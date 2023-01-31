Wootton: Duchess Meghan is wielding her silence to manipulate Harry!

We’re just four months shy of the biggest royal event of the year, Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, during which Archie’s grandfather will ride in a big gold carriage and throw himself a Chubbly party. The coronation is the focus this week in the British media, and as always, they’re telling on themselves. The Windsors can’t help but tell on themselves too. The main storyline, four months before this mess, is solely about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and whether they’ll be invited and whether they’ll come. It’s gotten so bad that Dan Wootton is spinning unhinged conspiracies about how Meghan is wielding her silence to provoke King Charles or something. Wootton’s blaring headline at the Mail is: “Why is Meghan distancing herself from Spare? Royal insiders fear the disappearing act by the Duchess of Sussex is to secure her even more power during Harry’s negotiations with Charles over the coronation.” LMAO. Her power.
Meghan’s silence during Harry’s memoir promotion: “[She was silent during] the massive backlash prompted by his egotistical, puerile, nasty and divisive autobiography Spare, designed to destroy the reputation of his brother, the future king, and begin the process of dismantling the British monarchy as we know it. While I have been told Meghan was privately supportive during the writing of the book – and heavily involved with the scorched earth strategy in regards to the royal institution and British media – publicly there has been a marked change in tone.
Meghan’s changed strategy: “It seems hard to believe that Meghan has all of a sudden decided that publicly roasting her husband’s family is a mistake, given that’s exactly what she has done in the past. And, apart from the specific rolling back of claims the Royal Family is racist, Spare is the continuation of a narrative she started in her infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey… Indeed, the Duchess is said to be privately ecstatic that many of the previously concealed and publicly damaging claims about Prince William’s behaviour, especially the so-called physical attack on Harry, during her time in the Royal Family have now been made public.
Nefarious motives: “That’s why, contrary to any suggestion of disunity between the Sussexes, Royal Family insiders now fear there is a far more nefarious motivation behind Meghan’s rare silence. By keeping out of the public bunfight surrounding Spare and making no comment on its contents, Meghan could be setting herself up as a power broker in likely forthcoming negotiations between Harry and his father King Charles over his possible attendance at the coronation.”
Meghan holds the key: “It’s Meghan who now holds the key to appeasing her husband and granting Charles his misguided wish of family unity on his big day. That’s a situation that Meghan will relish. The former Suits actress was incandescent when courtiers, most likely at the behest of senior members of the Royal Family, appeared to cut her out of the Megxit negotiations by holding the Sandringham Summit when she had returned to Canada to care for her young son Archie.
Royal insiders speak: One royal insider told me: ‘Meghan’s silence around Spare seems highly strategic. She can now appear to be the peacemaker while making it very clear to her husband what concessions they will need before they agree to attend the coronation. She’s put herself in a position where it’s now almost impossible to circumvent her. But, make no mistake, Meghan still wants to cause the ultimate damage to the Royal Family. Her fingerprints were all over the Netflix series which even questioned the role of the Commonwealth, the life’s work of Her Late Majesty. There’s no trust there anymore, but what choice does anyone have if Charles is determined to have them both there.’
[From The Mail]
As I’ve been saying, it’s utter Panic! At the Palace. And I do believe that Prince William and Kensington Palace are largely behind this week’s briefing spree – this is a jealous and enraged William throwing a ludicrous tantrum in the media about his father’s plan to make a temporary peace with the Sussexes. This is William’s incandescence that he can’t destroy, humiliate and degrade Harry and Meghan. Wootton’s obsession with Meghan has always been sick and twisted, but it stems from William’s own obsession with the Sussexes. The Mail’s commentary class wouldn’t write like this about Harry and Meghan unless they were getting the explicit go-ahead from senior royals.
Also – have you noticed that the British papers are trying to find ways to address William’s assault on Harry? They can’t deny it outright – because they know it happened – so they’re just like “Harry CLAIMS that William attacked him!” And boy, all of the Windsors are so mad that Harry loves and respects his wife and wants to include Meghan in any peace talks or conversations.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696611759, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696611774, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Kitwood / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613844, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696614021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696614407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696621832, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696640808, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696653379, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678032, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678335, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
The evil vixen! What will she think of next? We’ll keep you updated. Her motivations are always “nefarious”.
It continues to be hilarious that a country that created its own religion, which states categorically that “a man shall leave his family and cleave unto his wife and they two shall become one flesh,” seems to have such twisted, churning, writhing, cognitive dissonacce regarding this matter.
