45-year-old entrepreneur Bryan Johnson has spent $2 million on anti-aging

If you are anything like me, this story is going to freak you the **** out. Bryan Johnson is a 45-year-old entrepreneur and software developer. He founded Kernel, a company that monitors and records brain activity. He also founded the web payment system Braintree. Braintree bought Venmo and then PayPal bought both. In short, Bryan has too much money. What has he done with his money? He pulled a Cher and turned back time. Through a strict regime of diet, exercise, sleep and a whole battery of supplements and medicines, Bryan is hoping to revert most of his organs and other parts into their 18-year-old version of themselves. He undergoes monthly medical procedures to monitor his de-aging process in his custom medical suite he’s built in his Venice, CA. home. The only problem is his doctors disagree on whether this is actually working.

Wealthy software entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, 45, has one goal: To have the brain, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, tendons, teeth, skin, hair, bladder, penis and rectum of an 18-year-old. To accomplish the feat, he will spend at least $2 million this year on a medical program that has more than 30 doctors monitoring his bodily functions. Led by regenerative medicine physician Oliver Zolman, 29, the team aims to reverse the aging process in every organ. To do so, Johnson and Zolman scour scientific literature and use Johnson as a guinea pig for promising treatments. “The body delivers a certain configuration at age 18,” Johnson told Bloomberg Businessweek in an interview published Wednesday. “This really is an impassioned approach to achieve age 18 everywhere.” Dubbed “Project Blueprint,” the program includes strict guidelines for diet (1,977 vegan calories per day), exercise (one hour per day, with 25 different exercises, and high-intensity three times per week), and sleep (at the same time every night, after wearing blue-light-blocking glasses for two hours). According to the article, Johnson starts each day at 5 a.m., when he takes supplements and medicines including lycopene for artery and skin health; metformin to prevent bowel polyps; turmeric, black pepper, and ginger root for liver enzymes and to reduce inflammation; zinc to supplement his vegan diet; and a microdose of lithium for brain health. And it’s working. Tests show he has reduced his biological age by five years, Bloomberg Businessweek reported, offering that findings suggest he has the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old, and the lung capacity and fitness of an 18-year-old. Toll told Bloomberg Businessweek, “All of the markers we are tracking have been improving remarkably.” Dr. Zolman, however, sees things differently. “We have not achieved any remarkable results,” he told Bloomberg Businessweek. “In Bryan, we have achieved small, reasonable results, and it’s to be expected.” “If you say that you want to live forever or defeat aging, that’s bad —it’s a rich person thing,” Johnson told Bloomberg Businessweek. “If it’s more akin to a professional sport, it’s entertainment. It has the virtues of establishing standards and protocols. It benefits everyone in a systemic way.”

No matter how this is being framed, it’s definitely a rich person thing. Even if some major medical breakthrough comes from it, I sincerely doubt this kind of high-end, multi-process, on-going procedure is ever going to trickle down to the ‘regular folks.’ Diabetes patients have trouble getting insulin because insurance companies deem it a non-necessity (what?!) so I really don’t think “18yo bladder” is getting rubber stamped for Joe Blow. I know people far smarter than me will give several ways this will revolutionize the aging community. Hell, watching my own parents age I wish I could turn back their biological clocks during their twilight years. But at some point, we have to pay the piper, don’t we? As I said, the person who deserves this is the guy who dug ditches his whole life to put food on the table and now his whole-body hurts and he deserves a pain-free retirement. But the person who is getting this treatment is the party boy who abused his young life and now gets to turn back the clock thanks to Daddy’s trust fund.

You can read more about Bryan’s intense regimen here. I give him credit for making himself the guinea pig for the procedure. This leaves me with more questions than it answers, honestly. And $2M isn’t something I can swing, but rich people can. That’s not ‘joy ride into space’ money, that ‘mid-life crisis convertible money.’ I’m a cynic, so I don’t think anyone is going to do it for the right reason. It’ll be a pickup line, ‘Yes, but my d*ck is only 18.’ It’s a regimen, though, so whoever goes for this will have to work for it. As I said, I don’t have that kind of cash to spend on resetting my anatomical clock, but I can eat better, exercise and try to get more sleep. I haven’t had it tested or anything but I swear since I’ve gone back to the gym I’ve acquired the lungs of a 53 1/2-year-old instead of my 54-year-old self.