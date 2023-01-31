45-year-old entrepreneur Bryan Johnson has spent $2 million on anti-aging

If you are anything like me, this story is going to freak you the **** out. Bryan Johnson is a 45-year-old entrepreneur and software developer. He founded Kernel, a company that monitors and records brain activity. He also founded the web payment system Braintree. Braintree bought Venmo and then PayPal bought both. In short, Bryan has too much money. What has he done with his money? He pulled a Cher and turned back time. Through a strict regime of diet, exercise, sleep and a whole battery of supplements and medicines, Bryan is hoping to revert most of his organs and other parts into their 18-year-old version of themselves. He undergoes monthly medical procedures to monitor his de-aging process in his custom medical suite he’s built in his Venice, CA. home. The only problem is his doctors disagree on whether this is actually working.
Wealthy software entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, 45, has one goal: To have the brain, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, tendons, teeth, skin, hair, bladder, penis and rectum of an 18-year-old.
To accomplish the feat, he will spend at least $2 million this year on a medical program that has more than 30 doctors monitoring his bodily functions. Led by regenerative medicine physician Oliver Zolman, 29, the team aims to reverse the aging process in every organ.
To do so, Johnson and Zolman scour scientific literature and use Johnson as a guinea pig for promising treatments.
“The body delivers a certain configuration at age 18,” Johnson told Bloomberg Businessweek in an interview published Wednesday. “This really is an impassioned approach to achieve age 18 everywhere.”
Dubbed “Project Blueprint,” the program includes strict guidelines for diet (1,977 vegan calories per day), exercise (one hour per day, with 25 different exercises, and high-intensity three times per week), and sleep (at the same time every night, after wearing blue-light-blocking glasses for two hours).
According to the article, Johnson starts each day at 5 a.m., when he takes supplements and medicines including lycopene for artery and skin health; metformin to prevent bowel polyps; turmeric, black pepper, and ginger root for liver enzymes and to reduce inflammation; zinc to supplement his vegan diet; and a microdose of lithium for brain health.
And it’s working. Tests show he has reduced his biological age by five years, Bloomberg Businessweek reported, offering that findings suggest he has the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old, and the lung capacity and fitness of an 18-year-old.
Toll told Bloomberg Businessweek, “All of the markers we are tracking have been improving remarkably.”
Dr. Zolman, however, sees things differently.
“We have not achieved any remarkable results,” he told Bloomberg Businessweek. “In Bryan, we have achieved small, reasonable results, and it’s to be expected.”
“If you say that you want to live forever or defeat aging, that’s bad —it’s a rich person thing,” Johnson told Bloomberg Businessweek. “If it’s more akin to a professional sport, it’s entertainment. It has the virtues of establishing standards and protocols. It benefits everyone in a systemic way.”
No matter how this is being framed, it’s definitely a rich person thing. Even if some major medical breakthrough comes from it, I sincerely doubt this kind of high-end, multi-process, on-going procedure is ever going to trickle down to the ‘regular folks.’ Diabetes patients have trouble getting insulin because insurance companies deem it a non-necessity (what?!) so I really don’t think “18yo bladder” is getting rubber stamped for Joe Blow. I know people far smarter than me will give several ways this will revolutionize the aging community. Hell, watching my own parents age I wish I could turn back their biological clocks during their twilight years. But at some point, we have to pay the piper, don’t we? As I said, the person who deserves this is the guy who dug ditches his whole life to put food on the table and now his whole-body hurts and he deserves a pain-free retirement. But the person who is getting this treatment is the party boy who abused his young life and now gets to turn back the clock thanks to Daddy’s trust fund.
You can read more about Bryan’s intense regimen here. I give him credit for making himself the guinea pig for the procedure. This leaves me with more questions than it answers, honestly. And $2M isn’t something I can swing, but rich people can. That’s not ‘joy ride into space’ money, that ‘mid-life crisis convertible money.’ I’m a cynic, so I don’t think anyone is going to do it for the right reason. It’ll be a pickup line, ‘Yes, but my d*ck is only 18.’ It’s a regimen, though, so whoever goes for this will have to work for it. As I said, I don’t have that kind of cash to spend on resetting my anatomical clock, but I can eat better, exercise and try to get more sleep. I haven’t had it tested or anything but I swear since I’ve gone back to the gym I’ve acquired the lungs of a 53 1/2-year-old instead of my 54-year-old self.
