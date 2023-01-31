The majority of the British public think Prince Harry should go to the Chubbly

It’s still fascinating to me to watch British polling firms conduct weekly polls on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, two people who have not lived in the UK for over three years. It’s giving obsession, it’s giving Fatal Attraction. One could argue that the current UK-based Windsors live and die by their popularity with the public, and they make all of their major decisions based on polling. But when Prince Harry fled the country with his wife and child, he exited out of that toxic contract. So why conduct polls on Harry’s “popularity” or whether or not he should do this or that for the crown? Well, the Salt Islanders are at it again and I don’t think the Windsors were expecting the results of this poll. Apparently, British people believe Harry should be invited to the Chubbly/Clowning and that he should attend.
The majority of the British public think the Duke of Sussex should be invited to King Charles III’s Coronation, a survey has found. Two-thirds of Britons responded to an Ipsos poll for the London Evening Standard by saying they think the Duke should attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in May.
However, 30 per cent of the public disagree and think he should stay away after the highly personal and potentially damaging revelations made about members of his family in his autobiography.
The crowning ceremony will take place on May 6 and will be part of a weekend of celebrations including a procession from Buckingham Palace, a day of volunteering for the nation and a concert at Windsor Castle.
The poll of 1,001 Britons between Jan 18 and 25 found a striking age gap between those who support the Duke’s invitation to his father’s celebrations and those who do not. The 55 and over age group was almost split in half, with 42 per cent against his attendance and 47 per cent in favour of it. On the other hand, three-quarters of 18 to 34-year-olds were in favour of the Duke attending, as well as the majority – 65 per cent – of 35 to 54-year-olds.
The verbage changed dramatically in the first two sentences. What was asked of these 1001 Britons? Whether Harry should be invited or whether he should attend? Because those are two different things. Does two-thirds of Britain think King Charles should extend an invitation to his son, or does two-thirds of Britain think that Harry should show up with no strings attached? It’s curious. But this is keeping with the British media’s general shiftiness when it comes to these kinds of polls, the way they presuppose that if an invitation is extended, of course Harry will turn up. Meanwhile, it looks like pollsters and Windsors are united in completely ignoring Harry’s own words on the matter, in his interviews just a few weeks ago, when he was utterly noncommittal about attending the Clowning. He also indicated that his prerequisite for Chubbly attendance would be a sit-down meeting with his father, and that his wife would need to be included. I genuinely hope the Sussexes stay home and relax. Throw Archie a nice birthday party.
Don’t go Harry. This is a baiting tactic. Stay in nice, sunny California and celebrate your son’s bday.
Yes Harry, dont go!
I just want to point out that this poll just means there’s an enormous support for harry. I bet the 50% of 55yo and older that weren’t for him to attend are the eldest people, leaving vast majority of the rest, in favor, possibly meaning that they are not team baldywillie and kkkhate. KP is going to run another poll because this will bring baldy in a state of fury. as next king, if the trend stays, he will not be very popular…
DuchessOfCambridge
I want to add to your comment that sale numbers for Spare in the UK broke all records, I doubt it was just to hate-read it, I don’t know why some of these polls don’t reflect the truth… meaning that a big share of the Brits don’t care about H&M at all and the other part that cares doesn’t really hate them as much as it is believed.
To be fair, it’s only some media and their readership that gets on the hate towards them (particularly the Murdoch papers).
Baldy was never ‘popular’, the royalists care but outside their bubble many people feel neutral about him.
Kaiser, Ditto… Under no circumstances can KC3 and the rest be trusted. KC3 as Monarch now has “Sovereign Immunity”, meaning he can commit any crime almost anywhere in the world and not be prosecuted for it. He also is recognized as the Official Guardian over Archie and Lillibet and CAN not allow them to leave the country if they attend the Clowning with their parents. There is nothing nobody could do about it… not even the US.