If it werent for the fact that that these people are deliberately and with malice aforethought, fomenting hate against Meghan and thereby unashamedly emboldening their sycophants to try to destroy this woman, this “small little man” of britain-via-new-zealand would be thee court jester.
* sad.
“Sad little man.”
Hold on, lemme get this straight.
If the Royal family is silent, it’s dignified, never complain, never explain type of situation. But if it’s Meghan being silent, it’s manipulative.
Lol Wooton, you better clarify that otherwise, go back to your old stories about Willy’s affairs. You’ll garner a bigger following there.
That weirdo Wooten loves to work the she-devil trope—Jezebel never gets old. The poor man is never the ‘one’, it’s always the evil woman.
You can understand Philip—he was all kind of messed up—but Betty was pure Hanover reverting to type—she learnt nothing whatever from her own parents. Four hundred years of toxicity—that would be an interesting book.
Meghan never publicly roasted Harry s family in public
Does not Wootton know about the kings authorized biography where he slammed his parents
I mean, Charles is a case study in early years – neglected by mother and harshly treated by father. He wrote a book and said it and they all went on as if nothing happened and no one said it’s a dysfunctional family. No one accused Charles of trying to dismantle the monarchy.
Lizzie your spot on, he said his father was harsh and hectoring and his mother was cold and emotionally distant. Now, I wonder has Khate sat down and asked Charlie chinless about his early years? He would have been a classic case study, then she could have asked him if he thought it was his own painful early years that helped him turn his oldest son into a spoilt little despot who thinks the world and everyone in it must bow down and pamper to his every wish, and does he think that Williams early years also contributed to his megalomania and psycho tendencies. Or how about Charles how do you think the whole families behaviour towards Archie and now LILLIBET is going to affect their early years, as especially as when they get older they will be able to read what a spineless little man you really are
Weirdly, only Meghan is called out for the Oprah interview. I seem to remember Harry being there. “Spare is the continuation of a narrative she started in her infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey.”
They also forget when Charles said she wasn’t family and didn’t want her with the other royals at Balmoral when the queen died. So Charles owes her an apology. I will never forget all of them freezing her out during the services. We would never do that in our family and we are wildly dysfunctional.
Every time they obsess over Meghan, they remind the world how small and insignificant the UK has become, that their primary diplomatic rival is now a TV actress from the US. Wooton is doing more than anyone else to downgrade the UK globally
They did cut her out of the Sandringham meeting. If they wanted her input and not to just get PH alone so THEY could manipulate him, there is such a thing as video chat. Or did they not have a working phone or computer? The one and only printer at the palace was out, so maybe.
Well, yeah, Meghan holds the key – the key is that they should apologize to her.
That’s my favorite part about this article. Meghan holds the key. She’s put herself in a position where it’s impossible to circumvent her. Good! It’s her life and her kids. They shouldn’t be able to circumvent her and give her the run around. Lolololololol. They’re finally getting it. Meghan was the key all along.
“She’s put herself in a position where it’s impossible to circumvent her.”
This is exactly why they are mad. They want to circumvent. What’s more, they resent that they can’t because it means a Black American woman has power over them.
The only key meghan holds is the key to her beautiful 14M Montecito house, and that key doesnt give a sh!£ what baldy thinks. I hope they dont care enough to go to the may clownshow. They’re gonna have a REAL clownshow for Archie on that day.
It has suddenly dawned on them that the only way to get Harry there is after accounting for their wrongs and apologizing to Meghan. She holds the key to getting Harry at the Bore-a-nation, and they are mad vex.
I actually think Wootton’s hatred for Meghan stems from his obsession with Harry. I really think that on some level, as long as Harry was single, or married to an English wafer who would toe the line and look the other way, Wootton entertained some crazy fantasy about Harry. It really tracks with his behavior and the things he has said over the years about Harry. He practically drooled over him in some of his articles.
That is some psychotic ish Danny is spewing. Like, seriously deranged. He does sound panicky.
He’s been off the rails for a long time but after Harry called him a sad little man and reminded him that he was just a gossip columnist, he’s been unhinged to the max. Millions of people have read that book with that description more than any of Dan’s “writings”.
BRIT, I agree with you, Wooton needs help, just like his side kick Morgan. I laughed so hard when he said about Megan useing her silence as power. Oh how I would love both he and Morgan to try it. Just try being quiet for a few weeks, BUT THEY CAN’T, because unless they are mouthing of about harry and meghan, they have nothing to say and no careers. Poor petty little numb nut that he is. You never know, one day that blood pressure will get him
Coming from the Sad Little Man (SML) (who btw the same part of the U.K. absolutely hate) I’d expect nothing less.
