apology.
PS… Letizia is totally wearing a Kate-esque Bump-It Wiglet.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Dated, and it swallows her. That outfit is wearing her.
It also looks like she stole it from Khate’s closet.
LOLOLOLOL … fore real!
It’s very Kate-esque. I fully expect to see something similar on Kate in a month or two.
The first thing I thought of was Chloe Sevigny in “Big Love”…😂
Aaah Chloe Sevigny’s looks in Big Love deserve pages of analysis, especially in later seasons when she experiments with modern but still modest outfits.
Uugh KTAE agree, agree, agree and AGREE. That shirt looks like a fussy Kate top and the Little House in the Prarie going to the church social skirt is a NO
Pale color accentuates her thinness. Almost swallowed by the dress.
Letizia’s style has always been very professional, business-like, which I’m a fan of. This outfit would’ve been better if the skirt is just below the knees.
Hey Kate, I’m sure you’re gonna copy this one too- it’s got pussy bows!!!!
With Marie Chantal- I still stand by my opinion that I’ve always found her to be snobby.
@andy
100% with you
@andy MC comes across as desperate.
I’m binge watching all of these period pieces on Netflix and I think it’s causing me to love this skirt and blouse??? It’s giving me early 20th century, and I’m kind of all for just running around in a long ass billowy skirt.
I was thinking the same thing! I love it and I love that pink colour on her.
I think it looks lovely but she could have gotten the skirt and blouse in a smaller size.
I don’t hate it. The skirt is a little billowy and I don’t like the matchy matchy shoes, but otherwise I think she rocks it.
Eh, I don’t hate it. It kind of works with what her husband is wearing. Definitely agree about the wiglet though, super obvious.
What is with these rich women and the terrible wiglets?
Definitely not her best look. She is good at combining a tailored blouse with a gorgeous skirt and looking great. See their trip to Morocco (2014). Simple blouse and amazing beaded skirt. The trouble with this look is the 80s dated skirt plus frilly blouse. If she’d gone with one of her more tailored white blouses, and the waistband of the skirt was more narrow, it might have worked better.
I do not like like the outfit (she can and has done much better) but in her defense, the outfit is very event appropriate for a reigning queen.
It reminds me of something she’d wear for Pasqua Militar, which has an unusual dress code. Her outfits for that are ‘office wear goes to the ballroom’ and this outfit fits with that. Like the Dutch opening of Parliament when Maxima shows up in a beaded ballgown and Indiana Jones hat. One of those WTF dress code moments.
That frilly blouse seemed ‘off’ to me, then I realized the sleeves are a weird length. They’re not quite full length, but they’re too long for 3/4. Blouse would make feel uncomfortable. I’ve always liked long flowy skirts, usually mid-calf though.
Pussy bows, a rail thin physique, wiglet and botox. It seems to be the Royal uniform.
I don’t hate the outfit but I don’t love it either — she carries clothes very well regardless but I do like her in edgier looks.
She even has the same harsh line and color of blush. It bothered me throughout K’s wedding. So unnatural and unattractive. Obviously not applied by a professional. Do they think this orange streak will emphasize their hollow cheeks even more, just adding to the supposed anorexia chic?
Outfit pretty, but very dated looking.
She needs to stop messing with her face.
She’s too pretty for this outfit
The Spanish royal family had a rumble? In church? 😱
Sorry, I have nothing on Letizia. I’m too busy admiring her hunky husband. 🤩
I was about to ask the same thing! I completely missed that
I remember that incident. Queen Sofia wanted a photo with her granddaughters after church and was grabbing them to pull them into position for the photographers, holding them close to her,. Letizia was having none of that and was pacing back and forth in front of them. I think the older one, Leonore, was resisting and trying to throw off Sofia’s arm. Some words were exchanged between the women and Felipe stepped in to calm things down. Letizia was dragged in the papers and on social media afterwards for disrespecting her mother-in-law and not too long afterwards there was an event in which she was helping Sofia from a car.
I don’t love it, but Letizia can pull off a lot of looks other people can’t. The wiglet is a no.
Right? I’m getting better at spotting the wiglets, I think? Cuz she’s def got one yeah?
If the skirt were not the colour of pepto-bismal, it would be a nice outfit. Any bright, deep, jewel tone would be great, or even black. It’s a very Kate outfit. Letizia even looks as thin as Kate here. Also, I wonder if Marie-Chantal has many female friends? It seems she does some rather nasty posts on social media.
Big different is Letizia has always been this tiny, like her mother and sisters. She didn’t lose two stone worth of weight to be under her natural weight, she’s just naturally petite and struggles to keep weight on.
