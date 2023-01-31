Princess Kate wore bespoke McQueen to talk to Leeds vendors about early years

So many launch events and so few substance events. That’s always the case with Catherine, Princess of Wales. I was around for the actual launch of this fakakta Early Years crap in 2019-2020 and it was the same thing – a million “launch” events, social media videos, pie charts and gurning, all signifying nothing more than “the early years are important.” Now, in 2023, we have the launch events, videos and gurning for Shaping Us: “the early years are important.” As I mentioned before, the only real change Kate has made to her childishly simple message is “there’s too much importance given to childhood development over the age of five.” That’s it. One could argue that she’s advocating for fewer resources to be devoted to kids over the age of five.
Anyway, these are photos from today’s launch event in Leeds. And by “launch event,” I mean that Kate wandered around a market and asked vendors about their childhoods:
During her visit, the mother-of-three is hoping to increase public awareness surrounding the importance of early childhood in shaping adulthood and society as a whole.
Bringing the cause to the heart of the community, the Princess of Wales met vendors and members of the public at Leeds Kirkgate Market to discuss their experiences of early childhood.
Leeds Kirkgate Market opened in 1857 and is home to hundreds of local independent businesses covering everything from fresh fruit and vegetables, butchers, and fishmongers, to a Community Library, cookery school and Volunteer Centre.
I… well… sorry, who came up with this event? Seriously?? She just wandered around a market and talked in her cut-glass accent “what were your early years like, what shaped you??” THAT is what her staff put together? That is the “awareness raising campaign”?? Just sending Kate out to random places to talk to random people (at a market!!!) about their childhood? Even if Kate was a credible child development expert (she is not), that would be a huge waste of time and resources. It’s kind of insane how incompetent all of these people are.
Kate’s coat here is “bespoke McQueen,” according to the Mail. I don’t know if it’s a repeat – she has a million green coats, so if this is new, that’s really sad and wasteful. Her boots are Gianvito Rossi.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Ok, I can’t stop laughing. I’m going to Market Basket later today and I’ll make sure to ask the checkout clerks and people stocking the shelves what their childhood was like.
Who remembers their early childhood before five? Wtf
This.
I cannot understand this point in the campaign to think back on your own childhood. Who has that many memories of being an infant or a toddler?
Now if only she could lend some of her clout to a cause like Pregnant then Screwed so everyone, not just the wee %, has sufficient paid parental leave to be there in the early years without financial worry and there’s sufficient gov support for nurseries and childcare who are also needed for the early years
this outing does seem a bit odd but I have many many memories between age 2-5. (I’m 41.) there was actually a poll on the polls subreddit about that yesterday and the most common answer for age of earliest memory was 3. But I was surprised that many people chose age 6. So it does vary
I can’t remember anything from before the age of 5. And she doesn’t seem to care about early childhood from the age of 6 on. This engagement is odd and makes no sense.
Many of us do. That doesn’t make this an important or useful campaign, however.
I do have some memories before age three, and I know they are from that time frame because we moved to a different house right before I turned three. But they aren’t really memories in the sense you think of as an adult memories, more like impressions, the look of our street on a sunny afternoon, or my mom’s face wearing a big hat, or the sense of friendliness of the parent of another toddler bending down to talk to me.
I don’t remember much, just flashes here and there. But, my parents taught us to read both Greek and English at a very early age and I do remember that. It gave us a huge leg up when we started school and I think that advantage carried throughout our education.
One of my degrees was in Childhood Development. *Most* children (not all) under the age of 3 1/2-4 have “snapshot” memories which are memories that are images, and some are actually formed by what you were told/shown in family pics from a very young age. From 4-5 children begin to have “video” memories.
If this is photoshopped, which I think it is, she’s going to need a face lift before she’s 45. The injectables can only do so much.
It’s sad. Whatever she was before she let a princess fantasy take over, she is now what happens when you let men in grey and an incandescent prince and an emotionally stunted family and a social climbing mother take over your life. I’m not letting her off the hook – she wanted big blue, she stalked and chased her dream, she had one ambition and was/is so shallow that’s all that mattered and the ends justified everything else.