It could turn out to be a very messy international situation. I know Harry has always wanted a normal family but the BRF is not a normal, loving family. If he does not want to sacrifice his immediate family, he may have to sit this one out.
usavgjoe, Archie and Lili are American citizens. I doubt the UK would go there!
That’s a whole different level you’re talking about. Those children are American citizens and that would be kidnapping. That’s an archaic law and Charles has no agency over them. I even doubt he can do that with WK’s children. He cannot remove A & L from their parents. If the RF think they have problems now, I’d like to see Chuckie pull a stunt like that and cause diplomatic and international problems.
Harry should do what he thinks is best. This man almost lost his wife and child due to the actions of his father and brother and I sincerely hope he thinks skipping this hot mess Chubbly is best, but ultimately it is his and Meghan’s call not mine or some random polled people. I could not agree more that he should stay in Sunny CA and enjoy his kids b-day. The petty part of me wants them to release a pic of it so Chucky 111 can watch them overshadow his big day 🙂
How come Meghan is not mentioned
Because they want Harry, not Meghan , not Archie and not Lillie.
Meh. It’s the people who hate him who want him there so the media can drag him and Meghan (and get clicks). And they saw how his “Pa” humiliated him at the queen’s funeral. They want more of that too.
Old farts like the status quo and prefer to racism in peace, with no consequences. But it’s not their world anymore. And the “youth” understand and prefer Harry and Meghan to the entrenched colonialists. Time for a reckoning, England. Get on with your Brexit self.
Even the old farts had a majority in favor – a narrow majority, but still.
I’m one of those old farts lol and a veterans to boot, but personally I have think Harry should stay safe at home with his wife and children. The press want them here to find fault with every single action they do and every word they say. Charlie chinless wants it all, the family, the adoration of the crowds and he knows Harry, Megan and the children are who will bring it for him. The press will overlook every mistake and slip up made on the day by any other Royal or guest to slander Harry and his family for the months following on from the coronation. They have tried every which way to get Harry and Megan to respond over the last couple of years to any one of the disgusting articles they have written, but Harry and Megan have just ignored the toads in their pond. If Charlie chinless wants them there, he should get his lazy backside on a plane and go and see them, but leave cowmilla and Billy bully at home to scream to their tame press.
Personally, I hope H&M throw a grand shindig at their coastal mansion. Lots of pics please only don’t release any pics until after. Or during, wtf cares? Maybe a costume party since that’s essentially what they’re doing lol. Everyone wears a mask because…
They could have a *Coronation* and *crown* the birthday boy!
💯💯💯
BRilliant! How fun would that be!? Release the pictures during the Clowning!!
All these polls mean squat. It’s not up to the public or papers to decide a if a father should invite his own son to his coronation. You can tell William doesn’t want him there and Charles is leaking another narrative. The press want their cash cows there of course. I really get the sense that the press are pissed they can’t use polls against Harry. The man is still successful and liked in spite of it.
I hope he and Meghan remember what a stressful, awful sh!tshow QEII’s funeral was and stay far, far away from any more of these big multi-day events.
It’s like they want Meghan to attend so they can freeze her out in public again. I can’t even imagine how bad it was behind the scenes.
You should be calling it the “Bore-a-nation” not the Chubbly. You’re welcome.
A nickname is to be quick, easy.
Considering how many times poor Kaiser will be typing it, Chubbly is great.
Bore-a-Nation, while clever enough, is cumbersome.
You’re welcome.
LOL
I like it. I will use it, sparingly. Because it is indeed rather long to type. Still clever AF and no doubt 100% apt, though.
I like Chubbly, I like Clowning, but UpChuck was right there!
the poll is interesting. bc as worded it seems like majority of brits want Harry and NOT meghan to go. the whole prodigal son narrative …after shaking off the shrill wife. smh
It takes years, sometimes, to fully realize there’s no reconciliation possible.
Decades, even.
Harry may still be clinging to hope, but it’s a fake hope.
I’ve left my family of origin far behind, it was the most difficult thing I’ve done.