But hang on a minute… I thought…I thought K was the peacemaker
“You don’t know me well enough to take my peacemaker title!”
Yep, and she’s also incandescent now, too. Can’t these people keep their storylines straight!?
I think Harry wants Meghan there because he short circuits when he gets upset. He’s just calmer and more confident when she’s around. It’s not so much to have her talking in the meeting as it is to have her there as a witness, so he can be confident about what really happened when it’s over.
I think Harry wants her there because she deserves to be there since these are talks that impact them and their children. She also needs to be there because she is the main person who deserves an apology. They are husband and wife and whatever moves they make are as husband and wife together.
This. Harry kept his cool when his brother assaulted him. We don’t need to assign the “she calms and soothes him” narrative that they always apply to William and Kate. He wants her there because she is his wife and partner and what happens to her affects him.
I don’t agree with you fully. I agree that he wants her there for the “I’m not crazy, this happened, right?” part of it. But I also think he wants her to be an active participant in the conversation. I think he knows how intelligent she is and trusts her instincts and morality. Also, in Spare, he cited a few times where he lost his nerve and couldn’t express himself properly with his father and brother. I think he wants her there to help pick up where he might leave off.
Meghan has every right to be there as Harry and he knows that. He doesn’t need Meghan there to keep him calm but for the family to apologize to her.
This isn’t some other brother storyline – Harry handles himself fine
Meghan has stood behind her husband as he promoted his book, has let him tell his truth, seen to the family while bomb cyclones raged in her neighborhood and the RR see it as a nefarious plot.
This. So much of what he wrote concerned events and family tensions that existed long before Meghan came into the picture, and her relative silence is simply a respectful acknowledgment that this is not her story to tell. And rest assured, if she DID choose to speak out and publicly back Harry’s stories, these same people would accuse her of trying to make everything about herself.
Maybe he’s not taking talking points from the royals—maybe he’s talking *to* the royals. If the royals themselves read and believe the tabs as much as Harry says, then maybe this is courtiers and the tabs colluding to poison the well….
In the end the royal family have the ability to get rid of courtiers who are leaking or working with the press. There is a reason that they have an issue with employees who do racist and unethical crap and are never let go of. They may say they are stepping down but weeks later they are graciously allowed back because the royals condone and likely encourage their behavior.
Look at Wooten trying to rebrand the word “incandescent” which is associated with Willy and now trying to associate it with The Sussexes. This is the same strategy used by white Brits with the word “woke”.
Every time I see the Sussexes strut their stuff, down that aisle, and with all eyes turned on them, all I can say is damn, how you like me now. They owned it, unrepentant and I ain’t missing yall at all. Wowsa.
The only headline any of them need in order to show the true source of their outrage is “Meghan exists!”
“ She’s put herself in a position where it’s now almost impossible to circumvent her.”
…put herself…
Let’s see … she’s Harry’s wife and life partner. They are a team, a formidable team. They have proven time and again that they make these decisions together. They also each have their own portfolio of individual projects and causes, as well as a heaping full plate of joint projects and causes. YES, DAN, IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO CIRCUMVENT HER. Cretin.
Once again, re: any Sussex appearance at the Chubbly, IT’S ARCHIE’S BIRTHDAY! This just infuriates me.
Wootton is unhinged. He’s upset that he can’t attack Meghan for Harry’s book.
That’s my big takeaway too. The first two lines just made me think “wow he’s really gone over the edge now”. This is just unhinged ranting from DW.
@becks1 @amy bee the same Dan ” Wootton who took FOUR takes to place a bunch of flowers on the floor and a crazy obsession with the word woke AND with Willileaks? Nah this is pretty standard behaviour hence the name “sad little man”
Whew…the power that our good sis Meg has over these dunderheads. They want to know everything she does at all times and when they don’t get a whiff they panic and make up shit.
I truly hope that by now, Meghan is in such a place mentally that she can read this bullshit and laugh about it. It seems like “laugh so you don’t cry” territory to me.
And it pisses me off that all these RR assholes like Wootton keep concern-trolling Harry, pretending to care about his wellbeing, all while implying that he’s too simple-minded to see his wife’s emotionally abusive ways. Not to mention their longing for the days when he was their “cheeky” scapegoat, never mind that he has said that he was struggling with depression, anxiety, and PTSD, and self-medicating with drugs and alcohol. These people are appalling.