M-C is close friends with Felipe’s criminal sister Cristina. She hates Letizia because Felipe refused to be bought by her daddy’s money. She had to settle for daddy buying Pavlos (Felipe’s Uni roommate) as her husband instead. Letizia was being gracious and (temporarily) ignoring M-C disgusting behavior for a funeral. These two aren’t ever going to be friends.
M-C seems to be a real piece of work. More M-C gossip please!
@nota: MC does seem like a piece of work but her and pavlos look like they’re in a loving and lasting marriage. So a good match after all.
@bay: i would love more gossip on the (former) greek royals. They are deeply entrenched in the aristo set and yet seem to be straddling a line with the Hollywood set.
Love of money, access, titles, and PR, sure. A marriage of convenience among the nouveau riche and deposed royals, but love love? No.
@baytampabay, I am afraid the only gossip I could add is going to be very vague because I don’t remember all of the details! When Andrew’s sex predator / trafficker friends and escapades were getting him in trouble (deservedly so) post-Maitlis interview, there was a photo circulated for quite a while that showed Fergie and her then two young daughters on an island somewhere posing with yet another reputed pedophile / trafficer (don’t remember his name). The photo was widely shown, I think, as sort of look at the horrible people that the Yorks hang out with (and how dare could she have her two young daughters near that).
What no one mentioned that I saw anywhere was that cozying up to the now accused and the Yorks in that same photo are Marie Chantal and Pavlos! In all the times I saw that photo published online, no one ever mentioned that the Greek Royals were also cozying up to, and vacationing on tropical Islands with, accused pedophiles!
This makes me wonder two things, first, did the Greeks have a super injunction placed on the British press like Prince William likes to do? And, second, were Marie Chantal and Pavlos also involved with Epstein and crew?
That’s not a good look for Letizia. It overwhelms her. I think a different blouse (something more fitted maybe? even just something without the PB?) could have made a big difference. I like the earrings though.
Letizia has major game in the accessories department. I fell in love with a pair she wore and when I found out the price I was like, that’s not bad and then realized it was for only one. The pair was of course double.
I think a body-suit type thing – really form-fitting – would be better, to balance the huge amount of fabric in the skirt. Plus the skirt needs to fit better around the waist. Everything looks a size too big.
I like that you also report about Letizia. I personally think her style is great, modern and business-like and I don’t think this skirt is bad either. She’s also a royal who really works! And she spent the least on her clothes last year despite probably having the most appointments!
The blouse is too big; I love love the skirt but it looks like the waist is also too big. With that floof of a skirt and blouse she needs less severe hair. Fix the measurements and add some soft waves to her hair and have it frame her face instead of….whatever that is, and she’d have a better chance at pulling it off.
Letizia usually gets it right but this look is not it.
Funny. When people talk about kate and her wiglet I usually cannot see it. But here, in one of the pictures, it’s quite clear.
As for marie-chantal: i find her to be a desperado. A little too eager to be part of the whole aristo set, despite being a NY socialite and coming from a wealthy family. And the fact that she was comfortable saying something like that on twitter also shows me that she and her husband barely spend any time with their royal cousins.
I’m looking at the exquisite furniture in the background with the matching wall paper. Do you think anyone is allowed to sit on these pieces?
She usually does formal/evening dress really well but this is a rare misstep from Letizia. Maybe if the skirt wasn’t pink and the blouse was more simple? I dunno – throw it out. I don’t think that’s a bump-it a la Keen, it just looks like the front half of her hair is held back tightly and it’s causing an obvious separation.
As for her that snob M-C, she definitely ate sh-t and apologized. Now that ex-king Constantine has passed, that family becomes more irrelevant by the day walking around with meaningless titles. They depend on the grace of other royal families for invites and such and Letizia being a queen will always outrank her. GOOD.
WHY IS SHE COSPLAYING KKKHATE???!!! Even her thinness is Kate-like. This is not how this deal is supposed to work.
Interesting tidbit about Marie Chantal. European royals can have little public kerfuffles, but they seem to shut them down pretty well. Unlike their British counterparts and British media who just keep leaning into the Streisand Effect to prolong and inflame every damned thing, turning their messes into full-blown scandals.
*hangs head in shame* The blouse and skirt are dated by decades, but still lovely.
I think she looks great as usual and I’m sure that is her natural hair, it was just styled like that. Her hair is fine but she has a lot of it. No need for wiglets. She is my favorite Royal.
I wish she’d go back to the chin-length bob, that was stunning on her.