Totally worth it.
But coming to the realization that what you think you *could* have, if only they’d love you more & want you to stay VS the reality of *you were always expendable* & what you have isn’t what you need/want, is a long learning curve.
The reality is Harry will never have what he thinks he might, if only they’d listen.
They won’t listen. They’ve shown him, at some point he will need to let go.
Kokiri, you said that beautifully. I know that “expendable” feeling with my mother and it’s a grief that fades very, very slowly. I think it’s part of why Harry’s and Meghan’s stories resonate with me – they both lost dads because those men valued money, or power, or image, over their own children. I cheer for them to set boundaries but I imagine they grieve, too.
100%.
I also left mine behind but it was after the most atrocious behavior that was simply unforgivable. I also did it for my children. I had been low contact for years and it was time.
But getting ti that place ….. yowza. It’s constant growth and new understanding and hard truths and a willingness to keep going, keep evolving, keep trying to better yourself. It’s hard.
I agree with Kaiser the poll results will be dependent on how the question was asked and it’s not clear what question was asked. Another condition that will determine whether Harry would go is if he’s guaranteed security. The Queen was willing to accommodate him but I’m not sure that Charles will be so inclined.
Newsflash: “No one in the UK cares about H&M,” says Royal Rota who can’t stop caring about every little thing H&M do.
Congratulations to King Charles. His coronation is all about PH. It will be all about PH whether he attends or stays home. Quite an accomplishment for a “spare”.
Exactly right!
And ALLLLLL of the attention will be on H&M if they are there or not! And upchuck brought it all on himself. Lol
If my opinion mattered, I’d love for them to throw Archie a birthday party with some kind of charitable endeavour attached. I think some kind of toy drive or something like the program I read about where kids read to therapy dogs-in-training, would be lovely.
Not because I feel that they “need” to be charitable in order to have a party, but because there’ll be attention on them regardless, and wouldn’t it set such a good example about raising their kids towards being “in service of others”?
(Of course, all after the fact. We know H and M move on stealth, and I highly doubt they’d ever trot Archie out)
(Petty me would also just LOVE to watch the BRF and BM’s head explode)
The Sussex Squad runs a SM charity event for their BD’s each year. This would be a good year to ramp that up.
Is this Chubbly the last big thing? He’s gone to Philips funeral, Betty’s jubbly, Betty’s funeral. Can this be the last thing to hang over Harry’s neck for months about whether he attends? Is there another thing in the horizon I’m missing or can this finally be it? If it’s truly the last, I can see Harry kind of wanting to go out of love for his pa as it’s something his dad’s wanted his whole life. But at the same time Harry was clear about what he wanted and so far they’re only speaking to him through the headlines. Imo, they should have a glorious bday in montecito bc his dad loves the tabloid attention more than his son.
I honestly don’t think he’s going to go. They haven’t apologized to Meghan, in fact they’ve doubled down on their negative briefings against her. Also, Camilla is going to be getting crowned as well and we know how he feels about her.
Was thinking this too, I think they’ll make pining after Harry and wanting him to visit into a story for every trooping and Christmas thing, at the very least. Maybe Chuck’s birthday too? Though making up fanfic doesn’t make it true, I think there will nonetheless be an article or two/or an aside in every article about Harry’s presence lack thereof.
Regardless, they’ll somehow blame it on Meghan, but no one thinks they’re smart enough to come up with any other reasons.
While I don’t think there’ll ever be another jubbly (not to sound dark) the next MAJOR event that Harry may reasonably attend could be Chuck’s funeral.
There will always be something else. Charles’ 75th birthday party, another Trooping, Christmas at Sandringham, George’s first day at Eton, Charles’ 5 year Jubilee (lol), Charles’ funeral down the road, etc. There will always be something. Obviously some of those things are bigger deals than others, but there is never going to be an end (not in the near future) to the press using some event or another to drag Harry and Meghan.