But she’s 20 years down this path and I guess this is what it looks like to be a married-in who didn’t fight the system, who doesn’t have a champion within the system willing to throw others under the bus for you (like Charles for Camilla). She has erased her previous personality, erased much of her physicality, contorted her presence to be pretty but not too much, keen but not too much… And is now as colorless, unformed, and mentally blobby as that claymation baby in the other post.
I remember being at some nursery school and completely freaking out the teachers, as I was writing someone else’s name on my paper instead of my own. I hated my name and much preferred “Kathleen”… 🤣 I think this whole campaign of hers is similar to Melania Trump’s “Be Best” thing…all flash and no substance.
Market Basket! You’re in my neck of the woods! Hello to a fellow New Englander! Drive safely – it’s a mess out there today.
Hi there! Too funny how the biggest reaction W&K got when they visited Somerville was that people were angry they couldn’t get to Market Basket.
I have a former colleague who ate market basket sushi repeatedly and lived, Kate should ask about her early years and how they apparently made her bionic.
Dressed as a green guard from the Wizard of Oz, of course.
Goodness gracious, I just got home from Market Basket and did not ask any one those questions. I have failed miserably in being an early childhood expert. I could have asked the people in produce or behind the deli…
What the actual – A MARKET!?!?!?! What in the hell does that have to do with early years – I haven’t seen a child AT ALL yet.
Also, the wolf whistle was a plant. Or maybe it was for the wiglets who DID look good today.
Digital unicorn 😂😂😂😂😂😂she wore designer coat that cost more than what some of them earn in 6 months 😂😂😂😂😂she went to a market in Leeds 😂😂😂😂she got lost near the Watford gap looking for the tiara shop, OR when they told her she was going to meet some “traders” she thought she was on her way to the stock exchange to talk to market traders who trade in gold!! What a bloody useless woman she is and her PR team, obviously agree with me 😂😂
Funny you should say that @Digital Unicorn, I am usually not good at spotting The Wiglets, but I thought today’s appliance was actually a full on wig, and the ratty bits showing on her coat are in desperate need of a good trim. What a very sad existence this woman has. I wonder if she ever considers that all the chasing was worth it in the end? Such a high profile display of a complete loss of dignity, and an aimless life.
She went to a market hoping to spot one of the under 5s and a parent out in their natural habitat, then Kate could pounce on them and scream “How is your childhood going?” She thinks she’s the David Attenborough of the under 5s.
I lived in Leeds and used to go to this market all the time. It is an extremely strange choice of location for her to wander around talking about the Early Years. Leeds City Museum and Discovery Centre would have been a much better choice. I guarantee you everyone was wondering what the hell she was doing there, lol.
Maybe all the daycare have had it with her bullshit and this was all she could book.
Possibly. This is North Yorkshire, not Berkshire, LOL.
Lol! Yeah, whoever is putting this together is out of touch and clearly does not know how to read the room.
Where’s Pippa when you need her?
Damn it, people! Stop paying so much attention to kids over five! Needy little ragamuffins! They get to go to school, have friends, play sports. They don’t need your help. They’re sucking the life out of us. Let’s make them get jobs and start supporting themselves. Enough coddling of children over five!
And when you go to market, be sure to ask the grocer how his childhood went. But only before the age of five.
She’s almost done with parenting as Louis turns 5 this spring! Think of all she’ll be able to accomplish now that her children have gotten through the crucial period.
He’ll be put to work like the two older ones and forced to wear a suit and tie when it’s 100 ° in the shade. That will teach him to turn five!
Maybe she thinks there are children under 5 working there – like she saw in Oliver!
‘Please Princess of Wails – can I have some more’.
I’m truly praying this was as entirely staged as we expect her events to be. Because if she truly went and asked an handful of unprepared people publicly how their childhood was, she’s very likely triggered some abuse survivors. I’m floored at how shallow this all is.
And the tiny matching Barbie handbag has absolutely sent me over the edge. I can’t believe I’m already wishing she would go on another break!
I would love for Kate to have asked me. I’m quite smiley and happy on the outside, but I’m honest if a question like that comes to me.
Kate-Hi! What’s your name?
me-IForget
Kate-Hi IForget, what was your childhood like, under age 5?
me-I’m so glad you asked! I lived in abject poverty, was subjected to every type of abuse imaginable because my father had fellow lorry drivers stay with us to split the rent and help make ends meet, and when I tried unsuccessfuly to vocalise with words I didn’t yet understand that I didn’t like the randoms staying with us, my mother would shout at me and tell her I was making her feel like a bad mother for not being rich.