Photo credit Instagram
I actually went to his site to read what he eats and does in terms of exercise and treatments. It’s INTENSE, but with such a regime, one sort of expects these kinds of results, no?
He isn’t really turning back the clock. He is just becoming a high-performance athlete with some nice cosmetic treatments on the side.
But I don’t feel like he has stopped aging…I do wonder if he will be more resistant to its effects later on though. (Still being relatively active at 100+).
Yep, it’s a lot of fancy words for good diet, reasonable supplements, targeted exercise, good sleeping habits, and first class medical care.
It’s a two million Fitbit with regular blood work and a trainer.
I understand wanting to take care of oneself, because this approach truly pays dividends in terms of quality of life when you’re old – but trying so desperately to outrun the clock is sad.
But we’re supposed to get old. Aging is apart of the cycle of life and if he’s doing all this is he even living?
He doesn’t look younger. He looks like a middle-aged man who got work done.
This
Agreed. In the photos I’ve seen, he has a waxy-like surface on his skin, like Jared Kushner. And it’s oddly smooth. He doesn’t look young so much as he looks well preserved.
Nailed it!
And like many middle aged people who’ve had work done, his hands look old.
Exercise, eat better (as needed for your particular body), sleep regularly and well, wear sunscreen and a hat, are a start; having enough money so you’re not stressing out over keeping a roof over your head, food on the table, or being able to pay for your dental exams and insulin, other needed medical stuff and a rich white guy not subject to harassment, prejudice, discrimination? Yeah, just about ANY person who can live like that is going to reduce, slow the effects of aging somewhat, no navel and other body part gazing monitors and colonoscopies needed.
Michael Pollan: eat food, not too much, mostly plants
St Augustine: it is solved by walking
Right there is a good start.
Add laughter, compassion, meaningful relationships, meaningful occupation (ie work or other thing that you put your effort and attention to), curiosity, ability to enjoy and wonder at the natural world, and oh yeah, having the first several levels of Mazlow’s hierarchy of needs covered would do it.
Total rich people problems. I read that he taken 33,000 images of his colon and wears a nightime monitor to measure the number of erections he gets. You cannot stop aging and you cannot avoid dying. He will be healthy but does he get any joy from life? Does he make the world a better place? Also, the doctor in charge of this is….29 years old. So. A NEW doctor.
Yeah, that was my general reaction (after ‘rich people have too much money’), what about quality of life? Great to (presumably) not have the aches and pains that gather as we age but living like this every day?
Also here to add my probably now annual question about how on earth people can live in the USA in 2023 and worry about dying because they can’t afford insulin every month? I know your healthcare system is built on a fundamentally different model to ours here in the UK but how can people with any kind of a conscience feel this is acceptable? The status quo is being maintained so clearly someone thinks its ok.
To add emphasis to your last points:
The people who figured out insulin refused to patent it because they thought it was such an important medicine that anyone who needed it should have access to it. Why do executives need to make billions off it – at the expense of human life and limb and eyesight etc – hundred years later?
LOL. So many of my friends who were athletes all their lives had bodies like Greek Gods for so long. But, try being 70. No matter what you do time takes its toll. Hips, knees, shoulders, etc. break down, especially after a lifetime of sports. So, good luck with that.
So he lives until 110 with the saddest life known to man, no joy no pleasure nothing but intense exercise, not enough food, unnecessary meds and invasive medical tests. So fun.
I was thinking along the same lines…like when does this man „live his best life“?
He looks a bit *waxy* for me – is this what poreless good skin is supposed to look like? Nice abs, but with his exercise routine I should damn well hope he looks fit
He looks like a 45+ year old man…
Hum, metformin? That’s for diabetes- I’d be very careful of messing with my endocrine system.
Weirdly it’s been found to increase the lifespan of earthworms … so I suspect some “anti-aging” “doctors” use that to justify prescribing it to people for non-medical reasons