Someone like the “old” Harry is controllable. They knew he was liable to blow up and do something scandalous or even blackmailable. Then he would need the invisible contract to keep things under wraps. This new calm, clear headed Harry is a threat to their control.
The British tabloids since day 1 has this obsession of Meghan that’s for sure. It’s like the other article before this regarding Angelina Jolie, the big star power that Angelina has around her and there’s always a big crowd that follows her .
In the British tabloids case , they can’t get enough of Meghan even though she’s 1000s of miles away in California. The American media , even our local media here in Southern California are pretty much leaving her alone . The British tabloids however – can you just say “stalkers” . Who cares if she’s quiet, what do you want from her.
Why not write about their boring and saintly Kate and whatever fashion trend they think she has set in the world.. LOL..
They hate her because she fights back and literally leaves them in the dust but they also need her for their livelihood. They can’t stand the fact that she is in California minding her business and they have nothing to use against her. They also despise that the us media largely leaves her alone. The royals and media have elevated this woman because they not only despise her but they need her for distractions and money. It’s boring without her and her lack of presence/silence only shows the dullness of the others. They’re practically begging Meghan to come back.
They just can’t stand the fact, that not only did she best the Royal family by having the strength of character to say “stuff your palaces and wealth, I’m not interested. I’d rather be a decent human being who treats others as I would like to be treated than put up with this sht. Harry warned them he wouldn’t take it either after putting up with it his whole life and the media can’t grasp the fact that some people have morals, unlike the other Royals and Wooton
Thank you so much Kaiser for reading these articles so that we don’t have to! I could barely get through these excerpts so the whole article would have been impossible.
Sad Little Man is really trying, Harry is a big boy contrary to what the BM thinks.
They’re piss, because they had all their lies written ready to publish, that Meghan is the master mind behind the book.
Don’t they get it? Meghan have her children to take care of and her businesses. She is not into playing games with the sadistic BRF and the Sewer BM.
Although it shouldn’t be a contest, this is a lose lose situation for Charles and William. If H&M attend, the Rota coronation attention will be on H&M. If H&M don’t attend, the Rota coronation attention will be on H&M. That will not sit well with the King and his heir, but you reap what you sow.
I genuinely think it galls them to even entertain that at the crux of it all, the BRF and the BM did it to themselves. Besides a public apology from everyone involved in making Meghan and Harry’s lives hell, and accountability, there’s no denying that regardless of whether H and M attend their silly events or not, that’s all anyone will really be interested in. And it’s a monster of the BRF and the BM’s own making.
Reap what they sow, indeed.
That is the crux of it. They did it too themselves. They made Harry and Meghan bigger than the institution. The press want money and clicks and the family have nothing to give them. Harry and Meghan leaving disturbed that entire ecosystem.
She speaks, she needs to be quiet but now that she’s silent, now it’s a problem. This is about trying to draw Meghan into a narrative and distraction because they can’t use her to attack the book. They also want responses and to draw her out for clicks and revenue. This is what happens when you are solely dependent on one person for your livelihood. Those newspapers and channels are losing viewership/readership and have had to cut many people etc and Meghan specifically brings the dough. That’s why piers want an interview so bad.
Dan “Sad Little Man” Wootton is completely deranged
That family likes to talk shit about Meg to Harry behind her back while pretending to care about her to her face. The first time Meg was apart of a meeting, she told Willy to get his nasty fingers out of her face. They know she can hold her own and will refuse to be walked all over. If Meg was there at that Sandringham summit, she would’ve calmly told Willy and Charles to calm themselves. That’s why they refuse to have meetings in her presence.
As Harry mentioned in the docuseries, their mere existence outside of the UK is viewed as a threat. The Wootens, Eden’s, Jobson, Levin etc prove this everyday. I hope pretty soon the Sussexes will announce either they are coming or not. At this point all of the noise surrounding this coronation is just noise pollution.
It’s all just extremely weird fanfic at this point.
And these are the insane people that the royals have made themselves beholden to. It’s an untenable existence. This is why Harry cut them off.
Snuffles: EXACTLY. It’s untenable and it’s really clear that it’s very dangerous. I’m against H & M even going to the Chubbly, eff that.
Dan and William have completely gone off the rails they hatred of Meghan is Dangerous and psychopath . William wants Harry back to be able to use as a human shield and scapegoats after the criticism he and his dimwit wife Received this weekend William has forgot how it feels to be criticize.
Panic! at the Disco can reemerge!