But for HARRY, yes, this is probably the last big event he cares about. I think he might come to this and Charles’ funeral and that will be it for big royal appearances.
At some point Charles will have a funeral and then William will have a coronation, if the whole thing hasn’t been abolished yet. There will also be funerals for aunts and uncles. I assume that he’ll attend family funerals but won’t attend William’s coronation unless William gets some intensive therapy. I’d hope William wouldn’t act worse than Charles did after the queen died, but it’s a slim hope. I could easily imagine William making it impossible for Harry to attend his own father’s funeral.
I hope they don’t go to this chucklefest, and don’t put out any statement confirming or denying anything. Let them keep leaking, speculating and embarrassing themselves on the global stage. H&M have a lot of big events going on in May, Archie’s birthday and their 5 year wedding anniversary. Make a huge celebration out of it! Plan a vow renewal ceremony with the kids and close friends. That’s more meaningful and special than a silly hat ceremony.
I’ll bet the RRs didn’t expect those results. So did the new narrative of C-Rex wanting Harry to attend his Clown Fest occur before or after these poll results were known? Despite being unpopular, C-Rex is very vain and will want the most global news coverage he can get. But will other countries cover all 3 days of this pity party even if the Sussexes attend?
I hope they don’t go. Meghan and the kids aren’t safe there regardless of any “security” the king might offer. They might leave the kids in the states if they do decide to go but Harry really needs to think carefully about his wife’s physical and emotional well being and understand that his racist family will never accept her. C-Rex put Cams before everything and everyone, with no hesitation. She was non negotiable. TQ and Philip should have dealt with that situation immediately and sternly. They underestimated how much power and influence she had and has re: him.
It would be wonderfully karmic if the selfish and vengeful king Chuck and the evilness of Cams and her unsuitability to be queen leads to the downfall of the monarchy. They should be made to acknowledge their part in its dismantling and forced to watch as it crumbles around them.
It seems to me a no-brainer that people would like to see Harry and Meghan attend. They show up and show out whenever they’re out and about. They sparkle. People like sparkle.
That said I don’t care if they show up. It’s up to them. I just know that in a world with a decent media, I would so much rather see focus on Harry and Meghan vs William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Borington.
Props to the CBer who said this on another thread yesterday – the coronation invite is a trap. A big one. Chuckles wants to use Harry at his Chubbly to make Chuckles look good for his own positive PR. He has no glow of his own and must leech it off his son. Like a fucking vampire.
The palace planting and leaking and the press abuse of H&M at this coronation will make their experience at Dead Betty’s funeral look like a cakewalk.
Fatal attraction – Yes. I mean our own local Southern California media is pretty much leaving HM alone, and they’re just right here . It’s like the British tabloids, the BRF , the RR cannot live without them – and that’s an understatement .
Some People say that HM needs to move on, my goodness talk about the British tabloids and the BRF not moving on. The BRF always has no comment and silent about everything, but Actions speak Louder than Words!!
If they go, my guess is that they will be on the ground in the UK for less than 24 hours. They attend the big show, but none of the other events. It could be the last “gift” harry gives to his father before Harry and Meghan ride off into the sunset, back to the land of the Golden West.
Dad grants him 24 hours of detente–they do a few private pictures, maybe even with the kids. No one tells William about it until the last minute. My guess is the king wants a family picture with his sons and their children, and that’s where he’ll “announce” that Archie and Lili are Prince and Princess, but the Sussexes agree they will not use those titles out of the UK.
That would be the smart thing to do. Basically create a situation just like the Jubbly. H and M get a special entrance just like they did at the jubs. The jubbly model can be in effect instead of the funeral model. It means keeping Wicked Stepmother and Evil Brother muzzled. Will-di Amin might need to get hit with a trank dart to calm him down. Camilla can be shut into the stable until picture time.
I don’t see any other way for Upchuck to gain control of the story and look like a king. Right now, Lord Rothmere and Rupert Murdoch might as well be coronated instead. Chuckles can hold out a bowl to them and say, “Sir, may I please have some more?” He’s letting this entire situation get away from him.