Kate-How interesting!
😂😂😂😂This ☝️
I was unprepared to hear all that. Imagine if I was Kate!
Anyway, I’m horrified you went through that, IForget. The world is a f*cked up place, that no amount of “listening tours” is going to fix. Action only.
<3 Thank you. I agree, it's mainly just offensive. Action is the only solution. Awareness of the sky being blue is just offensive.
I’m also hoping it was staged. It had to be, right? They did not want someone to say “well I remember my parents always fighting a lot because there was never enough to money to buy food” or “my earliest memories are of abuse” or “well I was starving as a child and never got to eat enough which is why I started a garden that grew into a farm and I now sell my own fruits and veggies” or something.
There’s just no way it wasn’t staged which makes it that much stupider.
If it wasn’t though that would be hilarious.
There would be honest answers and likely more solutions than she will ever provide.
SMH at that hideous tiny purse! Another thing that bothers me is her walk; she lopes along like a basketball player. Surely this is something she could have worked on, along with public speaking. Surely she has watched videos of herself and recognized (or not?) simple ways to improve her general presentation.
So I think there’s actually a Shaping Us billboard that’s just gone up at this market and that’s why she’s there. Along with asking people about their early childhoods. Seems like they knew there’d be crowds at the market anyway so why not? Also, Shaping Us just makes me think of shapewear you’d wear under a dress. Not sure the campaign slogan is the best but maybe it’s to go with the claymation, shaping the clay?
This is all so bizarre. Leeds has so many great places for children’s programs. The Kirkgate Market isn’t it, lol.
I follow a group of YouTubers from
Leeds. Nile Wilson – Olympic gymnast with his own training center – and his friends. I wonder actually what he would have to say about the “early years” and how intensive sports both positively and negatively affect children. He’s talked before of the financial burden it put on his parents.
I’m starting to develop a tick anytime I see K and the mention of early years.
Sorry, this was meant elsewhere but it’ll work lol.
It’s a bizarre campaign slogan in reference to early years. It is hollow, nonsensical, confusing, and meaningless. Like Kate. Someone needs to hire Earthshot’s new advisors for Kate’s Aarly Yaars campfeign.
You’ve connected some dots for me here and it’s all starting to make sense. Harry and Meghan had a billboard for their Netflix docuseries so of course Keen needed one too! And you’re absolutely right about the claymation – it was 100% chosen because you “shape” clay. I just rolled my eyes so hard I gave myself a headache.
Oh it gets better. I just noticed that the font for the Shaping Up campaign is very similar to the font for Archetypes. Maybe I’m being extra but I swear they just copykeened Meghan’s font 😂. Meghan had a billboard and so now Kate has a billboard. Idk if it’s the exact same font but it’s close. People take their font seriously in marketing so what are the chances? What a coincidence. Like maybe it is just a coincidence or someone with more font savvy will say I’m seeing things?
Let’s not mince words here…this woman is a wasteful jerk. Periodt.
wasteful, and annoying, and not evena nice person even to look at geez
The more I think about it, the more annoying it gets. Kate did nothing before William that showed commitment to any charity or project or even workplace, so it’s not like she’s been desperately waiting for a public platform to share her lifelong passion for early years. It’s a project faked up by her team. We all know that, given the chance, Kate would be showing the same apathy to work of any kind that she did before meeting William and pretty much for years after her marriage until Meghan showed up and showed her up.
Is she wearing a wig?
it looks like a wig at the top doesn’t it? you can’t see any scalp at her part, which you usually can with her, even with the wiglets. We need a wig pro to tell us the tea!
It looks like a wig to me. I’m convinced she wore wigs during the Caribbean tour.
It could be a wig., but the main thing I focus on now is how her hair is styled to hide her wonky eyebrow. Someone pointed that out a few weeks ago (the styling) and now its so obvious to me.
Ok so not just me, I thought it looked like a poorly blended lace front. Usually, she just has on pieces or maybe a U Part wig, this doesn’t look like it’s her hair on the sides and top though. I don’t understand how her hair stylist is getting away with this, unless she doesn’t want to go to anyone new who may spill the beans about the state of her hair. Because it’s amateur hour and I know they are charging “her” hundreds of pounds for each visit.