Oh my god! These people! They’re insane!! I usually don’t comment but this just pissed me off. I’m so glad Meghan doesn’t read all this crap. I’d be suicidal too. Why can’t they just leave them alone??!!!
Daily Mail has launched 4 articles over 3 days that King Charles should not invite Prince Harry to the coronation written by Glen Owen, Kate Mansey, Dan Wotton and Richard Eden
You know, I wonder if this is part of the plot? Harry said his family are controlled by the press. If Charles invites the Sussexes against the “wishes” of the press, then he can say “See there, I’m not controlled by them, I’m my own king!” Even though we know every thing Harry said is the truth. Even the whole thing with the Archbishop is part of Charles’ “I am magnanimous AND powerful!” shtick. He consulted with the man of God to be sure he did the right thing, his hands are “clean”! Charles is a joke, Harry must hate to have such a pathetic, conniving father. Charles is lucky his son is willing to be decent.
At the end of the day, though it didn’t matter where they sat, did it? All eyes, photographs and headlines focused on them. They were the story. And the other royals knew it.
It amazes me how transparent the whole sleezy and disrespectful the rr are to the BRF. It’s even more baffling how powerless Charles & Co are to mitigate the daily damage the press do to the royal brand…
This is just trying to take away silence as an effective means for Meg to protect herself from the Rota’s abuse.
These f–kers are the nefarious ones, ascribing evil motives to literally nothing. It’s a fiendish plot to cruelly prevent Meghan from detaching herself from them. They’re just making association out of the air.
This is vile and contemptuous behavior by these media sleezeballs, and very intentional bullying.
Unfortunately for them its not working. People are calling out the press left and right. Its just making Dan & Co. sound like lunatics and bullies, thus proving Harry’s point he made in his book.
Ah where to begin? First, this fool, like his associates, needs to be on medication. “While I have been told”… those mysterious voices should be alarming. Just take the first step and admit that you and your co-conspirators are desperate to see her and have her acknowledge your existence.
Second, his views of Meghan as a power broker in negotiations are projection and actually understandable considering the power that the RRs know that Cams has over C-Rex. She was able to keep her dirty hands hidden for decades but evil doesn’t stay hidden forever. They don’t want Meghan but they esp don’t want her to have any input in any decisions re any aspects of RF activities.
…” her infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey…” “she returned to Canada to care for her young son Archie.” Yep, its all her. Harry is absolved of any responsibility. They irritate me by constantly referring to the Sussex children as just hers and refusing to use their titles. Its pitiful and disgusting that they’re trying to use TQ to beat her with. Meanwhile Special K is wandering around aimlessly yet gets called princess 50x in one paragraph…
Its highly amusing that despite trying to lay all blame on her, they have finally realized that the Sussexes make decisions together and there is no “circumventing” her. Interesting word choice that also reveals their, the firm’s and the RFs attitude and m.o. in their interactions with her. Despite all their efforts, the mere fact that they still can’t put her in her “place” and she continually refuses to bow down and let them break her is driving them bat s**t crazy. Well, that plus the Sussexes’ continued success and increased wealth! Choke on it RRs.
Amazing. This Wooten guide needs to be taken in for psychiatric evaluation. This obsession of his is dangerous. He’s reached bunny boiler stage. He’s completely unhinged. He’s completely Williams man, which makes me think that William is completely unhinged in a way that’s possibly dangerous. Someone needs to do a deep dive into William’s mental state–the man seems to be imploding–if this Dan Wooten is indeed his proxy, then William is a danger. I think that’s the ugly secret that everyone is keeping hidden.
But a secret like that is way too volitile. How long can it be kept hidden? Whatever the media are sitting on regarding the Heir, the veil covering it is paper thin.
I’m thinking that if William could have Harry snatched up, sheik of Dubai style, he would. I hope Harry never trusts his brother ever again. I think that no Sussex is safe around him.
I think the stuff that could come out about William and his temper would be shocking. I think Harry hinted at it with the story about William attacking him. And that’s what they’re so freaked out about.
There was a reference to lashing out at a friend also. I wonder if he has assaulted someone seriously and that is the big cover-up secret they all wish they could tell.
I wonder if that is the case @Trix and @Equality. Remember a few years ago when some reporter on a talk show hinted at why the Sussexes were leaving and the whole rift thing? He hinted there was a legal issue that couldn’t be talked about but if people knew they would be more sympathetic to the Sussexes. So I wonder if William assaulted someone close to Harry or if there was another even worse assault on Harry? I think William has done something terrible and he is afraid of the world finding out. And its more than planting Rose bushes.