Man up, Chuck. Offer them security, give a public statement of support of Harry and Meghan as son and daughter in law. Privately apologize for “misunderstandings” (which will be bullshit and insincere, but it allows him to save face), and then make that apology public. Cuddle Archie and Lily on your lap. Then go get coronated. 24 hours, and then your son and daughter in law can be gone forever, and you and the rottweiler can enjoy your final years. Or rather, you two can plot against William and Kate to your heart’s content. (What else would Camilla do with her time?).
Your welcome, courtiers.
This is the only possible way. But Charles would really have to be sincere in his apology. Has he got it in him?
No.
The man weaponized his mother’s death to hurt his youngest son. I had never seen petty until I saw the way Charles acted and briefed against H&M during the funeral.
It seemed to last forever. The rage directed at them was so palpable. I was so scared they wouldn’t make it out alive.
That sh*tshow of a funeral will go down in history. It will be brought up again and again in the future, on shows about the monarchy, and why it suffered such an ignoble ending.
Your first sentence is why H&M should never go back. I’m sure Harry realizes by now that his father isn’t going to change, and one of these days soon, Charles is going to prove that beyond all doubt.
Hehe, you said “up, Chuck.”
I’m sorry. Your post is thoughtful and entirely correct but I’m in a prurient mood or something.
The British media NEED Harry and Meghan more than anything. It’s crazy. You have a whole royal family in England. Cover them! Especially Prince Pedophile.
I am living for all “Chubbly” mentions. Because it’s a nickname you only get if you’ve been on this site for a while and lived through the Jubbly and all Chuckles-related events since. Being party to an inside joke gives me the warm fuzzies as well as the giggles.
Oh, and Archie definitely needs a birthday crown! Whoever mentioned that? Genius.
I am not sure they should go (unless they really want to) because the British press is so nasty and will simply criticize them and make up stories at every turn. Until the press (and the family) stops bashing them/leaking lies, I would not go back to be torn apart by the wolves. If the Royal family is smart, they will stop this poisonous relationship with the press and start acting like adults with dignity and integrity. I think the biggest thing to come out of Spare is that Harry is exposing what his family has always done (just look at Diana) and it is such the ultimate betrayal.
Stay safe and happy in sunny CA!
Didn’t they just have a poll saying the opposite last week?
The coronation isn’t a trap for Harry – he’s already clearly set his boundaries for participation, and I believe he’s in a healthy place either way.
It’s Charles who is in a bind here, much like he was at the Queen’s funeral. The majority of the public was in favour of H attending and wearing his uniform, with a deranged minority calling for him to be punished or excluded entirely. Charles tried to have it both ways, inviting Harry but first forbidding him from wearing his military uniform. Then, only after significant outcry, allowing him to wear a uniform without insignia for one part of the ceremony.
Result? Not only did Charles look petty and foolish, but his indecision pleased exactly no one. The deranged minority were furious that Harry and his wife weren’t snubbed at his own grandmother’s funeral, while the rest of us saw a parade of clowns in borrowed finery and wondered why, exactly, they are so afraid of Harry wearing his (earned) uniform. Not a good look for Chuck, but that’s what happens when you have no values or leadership skills of your own and just try to please everyone.
I expect Charles not to have learned a single thing from this experience, and to try to do something stupid like inviting just Harry for only one part of the ceremony, and to try to set lots of rules for what H can and can’t do, say, and wear. To which, I hope, Harry can respectfully decline for something that’s much more important – enjoying his son’s birthday party.
What’s sad about this is that I doubt that KFC is able to change how he operates. If H&M go to this Chubbly, the same if not worse that was done at the funeral will happen again. I doubt he and the others can stop themselves at this point. It’s not just what was done by the family in full view of the public and cameras, but how they were treated off camera. Who would want to willingly put themselves in that situation?