I choose to believe her hairstylist is anti-monarchy and is deliberately messing up the wigs to send a coded message about how fake and stupid the royals are.
See also: the pants tailor for William.
See also also: the fountain pen handler for Charles.
dee(2) I’m completely with you in thinking that Kate is loathe to go to a new hair stylist or makeup artist for fear that they’ll realise how bad her hair and skin are. We sometimes see a close to real Kate when the photoshop isn’t done too well, but imagine her in real life. I also think her photographer will always be held close because he must have 1000s of unedited shots. I remember she wouldn’t let Bobby Brown do her wedding makeup and I’ve always thought this was because she guards what she looks like. She is probably terrified of the people who do her botox and filler and will never change them, either. She should, because they are crap at their jobs!
YES !!!
It’s so obvious now. And she didn’t even bother to cut the ends to give it shape.
Zooming in on the photos, her hair looks like she slept in the weave from last night’s gala? It’s the “bronde” color that stands out from her darker, real hair that’s pushed behind her ears.
Telogen effluvium.
I honestly think she has alopecia — emotional stress and eating disorders can cause it.
True. I imagine her hair is totally done for.
This engagement makes absolutely no sense. I believe coat is new and according to bloggers her dress is Victoria Beckham. If I’m not mistaken this is the first time she’s wore a Beckham design. It’s interesting that she’s never worn some designers/brands before Meghan came on the scene.
Customising a white Victoria beckham crew neck jumper with green… now where have I seen that before (a word that sounds like success)
Due to many happy (over five) memories of 4-H, the colors green and white mean 4-H to me. 😀
Guys!
I just watched a video of her in a green jacket (or maybe it was this coat) that they released. That video, the claymation video, the speech at BAFTA, and the open letter she penned, are identical.
They couldn’t even be bothered to spend time writing different scripts/speeches! So repetitively basic.
I hope there’s more to this initiative than regurgitating the same words in different outfits and settings.
Wait. I’m sorry. Are you saying that all four pieces of media are the same wording exactly? There are two separate videos, a speech, and a letter…and they are all identical?
If this is the case…I dunno every once in awhile there are hints of a deeper problem with her. I would think even mediocre staff would try to avoid four identical wordings if at all possible. Truly bizarre.
Isn’t it rather intrusive to be asking complete strangers about their childhoods?
Very odd Jensa. I Imagine if a stranger walked up to me in public and asked me about my childhood it might be triggering. Randomly walking around asking people about their childhoods is simply inappropriate.
Really odd, embarrassing and potentially insensitive. Imagine a stranger coming up to you, in public, and asking about your childhood. She’s an early years expert, and yet at the same time comfortable to show up her complete ignorance of how to fully understand the differing impacts of people’s early years. Kate obviously thinks it’s all crayons and plasticine and jolly stories. I bet real experts are silent screaming at her ineptitude.
Molly Wright: How every child can thrive by five | TED
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=ted+talk+early+years&docid=608016075181338614&mid=DCBC89014ED73D919D70DCBC89014ED73D919D70&view=detail&FORM=VIRE
I could understand every word being said here and the girl didn’t need to look down at a piece of paper every two seconds either. There were even some practical ideas mooted.
SpecialK strikes again. Where’s her notebook that has notebook written on the cover to remind her to take notes for the important research aspect of this visit? And whose brilliant idea was this? They probably got a raise for it too…
Its like a race to the bottom with these morons. Her staff either hates her or there are constant office wagers on who can best low key disrespect her and make her look even dumber. I wonder what the prizes are…
Kate just likes babies. That’s the reason this work is happening, because she wants to work with babies and be around babies. It’s vapid and pathetic.
It wouldn’t have to be, she just doesn’t actually care, she’s just feeding her baby lust. Such a unique platform she has and she doesn’t care to do anything with it to improve people’s lives. Christ, she could do all sorts of things – like *this* is how parents can best interact with their children in a world of screens. Here’s what taking your children to the library does for them. Don’t put soda in their bottles. She’s just empty.