Letizia is still my favorite dressed royal ever. High key agree that sleek modern, professional looks are her bread and butter that she wears VERY well, but yeah I’m not crazy about this look.
If I were a royal, I’d have a whole look book full her outfits to emulate.
MarieChantal is the absolute worst. She married in to the Greek “royals” and while she apparently thinks she is some kind of princess, she really leans into the mean girl vibes. So crass and tacky.
I love this – it gives “Who’s Queen?” vibes. It’s dramatic. Occasionally it’s nice to have a fun, full drama outfit, if you feel like it. Super safe all the time (ahem, K) is boring. JMO.
So I was not a fan of the look, but after reading your comment, I agree. Wish she would have chosen bolder colors for January and not such a spring look. And her hair needed a beautiful updo for the blouse.
In motion, the skirt is flowy, beautiful, and perfect for the drama of that regal setting.
Standing still, it’s bulky, unflattering, and overwhelms her petite frame.
Keep walking at all times, Letizia!
She’s swimming in it. It looks way too big for her. The blouse is too work-like for the evening style skirt.
It’s kind of drab? I would have dressed it up with a great belt or maybe some jewelry. I don’t think that shade of pink is doing anything for her either.
I like the earrings a lot but they should be paired with something a lot more modern.
This looks like something Mary Tyler Moore would have worn in the 1970s (and I’m a fan of MTM).
Mary Tyler Moore’s costume head would have worked in a sash or belt. She wore some glorious belts on that series, her wardrobe was eye catching.
It was eye-catching!
It’s not awful but it’s not good either. It reminds me of someone wearing a bold lip and a bold eye at the same time. She’s one of those people who looks good even when wearing fashion mistakes. The length is wrong for both sleeves and skirt. The skirt color, and light fabric seems wrong for January. I’d give it a solid C. (B if the skirt has pockets.) It’s off but inoffensive and looks comfortable.
I think the problem is that the fit is off/it’s purposefully too big to try and hide how thin she is. No, it’s not a modern look and I’d like it better without the cliched pussy bow, but I think it’s really that it’s swallowing her whole, like an albino python.
She may have the problem of being thin and petite…
In France for example, big sized clothes aren’t enough in numbers for women on purpose, because of fatphobia.
Being thin is better for your purse, you ‘ll see it especially during sales.
But petite very thin women will have fit issues as women sizes will be too big, and children-teenage clothes not adapted to a adult body form and not what they’ re looking for. It’s insane how clothes industry won’t catter to the female public unless they are very rich and can pays custom or haute couture when they don’t fit available average size.
I actually don’t mind this too much, it’s kind of whimsical in a way. The pink is pretty and soft, and Letizia has the presence and elegance to pull this outfit off, unlike the one in Windsor.
This is not one of her best outfits. She usually looks great but this is a rare miss. I think she is overdoing the Botox now. Her face is starting to look tight and made of plastic which is a pity. She is naturally very pretty.
Can we please stop calling the former royal family of Greece by their non-existent titles? The people of Greece decided they don’t want royalty and we should respect that.
I would be pissed as an America if people insisted on calling William and Kate a prince and princess of America. If other people want to keep their royals, thats up to them, but our people did not, and neither did Greece. Let’s respect the will of the people.
I like it – especially in motion. There is far worse fashion to critique.
I like it too. Perfect for a diplomatic reception and very pretty.
They invited the Iranian regime representative ahem, ambassador to Spain, to this event and he refused to shake Letizias hand.
I suspect the matronly look is to appeal to their religious requests since she looks like she was expecting his rudeness.
Link for those interested, if allowed
https://youtu.be/xvS3Cc28How
O wow. It looks like she is the one who refused and then gave him the evil side eye!
It looks to me that she knew he wouldn’t shake her hand but was miffed at what was, at best, a cursory glance of acknowledgement in her direction – he did not even appear to say hello (ola?)!
I like this outfit. I think it is fine to mix things up sometime and I like pink. Her tailor made the skirt. Why the comparison to Kate? I have never seen her wear anything like this.
I know nothing about this diplomatic reception, but what I’m feeling is this outfit is very pretty but won’t outshine the rest of the ladies attending.
I think it’s okay, not up to her usual standards. She’s tallish and thin so she can pull it off. Put it on 5’1 chunky me….that’s a big no. It’s kind of different from what she normally wears (not in a good way).
Maybe I’m projecting how I’m feeling today, but Letizia looks tired and stressed to me, kind of severe-looking. I also wonder if she had some work done that hasn’t yet settled in. Maybe not, but something’s a little different to me and I can’t put my finger on it. I’ve always liked her and hope she’s ok.