This Wooten guy is writing whole passages of fiction based on what he thinks Meghan is thinking or doing even though we haven’t really seen her since the RFK awards in NYC. This “where is Meghan” narrative has been floating around ever since “Spare” broke all sales records, Harry was out there promoting it himself in the press, and the UK press is desperate to shift the conversation/blame back to Meghan. She hasn’t don’t anything differently than she usually does because she doesn’t need to be out there unless she has a reason to be. Let them continue to stew. Hope Meghan is busy, ignoring these trolls who are sounding more desperate and taking care of herself and her family.
Okay. All of you are acting like there are actual negotiations going on. There aren’t. Harry told them exactly what he wanted. To sit down with Charles and William. And have an apology for Meaghan. That’s it. There are no other negotiations. And Charles will never do that. So that’s that. They will not attend the coronation. Which will make Charles look even more petty. And make the coronation look less important. Charles doesn’t ever understand. Harry is trying to repair his family. Charles is trying to protect the Monarchy. Two totally different things.
Literally no one on this thread thinks negotiations are ongoing.
U mean ur acting like there are negations ongoing. Read sometime – I hear this tiny little book Spare does some good explaining
Hear that sound? It’s the sound of crickets negotiating.
The anti H&M team is really reaching here, no?
I picture the Anti H&M team sitting in the office, dixie cups full of Jack Daniels, tossing around goofy ideas just for something to print.
Tiresome.
Lol
Dude, the RR are absolutely not OK. What is the equivalent of a 5150 hold in the UK? They all, and especially the Sad Little Man need a straight jacket and a high dose of Haldol. I think Harry has all but said they aren’t coming. He laid out his requirements for attendance knowing that hell would likely freeze over before those requirements were met. Meghan has nothing to add to the Spare conversation cause as she said in the documentary that’s Harry’s brother (and family) she obviously leaves that to him. I love watching the Rats burn themselves out though, they are this close to ranting loudly on the news and frothing at the mouth. Maybe then folks will understand their level of insanity.
Are they really this butthurt over Meghan actually being part of a conversation? I say good for her.
As full-on deranged as Wooton is, I honestly cannot believe editors do not tone this hatred down. Like do they want someone to kill her? It seems sometimes like they do.
They didn’t “tone down” Jeremy Clarkson, why would they tone down their chief lunatic. And if something terrible did happen they would blame it on Meghan and Harry.
It seems like the UK’s only important people are Harry and Meghan. The UK’s undying obsession over Harry and Meghan trumps the real crisis now afflicting the UK like cost of living driven by inflation, health issue due to Covid and staffing problems and increased demand for services which put the NHS in a crisis. These are all overlooked and all because the British media are in denial that the UK has gone to the dogs. Gone is the magnificent British empire and the respected Royal family. Britain has lost its influence and grandeur since it dropped from the EU and bullied Harry and Meghan out of the UK.
I’m serious in my stance that the RR/PR/SM/DM are all going to print anything to keep the constant articles flowing. Like gas on a fire. Keep selling and getting clicks. It is how they are making their money.
Ignore all of them.
Stop feeding oxygen into this fire, no amount of defending H&M will change the way they are being lied about in the press.
H&M got their story out, they broke away, are moving forward with their private lives and doing their own work.
They need her to take the negative attention off the RF, in particular the WanKs. By hounding her out they will break down her every gesture, words and will be able to generate articles for days. Remind their bases how much they hate her, stir up vermin. The media is playing this by their evil rule book, they know what works.
The goading is intentional, they need their favs in the spotlight to be praised and worshiped not be mocked for having little intellect regarding a cause or being work-shy.
They need a distraction fast from the mess the RF has been lately, visual wise.
Dan Wooten is a pathetic small man indeed.
Dan Wootton has and always will be an unhinged psychopath.
“Her fingerprints were all over the Netflix series which even questioned the role of the Commonwealth, the life’s work of Her Late Majesty.” Wtf even is this? Arbitrary and outdated colonialism is suddenly supposed to not be criticized or examined through a modern lenses? Yikes… abolish the Commonwealth.
Meghan simply doesn’t read this trash, Harry has said so. She has lawyers examining this crap for defamation and if something is truly slanderous her lawyers sue. In the meantime, Wootton can do us all a favour and go pop a clog.
Dan Wootton deserves a PhD in stupidity. Despite everything Harry said in his book about palace leaks Wootton quotes a number of palace insiders, will the palaces ever learn?