You give her too much credit. I think Kate likes babies – 3 of them, called George, Charlotte, and Louis. I don’t think she cares at all for other people’s babies or children. Her team were just desperate to find her something to do and came up with “Kate’s a mum, therefore she’ll love all kids and know about early years”. Diana had a true interest in and love for other people and their kids. I don’t think Kate has much interest in anyone. Judging by what she did before William, which was nothing, I think it safe to conclude that what she would do without him would still be nothing outside of her family, with zero interest in charities or early years or anyone else. This can not be said of Meghan’s life before Harry.
Yesterday I watched a little World War II in Color on Netflix. This big ol coat (custom coat! Custom McQueen! How much money did she blow on this?) reminds me very much of the full cut coats worn by the Nazi leaders in the Siege of Stalingrad. It’s not exact, but something about the billowing bottom half really suggests it.
Once you scrape the micro-thin “feel-good” / safe film off this Awareness Raising campaign is how she intends to address children under the age of 5 who were abused, abandoned or born in circumstances that are far from “healthy and happy” (poverty, children of refugees, born is warzones etc).
I think most people are wondering about this part, non?
There’s even a lot of kids in the middle of those circumstances for whom knowledge for their parents could make a lot of difference. And I guess the way the rest of us interact with children from really dire circumstances and such.
Actually there’s so flipping much she could be doing here. Why is she not doing anything?
Very true!
“Don’t do what the Queen did and basically ignore the kids until they were full fledged adults” 😉
First 5 California has been around since 1998. The first five years is very important but not new news
This, and it’s highly publicized, with many daily commercials (oddly, during Candy Crush’s “watch a video to get a whatever”, among others).
Didn’t Kate helicopter somewhere far from London for her “awareness” launch? The location also seemed random at the time. It was to tout the findings of her Five Big Questions. I would bet that early years has become a bit bleaker for a lot of kids because of covid and government cut-backs. So not one child will have been helped.
Couldn’t help but thing about all the ridiculous (no surprises there tbh)headlines lately… “move over meg” and the deranger and reporter comments about how Meghan must be “seething with jealousy”. Why would she when she’s made her point clear. “You guys can be on the pages of all the newspapers, you can have it exactly as you want it, and we can just go about doing the work”. This phrase summarises the Sussexes vs the carnival house in London and the recent empty food bank visit and this new vanity project is a true testament to Meghan’s statement. Plus the release of the archewell impact report is also testament to her fact
My early years sucked. I was a difficult birth, mother stayed in hospital. I went to a neighbours. Before I was 6 months, my mum ran off with my dad’s best friend. W/my dad, older sis and loving housekeeper till 3, then mum came back & courts awarded her custody. Stepdad & mum sent my bio-sister to boarding school. Stepdad’s 4 children and me, with bio-mum & stepdad. Mum unavailable to me (didn’t know her). All the people I loved just…disappeared. They moved to a different city & I was thrown in w/a bunch of strangers and consistently told I was a “bit of a problem”. Loved ones started reappearing when I was about 5, but inconsistently. I can honestly say I have huge abandonment issues.
NEVERTHELESS, I grew up, had a great kid, built a small, solid business w/clients that have known me for 30+ years. Wish I could say I have a circle of friends, but I don’t. I’m a surface friend to some, an “auntie” to many, a neighbourhood oddball to others and a pain in the butt to strata cause I keep calling them out on their stupid stuff..there’s no one they can hold or use against me which is their m.o. My dogs have kept me in contact w/humans, because they need walking & socializing. My dogs have never abandoned me except through death or disease.
The early years ARE important; I made sure my son’s were filled with love and stability, even when his dad passed before he turned 2. I’m sure that’s affected him and he has abandonment issues too, for different reasons. I know we both have connection issues.
BUT IT DOESN’T MEAN WE’RE DOOMED TO LIVE A DREADFUL LIFE, so she can suck it and unless she’s willing to contribute (there were LOTS of times I could have used some help, I could give her a list from both my childhood and my son’s) more than inane platitudes, she needs to sit down. Cause she’s saying some pretty ugly, disgusting things in the big picture of a person’s life. Also, she’s going on about the early years yet felt it good and proper to abuse her pregnant sister-in-law and ignore and racially abuse her nephew. She can phuck completely off. Going to England in June for a family wedding and if I see her, I intend to give her a stern talking to (lol).
I am laughing so hard at her showing up at a market randomly and harassing people about what their childhoods were like so she can get a photo op. At a MARKET. This is so insane even for that mediocre, extremely dumb family.
She seems to be surrounded by the clarkson, piss moron, levin, and cammie age group. What would you think if you saw that line up approaching you?. 20 years of bad luck. Run for cover.
A gasping attempt to find someone, anyone, who don’t know early years are important. And I bet she failed.
I go to Leeds market all the time and nearly went there today but didn’t, I walked past and didn’t see any fuss or anything. Anyway the DM have a story about Kate being wolf whistled at, I just laughed because I know the market is notorious for creepy guys perving on attractive women. But atleast Kate finally got some attention lol, I bet that made her day. I don’t want to be the one to tell her how low the bar is in the market, lol.
Just aimlessly wandering around Briggate I guess, lol. The City Museum, Art Gallery, Discovery Centre would have been better, hell, even the Abbey House Museum has a great kids’ section. Kirkgate Market is so random. And a bit far from the uni.
Nobody knew she was going to turn up at that market until she appeared, it was a total surprise from what I read. It seems Leeds has a lot of initiatives and activities geared toward kids so it’s considered a child friendly place to raise kids or something? Not familiar with the city but wouldn’t it make more sense for her to go to a community center or a daycare center? Or a place that provides afterschool activities? Was she just going up to random people to inquire about their early childhoods? So awkward! If someone had a chaotic/traumatizing childhood, I doubt they want to open up about it in such a crowded place with cameras! I’m not a huge fan of that coat (too long) but I liked the sweater dress she was wearing underneath.
Another day another useless photo op. Becoming PoW (interesting that it also stands for prisoner of war) has done nothing for her relevancy, it’s just given her more money and opportunity to spend lavishly on her wardrobe, wiglets and trying to shore up her rapidly melting face.
Agreed. Her photographer and the tabloid press really are doing their best on that face. I always like the halo shots, where she is bathed in bright light (which takes out the sags and bags) and everyone else is in gloomier lighting. The truest recent photos were at the food bank, and that’s why she opted out of the food bank video and was only in one shot with her back turned!
How can you have clothes made specifically for you and they look so basic? It’s a waste of money. She’s so bland and boring.
Botox is fading.
I like to believe that, should the Duchess of Cambridge and a pack of reporters approach me while I was shopping and ask me about my childhood, I’d have the courage to tell her that my parents beat me like a rented mule. To which she’d no doubt reply ‘The Errrrrrrly Yars, so VERY important!’ and swish on.
She’d say. “Interesting, I’m still learning” then back away and swish on.
What’s the connection here? Why is she asking vendors in the market about their early years? This feels like she had an already scheduled event that she’s trying to make fit her chosen “theme”.
Seriously, is she hoping to find examples among these independent business owners that “prove” they are successful because of their experiences in early childhood? “See, it wasn’t your degree, your talent, or your innovative idea; it all goes back to whether or not your parents had enough time to play with you when you were four.” Or what if some of them didn’t have great childhoods, would that be a reason for why they aren’t more successful now as adults? ” Too bad, if only you hadn’t made the mistake of being born to single mother, this business would probably be on the stock exchange by now!”
I’m genuinely puzzled as to what the heck is going on here.
This tweet about her market shenanigans today has me giggling… “can she hurry up I want a jacket potato”
https://twitter.com/harryrosestudi1/status/1620415813676331008?s=46&t=gK4zgnuJ03UBc3855FXQTA
So all those people in the photo in this tweet (including the lady with an under 5 in a pushchair lol) are being made to wait to do their shopping by the police. They can’t enter the market because Kate is in there asking the market stall owners what their early childhoods were like. Meanwhile, the market stall owners are there trying to earn a living from the money the people being made to stay outside by the police are waiting to spend.
Make it make sense.
“Oh, my first five years were wonderful! I lived with mummy and daddy and twin sissy and little sissy! Mummy was so glamourous – an air hostess! Then lovely uncle helped mummy and daddy make a business to help people have the best parties in the world! But then I turned five. Mummy said I wasn’t as pretty as twin sissy or little sissy and would never pull my weight. So she dropped me off at this market on my fifth birthday and I’ve been here ever since. You finally found me!”